Fantasy basketball: Who are the biggest risers and fallers of the 2024-25 season?

As we enter the last month of NBA regular-season play, fantasy managers are locking in for the playoffs. Whether you're in or you're out, it's never too early to look ahead to next year and reflect on the season that has passed.

We asked a panel of experts -- Steve Alexander, Andre Snellings, Eric Moody, Jim McCormick and Eric Karabell -- to offer their picks on who rose to the challenge this season, who fell short of expectations and who you should be aiming to draft next year.

Risers

Daniels has been one of the best value picks in fantasy hoops this season, playing an integral role for the Hawks and leading the league in steals at 3.0 per game. The steals alone make Daniels a fantasy force, but when you add the rest of his numbers, you have a top-15 fantasy talent. If he learns how to shoot free throws this offseason, he might be worth a first-round pick next season. -- Alexander

Cunningham has always had the potential to be an impact player since he was chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, but injuries marred his first three seasons, causing him to miss 108 games over those campaigns. He missed games last year limiting him to the 60th-most total fantasy points in what otherwise would have been a breakout season. I projected Cunningham as a top-40 fantasy producer this season, but he has far surpassed that. To date, Cunningham is fourth in the NBA in fantasy points this season, trailing only Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum. Cunningham is firmly in the mix to be a mid-to-high first-round pick in fantasy basketball drafts for the foreseeable future. -- Snellings

Garland is one of the league's best players in the clutch and has been excellent in fantasy this year. He's ranked 25th on ESPN's Player Rater and is currently a top-35 player in fantasy. He has delivered in both points and category formats, providing strong contributions in points, assists and steals and has outperformed his average draft position, offering great value for managers who waited to address the point guard spot. -- Moody

Murphy has taken a leap from a promising 3-and-D specialist to a potential franchise cornerstone for the Pelicans. Injuries slowed his early development, but since stepping into a consistent starting role, he has flourished -- averaging 23 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while maintaining elite defensive metrics in 30 starts in 2025. His efficiency and two-way production evoke shades of Kawhi Leonard in purely a statistical sense, making him a legitimate building block for New Orleans. If this trajectory holds, the Pelicans' future might belong to Murphy sooner than expected. -- McCormick

The veteran Zubac, in his ninth NBA season, was not a preseason top 100 selection in most leagues. He went undrafted in our preseason mock drafts and has averaged 16.2 PPG and 12.5 RPG this season, ranking among the top-20 points league scorers. What changed? Opportunity matters and circumstances gifted Zubac more than six minutes and four field goal attempts more per game than last season. Though a rejuvenated James Harden got most of the attention on the Clippers, Zubac is one of the fantasy free agent picks of the year. -- Karabell

Fallers

Injuries aside, George has had a rough season. Now that he's out with a groin injury , his future is hanging in the balance. He has scored just 16.2 PPG this season, his first below 21.5 PPG in 10 years. Add in the fact that he has missed 23 games and counting, and George has been an unmitigated disaster for his fantasy managers. It's clear that George is in the twilight of his career as he'll be 35 by the start of next season. -- Alexander

Markkanen burst onto the fantasy scene in his first two seasons with the Jazz, averaging 24.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 3.1 3PG in those two campaigns. Nagging injuries and a season-long shooting slump have sapped Markkanen's fantasy value this season. His scoring is down more than five points (19.2 PPG) as he has shot a career-low 42.4% from the field. Markkanen's other counting stats are also down across the board, so after finishing 38th last season with 40.2 FP/G, he is outside the top 100 with only 30.2 FP/G (102nd). -- Snellings

Morant's fantasy value took a hit this season, as injuries once again kept him off the floor for long stretches. Even when healthy, his production dipped noticeably compared with his past three seasons, leaving managers frustrated. However, he has come on strong late, showing flashes of his signature explosiveness and giving reason to believe a full return to form could be coming. That said, the net takeaway from this campaign is still disappointment -- one defined by missed time and fewer memorable moments than expected from a player once known for nonstop highlights. -- McCormick

Ball has been a disappointment considering his average draft position. Availability is crucial in fantasy leagues, and it remains an issue for Ball -- he has played 60 or more games in just one of his five seasons. Since the All-Star break he has struggled, averaging 19.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 6.6 APG while shooting just 32.7% from the floor. With the Hornets' poor record, there's a strong chance Ball could be shut down as the regular season winds down. -- Moody

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

We all knew Embiid wouldn't approach his career high of 68 games this season, but we at least believed he would play great when he did play. Last season, Embiid averaged 34.7 PPG in 33.6 MPG. He rebounded, passed and blocked. This season, a compromised Embiid averaged only 23.8 PPG. Two Hawks centers and Nick Richards averaged more rebounds. This is sad. Fantasy managers must realize we might never see the dominant Embiid again. -- Karabell