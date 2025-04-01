Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

With the turn of the calendar to April, we are officially in the last couple of weeks of the NBA regular season and thus the end of the fantasy hoops season. We've got seven games on tap for tonight, so 14 teams will endeavor to not succumb to April Fool's Day.

The race for the playoffs is heating up, particularly in the Western Conference, where only four games separate the third-seeded Denver Nuggets and the teams in the seventh and eighth spots, the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers. The Nuggets host the Timberwolves on Tuesday night and have won two straight to climb within 1.5 games of the No. 2 seed, but the Timberwolves have won all three matchups between the two teams this season after ending the Nuggets' season in the playoffs last year.

The Golden State Warriors visit the Memphis Grizzlies in another tilt with major seeding implications, as the fifth-seeded Grizzlies enter action only a half-game ahead of the sixth-seeded Warriors. The Grizzlies fired their head coach last week, lending an air of chaos to the end of their season, but they need to defend their home court Tuesday to fend off the Warriors for at least another day.

The third game that catches my eye features two teams dealing with the absence of a superstar as they go down the stretch. The Phoenix Suns will be without Kevin Durant (ankle) and enter the game in the 11th spot, just outside of the play-in out West. They need a win against the Milwaukee Bucks, who are without Damian Lillard indefinitely and have lost four straight games to fall to the sixth seed in the East.

As always, let's dig further into the matchups and identify some fantasy hoops streamer and betting angles of interest.

Tuesday's fantasy stream team

Adem Bona, C, Philadelphia 76ers (rostered in 10.0% of ESPN leagues): Bona is the most recent 76ers reserve to step into a larger role in the face of injuries. Over his last eight games, three of which were starts, Bona has averaged 12.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.6 BPG and 1.1 SPG in 26.4 MPG.

Matas Buzelis, F, Chicago Bulls (15.1% rostered): Buzelis is ending his rookie season on a high note. Buzelis has averaged 19.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.2 3PG and 2.0 combined blocks and steals over his last five games.

Peyton Watson, F, Nuggets (8.1%): Watson has been playing a larger role of late for the Nuggets with stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both in and out of the lineup. His defensive contributions have been particularly valuable. Over his last seven games, Watson has averaged 12.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.4 BPG and 1.0 3PG with at least three blocks in each of his last three games.

Dre's favorite bets for Tuesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 29.5 points (-120)

Antetokounmpo has picked up his scoring since Lillard (calf) went down six games ago. In his last five games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.4 PPG with at least 30 points in each of his last four. One of those games was last week against the Suns, where he dropped 31, and he has averaged 32.7 PPG in his last three outings against the Suns going back to 2023.

Warriors -4.5 (-105) at Grizzlies

The Warriors were one of the hottest teams in the league after trading for Jimmy Butler III, winning 16 of their first 18 games with Butler through March 20. Stephen Curry missed the next two games, both Golden State losses, but the Warriors have won two straight since his return. They have been nearly unbeatable in games both Curry and Butler have played. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have lost six of their last seven, including both games since firing former head coach Taylor Jenkins. All six of those losses were by at least seven points (average margin of loss of 14.7 PPG in those six games).

Timberwolves at Nuggets OVER 231.5 points (-115)

The Timberwolves and Nuggets have both been prolific on offense of late. The Timberwolves have averaged 121.3 PPG over their last 15 games. The Nuggets have averaged 119.6 PPG in their last nine games overall, but Jokic missed five of those games. In the four he played, the Nuggets averaged 127.5 PPG. These teams have played three times this season, all Timberwolves wins, and have totaled 235 or more points in two of them.

Projections and Injury Reports

Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 5.5 (-115) | Hawks -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Blazers +170 | Hawks -200

Total: 238.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.5, straight up 55%, 237.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Forearm); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Concussion); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Jacob Toppin, (OUT - Calf); Keaton Wallace, (OUT - Shoulder); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Hawks projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET on MSG

Line: 76ers 13.5 (-110) | Knicks -13.5 (-110)

Money line: 76ers +750 | Knicks -1400

Total: 219.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 18, straight up 92%, 228.1 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Finger); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)

Knicks: Cameron Payne, (OUT - Ankle); Miles McBride, (OUT - Groin); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers projections:

Knicks projections:

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Suns 5.5 (-115) | Bucks -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns +180 | Bucks -215

Total: 224.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.3, straight up 51%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Hamstring); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle)

Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Shoulder); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Foot); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)

Suns projections:

Bucks projections:

Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -3.5 (-115) | Spurs 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Magic -170 | Spurs +145

Total: 216.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 3.8, straight up 62%, 217.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Magic projections:

Spurs projections:

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 4.5 (EVEN) | Bulls -4.5 (-120)

Money line: Raptors +165 | Bulls -195

Total: 235.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.3, straight up 54%, 238.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Jared Rhoden, (GTD - Hand); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Thumb); Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Tre Jones, (OUT - Foot); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Raptors projections:

Bulls projections:

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -4.5 (-105) | Grizzlies 4.5 (-115)

Money line: Warriors -200 | Grizzlies +170

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 0.3, straight up 51%, 241.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Pelvis); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Thumb)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Timberwolves 3.5 (-110) | Nuggets -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Timberwolves +130 | Nuggets -150

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.5, straight up 52%, 235.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Groin)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Illness); Christian Braun, (GTD - Foot); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Ankle); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Timberwolves projections:

Nuggets projections: