Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Monday's games

Monday's NBA slate features eight games, and the matchup I'm most excited about is the Sacramento Kings traveling to Indiana to face the Pacers. Sacramento has dropped seven of its past 10 and needs a win. Indiana, meanwhile, kicks off a three-game homestand, with six of its final eight games on its home court.

This game also brings a familiar storyline as Domantas Sabonis returns to face his former team, while Tyrese Haliburton takes on the Kings, his former team, for just the fifth time since the 2022 trade.

As always, let's go through this game and the other matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles of interest for Monday's slate.

Monday's fantasy stream team

Kel'el Ware, C, Miami Heat (rostered in 24.2% of ESPN leagues)

Ware has a great matchup against a Washington team giving up the most fantasy points per game to centers this season. He's scored at least 36 fantasy points in four of his past six games, including two with 50 or more. The rookie is getting consistent minutes from the Heat, and with this matchup, he's in a great spot to deliver on Monday night.

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2025 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the group together, or start a brand-new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

Kyle Filipowski, PF, Utah Jazz (11.5%)

Filipowski has been a bright spot for the Jazz lately, as he's scored 34 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games and logged at least 29 minutes in three of those. He's also stepped up while Walker Kessler has been out, averaging 19.2 points and 11 rebounds over his past five games without him. The Hornets rank 21st in defensive rating, so this is a great spot for Filipowski to keep rolling.

Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers (14.7%)

Nembhard has stepped up offensively for the Pacers with Bennedict Mathurin sidelined due to a calf injury. He's scored 30 or more fantasy points in three straight games, and that production should continue against the Kings. If you need a guard to stream, Nembhard is a strong option.

Keyonte George, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (36.9%)

George should continue logging big minutes for the Jazz with Jordan Clarkson out for the season due to a foot injury. He's cleared 23 fantasy points in six of his last seven games, including three with 30 or more. Clarkson gets a favorable matchup against a Hornets team that ranks 21st in defensive rating. Expect him to take advantage.

Moody's favorite bets for Monday

Odds by ESPN BET

Ivica Zubac over 11.5 rebounds (-120)

Zubac has hit this line in just two of his past five games, but he's cleared it in 57% of his games this season while averaging 20.8 rebound chances per game. He's also performed well on the second night of back-to-backs. The Magic are tough defensively, ranking second in points allowed per 100 possessions, but they've recently allowed double-digit rebounds to Sabonis, Mark Williams and Alex Sarr. This should be a competitive game for the Clippers, and with a narrow spread, they'll be locked in as they push to avoid the Play-In tournament and climb the Western Conference standings.

Tyrese Haliburton over 10.5 assists (-130)

Haliburton has hit this mark in six of his past 10 games. His past two matchups were against the Thunder and Wizards, two very different situations. OKC's strong defense limited his assists, while the Pacers' blowout win over Washington cut his playing time. The Kings are middle of the pack in assists allowed to point guards, but the pace of this matchup benefits Haliburton. Indiana ranks seventh in pace, and Sacramento isn't far behind at 17th. Add in one of the highest totals on the slate, and this game has the makings of an up-tempo, high-scoring affair.

Jayson Tatum over 14.5 assists and rebounds (-110)

Tatum has cleared this line in seven of his past 10 games. He's averaged 11.4 potential assists and 11.0 rebound chances per game in 36.2 which bodes well for Tatum clearing this line against the Grizzlies. Tatum has cleared this line against Memphis in three consecutive games including one this season.

Domantas Sabonis over 37.5 points, rebounds and assists (-115)

Sabonis has returned from his sprained right ankle injury, but has cleared this line in just one of his last four games. The good news is that Sabonis has played 29 or more minutes in each of those four games. He's also had 22 or more rebound chances in three of those games. The great news is that Sabonis has cleared this line in 60% of his games this season. This should be a fast paced game and Sabonis has hit this line in three consecutive games against the Pacers including one this season.

Tyler Herro over 31.5 points and assists (-115)

Herro has hit this line in three of his past five games. With Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Duncan Robinson (back) out, he'll have to carry the offensive load for Miami. In three games without Wiggins and Robinson this season, he's cleared this mark twice. The Wizards' defense won't offer much resistance, they rank 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz +2.5 (-105) | Hornets -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Jazz +120 | Hornets -140

Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Hornets by 1.7, straight up 56%, 224.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Cody Williams, (GTD - Illness); Collin Sexton, (GTD - Pelvis); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Knee); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Hornets: Josh Green, (GTD - Shoulder); Seth Curry, (GTD - Knee); Damion Baugh, (OUT - Hip); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz projections:

Hornets projections:

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Kings +4.5 (EVEN) | Pacers -4.5 (-120)

Money line: Kings +165 | Pacers -195

Total: 235.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 3.4, straight up 61%, 240.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Thumb)

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (OUT - Calf); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Kings projections:

Pacers projections:

LA Clippers at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -2.5 (-115) | Magic +2.5 (-105)

Money line: Clippers -140 | Magic +120

Total: 210.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 0.1, straight up 50%, 208.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Knee); Amir Coffey, (OUT - Knee); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Knee); Jordan Miller, (OUT - Hamstring); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers projections:

Magic projections:

Miami Heat at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Heat -8.5 (-115) | Wizards +8.5 (-105)

Money line: Heat -400 | Wizards +300

Total: 216.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 4.9, straight up 66%, 223.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Alec Burks, (GTD - Back); Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Hamstring); Duncan Robinson, (OUT - Back); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Wizards: Anthony Gill, (OUT - Hip); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee); Kyshawn George, (OUT - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)

Heat projections:

Wizards projections:

Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -5.5 (EVEN) | Grizzlies +5.5 (-120)

Money line: Celtics -200 | Grizzlies +170

Total: 236.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 2, straight up 57%, 240.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Knee); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Illness)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls +14.5 (-115) | Thunder -14.5 (-105)

Money line: Bulls +700 | Thunder -1200

Total: 239.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 12.7, straight up 84%, 239.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); E.J. Liddell, (OUT - Illness); Kevin Huerter, (OUT - Thumb); Tre Jones, (OUT - Foot); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (GTD - Hip); Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Hip); Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Hip); Aaron Wiggins, (OUT - Achilles); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Alex Ducas, (OUT - Quadriceps); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Thunder projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nets +9.5 (-115) | Mavericks -9.5 (-105)

Money line: Nets +320 | Mavericks -425

Total: 217.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 8.7, straight up 76%, 220.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Back); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Groin); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Hip); Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Hand); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)

Nets projections:

Mavericks projections:

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets +4.5 (-115) | Lakers -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Rockets +155 | Lakers -185

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.2, straight up 51%, 225.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: None reported

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Rockets projections:

Lakers projections: