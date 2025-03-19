Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Wednesday's NBA slate is massive, featuring 11 games. The matchup I'm most excited about features the Los Angeles Lakers, who continue their five-game home stand. They'll take on the Denver Nuggets, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic (who is averaging a triple-double this season). Even though the Lakers will be without LeBron James due to a groin injury, this should be a competitive game. The Nuggets are third in the Western Conference, while the Lakers sit in fourth. The winner will secure the third seed and stay in the race for the second seed, currently held by the Houston Rockets.

As always, let's review the other matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles for Wednesday's slate.

Wednesday's fantasy stream team

Aaron Wiggins, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder (available in 90.9% of ESPN leagues)

Wiggins is set to play significant minutes with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams already ruled out, and several other Thunder players are also listed as questionable. Wiggins has thrived in these situations, seeing a boost in his usage rate. He's in a strong spot against a 76ers defense that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions. This season, he's averaged 20.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per 40 minutes.

Luke Kennard, SG, Memphis Grizzlies (98.1%)

Ja Morant is already ruled out, making Kennard an intriguing option for deeper fantasy leagues. If Scotty Pippen Jr. is also out, Kennard's value rises even more. He's played 28 or more minutes in three of his past four games and has scored at least 24 fantasy points in each of them, including one game with 53.

Tari Eason, SF/PF, Houston Rockets (60.5%)

The Magic are a tough defensive team, ranking third in points allowed per 100 possessions. But with Amen Thompson out for the Rockets, Tari Eason's minutes have been on the rise, and his offensive role is expanding. He's scored 31 or more fantasy points in three straight games, including a 61 point outburst. Eason also fills the stat sheet across multiple categories, making him an appealing streaming option.

Jaxson Hayes, C, Los Angeles Lakers (91.5%)

The Lakers are shorthanded, and Hayes remains their starting center. He's contributing across the board and has posted 34 or more fantasy points in back-to-back games. He's a strong option at center in any format or league size. Also, the matchup against the Nuggets is expected to be competitive and high-scoring, giving him plenty of opportunities to produce.

Bub Carrington, PG, Washington Wizards (93.5%)

With Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and Khris Middleton already ruled out -- and Jordan Poole listed as doubtful -- Carrington is in an excellent spot to deliver. He's scored 19 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. He's an intriguing option in deeper formats and has a high ceiling against a Jazz team that ranks 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday

Detroit Pistons -5.5 (-110)

The Pistons and Miami Heat are two teams heading in the opposite direction. It's difficult for bettors to trust this Miami team right now. The Pistons have the fourth best net rating over the last 10 games while the Heat rank 26th. Detroit also ranks first in defensive rating over this time frame which is important because Miami can't score the ball, ranking 30th in offensive rating over that time frame. The Pistons are 11-4-1 against the spread in their last 16 games.

Kyle Filipowski over 23.5 points and rebounds (-110)

Filipowski should play a key role in the Jazz's rotation Wednesday night with John Collins and Walker Kessler ruled out. He's cleared this line in four of his last five games when both players are out. In those games, he's averaged 13.4 field goal attempts and 18.4 rebound chances per game while playing 31.3 minutes. He also has a favorable matchup against a Wizards team allowing the most points and second-most rebounds per game to centers. Filipowski is also an excellent streamer since he's available 88.5% of ESPN leagues.

Naji Marshall over 11.5 assists and rebounds (+110)

Marshall has cleared this line in five of his past 10 games, but he's playing heavy minutes, averaging 34.9 per game. He's also produced 7.7 potential assists and 12.8 rebound chances per game. With the Mavericks dealing with several injuries, he should remain a key part of the rotation. He's up against a middle-of-the-road Pacers defense, though Dallas comes in as double-digit underdogs.

Quentin Grimes over 3.5 assists (-115)

Grimes has gone over this line in four of his past five games. During that stretch, he's averaged 9.8 potential assists in 34.5 minutes per game. With the 76ers dealing with several injuries, Grimes is playing a significant role in the rotation. Even though Philadelphia are double-digit underdogs, Oklahoma City will be without key players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Luguentz Dort. Grimes is in a strong position to clear this line.

Stephon Castle over 23.5 points and assists (-125)

Castle continues to get plenty of looks and heavy minutes with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox out for the season. He's cleared this line in seven of his past 10 games, including three straight. The Knicks play solid defense, but Castle's increased usage should give him enough touches to hit this mark.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks 10.5 (-115) | Pacers -10.5 (-105)

Money line: Mavericks +360 | Pacers -500

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 8.7, straight up 76%, 235.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Williams, (GTD - Hamstring); Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Hand); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)

Pacers: Jarace Walker, (GTD - Ankle); Johnny Furphy, (GTD - Illness); Pascal Siakam, (GTD - Personal); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Back); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Mavericks projections:

Pacers projections:

Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -2.5 (-105) | Magic 2.5 (-115)

Money line: Rockets -135 | Magic +115

Total: 208.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 1.6, straight up 55%, 209.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Reed Sheppard, (OUT - Thumb)

Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets projections:

Magic projections:

Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -4.5 (-110) | Heat 4.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons -185 | Heat +155

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 4.6, straight up 65%, 222.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Heat: Alec Burks, (GTD - Back); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Lower Leg); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Pistons projections:

Heat projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 13.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -13.5 (-105)

Money line: Pelicans +550 | Timberwolves -900

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 11.4, straight up 82%, 227.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder)

Timberwolves: None reported

Pelicans projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers 11.5 (EVEN) | Thunder -11.5 (-120)

Money line: 76ers +450 | Thunder -700

Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 23.1, straight up 96%, 225.8 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Guerschon Yabusele, (GTD - Knee); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Knee); Adem Bona, (OUT - Ankle); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Back); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)

Thunder: Alex Ducas, (GTD - Back); Cason Wallace, (GTD - Shoulder); Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Back); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip); Luguentz Dort, (OUT - Hip); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

76ers projections:

Thunder projections:

New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -9.5 (EVEN) | Spurs 9.5 (-120)

Money line: Knicks -400 | Spurs +300

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 8.4, straight up 76%, 233.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Ankle); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin, (GTD - Achilles); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); David Duke Jr., (OUT - Illness); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Knicks projections:

Spurs projections:

Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 4.5 (-120) | Jazz -4.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Wizards +135 | Jazz -155

Total: 233.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 6.2, straight up 70%, 236.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Jordan Poole, (GTD - Elbow); Kyshawn George, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Illness); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)

Jazz: KJ Martin, (OUT - Elbow); Svi Mykhailiuk, (OUT - Foot); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Wizards projections:

Jazz projections:

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -2.5 (-105) | Lakers 2.5 (-115)

Money line: Nuggets -130 | Lakers +110

Total: 233.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.7, straight up 52%, 236.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Christian Braun, (GTD - Foot); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Elbow); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Lakers: Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Jemison III, (GTD - Illness); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Knee); LeBron James, (OUT - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Nuggets projections:

Lakers projections:

Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 6.5 (-115) | Suns -6.5 (-105)

Money line: Bulls +200 | Suns -240

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 4.8, straight up 65%, 241.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Suns: Grayson Allen, (OUT - Foot); Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Hamstring)

Bulls projections:

Suns projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies -4.5 (-115) | Blazers 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Grizzlies -180 | Blazers +150

Total: 235.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 1.7, straight up 56%, 240.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama, (GTD - Calf); Scotty Pippen Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Ja Morant, (OUT - Hamstring)

Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Calf); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Jabari Walker, (OUT - Concussion); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies projections:

Blazers projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -5.5 (EVEN) | Kings 5.5 (-120)

Money line: Cavaliers -200 | Kings +170

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 8, straight up 74%, 241.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: None reported

Kings: Domantas Sabonis, (OUT - Ankle)

Cavaliers projections:

Kings projections: