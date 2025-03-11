Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

There are four games in the NBA on Tuesday, highlighted by one matchup with both teams headed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference: the fourth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers.

In addition to the obvious playoff implications, this game also marks prime real estate for fantasy basketball and betting purposes. It has the smallest spread, at 2.5 points, indicating a likelihood of competitive action. It also has the second-highest total of the night at 234.5, meaning there could be interesting prop action with some big fantasy outputs.

But it's not the only game on tap. As always, we'll dig further into the entire schedule, examining the matchups and identifying fantasy streamers and betting angles of interest.

Tuesday's stream team

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers (available in 80.9% of ESPN leagues)

Nembhard was already playing well before Tyrese Haliburton (GTD, hip) missed the past three games, specializing in assists and defense. Nembhard has averaged 9.8 PPG, 7.7 APG, 2.2 SPG and 1.2 3PG in 32.0 MPG over his past six games, three starts and three off the bench. It is unclear whether Haliburton will return on Tuesday, but Nembhard retains fantasy value either way.

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards (72.9% available)

Sarr has been one of the more productive rookies all season but has been particularly solid since the All-Star Break. He has averaged 14.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.8 3PG and 1.2 BPG over his past six outings and has notched a double-double in two straight games.

Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards (92.0% available)

George is another Wizards rookie finishing his first season strong. He is an every-game starter and has averaged 11.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.4 3PG, 1.5 BPG and 1.2 SPG over his past 13 outings.

Dre's bets for Tuesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 6.5 total free throws made (+105)

Antetokounmpo has consistently dominated the Pacers in the paint, forcing them to foul him when he gets to the rim. He has averaged 12.1 made free throws per game in seven matchups against the Pacers over the past two seasons, making at least eight in all seven games. This plus-money bet is great value for an event that has happened in at least seven straight matchups.

Ausar Thompson over 11.5 points (-110)

The Pistons project to blow out the Wizards Tuesday, with a spread set at 14.5 points. Thompson tends to put points on the board when Detroit has won big recently. He has scored at least 13 points in six of the Pistons' past eight double-digit wins, averaging 13.8 PPG across those eight games.

James Harden over 35.5 total points and assists (-110)

Harden has been scorching of late, averaging 31.8 PPG and 9.5 APG (41.3 total points + assists) in his past four games, notching 34 or more points and assists in all four matchups. He faces a New Orleans Pelicans squad Tuesday that has allowed the fourth-most assists in the NBA to opposing point guards this season.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nets +16.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -16.5 (-110)

Money line: Nets +900 | Cavaliers -1800

Total: 227.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 17.4, straight up 91%, 229.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Cam Thomas, (GTD - Hamstring); Trendon Watford, (GTD - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: None reported

Nets projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards +14.5 (-110) | Pistons -14.5 (-110)

Money line: Wizards +700 | Pistons -1200

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 12.8, straight up 85%, 233.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly, (GTD - Hamstring); Colby Jones, (GTD - Achilles); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Finger); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Wizards projections:

Pistons projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Bucks -2.5 (-110) | Pacers +2.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks -135 | Pacers +115

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 3, straight up 60%, 235.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf); Pat Connaughton, (GTD - Calf); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Illness); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension)

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hip); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Bucks projections:

Pacers projections:

LA Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -7.5 (-110) | Pelicans +7.5 (-110)

Money line: Clippers -290 | Pelicans +240

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 6.3, straight up 70%, 223.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Kai Jones, (GTD - Quadriceps); Norman Powell, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Hip); Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Clippers projections:

Pelicans projections: