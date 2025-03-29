Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.
What you need to know for Saturday's games
With teams either chasing a title or looking to the lottery, these final weeks of the NBA season can prove challenging for fantasy and betting angles. This doesn't mean we can't find value amid these contests; it merely takes time and a specific lens to sift through the new-look rotations around the league.
The most intriguing matchup of the day is in Tennessee, where the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers in what will be the debut of interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. This follows a downright stunning coaching change made on Friday by a franchise fighting to host a playoff series. Speaking to the quality of this team, the Grizzlies are slight favorites in a game featuring stellar offensive metrics; the contest is tied for the highest point total of the day. We'll learn a lot about both teams tonight.
Another compelling matchup is driven by strong offensive indicators. The Dallas Mavericks visit the Chicago Bulls in a contest that won't determine the next champion but presents several paths to value for fantasy managers. The presence of Anthony Davis makes Dallas an interesting new rotation, while the Bulls are fresh off their most exciting win of the season.
Saturday's slate offers intriguing betting and fantasy plays across all seven games. Let's break down the action.
Saturday's fantasy stream team
Justin Edwards, SF, Philadelphia 76ers (rostered in 25.4% ESPN leagues): One of the most popular pickups during the fantasy playoffs, Edwards has vaulted from undrafted fringe roster member to key perimeter scorer for the 76ers as a rookie. The team is clearly angling to retain its protected first-round pick, but this has also come with some play development positives, Edwards' key among them. It helps that Edwards isn't just living on his 3-point shot, as his five-steal game recently reveals. Edwards should assume a big role for the 76ers tonight.
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (43.3%): Even with the coaching change, it's clear Pippen is an important part of how the Grizzlies operate. With Pippen creating so much as a passing hub, it will be interesting to see how he produces against a Lakers team that doesn't have strong point-of-attack defenders.
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks (35.8%): The return of Davis means Dinwiddie doesn't have the high scoring ceiling, but he does have more traditional point guard upside in that "easy" assists and a more open floor could lead to a strong overall line from this veteran playmaker. The Bulls are missing their best guard defenders at the moment, opening up a bit more scoring upside for Dinwiddie.
Keon Ellis, SG, Sacramento Kings (8.3%): You won't get a ton of buckets from Ellis, but you might just win the week in steals. For those in category-driven formats, Ellis has 12 steals over his last three games and a high steal rate that inspires confidence in this recent surge. The Magic are weak at guard, which could help Ellis gamble in passing lanes.
McCormick's favorite bets for Saturday
Bub Carrington over 4.5 assists (-130)
The Wizards finally have some real momentum as a franchise. It's unclear how Alex Sarr will develop on offense, but the growth of Kyshawn George and Carrington help cement a positive class. The team is empowering Carrington to a new degree lately; he's led the team in total passes and potential assists the past five games. With at least six dimes in three straight, today's number appears achievable.
Desmond Bane over 18.5 points (-120)
Yes, Bane has run hot and cold during the past two weeks. This run includes a three-point performance and a 44-point opus, with many outcomes in between. The point is that we can recognize the volatility Bane has shown, but also recognize his shot diet and usage are stable. Bane does and will take a healthy clip of high-value shots. There is also some hunch involved in the sense that Iisalo will want to lean on Bane's floor-spacing and gravity to challenge a Lakers team that lacks defensive depth.
Nikola Vucevic over 8.5 rebounds (-130)
The Bulls have been content to run out backup bigs and smaller lineups whenever Vucevic rests, but he remains a focal-point of the team whenever active. A key here would be positioning, as the presence of Davis means Vucevic will likely live closer to the restricted area on defense. With his size and the sheer minutes needed to counter Davis' presence, Vucevic is in a good spot to clean the glass.
Projections and Injury Reports
Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic
5 p.m. ET
Line: Kings +1.5 (EVEN) | Magic -1.5 (-120)
Money line: Kings -110 | Magic -110
Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Magic by 0.6, straight up 52%, 217.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Kings: Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Thumb)
Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Kings projections:
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 37.8 FPTS (16.7 pts, 12.2 reb, 5.9 ast)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 35.8 FPTS (22.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.0 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 31.3 FPTS (19.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 25.1 FPTS (13.4 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Malik Monk, PG/SG/PF: 22.1 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 4.5 ast)
Keon Ellis, SG: 19.5 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 13.9 FPTS (5.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 43.0 FPTS (28.5 pts, 6.6 reb, 4.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Franz Wagner, SF/PF: 39.9 FPTS (22.4 pts, 5.7 reb, 5.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Cole Anthony, PG: 22.2 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.0 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 19.8 FPTS (9.7 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 17.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 17.7 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.9 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 13.7 FPTS (4.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET
Line: Nets +2.5 (-115) | Wizards -2.5 (-105)
Money line: Nets +110 | Wizards -130
Total: 219.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Nets by 1.1, straight up 54%, 221.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Nets: Day'Ron Sharpe, (GTD - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Wrist); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)
Wizards: Marcus Smart, (GTD - Illness); Anthony Gill, (OUT - Hip); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee); Kyshawn George, (OUT - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)
Nets projections:
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 33.0 FPTS (16.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.7 3PM)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 28.0 FPTS (13.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Nic Claxton, C: 24.7 FPTS (11.1 pts, 8.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.8 blk)
Keon Johnson, SG: 24.3 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 21.9 FPTS (11.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Tyrese Martin, SF: 21.0 FPTS (9.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.9 ast)
Trendon Watford, PF: 19.5 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.3 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 32.7 FPTS (18.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Alex Sarr, PF/C: 26.1 FPTS (12.9 pts, 8.0 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 blk)
Bub Carrington, PG/SG: 25.0 FPTS (10.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 4.0 ast)
Justin Champagnie, SF: 21.4 FPTS (8.5 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
AJ Johnson, SG: 20.3 FPTS (9.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.8 ast)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 17.5 FPTS (8.5 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.7 ast)
Richaun Holmes, PF/C: 16.5 FPTS (6.8 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Heat -7.5 (-110) | 76ers +7.5 (-110)
Money line: Heat -300 | 76ers +250
Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Heat by 8.6, straight up 76%, 216.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Alec Burks, (GTD - Back); Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Hamstring); Duncan Robinson, (OUT - Back); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
76ers: Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Neck); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Finger); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 43.1 FPTS (25.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, PF/C: 42.0 FPTS (21.3 pts, 9.4 reb, 4.7 ast)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 22.3 FPTS (10.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 4.8 ast)
Kel'el Ware, C: 20.2 FPTS (8.3 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Haywood Highsmith, SF: 19.2 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 19.1 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 15.3 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
76ers projections:
Quentin Grimes, SG: 31.4 FPTS (17.0 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 23.5 FPTS (13.6 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Justin Edwards, SF: 22.5 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.1 ast)
Guerschon Yabusele, PF: 21.5 FPTS (7.7 pts, 6.7 reb, 2.7 ast)
Jared Butler, SG: 20.2 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.4 ast)
Jeff Dowtin Jr., PG: 17.1 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.2 ast)
Adem Bona, C: 14.0 FPTS (6.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.5 blk)
Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET
Line: Mavericks +2.5 (-105) | Bulls -2.5 (-115)
Money line: Mavericks +120 | Bulls -140
Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Bulls by 2.5, straight up 58%, 241.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Groin); Brandon Williams, (GTD - Back); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Hip); Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Kai Jones, (GTD - Hip); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Hand); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)
Bulls: E.J. Liddell, (GTD - Illness); Tre Jones, (OUT - Foot); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)
Mavericks projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 43.0 FPTS (24.3 pts, 11.7 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.9 blk)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 29.5 FPTS (14.8 pts, 6.6 reb, 3.5 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 26.0 FPTS (13.7 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.4 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 21.7 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 4.0 ast)
Brandon Williams, PG: 20.4 FPTS (11.8 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.8 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 18.2 FPTS (7.9 pts, 6.9 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.4 blk)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 18.2 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Bulls projections:
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 43.5 FPTS (20.1 pts, 9.7 reb, 7.0 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 38.6 FPTS (23.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.8 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 33.5 FPTS (16.4 pts, 9.8 reb, 3.2 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 27.5 FPTS (13.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Lonzo Ball, PG: 19.3 FPTS (6.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.6 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 18.9 FPTS (8.9 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 16.7 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. ET
Line: Lakers +2.5 (-110) | Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
Money line: Lakers +120 | Grizzlies -140
Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Lakers by 1.5, straight up 55%, 241.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Austin Reaves, (GTD - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)
Grizzlies: Ja Morant, (GTD - Hamstring); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Concussion); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)
Lakers projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 54.3 FPTS (29.3 pts, 8.2 reb, 7.3 ast, 3.6 3PM)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 44.0 FPTS (23.9 pts, 8.5 reb, 7.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Austin Reaves, PG/SG/PF: 38.2 FPTS (20.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 20.1 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 19.9 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jordan Goodwin, PG/SG: 17.8 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Jaxson Hayes, C: 17.2 FPTS (8.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 38.1 FPTS (24.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.1 ast)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 37.0 FPTS (18.2 pts, 6.5 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 30.2 FPTS (19.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.4 blk)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 26.5 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.0 ast)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 22.7 FPTS (9.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 17.6 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 16.3 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.8 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m. ET
Line: Pacers +10.5 (-120) | Thunder -10.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Pacers +360 | Thunder -500
Total: 237.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 8, straight up 74%, 236.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (OUT - Calf); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)
Thunder: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Back); Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Hip); Aaron Wiggins, (OUT - Achilles); Alex Ducas, (OUT - Quadriceps); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 41.9 FPTS (19.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 8.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Pascal Siakam, PF: 37.8 FPTS (22.6 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.3 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 27.2 FPTS (15.8 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.9 3PM, 2.3 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 26.2 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.6 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 21.6 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.6 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 19.4 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.3 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 18.9 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 50.8 FPTS (29.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 6.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C: 36.8 FPTS (19.7 pts, 5.3 reb, 5.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C: 25.5 FPTS (9.5 pts, 10.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 24.6 FPTS (13.0 pts, 7.6 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.4 blk)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 21.0 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Cason Wallace, SG: 18.6 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 16.8 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Celtics -12.5 (-120) | Spurs +12.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Celtics -800 | Spurs +500
Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 11.6, straight up 83%, 229.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Payton Pritchard, (GTD - Hip); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee)
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 46.2 FPTS (25.8 pts, 7.3 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 36.8 FPTS (21.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 32.2 FPTS (15.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.7 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 29.5 FPTS (17.5 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.1 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 26.4 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.2 ast)
Al Horford, PF/C: 20.8 FPTS (8.0 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.6 ast)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 15.6 FPTS (5.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.4 ast)
Spurs projections:
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 34.7 FPTS (19.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 27.3 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.7 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 25.2 FPTS (14.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.1 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 23.4 FPTS (12.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 20.9 FPTS (10.4 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 18.6 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, PF: 17.8 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.4 ast)