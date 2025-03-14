Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Friday's NBA slate is massive, featuring 10 games. The matchup I'm most excited about is between the Cleveland Cavaliers, currently on a 15-game winning streak and aiming for a franchise-record 16th consecutive win, and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Cavaliers rank near the top of the league in both offensive rating and defensive rating, but they'll be without Donovan Mitchell, who has been ruled out with a groin injury. The Grizzlies, having won four straight games, are the second seed in the Western Conference and have plenty to play for.
As always, we will go through this game and every other matchup to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles of interest for Friday's slate.
Friday's Stream Team
Stephon Castle, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs (available in 52.4% of ESPN leagues)
Castle has shown noticeable improvement this season, particularly with his ball handling, shooting, and overall basketball IQ. The Spurs should now be focusing on development with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox sidelined for the season, giving Castle a great opportunity to step up. The team may not be in playoff contention, but for a young player like him, this is a great chance to get more minutes and continue his growth. Castle's scored 29 or more fantasy points in seven of his past eight games, including three performances with 40 or more.
Quentin Grimes, SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (63.1%)
With Joel Embiid out for the season and Tyrese Maxey and Paul George both sidelined for Friday's game against the Pacers, Grimes will be one of the 76ers' top playmakers. He has scored 47 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games and contributes across every statistical category. With all of the 76ers' starters sidelined except for Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia enters Friday as huge underdogs. Despite that, Grimes remains a top streaming option.
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF, San Antonio Spurs (75.4%)
Johnson has averaged 21.6 fantasy points per game in 23.5 minutes per game this season. With Fox out, we could see his minutes and usage spike against the Hornets on Friday night. Johnson has played 14 games this season where he has logged 28 or more minutes and averaged 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Expect a high scoring affair between the Spurs and Hornets, as both teams rank near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions.
Ty Jerome, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers (87.2%)
Jerome's usage rate should rise with Mitchell out. The Cavaliers' sixth man has averaged 24.3 points and 6.7 assists per 40 minutes, showcasing his potential with more playing time. While he may not start, expect Jerome to be a key part of Cleveland's rotation.
Orlando Robinson, C, Toronto Raptors (96.9%)
Robinson will get another start for the lottery-bound Raptors, with Jakob Poeltl expected to sit out. Robinson has scored 23 or more fantasy points in each of his past four games with two games over 36 fantasy points. He has averaged 14.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per 40 minutes and could be capable of more with extended minutes.
Moody's bets for Friday
Tyler Herro over 22.5 points (-125)
Herro hasn't been playing his best lately, hitting this total in just four of his past 10 games, but he has still averaged 20.1 field goal attempts in 36.2 minutes. Friday's matchup against the Celtics should be closer than the spread, and the Heat will need Herro to be aggressive as a scorer. He has averaged 23.9 PPG, so this line is right around his norm. Most of his points have come as the pick-and-roll ball handler, which is an area where the Celtics have struggled defensively.
Andre Drummond under 21.5 points, rebounds and assists (-130)
Drummond has gone under this line in eight of his past 10 games, averaging 18.8 points, rebounds and assists in just 19.0 MPG over that stretch. His minutes could be further impacted with both Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona healthy. The 76ers are double-digit underdogs against a Pacers team that defends centers well.
Ja Morant over 23.5 points (-120)
Morant has been phenomenal recently, clearing this line in seven straight games. He has averaged 20.3 field goal attempts in 33.6 minutes per game. He scored just 21 points against the Cavaliers back on Feb. 23, but without Mitchell on the court Cleveland's defense might not be as strong. Expect Morant to keep his scoring surge going.
Dillon Brooks over 13.5 points (-115))
The Rockets will be without Amen Thompson against the Mavericks, signaling a higher usage rate for Brooks. He has hit this line in 12 of his past 20 games and averaged 12.6 field goal attempts in 32.3 minutes per game. Brooks has averaged 16.2 FGA in 35.7 MPG in the five games he played without Thompson, clearing this line in four of them. Even with the Rockets as double-digit favorites, he should have plenty of scoring opportunities.
Walker Kessler over 14.5 assists and rebounds (-115))
The Jazz are resting John Collins, meaning Kessler will share minutes primarily with Kyle Filipowski. Kessler grabbed 25 rebounds against the Raptors last week, and should have a similar impact Friday night. He has averaged 3.7 potential assists and 23.5 rebound chances over his past 10 games and cleared this line in three of his past five games without Collins. The Raptors allow the sixth-most assists and the ninth-most rebounds per game to centers this season, making this a favorable matchup for Kessler.
Projections and Injury Reports
Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
7 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Celtics -7.5 (-110) | Heat 7.5 (-110)
Money line: Celtics -340 | Heat +270
Total: 214.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 0.9, straight up 53%, 218.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Derrick White, (GTD - Knee); Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Knee); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness)
Heat: Alec Burks, (OUT - Back); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 52.0 FPTS (28.8 pts, 8.5 reb, 6.4 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 41.2 FPTS (23.0 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 34.1 FPTS (17.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 26.5 FPTS (15.5 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 23.7 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.1 ast)
Al Horford, PF/C: 22.2 FPTS (9.4 pts, 6.4 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 15.7 FPTS (6.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.5 ast)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 44.0 FPTS (24.8 pts, 5.1 reb, 6.4 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, PF/C: 42.2 FPTS (21.3 pts, 10.3 reb, 4.4 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 31.1 FPTS (19.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 19.6 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Kel'el Ware, C: 19.3 FPTS (7.3 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 18.8 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 17.0 FPTS (7.8 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.5 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Pacers -13.5 (-110) | 76ers 13.5 (-110)
Money line: Pacers -1000 | 76ers +600
Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 14.5, straight up 87%, 229.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)
76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Justin Edwards, (GTD - Ankle); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Back); Paul George, (OUT - Groin); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 41.1 FPTS (19.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 7.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Pascal Siakam, PF: 37.9 FPTS (22.6 pts, 7.5 reb, 3.4 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 26.9 FPTS (15.5 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.9 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 23.3 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 4.3 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 21.2 FPTS (13.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 19.9 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 18.1 FPTS (8.2 pts, 1.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
76ers projections:
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 30.7 FPTS (16.9 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.9 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 27.7 FPTS (14.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Andre Drummond, C: 23.9 FPTS (10.6 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Jared Butler, SG: 22.7 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.3 ast)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 18.6 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Guerschon Yabusele, PF: 17.1 FPTS (5.5 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Justin Edwards, SF: 15.0 FPTS (6.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.7 ast)
LA Clippers at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Clippers -4.5 (-115) | Hawks 4.5 (-105)
Money line: Clippers -190 | Hawks +160
Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 4.2, straight up 64%, 230.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Kai Jones, (GTD - Quadriceps); Norman Powell, (OUT - Hamstring)
Hawks: Clint Capela, (GTD - Personal); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 40.0 FPTS (20.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 8.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 34.9 FPTS (17.1 pts, 12.3 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 32.4 FPTS (19.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 21.5 FPTS (12.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Kris Dunn, PG: 20.5 FPTS (7.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.3 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 15.1 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Amir Coffey, SG: 12.6 FPTS (7.4 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 46.3 FPTS (25.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 8.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 29.0 FPTS (12.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.3 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 25.1 FPTS (11.8 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 24.3 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.0 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 17.2 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 16.7 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Mouhamed Gueye, PF: 16.1 FPTS (7.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. ET
Line: Mavericks 11.5 (-110) | Rockets -11.5 (-110)
Money line: Mavericks +425 | Rockets -650
Total: 220.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 13.6, straight up 86%, 224.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Williams, (GTD - Hamstring); Dante Exum, (GTD - Hamstring); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Ankle); Jaden Hardy, (OUT - Ankle); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)
Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Reed Sheppard, (OUT - Thumb)
Mavericks projections:
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 26.8 FPTS (13.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.0 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 21.1 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.6 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 19.4 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Brandon Williams, PG: 19.3 FPTS (11.3 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.5 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 18.7 FPTS (7.5 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Max Christie, SG: 18.7 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 15.9 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 38.5 FPTS (19.8 pts, 9.4 reb, 5.1 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 35.2 FPTS (20.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 32.9 FPTS (13.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 27.0 FPTS (12.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 25.0 FPTS (14.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 19.7 FPTS (11.1 pts, 5.0 reb, 0.9 ast)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 14.1 FPTS (8.4 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. ET
Line: Cavaliers -2.5 (-105) | Grizzlies 2.5 (-115)
Money line: Cavaliers -130 | Grizzlies +110
Total: 244.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 3.9, straight up 63%, 250.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Illness); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Groin)
Grizzlies: Santi Aldama, (OUT - Calf); Jaren Jackson Jr., (OUT - Ankle)
Cavaliers projections:
Darius Garland, PG: 35.4 FPTS (19.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 32.9 FPTS (18.4 pts, 8.9 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.9 blk)
Jarrett Allen, C: 28.6 FPTS (14.2 pts, 9.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.2 blk)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 22.0 FPTS (13.8 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 21.1 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ty Jerome, PG: 21.0 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.7 ast)
Sam Merrill, SG: 14.3 FPTS (7.6 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 38.1 FPTS (19.5 pts, 6.9 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ja Morant, PG: 37.9 FPTS (23.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 26.9 FPTS (18.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 18.4 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 18.2 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Zach Edey, C: 18.0 FPTS (7.4 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.2 blk)
Brandon Clarke, PF/C: 17.5 FPTS (9.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. ET
Line: Magic 10.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -10.5 (-110)
Money line: Magic +380 | Timberwolves -550
Total: 207.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 6.3, straight up 70%, 210.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Timberwolves: None reported
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 40.5 FPTS (26.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 5.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Franz Wagner, SF/PF: 38.2 FPTS (21.8 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 21.6 FPTS (9.8 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.9 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 20.7 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 17.6 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
Mac McClung, SG: 14.6 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.2 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 14.1 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.4 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 43.4 FPTS (26.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 32.7 FPTS (17.9 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.8 ast)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 29.0 FPTS (13.6 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 26.7 FPTS (13.0 pts, 9.6 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.3 blk)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 22.8 FPTS (12.0 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Donte DiVincenzo, PG/SG: 22.4 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Mike Conley, PG: 19.0 FPTS (7.2 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.7 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. ET
Line: Hornets 2.5 (-105) | Spurs -2.5 (-115)
Money line: Hornets +130 | Spurs -150
Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Hornets by 0.2, straight up 51%, 223.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG: 43.2 FPTS (23.1 pts, 5.0 reb, 6.4 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 42.4 FPTS (24.1 pts, 8.1 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Mark Williams, C: 27.3 FPTS (12.8 pts, 10.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
KJ Simpson, PG: 18.6 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.7 ast)
Nick Smith Jr., SG: 17.7 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jared Rhoden, SG: 17.2 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
DaQuan Jeffries, SG: 16.6 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Spurs projections:
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 34.9 FPTS (18.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 29.8 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 6.4 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 24.8 FPTS (13.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.3 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 21.8 FPTS (10.8 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Harrison Barnes, PF: 21.2 FPTS (13.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 20.1 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 15.0 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
9:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Lakers 13.5 (-105) | Nuggets -13.5 (-115)
Money line: Lakers +600 | Nuggets -1000
Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 2.4, straight up 58%, 237.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Jaxson Hayes, (OUT - Knee); LeBron James, (OUT - Groin); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)
Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Christian Braun, (GTD - Foot); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Elbow); Zeke Nnaji, (GTD - Ankle); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Lakers projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 55.6 FPTS (31.0 pts, 8.6 reb, 7.6 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Austin Reaves, PG/SG/PF: 38.3 FPTS (20.0 pts, 4.8 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jordan Goodwin, PG/SG: 23.1 FPTS (9.4 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 20.1 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Dalton Knecht, SG/SF: 17.9 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: 17.1 FPTS (6.3 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Gabe Vincent, PG: 16.8 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 58.5 FPTS (28.0 pts, 11.9 reb, 9.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 43.1 FPTS (23.7 pts, 3.2 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 29.9 FPTS (15.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.6 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF: 29.8 FPTS (16.5 pts, 7.3 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Christian Braun, SG/SF: 28.3 FPTS (14.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 25.5 FPTS (13.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.6 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF/PF: 13.6 FPTS (6.9 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz
9:30 p.m. ET
Line: Raptors 2.5 (-110) | Jazz -2.5 (-110)
Money line: Raptors +115 | Jazz -135
Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.8, straight up 56%, 233.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Ochai Agbaji, (GTD - Ankle); Scottie Barnes, (GTD - Hand); Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Hip); Jonathan Mogbo, (OUT - Nose); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)
Jazz: Keyonte George, (GTD - Foot); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Raptors projections:
RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF: 34.5 FPTS (20.0 pts, 5.5 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 33.7 FPTS (16.9 pts, 6.3 reb, 4.8 ast)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 29.0 FPTS (16.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
A.J. Lawson, SG: 17.2 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Orlando Robinson, C: 16.2 FPTS (6.9 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 15.3 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jamal Shead, PG: 13.6 FPTS (6.6 pts, 1.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 30.7 FPTS (19.7 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 29.6 FPTS (16.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 26.8 FPTS (16.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.8 ast)
Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF: 26.3 FPTS (16.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 25.1 FPTS (11.5 pts, 11.5 reb, 1.7 ast, 4.2 blk)
Isaiah Collier, PG: 19.4 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.3 reb, 5.0 ast)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 17.1 FPTS (8.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns
10 p.m. ET
Line: Kings 2.5 (-115) | Suns -2.5 (-105)
Money line: Kings +130 | Suns -150
Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Suns by 2.8, straight up 59%, 236.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Kings: Domantas Sabonis, (GTD - Hamstring)
Suns: Cody Martin, (GTD - Abdomen); Grayson Allen, (GTD - Foot); Monte Morris, (GTD - Back); Nick Richards, (GTD - Ankle)
Kings projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 39.0 FPTS (24.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.0 ast)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 38.3 FPTS (17.5 pts, 11.6 reb, 5.9 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 33.6 FPTS (21.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 32.1 FPTS (16.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 24.9 FPTS (13.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 22.0 FPTS (9.9 pts, 8.0 reb, 2.4 ast)
Jake LaRavia, PF: 16.3 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 46.1 FPTS (27.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Kevin Durant, PF: 42.9 FPTS (27.1 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 30.1 FPTS (17.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 21.9 FPTS (8.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 20.4 FPTS (9.0 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.8 ast)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 18.2 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Nick Richards, C: 17.8 FPTS (9.0 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.3 ast)