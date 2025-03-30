Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

A quick look at the injury report for Sunday's eight-game schedule reveals that rest and recovery are a clear theme, with few teams fielding full-strength lineups. With that in mind, let's find where value might emerge.

One standout game with a solid point total and tight spread is the Atlanta Hawks visiting the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks won't have Damian Lillard (calf), while the Hawks continue to miss Jalen Johnson (shoulder). The Hawks rank in the top 10 in pace and offensive rating over the past 10 games, proving this matchup isn't just about Giannis Antetokounmpo's edge over a smaller Atlanta rotation.

The Detroit Pistons face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup that loses luster with Cade Cunningham (calf) listed as doubtful. It helps that veteran scorers Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. likely have the green light to shoot in Cunningham's absence.

The day of hoops concludes with the Phoenix Suns hosting the Houston Rockets. The playoff-bound Rockets are slight road favorites in a rare game that isn't heavily influenced by the injury report. The Rockets' relentless perimeter defenders chasing the Suns' duo of star scorers has some entertainment appeal.

Sunday's fantasy stream team

Jared Butler, SG, Philadelphia 76ers (rostered in 7.3% ESPN leagues): The 76ers are rolling out a series of young wings to finish the season. Lottery odds are important for the franchise, but so is developing and identifying building blocks going forward. Butler was once a promising top pick, so his career-best passing performance last night doesn't read like an outlier. Look for another big line from Butler against the Toronto Raptors today. For those with needs at center, Philly rookie Adem Bona has thrived whenever empowered.

Toumani Camara, PF/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (40.2% rostered): A strong addition for fantasy managers who need defensive production, Camara has delivered multiple steals in five of his past six outings. With the Trail Blazers sitting several key playmakers, Camara is likely to be busier on offense against the New York Knicks, as well.

Brandin Podziemski, SG/PG, Golden State Warriors (28.6%): Stephen Curry is back and the Warriors look dangerous again. The statistical ceiling isn't as high for "Air Podz" now that Curry is leading the offense again, but he's still an atypically great rebounder for his position and could feast on a San Antonio Spurs defense that lacks perimeter depth.

Jeremy Sochan, PF, Spurs (24.6%): Somewhat like Camara, Sochan is a two-way chaos creator who thrives at winning loose balls and in fast break scenarios. The Spurs have empowered Sochan to handle more offense in recent games, as well, with the results proving promising. Sochan should be busy against the Warriors' frontcourt today.

McCormick's favorite bets for Sunday

Odds by ESPN BET

Kevin Durant OVER 3.5 assists (-140)

As mentioned, the Rockets have waves of both veteran and young defenders to help with meeting Durant at his spots on offense. The premise would be that the Suns have only a few paths to really score at a high level, many of them funneling through Durant and Devin Booker. With extra attention paid to Durant, his vision could come in handy for this achievable passing prop.

Scottie Barnes OVER 17.5 points (-125)

The 76ers played last night and will likely again run out many of the same young and unproven names, such as Butler. Toronto is also resting some key players, but not Barnes, who is a two-way wrecking ball capable of getting to the rim at ease against a Philadelphia defense that lacks cohesion and size. Barnes' rebounding over (6.5/-145) is also intriguing.

Taurean Prince OVER 1.5 made 3-pointers (-120)

A quick look at Prince's game log reveals the risk in this play; he hasn't scored much lately. That said, he is playing big minutes, and with Lillard not in the lineup, there are shots to be taken by complementary spacers such as Prince. The real selling point is how poorly Atlanta has defended the line lately, especially the corners, where Prince might park and produce today.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

LA Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers 7.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -7.5 (-115)

Money line: Clippers +240 | Cavaliers -290

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.6, straight up 73%, 232.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Jordan Miller, (OUT - Hamstring); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates, (GTD - Personal); Jaylon Tyson, (GTD - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

6 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Blazers 7.5 (EVEN) | Knicks -7.5 (-120)

Money line: Blazers +260 | Knicks -320

Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 6.6, straight up 71%, 230.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Forearm); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Concussion); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Cameron Payne, (OUT - Ankle); Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Ankle); Miles McBride, (OUT - Groin); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Knicks projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks 4.5 (-115) | Bucks -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Hawks +145 | Bucks -170

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 1.3, straight up 54%, 238.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Keaton Wallace, (OUT - Shoulder); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Shoulder); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Foot); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)

Hawks projections:

Bucks projections:

Detroit Pistons at Minnesota Timberwolves

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons 7.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Pistons +230 | Timberwolves -280

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4.8, straight up 65%, 228.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Calf); Dennis Schroder, (GTD - Quadriceps); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Achilles); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., (GTD - Groin)

Pistons projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 3.5 (-115) | Pelicans -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Hornets +125 | Pelicans -145

Total: 212.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Hornets by 0.8, straight up 53%, 221.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Josh Okogie, (GTD - Hamstring); Tidjane Salaun, (GTD - Ankle); Josh Green, (OUT - Shoulder); Seth Curry, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins, (GTD - Back); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Achilles); Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Foot); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Back); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder)

Hornets projections:

Pelicans projections:

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs

7 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -12.5 (EVEN) | Spurs 12.5 (-120)

Money line: Warriors -750 | Spurs +475

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 8.8, straight up 76%, 230.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Stephen Curry, (GTD - Pelvis); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Thumb)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Warriors projections:

Spurs projections:

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors -4.5 (-120) | 76ers 4.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Raptors -195 | 76ers +165

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 12, straight up 83%, 223.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Finger); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)

Raptors projections:

76ers projections:

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Rockets -2.5 (-105) | Suns 2.5 (-115)

Money line: Rockets -130 | Suns +110

Total: 221.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 3.7, straight up 62%, 229.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Reed Sheppard, (OUT - Thumb)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Hamstring)

Rockets projections:

Suns projections: