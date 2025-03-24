Open Extended Reactions

Working the waiver wire is pivotal to succeeding in fantasy basketball. With so many games, injuries and endless shifts in rotations throughout the marathon campaign, we'll need to source stats from free agency to maximize imaginary rosters.

A willingness to entertain competition for the last few spots on your fantasy hoops roster can prove rewarding. When curating this fluid collective of statistical contributors, it helps to consider your end-of-bench players in direct competition with the talent floating in free agency.

The goal of this weekly series is to identify players at each position widely available in free agency in ESPN leagues. Some nominations are specialists capable of helping in one or two categories, while others deliver more diverse and important statistical offerings. In the breakdowns below, I've ordered players at each position with the priority of acquisition in mind, rather than roster percentage in ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Point Guard

Stephon Castle, SG, San Antonio Spurs (rostered in 53.9% of ESPN leagues): Even amid the disappointment of losing Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox to respective injury issues, the Spurs can focus on securing a consecutive Rookie of the Year award courtesy of Castle's growth. The team has tested Castle in a variety of on and off-ball roles and in different defensive capacities, as well. Venturing into new roles so often has led to some lean lines, but also some great results, such as the career-best 14 dimes a few nights back. The advice would be to stomach the poor shooting nights in order to collect the gems.

Spencer Dinwiddie, SG, Dallas Mavericks (26.9%): After rotating names in the backcourt, Dallas appears to have settled on Dinwiddie as a resident playmaker. Some massive scoring lines could surface for a player who is never afraid to consume more usage.

Jeff Dowtin Jr., Philadelphia 76ers (1.5%): There won't be a meaningful role set aside for Dowtin on nights when Tyrese Maxey is active, but such games are becoming rare. Whenever he is a spot starter, Dowtin brings a nice blend of defensive and creation numbers. This suggestion is more to bring up the idea of these fragile scenarios around the league; Tre Jones in Chicago, Miles McBride with the Knicks, or any number of young Jazz guards who become relevant fantasy plays when elevated to starting or prominent roles in these final weeks of the campaign.

Shooting guard

Kyshawn George, SF, Washington Wizards (14.4%): A successful draft class can change the entire tone of a franchise. The Wizards secured three first-round selections last spring, with George as the last of those selections. This two-way wing is absolutely flourishing since the team cleared the runway for him and his young peers to play big minutes. Capable of handling a variety of offensive and defensive roles, George is the rare rookie who can deliver a solid fantasy line without scoring much.

Shaedon Sharpe, SF, Portland Trail Blazers (47.2%): While he still isn't trusted on defense, Sharpe's growth as an offensive option in the NBA is impressive. You won't net much more than 3-pointers and scoring in bunches, but specialists drive success, too.

Kevin Huerter, SF, Chicago Bulls (19.0%): Another player who leans on scoring and shooting results for much of his impact, Huerter does at least flash some passing and steal production worthy of attention. The real key is the Bulls being thin in perimeter scoring, pushing Huerter into a rewarding role on most nights.

Small forward

Naji Marshall, PF, Dallas Mavericks (46.1%): The numbers keep coming for Marshall, who has proven capable of being a big producer when given a big role. The Mavericks don't appear inclined to reset the rotation any time soon, suggesting Marshall's league-winning stretch could continue into the fantasy playoffs.

Tournament Challenge Second Chance Create up to 25 new men's brackets beginning at the Sweet 16 and compete for $50K in total prizes! Tournament Challenge Second Chance

Justin Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers (11.3%): A former top recruit who didn't have a strong freshman year at Kentucky, Edwards went undrafted in 2024. A local from the area now thriving with the 76ers and their patchwork rotation, Edwards has a chance to stick in the league now that he's proven himself as a rotational wing.

Power forward

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets (62.7%): An endorsement for those in shallow leagues, Gordon is thriving as the chaos man next to Nikola Jokic and even delivering when the perennial MVP candidate is sidelined. With Jokic on the mend at the moment, Gordon could be a difference-maker this week.

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz (8.7%): Even as the team is headed for another lottery bid, "Flip" has become a key positive for the franchise. A conditional value similar to the names mentioned above, this versatile forward is at his best when either John Collins or Lauri Markkanen are not dressed. This scenario occurs with real frequency, suggesting you can actually add and use this player more often than not.

Center

Alex Sarr, PF, Washington Wizards (41.5%): While his ascent hasn't been as steady as his teammate George, there have been really impressive moments from Sarr this spring that reveal a promising future. The real key to immediate help for your fantasy team(s) is Sarr's potential to deliver big block games in addition to rising scoring and rebounding rates.

Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat (19.6%): The Heat got away from running out size-driven lineups earlier this month, but have recently returned to such looks with Ware playing big minutes even when Bam Adebayo starts. With trust and minutes back on his side, Ware is a helpful addition at a shallow position.

Special Teams

This section focuses on specialists, players who flash in a singular category and can provide specific value to those in category and roto formats. Nominations are based on which category such players are helpful in and will rotate throughout the season.

3-pointers: Malik Beasley's magical shooting season has sustained throughout the spring, as he ranks fourth in added value via shots from deep the past two weeks. Brice Sensabaugh and Gary Trent Jr. have also been positive perimeter scorers during this sample.

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. • Sign up for free!

Steals: Scotty Pippen Jr. has been busy in the passing lanes lately. Washington's George is 11th in added value via steals on the Player Rater the past two weeks.

Blocks: Fifth in added value in rim protection the past two weeks, Sarr is cementing his place on a young team. Peyton Watson could become a fantasy star next season if he adds any meaningful offense to his awesome defensive rates.

Rebounds: Ware is the best widely available high-volume rebounder, while Utah's "Flip" is also a positive force on the glass the past two weeks.

Assists: Dowtin and Pippen are helpful passing options. You can also find passing upside from Utah's Isaiah Collier.