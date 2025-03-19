Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

Wednesday's NBA slate is massive, featuring 11 games. The matchup I'm most excited about features the Los Angeles Lakers, who continue their five-game home stand. They'll take on the Denver Nuggets, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic (who is averaging a triple-double this season). Even though the Lakers will be without LeBron James due to a groin injury, this should be a competitive game. The Nuggets are third in the Western Conference, while the Lakers sit in fourth. The winner will secure the third seed and stay in the race for the second seed, currently held by the Houston Rockets.
As always, let's review the other matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles for Wednesday's slate.
Wednesday's fantasy stream team
Aaron Wiggins, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder (available in 90.9% of ESPN leagues)
Wiggins is set to play significant minutes with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams already ruled out, and several other Thunder players are also listed as questionable. Wiggins has thrived in these situations, seeing a boost in his usage rate. He's in a strong spot against a 76ers defense that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions. This season, he's averaged 20.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per 40 minutes.
Luke Kennard, SG, Memphis Grizzlies (98.1%)
Ja Morant is already ruled out, making Kennard an intriguing option for deeper fantasy leagues. If Scotty Pippen Jr. is also out, Kennard's value rises even more. He's played 28 or more minutes in three of his past four games and has scored at least 24 fantasy points in each of them, including one game with 53.
Tari Eason, SF/PF, Houston Rockets (60.5%)
The Magic are a tough defensive team, ranking third in points allowed per 100 possessions. But with Amen Thompson out for the Rockets, Tari Eason's minutes have been on the rise, and his offensive role is expanding. He's scored 31 or more fantasy points in three straight games, including a 61 point outburst. Eason also fills the stat sheet across multiple categories, making him an appealing streaming option.
Jaxson Hayes, C, Los Angeles Lakers (91.5%)
The Lakers are shorthanded, and Hayes remains their starting center. He's contributing across the board and has posted 34 or more fantasy points in back-to-back games. He's a strong option at center in any format or league size. Also, the matchup against the Nuggets is expected to be competitive and high-scoring, giving him plenty of opportunities to produce.
Bub Carrington, PG, Washington Wizards (93.5%)
With Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and Khris Middleton already ruled out -- and Jordan Poole listed as doubtful -- Carrington is in an excellent spot to deliver. He's scored 19 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. He's an intriguing option in deeper formats and has a high ceiling against a Jazz team that ranks 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions.
Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday
Detroit Pistons -5.5 (-110)
The Pistons and Miami Heat are two teams heading in the opposite direction. It's difficult for bettors to trust this Miami team right now. The Pistons have the fourth best net rating over the last 10 games while the Heat rank 26th. Detroit also ranks first in defensive rating over this time frame which is important because Miami can't score the ball, ranking 30th in offensive rating over that time frame. The Pistons are 11-4-1 against the spread in their last 16 games.
Kyle Filipowski over 23.5 points and rebounds (-110)
Filipowski should play a key role in the Jazz's rotation Wednesday night with John Collins and Walker Kessler ruled out. He's cleared this line in four of his last five games when both players are out. In those games, he's averaged 13.4 field goal attempts and 18.4 rebound chances per game while playing 31.3 minutes. He also has a favorable matchup against a Wizards team allowing the most points and second-most rebounds per game to centers. Filipowski is also an excellent streamer since he's available 88.5% of ESPN leagues.
Naji Marshall over 11.5 assists and rebounds (+110)
Marshall has cleared this line in five of his past 10 games, but he's playing heavy minutes, averaging 34.9 per game. He's also produced 7.7 potential assists and 12.8 rebound chances per game. With the Mavericks dealing with several injuries, he should remain a key part of the rotation. He's up against a middle-of-the-road Pacers defense, though Dallas comes in as double-digit underdogs.
Quentin Grimes over 3.5 assists (-115)
Grimes has gone over this line in four of his past five games. During that stretch, he's averaged 9.8 potential assists in 34.5 minutes per game. With the 76ers dealing with several injuries, Grimes is playing a significant role in the rotation. Even though Philadelphia are double-digit underdogs, Oklahoma City will be without key players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Luguentz Dort. Grimes is in a strong position to clear this line.
Stephon Castle over 23.5 points and assists (-125)
Castle continues to get plenty of looks and heavy minutes with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox out for the season. He's cleared this line in seven of his past 10 games, including three straight. The Knicks play solid defense, but Castle's increased usage should give him enough touches to hit this mark.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Mavericks 10.5 (-115) | Pacers -10.5 (-105)
Money line: Mavericks +360 | Pacers -500
Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 8.7, straight up 76%, 235.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Williams, (GTD - Hamstring); Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Hand); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)
Pacers: Jarace Walker, (GTD - Ankle); Johnny Furphy, (GTD - Illness); Pascal Siakam, (GTD - Personal); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Back); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)
Mavericks projections:
P.J. Washington, PF: 30.5 FPTS (14.3 pts, 9.3 reb, 3.1 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 29.3 FPTS (14.3 pts, 7.0 reb, 3.5 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 27.3 FPTS (14.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Brandon Williams, PG: 23.8 FPTS (14.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.8 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 21.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.7 ast)
Kessler Edwards, SF: 16.2 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Max Christie, SG: 15.3 FPTS (5.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 42.0 FPTS (18.3 pts, 4.2 reb, 7.4 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Pascal Siakam, PF: 37.9 FPTS (21.8 pts, 7.6 reb, 3.3 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 27.5 FPTS (15.1 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.5 blk)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 21.8 FPTS (13.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 21.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.8 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 20.6 FPTS (10.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 18.3 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. ET
Line: Rockets -2.5 (-105) | Magic 2.5 (-115)
Money line: Rockets -135 | Magic +115
Total: 208.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 1.6, straight up 55%, 209.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Reed Sheppard, (OUT - Thumb)
Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Rockets projections:
Jalen Green, SG: 39.7 FPTS (21.8 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 33.1 FPTS (16.9 pts, 9.0 reb, 4.4 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 32.4 FPTS (13.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 29.2 FPTS (13.2 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 26.2 FPTS (14.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 19.9 FPTS (11.3 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 13.3 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 41.7 FPTS (26.3 pts, 6.9 reb, 5.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Franz Wagner, SF/PF: 36.9 FPTS (20.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.5 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 20.9 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.7 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 19.9 FPTS (9.6 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 17.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 14.4 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Mac McClung, SG: 13.6 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Pistons -4.5 (-110) | Heat 4.5 (-110)
Money line: Pistons -185 | Heat +155
Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pistons by 4.6, straight up 65%, 222.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Heat: Alec Burks, (GTD - Back); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Lower Leg); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 44.9 FPTS (25.6 pts, 6.0 reb, 7.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 26.8 FPTS (14.0 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.8 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 26.0 FPTS (11.2 pts, 10.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 23.6 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 4.5 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 19.9 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF: 18.4 FPTS (8.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.2 ast)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 15.7 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 40.0 FPTS (23.1 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, PF/C: 39.3 FPTS (20.1 pts, 9.5 reb, 4.3 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 26.5 FPTS (16.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 17.9 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.8 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 17.8 FPTS (9.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF: 17.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.3 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 16.5 FPTS (9.4 pts, 1.7 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. ET
Line: Pelicans 13.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -13.5 (-105)
Money line: Pelicans +550 | Timberwolves -900
Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 11.4, straight up 82%, 227.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder)
Timberwolves: None reported
Pelicans projections:
Zion Williamson, PF: 38.2 FPTS (23.0 pts, 7.3 reb, 5.2 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 32.3 FPTS (18.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 24.4 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 4.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 20.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.7 ast)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 15.8 FPTS (7.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Yves Missi, C: 15.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF/C: 15.5 FPTS (6.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 49.6 FPTS (29.8 pts, 6.1 reb, 5.0 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 32.7 FPTS (17.2 pts, 6.8 reb, 4.5 ast)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 29.0 FPTS (12.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.7 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, PG/SG: 28.2 FPTS (12.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 24.7 FPTS (12.9 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 24.3 FPTS (11.4 pts, 9.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.5 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 23.2 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.2 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m. ET
Line: 76ers 11.5 (EVEN) | Thunder -11.5 (-120)
Money line: 76ers +450 | Thunder -700
Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 23.1, straight up 96%, 225.8 total points.
Injury Report:
76ers: Guerschon Yabusele, (GTD - Knee); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Knee); Adem Bona, (OUT - Ankle); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Back); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)
Thunder: Alex Ducas, (GTD - Back); Cason Wallace, (GTD - Shoulder); Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Back); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip); Luguentz Dort, (OUT - Hip); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)
76ers projections:
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 28.5 FPTS (15.9 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 28.4 FPTS (14.9 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Jared Butler, SG: 22.2 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 18.4 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Guerschon Yabusele, PF: 14.0 FPTS (3.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Justin Edwards, SF: 13.2 FPTS (4.7 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jeff Dowtin Jr., PG: 12.5 FPTS (5.9 pts, 1.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Thunder projections:
Chet Holmgren, C: 29.3 FPTS (15.4 pts, 9.3 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.9 blk)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C: 26.8 FPTS (10.0 pts, 11.2 reb, 3.3 ast)
Cason Wallace, SG: 21.9 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Aaron Wiggins, SG: 19.9 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 19.3 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.3 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 18.1 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jaylin Williams, C: 17.9 FPTS (6.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. ET
Line: Knicks -9.5 (EVEN) | Spurs 9.5 (-120)
Money line: Knicks -400 | Spurs +300
Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 8.4, straight up 76%, 233.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Ankle); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)
Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin, (GTD - Achilles); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); David Duke Jr., (OUT - Illness); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)
Knicks projections:
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 38.8 FPTS (21.5 pts, 10.6 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 35.0 FPTS (13.4 pts, 8.9 reb, 6.0 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 31.7 FPTS (18.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 30.9 FPTS (16.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 23.5 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.1 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG/SG: 14.6 FPTS (6.0 pts, 1.2 reb, 3.1 ast)
Mitchell Robinson, C: 14.2 FPTS (5.2 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Spurs projections:
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 32.7 FPTS (18.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 27.1 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.7 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 25.0 FPTS (14.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.8 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 23.5 FPTS (13.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 23.4 FPTS (12.1 pts, 7.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
Harrison Barnes, PF: 19.1 FPTS (12.7 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 18.1 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. ET
Line: Wizards 4.5 (-120) | Jazz -4.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Wizards +135 | Jazz -155
Total: 233.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Jazz by 6.2, straight up 70%, 236.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Jordan Poole, (GTD - Elbow); Kyshawn George, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Illness); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)
Jazz: KJ Martin, (OUT - Elbow); Svi Mykhailiuk, (OUT - Foot); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 33.6 FPTS (18.9 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Kyshawn George, SG/SF: 25.3 FPTS (12.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Alex Sarr, PF/C: 24.7 FPTS (12.6 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.7 blk)
Bub Carrington, PG/SG: 22.1 FPTS (10.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.9 ast)
Justin Champagnie, SF: 18.0 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
AJ Johnson, SG: 17.8 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.9 ast)
Tristan Vukcevic, PF: 17.5 FPTS (9.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jazz projections:
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 31.6 FPTS (16.3 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 30.4 FPTS (18.9 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF: 24.2 FPTS (14.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Isaiah Collier, PG: 22.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.6 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 21.9 FPTS (13.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.4 ast)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 20.8 FPTS (9.6 pts, 6.8 reb, 2.2 ast)
Brice Sensabaugh, SF: 15.5 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m. ET
Line: Nuggets -2.5 (-105) | Lakers 2.5 (-115)
Money line: Nuggets -130 | Lakers +110
Total: 233.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.7, straight up 52%, 236.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Christian Braun, (GTD - Foot); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Elbow); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Lakers: Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Jemison III, (GTD - Illness); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Knee); LeBron James, (OUT - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 56.8 FPTS (28.8 pts, 11.8 reb, 8.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 42.4 FPTS (24.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 32.7 FPTS (16.0 pts, 5.9 reb, 5.6 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF: 32.0 FPTS (17.2 pts, 7.8 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 26.2 FPTS (14.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.1 ast)
Christian Braun, SG/SF: 25.8 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.2 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF/PF: 12.3 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Lakers projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 53.8 FPTS (30.3 pts, 8.2 reb, 7.7 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Austin Reaves, PG/SG/PF: 38.8 FPTS (21.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jordan Goodwin, PG/SG: 25.1 FPTS (10.5 pts, 6.8 reb, 2.6 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 20.6 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jaxson Hayes, C: 17.8 FPTS (8.2 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Dalton Knecht, SG/SF: 16.6 FPTS (9.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
Gabe Vincent, PG: 15.5 FPTS (7.7 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns
10 p.m. ET
Line: Bulls 6.5 (-115) | Suns -6.5 (-105)
Money line: Bulls +200 | Suns -240
Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Suns by 4.8, straight up 65%, 241.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)
Suns: Grayson Allen, (OUT - Foot); Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Hamstring)
Bulls projections:
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 39.5 FPTS (18.8 pts, 9.6 reb, 6.0 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 36.6 FPTS (22.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 30.9 FPTS (15.0 pts, 9.7 reb, 2.9 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 23.0 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.1 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 21.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 17.4 FPTS (8.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Matas Buzelis, SF: 16.5 FPTS (9.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 44.7 FPTS (26.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 7.5 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Kevin Durant, PF: 38.4 FPTS (25.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 23.7 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 20.3 FPTS (7.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Cody Martin, SG: 17.7 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Nick Richards, C: 16.2 FPTS (8.2 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Ryan Dunn, SF: 15.8 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. ET
Line: Grizzlies -4.5 (-115) | Blazers 4.5 (-105)
Money line: Grizzlies -180 | Blazers +150
Total: 235.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 1.7, straight up 56%, 240.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Santi Aldama, (GTD - Calf); Scotty Pippen Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Ja Morant, (OUT - Hamstring)
Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Calf); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Jabari Walker, (OUT - Concussion); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 39.1 FPTS (20.5 pts, 6.8 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 29.7 FPTS (19.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.3 blk)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 23.1 FPTS (9.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.0 ast)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 20.4 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.2 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 17.8 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 17.2 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.8 ast)
Zach Edey, C: 17.2 FPTS (7.1 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.3 blk)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 35.5 FPTS (21.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 29.4 FPTS (16.3 pts, 6.4 reb, 3.6 ast)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 26.5 FPTS (11.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Jerami Grant, PF: 26.2 FPTS (16.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 25.8 FPTS (16.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 22.8 FPTS (13.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.4 ast)
Donovan Clingan, C: 19.6 FPTS (7.4 pts, 9.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.6 blk)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. ET
Line: Cavaliers -5.5 (EVEN) | Kings 5.5 (-120)
Money line: Cavaliers -200 | Kings +170
Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 8, straight up 74%, 241.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: None reported
Kings: Domantas Sabonis, (OUT - Ankle)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 41.8 FPTS (23.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 36.0 FPTS (18.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 32.9 FPTS (18.5 pts, 8.5 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.0 blk)
Jarrett Allen, C: 28.4 FPTS (13.9 pts, 9.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 23.0 FPTS (10.3 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 21.7 FPTS (12.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ty Jerome, PG: 20.0 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Kings projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 39.2 FPTS (24.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.1 ast)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 36.5 FPTS (18.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 35.6 FPTS (21.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.8 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 27.0 FPTS (14.7 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 18.8 FPTS (8.8 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.2 ast)
Keon Ellis, SG: 18.5 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Jake LaRavia, PF: 17.6 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.3 ast)