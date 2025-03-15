Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

As Steph Curry reaches 4,000 career 3-pointers, look back at his most famous shots from beyond the arc. (3:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to a compelling Saturday of professional basketball. Eight games are on the schedule today, led by a marquee matchup between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

New York's offensive engine, Jalen Brunson, is sidelined due to an ankle injury, which means the Knicks' deep collection of wings and Karl-Anthony Towns will be put to the test against the dynamic tandem of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III. This also means the Knicks have elevated Miles McBride to a rewarding role, as you'll read about in the streaming section below.

Of today's eight games, only two are set with double-digit spreads, suggesting we could see some competitive contests unfold. Looking for the potentially highest offensive ceilings of the slate, we land on the Indiana Pacers versus the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans against the San Antonio Spurs. These games have the highest totals of the day for a reason: pace will be up, and defenses could struggle.

The Detroit Pistons host the Oklahoma City Thunder in what could be a revealing game for the Pistons' status as a sleeper contender in the Eastern Conference. Beyond the marquee games, the rest of today's action features intriguing betting angles and fantasy plays, from injury replacements to favorable matchups.

Saturday's fantasy stream team

Tari Eason, SF/PF, Houston Rockets (Rostered in 33.7% ESPN leagues): Fresh from a career scoring performance, Eason is peaking just in time for fantasy titles. With some of the best defensive rates in the entire league, this recent rise in offense pushes Eason to an elite level of two-way production. A depleted Bulls team is next.

Stephon Castle, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs (49.2%): The favorite for Rookie of the Year is still widely available in many leagues. There are still some volatile results given his lack of experience, but last night's 26-point showing reveals how good it can be when Castle is cruising. The runway is clear for Castle to continue in a high-usage role for today's matchup against a weak Pelicans defense.

Miles McBride, PG, New York Knicks (8.7%): The absence of Brunson means major minutes and touches for McBride. A confident shooter who is just learning to create at this level, McBride is more of a scorer and defender at this stage than pure point guard. This could be fun for fantasy purposes given he'll need to match the Warriors' firepower.

Tre Jones, PG, Chicago Bulls (12.3%): The Bulls are dealing with a series of injuries in the backcourt. Jones has been elevated to a major role as the team's distributor, a role he's thrived in at Duke and for the Spurs. If you need buckets, I'd go McBride, while Jones is a top candidate for dimes in this matchup against the Rockets.

McCormick's favorite bets for Saturday

Andrew Wiggins over 20.5 points (-105)

Heat Culture doesn't work this quickly, does it? Wiggins has looked rejuvenated and empowered since joining Miami, some of this naturally coming from being elevated in the pecking order from his perch with the Warriors. The defensive production is really impressive and does speak to the team identity and this new freedom for Wiggins to find the ball on defense. Those turnovers and chaos plays can turn into efficient buckets. Wiggins scored 24 against Memphis earlier this season, while this newfound role adds to his upside.

Zion Williamson over 36.5 total points, rebounds, and assists (-110)

There are multiple paths to Williamson getting to this number. For one, without their superstar defensive center, the Spurs are last in defensive rating the past 10 games. Next, the Pelicans are missing several capable forwards, namely Herbert Jones, and center Yves Missi could potentially sit. If Missi does miss the game, Williamson could crush this number given his success when shifted to the block. Even with Missi in the mix, the workload and matchup combine to make for an ideal setup for a big line to erupt from Zion.

Stephon Castle over 20.5 points (-110)

Targeting games in which defense is optional can prove optimal. There is also a degree of narrative energy in play, however difficult to quantify, in that Castle has this clear path to star-level usage and it marries well with his position as the favorite for a major award. Which is to say, the team seems intent on giving Castle every chance to learn and produce down the stretch while bringing home consecutive Rookie of the Year trophies to the franchise. The Pelicans, meanwhile, might be the perfect opponent for a guard who loves to score off the drive.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

6 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -10.5 (-110) | Nets 10.5 (-110)

Money line: Celtics -500 | Nets +360

Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 7.6, straight up 73%, 216.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Knee); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness)

Nets: Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics projections:

Nets projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -5.5 (EVEN) | Pistons 5.5 (-120)

Money line: Thunder -200 | Pistons +170

Total: 235.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 4.6, straight up 65%, 231.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Aaron Wiggins, (GTD - Illness); Alex Ducas, (GTD - Back); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Thunder projections:

Pistons projections:

Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 8.5 (-110) | Rockets -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Bulls +290 | Rockets -380

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 9.2, straight up 77%, 233.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Toe); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Reed Sheppard, (OUT - Thumb)

Bulls projections:

Rockets projections:

Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Heat 8.5 (-120) | Grizzlies -8.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Heat +270 | Grizzlies -340

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 9.1, straight up 77%, 235.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Alec Burks, (GTD - Back); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama, (GTD - Calf)

Heat projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers 5.5 (-105) | Bucks -5.5 (-115)

Money line: Pacers +180 | Bucks -215

Total: 234.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 1.8, straight up 56%, 234.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf); Kevin Porter Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Tyler Smith, (GTD - Back); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension)

Pacers projections:

Bucks projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans -5.5 (EVEN) | Spurs 5.5 (-120)

Money line: Pelicans -195 | Spurs +165

Total: 238.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 1.9, straight up 56%, 233.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Yves Missi, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (GTD - Knee); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pelicans projections:

Spurs projections:

New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks 7.5 (-115) | Warriors -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Knicks +240 | Warriors -290

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 4.6, straight up 65%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Delon Wright, (GTD - Illness); Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Ankle); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Back)

Knicks projections:

Warriors projections:

Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 11.5 (-105) | Nuggets -11.5 (-115)

Money line: Wizards +475 | Nuggets -750

Total: 238.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 13.5, straight up 86%, 244.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hip)

Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Wizards projections:

Nuggets projections: