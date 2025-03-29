Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

With teams either chasing a title or looking to the lottery, these final weeks of the NBA season can prove challenging for fantasy and betting angles. This doesn't mean we can't find value amid these contests; it merely takes time and a specific lens to sift through the new-look rotations around the league.

The most intriguing matchup of the day is in Tennessee, where the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers in what will be the debut of interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. This follows a downright stunning coaching change made on Friday by a franchise fighting to host a playoff series. Speaking to the quality of this team, the Grizzlies are slight favorites in a game featuring stellar offensive metrics; the contest is tied for the highest point total of the day. We'll learn a lot about both teams tonight.

Another compelling matchup is driven by strong offensive indicators. The Dallas Mavericks visit the Chicago Bulls in a contest that won't determine the next champion but presents several paths to value for fantasy managers. The presence of Anthony Davis makes Dallas an interesting new rotation, while the Bulls are fresh off their most exciting win of the season.

Saturday's slate offers intriguing betting and fantasy plays across all seven games. Let's break down the action.

Saturday's fantasy stream team

Justin Edwards, SF, Philadelphia 76ers (rostered in 25.4% ESPN leagues): One of the most popular pickups during the fantasy playoffs, Edwards has vaulted from undrafted fringe roster member to key perimeter scorer for the 76ers as a rookie. The team is clearly angling to retain its protected first-round pick, but this has also come with some play development positives, Edwards' key among them. It helps that Edwards isn't just living on his 3-point shot, as his five-steal game recently reveals. Edwards should assume a big role for the 76ers tonight.