Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Friday's NBA slate is massive, featuring 10 games. The matchup I'm most excited about is between the Cleveland Cavaliers, currently on a 15-game winning streak and aiming for a franchise-record 16th consecutive win, and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Cavaliers rank near the top of the league in both offensive rating and defensive rating, but they'll be without Donovan Mitchell, who has been ruled out with a groin injury. The Grizzlies, having won four straight games, are the second seed in the Western Conference and have plenty to play for.

As always, we will go through this game and every other matchup to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles of interest for Friday's slate.

Friday's Stream Team

Stephon Castle, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs (available in 52.4% of ESPN leagues)

Castle has shown noticeable improvement this season, particularly with his ball handling, shooting, and overall basketball IQ. The Spurs should now be focusing on development with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox sidelined for the season, giving Castle a great opportunity to step up. The team may not be in playoff contention, but for a young player like him, this is a great chance to get more minutes and continue his growth. Castle's scored 29 or more fantasy points in seven of his past eight games, including three performances with 40 or more.

Quentin Grimes, SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (63.1%)

With Joel Embiid out for the season and Tyrese Maxey and Paul George both sidelined for Friday's game against the Pacers, Grimes will be one of the 76ers' top playmakers. He has scored 47 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games and contributes across every statistical category. With all of the 76ers' starters sidelined except for Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia enters Friday as huge underdogs. Despite that, Grimes remains a top streaming option.

Keldon Johnson, SF/PF, San Antonio Spurs (75.4%)

Johnson has averaged 21.6 fantasy points per game in 23.5 minutes per game this season. With Fox out, we could see his minutes and usage spike against the Hornets on Friday night. Johnson has played 14 games this season where he has logged 28 or more minutes and averaged 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Expect a high scoring affair between the Spurs and Hornets, as both teams rank near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Ty Jerome, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers (87.2%)

Jerome's usage rate should rise with Mitchell out. The Cavaliers' sixth man has averaged 24.3 points and 6.7 assists per 40 minutes, showcasing his potential with more playing time. While he may not start, expect Jerome to be a key part of Cleveland's rotation.

Orlando Robinson, C, Toronto Raptors (96.9%)

Robinson will get another start for the lottery-bound Raptors, with Jakob Poeltl expected to sit out. Robinson has scored 23 or more fantasy points in each of his past four games with two games over 36 fantasy points. He has averaged 14.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per 40 minutes and could be capable of more with extended minutes.

