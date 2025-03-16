Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

Sunday's slate of eight NBA games opens with a major test for the Orlando Magic. If the young and talented team hopes to make noise in the postseason, today's matinee against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+) will be a revealing challenge. The matchup between Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero is undeniably riveting.

Later this afternoon, we'll learn how the Los Angeles Lakers perform on a big stage without LeBron James when they host the Phoenix Suns (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+). Luka Doncic is set to return after sitting out a recent loss to the Denver Nuggets. His presence elevates this showdown with rival Devin Booker into must-watch territory.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to cap off a week of dominance over Eastern Conference contenders in a high-stakes battle with the Milwaukee Bucks (9 p.m. ET on ESPN). It's rare to see Giannis Antetokounmpo as a home underdog in a nationally televised game, making this matchup against what should be a full-strength Thunder team even more compelling. I have a fairly strong take on how that game might play out.

Beyond the group of title hopefuls, there's value to be found in some lottery-bound rosters. The streaming section is rich with contributors from depleted rotations, such as the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks. Players like Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes have emerged as potential league-winners as we enter the fantasy playoffs.

In addition to the marquee games, today's slate offers intriguing betting angles and fantasy plays, from injury replacements to favorable matchups. Let's break down Sunday's action.

Sunday's fantasy stream team

Quentin Grimes, SG, 76ers (rostered in 38.2% ESPN leagues): Between Grimes and Naji Marshall, this matchup of depleted teams at least offers some valuable streaming options. Grimes has become a steady source of scoring and shooting since becoming a starter for the Sixers. There's also the added motivation of facing his former team in Dallas. It's likely both Marshall and Grimes are already rostered in 12-team leagues or larger, so it may be wise to pivot to the emerging names below from this same contest.

Brandon Williams, PG, Mavericks (13.6% rostered): From floating on the fringes of the league to handling heavy usage for the Mavericks deep into March, Williams has been one of the more unexpected bright spots in an otherwise frustrating season for Dallas fans. The team has given him the freedom to run pick-and-roll actions frequently, while his active hands on defense have led to solid steal production. A depleted 76ers squad isn't equipped to provide much defensive resistance. Speaking of Philly, look to guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. (2.1%) if you need a spot scorer on this final day of the week.

Kyle Filipowski, PF/C, Utah Jazz (12.4%): With the Jazz resting rotation members such as John Collins, Kyle Hendricks, Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George, this rookie could take on a major role against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Minnesota has been rounding into form lately, there's still plenty to like about Flip's potential, given his strong recent performances. For those in need of assists, the absence of key playmakers could create more opportunities for Isaiah Collier (13.5%) to contribute as the team's lead creator.

A.J. Lawson, SG, Toronto Raptors (2.1%): A series of breakout performances has positioned Lawson as an interesting fantasy play today. With the Raptors resting several starters and Lawson earning increased trust in recent games, there's real upside to consider in this matchup against a weak Portland Trail Blazers defense.

McCormick's favorite bets for Sunday

Odds by ESPN BET

Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 assists (-120)

Without LeBron on the floor, Luka's assist percentage spikes to 47.8%, which means he's assisting nearly half of his team's made shots while on the floor. Even for Doncic, a player with a career 41% clip, this spike in passing production is reminiscent of his most heliocentric stretches with Dallas. While Austin Reaves is a capable secondary creator, the offense will still run through Doncic in most actions today.

Thunder -4.5 (-115) at Bucks

The Bucks have improved on defense in recent weeks, boasting a top-five defensive rating over the past 10 games. While this is impressive as a sign of the team sharpening before the big games in April, Milwaukee's middling offensive results make me question if it can compete with this rolling Thunder roster. After all, Oklahoma City should have its full collection of starters and stars in place, which could lead to a wide margin as the Thunder cap this special week of dominance.

Onyeka Okongwu OVER 9.5 rebounds (-145)

Okongwu has dipped below 10 boards just once in the past eight outings, and with Clint Capela sidelined, this trend offers some cost certainty when paying this price for the prop. I'd even be fine including 10.5 boards in a single-game parlay scenario, but this current number is attractive, especially with the Brooklyn Nets ranked 28th in defensive rebounding percentage over the past 10 games. With playing time and rebounding opportunities working in his favor, the path to a double-double seems achievable Sunday for Okongwu.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks

1 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers 6.5 (-105) | Mavericks -6.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers +230 | Mavericks -280

Total: 224.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 8.1, straight up 75%, 224.1 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Adem Bona, (OUT - Ankle); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Paul George, (OUT - Groin); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Back); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Williams, (GTD - Hamstring); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Hip); Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Hand); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)

76ers projections:

Mavericks projections:

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

1 p.m. ET on ABC

Line: Magic 10.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Magic +380 | Cavaliers -550

Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.8, straight up 74%, 223.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Groin); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Foot)

Magic projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Line: Suns 3.5 (-115) | Lakers -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns +125 | Lakers -150

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 1.6, straight up 55%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Monte Morris, (GTD - Back); Nick Richards, (GTD - Ankle); Grayson Allen, (OUT - Foot)

Lakers: Dalton Knecht, (GTD - Back); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Knee); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Calf); LeBron James, (OUT - Groin); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Suns projections:

Lakers projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets

6 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks -6.5 (EVEN) | Nets 6.5 (-120)

Money line: Hawks -230 | Nets +195

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 0.4, straight up 51%, 227.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Clint Capela, (OUT - Personal); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Nets: Noah Clowney, (GTD - Ankle); Trendon Watford, (GTD - Hamstring); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Nets projections:

Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers

6 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 7.5 (-115) | Blazers -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Raptors +225 | Blazers -275

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 2.1, straight up 57%, 227.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Jamal Shead, (GTD - Shoulder); Jonathan Mogbo, (GTD - Nose); Ochai Agbaji, (GTD - Ankle); RJ Barrett, (GTD - Illness); Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Hip); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Hand); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Knee); Jabari Walker, (OUT - Concussion); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf)

Raptors projections:

Blazers projections:

Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves

7 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 13.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -13.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz +550 | Timberwolves -900

Total: 233.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 12.1, straight up 83%, 230.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Keyonte George, (OUT - Foot); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Timberwolves: None reported

Jazz projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Charlotte Hornets at LA Clippers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 12.5 (EVEN) | Clippers -12.5 (-120)

Money line: Hornets +550 | Clippers -900

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 9.9, straight up 79%, 215.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Clippers: Kai Jones, (GTD - Quadriceps); Norman Powell, (GTD - Hamstring); Jordan Miller, (OUT - Hip); Kris Dunn, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Clippers projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks

9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Thunder -4.5 (-115) | Bucks 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Thunder -190 | Bucks +160

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 3.5, straight up 61%, 231.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Aaron Wiggins, (GTD - Illness); Jalen Williams, (GTD - Hip); Luguentz Dort, (GTD - Groin); Ousmane Dieng, (GTD - Calf); Alex Ducas, (OUT - Back); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks: Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension)

Thunder projections:

Bucks projections: