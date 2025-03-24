Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Monday's NBA slate features eight games, but the matchup I'm most excited about has the Denver Nuggets returning home to Ball Arena on the second night of a back-to-back to face the Chicago Bulls. Denver may be without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who's dealing with a left ankle issue. Meanwhile, for the Bulls, Coby White has been lighting up the stat sheet ever since the Zach LaVine trade. Certainly, a few bets from this game immediately caught my attention.

As always, let's go through this game, along with all the other matchups, in order to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles of interest for Monday's slate.

Monday's fantasy stream team

Alex Sarr, C/PF, Washington Wizards (available in 58.6% of ESPN leagues)

The rookie has stepped up for the Wizards in the second half of the season. During March, he has averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game. He should find success against a Raptors defense that has struggled against centers. With a narrow spread, this game is expected to be competitive, giving him ample minutes to produce for managers.

Jose Alvarado, PG, New Orleans Pelicans (92.2% available)

Alvarado has three straight games of 20-plus fantasy points, including one with 36 points. His minutes and fantasy ceiling could rise if Zion Williamson, who is questionable with a back issue, is ruled out. Alvarado also has a favorable matchup against a 76ers defense that ranks 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions and is missing Kelly Oubre Jr. due to a knee injury. Alvarado is a strong streaming option, especially in deeper formats.

Jaxson Hayes, C, Los Angeles Lakers (92.3%)

If you need a center, Hayes is a solid option. He's scored at least 20 fantasy points in five straight games, including two with at least 34. He's also played at least 24 minutes in each of those games. The Magic have a tough defense, especially against centers, but Hayes can still deliver value with put-backs, lobs, and contributions across multiple statistical categories.

Moody's favorite bets for Monday

Tyrese Haliburton over 27.5 points and assists (-115)

Haliburton has cleared this line in eight of his last 10 games. During that stretch, he's averaged 13.7 field goal attempts and 20.6 potential assists per game. The Pacers rank seventh in pace and, while the Timberwolves are 24th, Indiana's tempo could push them out of their comfort zone. With a narrow spread suggesting a close game, Haliburton's playmaking and quick-strike scoring make him a strong bet to deliver again.

Josh Giddey over 27.5 points and assists (-115)

Giddey has been on a roll, clearing this line in nine of his last 10 games. During that stretch, he's averaged 14.4 field goal attempts and 15.0 potential assists in 34.5 minutes per game. The Bulls-Nuggets matchup is one of the highest-scoring on the slate. With Jokic questionable due to an ankle injury, Giddey has an excellent opportunity to attack Denver's backcourt in transition. With Tre Jones out due to a left foot sprain, Giddey should continue to play a key role as a facilitator.

Chicago Bulls money line (+120)

The Nuggets may be without Jokic against the Bulls tonight and even if he plays, he could be severely limited. Either way, Denver is in a tough spot, playing on the tail end of a back-to-back. The Bulls, meanwhile, have won back-to-back road games and three of their last five, ranking sixth in net rating over that stretch. It's also worth noting that the Nuggets' offensive rating drops nearly 10 points when Jokic isn't on the court. The Bulls are 7-2 straight up over their last nine games.

Luka Doncic over 28.5 points (-125)

Doncic has been on fire over his last 10 games, clearing this line in eight of them while averaging 21.3 field goal attempts per game. Even with LeBron James back for the Lakers, Doncic remains in a great spot. He's hit this mark in all five of his recent matchups with James. The Magic rank second in points allowed per 100 possessions, but they've struggled against point guards all season long. Orlando's issues defending pick-and-roll ball-handlers also work in Doncic's favor.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves 2.5 (-115) | Pacers -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Timberwolves +110 | Pacers -130

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 4.6, straight up 65%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Thumb)

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -4.5 (-115) | Magic 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Lakers -195 | Magic +165

Total: 215.5 (-105 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.3, straight up 51%, 211.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Groin); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Toe); Trevelin Queen, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 1.5 (-120) | Wizards -1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Raptors -110 | Wizards -110

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.3, straight up 54%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Chris Boucher, (GTD - Illness); Gradey Dick, (GTD - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks -1.5 (-105) | Nets 1.5 (-115)

Money line: Mavericks -120 | Nets EVEN

Total: 217.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 0.7, straight up 52%, 220.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Thigh); Brandon Williams, (GTD - Back); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Hand); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)

Nets: D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Ankle); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Hamstring); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers 6.5 (-105) | Pelicans -6.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers +215 | Pelicans -260

Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 6.4, straight up 70%, 227.9 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Adem Bona, (GTD - Ankle); Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Concussion); Oshae Brissett, (GTD - Knee); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Back); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Yves Missi, (GTD - Hip); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Back); Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder)

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 4.5 (-115) | Nuggets -4.5 (-120)

Money line: Bulls +145 | Nuggets -170

Total: 239.5 (-105 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 8, straight up 75%, 250.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Tre Jones, (OUT - Foot); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Ankle); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks 3.5 (-115) | Suns -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Bucks +125 | Suns -145

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 6.6, straight up 71%, 232.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Back); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)

Suns: Mason Plumlee, (GTD - Quadriceps); Nick Richards, (GTD - Calf); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Hamstring)

Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -3.5 (-105) | Kings 3.5 (-115)

Money line: Celtics -175 | Kings +150

Total: 224.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 1.9, straight up 56%, 231.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (OUT - Knee); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Shoulder); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee)

Kings: Devin Carter, (GTD - Illness); Domantas Sabonis, (GTD - Ankle); Malik Monk, (GTD - Illness)

