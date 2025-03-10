Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Monday's NBA slate is massive, featuring 12 games with many teams playing the tail end of a back-to-back.

The matchup I'm most excited about is the New York Knicks traveling to Sacramento to face the Kings, who will be without center Domantas Sabonis. The Knicks are 0-2 so far on their West Coast trip and will also be without point guard Jalen Brunson, who suffered an ankle injury in Thursday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, the Kings are coming off an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

One bet from this game immediately caught my attention, but there are several other opportunities to watch across the slate.

Monday's fantasy stream team

Stephon Castle, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs (available in 54.4% of leagues): Castle is starting to break out and should see more playing time down the stretch for a Spurs team unlikely to make the playoffs. The Mavericks have struggled against guards recently, and Castle is in a great spot to capitalize. He has scored 33 or more fantasy points in six straight games, including three with 40 or more. Castle's also played 28 or more minutes in four of those games.

Kessler Edwards, SF, Dallas Mavericks (99.5%): Edwards should be on the radar for deeper leagues. With the Mavericks dealing with numerous injuries, he's carved out a significant role in the rotation. He's logged 22 or more minutes in four straight games, scoring at least 21 fantasy points in each. His ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a valuable option.

Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies (93.8%): Clarke has been playing well, though he struggled on Sunday against the Pelicans, finishing with just 11 fantasy points in 17 minutes. Before that, he had cleared 25 fantasy points in five straight games. Vince Williams Jr. in a spot start played more minutes than Clarke on Sunday, but he hasn't played in a back to back since returning from his calf injury. If Williams sits, Clarke should see even more minutes. Either way, he'll have a role in the rotation against the Suns with Jaren Jackson Jr. still out.

Moody's favorite bets for Monday

RJ Barrett over 28.5 points and rebounds (-120): The Raptors and Wizards will meet for the second time in three days. Barrett has been consistent lately, going over this line in six of his last 10 games. Even in the games he fell short, he's been close, averaging 27.9 points and rebounds. During that span, he's averaged 16.5 field goal attempts and 8.8 rebound chances per game, which is encouraging. With Jakob Poeltl, Gradey Dick, and Ja'Kobe Walter all ruled out, Barrett's outlook improves further. He's hit this line in six of seven games without Poeltl this season. Finally, the matchup works in his favor -- Washington ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Bam Adebayo over 3.5 assists (-105): Adebayo has cleared this line in four of his last five games, averaging 7.3 potential assists and 38.4 minutes per game during that stretch. The Heat are heavy favorites in this matchup, but Adebayo should still have no trouble clearing this line. Also, he's hit this mark in three of his last four games against the Hornets, dating back to last season. Charlotte also ranks 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Tre Jones over 15.5 points and assists (-125): Jones has been starting for the Bulls with Lonzo Ball sidelined due to a wrist injury, and he's cleared this line in four straight games. During that time, he averaged 31 minutes and 9.5 field goal attempts per game. Jones has been effective on the court, and that should continue against the Pacers. Indiana has allowed the sixth-most points and the fourth-most assists per game to point guards.

Miles Bridges under 23.5 points (-125): The Hornets are significant underdogs against the Heat, and Bridges has gone under this line in six of his last 10 games. With LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams expected to play Monday night, Bridges' usage rate is likely to be impacted. In fact, he's gone under this line in 11 of 17 games this season with both on the court. Also, the Heat have played at the third slowest pace over the last 15 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 28.5 points and assists (-130): This is a great matchup for Towns, and he'll need to step up with Brunson out due to an ankle injury. Towns has gone over this line in just seven of his last 20 games. However, there's a silver lining-he's averaging 17.2 field goal attempts and 36.5 minutes per game. With Brunson out, the Knicks will need others to step up, and I expect Towns to become New York's No. 1 option. He went over this line in one of the two games without Brunson this season. Towns did go under against the Clippers on Friday, but that was a tough matchup. He'll face a much easier test against a Kings team without Sabonis, regardless of whether Sacramento puts Jonas Valanciunas or Keegan Murray on him. This game has a narrow spread, so it should be competitive.

Nic Claxton over 10.5 assists and rebounds (-125): Claxton has cleared this line in just two of his last five games, but he's averaging 6.0 potential assists and 12.8 rebound chances per game over that stretch. With Cam Thomas out, the Nets may lean on Claxton more. He also has a favorable matchup against a Lakers frontcourt missing Jaxson Hayes, Dorian Finney-Smith and Rui Hachimura. On top of that, Claxton has been more effective at home, clearing this line in three of his last five home games.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers +10.5 (-105) | Hawks -10.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers +400 | Hawks -600

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 9.1, straight up 77%, 233.5 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Illness); Paul George, (OUT - Groin); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Quadriceps); Vit Krejci, (GTD - Back); Daeqwon Plowden, (OUT - Elbow); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

76ers projections:

Hawks projections:

Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz +17.5 (-115) | Celtics -17.5 (-105)

Money line: Jazz +900 | Celtics -1800

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 15.2, straight up 88%, 231.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Collin Sexton, (GTD - Ankle); John Collins, (GTD - Back); Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Foot); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Back); Oscar Tshiebwe, (GTD - Illness); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Knee); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness); Drew Peterson, (OUT - Thigh)

Jazz projections:

Celtics projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -6.5 (-115) | Nets +6.5 (-105)

Money line: Lakers -250 | Nets +210

Total: 215.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 1.4, straight up 55%, 215.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Knee); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Back); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Knee); LeBron James, (OUT - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Nets: Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers projections:

Nets projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets +9.5 (-110) | Heat -9.5 (-110)

Money line: Hornets +320 | Heat -425

Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 3, straight up 60%, 212.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Neck); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)

Heat: Alec Burks, (GTD - Back); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Ankle); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Back); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Knee); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Illness); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Hornets projections:

Heat projections:

Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards +6.5 (-105) | Raptors -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Wizards +215 | Raptors -260

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 7, straight up 72%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Richaun Holmes, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Hip); Ochai Agbaji, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Mogbo, (OUT - Nose); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards projections:

Raptors projections:

Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers -6.5 (-105) | Bulls +6.5 (-115)

Money line: Pacers -240 | Bulls +200

Total: 241.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.9, straight up 59%, 244.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: T.J. McConnell, (GTD - Ankle); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hip); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Toe); Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Calf); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Quadriceps); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pacers projections:

Bulls projections:

Orlando Magic at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Magic +4.5 (-105) | Rockets -4.5 (-115)

Money line: Magic +155 | Rockets -185

Total: 211.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 3.1, straight up 60%, 209.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Ankle); N'Faly Dante, (OUT - Suspension); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Reed Sheppard, (OUT - Thumb)

Magic projections:

Rockets projections:

Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Suns +4.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns +145 | Grizzlies -170

Total: 243.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 2.6, straight up 59%, 245.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Cody Martin, (GTD - Abdomen); Monte Morris, (GTD - Back)

Grizzlies: Luke Kennard, (GTD - Back); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Calf); Jaren Jackson Jr., (OUT - Ankle)

Suns projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets +8.5 (-105) | Thunder -8.5 (-115)

Money line: Nuggets +290 | Thunder -380

Total: 237.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 10, straight up 79%, 239.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets projections:

Thunder projections:

Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks +6.5 (-105) | Spurs -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Mavericks +210 | Spurs -250

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 6.6, straight up 71%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Williams, (GTD - Hamstring); Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Ankle); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (GTD - Knee); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Mavericks projections:

Spurs projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers +11.5 (-105) | Warriors -11.5 (-115)

Money line: Blazers +475 | Warriors -750

Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 11.2, straight up 82%, 227.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Quadriceps); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Ankle); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf)

Warriors: Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Back); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Blazers projections:

Warriors projections:

New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -2.5 (-115) | Kings +2.5 (-105)

Money line: Knicks -140 | Kings +120

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 1.9, straight up 56%, 235.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Ankle); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Domantas Sabonis, (GTD - Hamstring)

Knicks projections:

Kings projections: