Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

There are six games on the schedule for Thursday, with the marquee matchup being the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors in a battle for playoff seeding. Both squads pulled off monster deals at the trade deadline, and now there is legitimate buzz that either Luka Doncic and LeBron James or Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III can lead their squads back to the NBA Finals. The Lakers and Warriors currently sit third and fifth respectively in the West, among the mass of teams that still could finish anywhere from the second seed to the play-in, and both are looking to ramp things up and snag home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The other game on the docket is the Memphis Grizzlies, down to eighth place in the Western Conference, traveling to face the ninth-seeded Miami Heat. Both would be in the play-in if the season ended today, but despite the late-season swoon that led to Memphis' head coach being fired, the Grizzlies are still only a half-game behind the Warriors for the fifth seed. This is a big game for them, but they are facing a Heat squad that just pulled off a big win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

As always, let's dig further into the matchups and identify some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

Thursday's fantasy stream team

Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers (available in 85.2% of ESPN leagues): Bona moved back into the starting lineup for the 76ers three games ago, and has averaged 13.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.7 BPG and 1.3 SPG in 29.7 MPG in those starts.

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks (93.7% available): Rollins has replaced Damian Lillard in the Bucks' starting lineup and after relatively quiet performances in his first three starts, he has picked things up in his last four games to the tune of 17.5 PPG, 4.3 APG and 3.0 3PG in 27.8 MPG during that stretch.

Ja'Kobe Walter, Toronto Raptors (96.9%): Walter is finishing his rookie season with a bang. He has started six of his last seven games, scoring double-digits in all seven while averaging 13.9 PPG, 2.6 3PG and 1.1 SPG in those contests. He has dropped 17 points and four assists in each of his last two games.

Dre's bets for Thursday

Julius Randle over 18.5 points (-110)

Randle is quietly putting together one of his best scoring stretches. He is averaging 25.7 PPG in his last three outings and has scored 20 or more in four of his last five games. Randle hasn't faced the Brooklyn Nets since joining the Minnesota Timberwolves, but in his two games against them last season as a member of the Knicks, he scored 26 and 30 points.

Austin Reaves over 19.5 points (-110)

In a Warriors-Lakers matchup featuring four future first-ballot Hall of Famers, Reaves might just be producing the most consistent numbers these days. He only scored 12 points against the Houston Rockets' tough perimeter defenders in his last outing, but in the 10 games prior he averaged 27.3 PPG with 22 or more points in nine of the 10. In three games against the Warriors this season, Reaves has averaged 21.7 PPG with at least 23 points in two of the three games.

Grizzlies at Heat over 225.5 total points (-110)

The Grizzlies have seemingly given up on playing defense, having allowed 123.2 PPG over their last 12 games. As a result, they have combined with their opponents to score more than 225.5 points in five of their last six games, with an average combined score of 241.3 PPG during that stretch. The Heat have combined with their opponents to go over 225.5 points in three of their last six as well.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -15.5 (-110) | Wizards 15.5 (-110)

Money line: Magic -1400 | Wizards +750

Total: 212.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 8.7, straight up 76%, 217.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Colby Jones, (GTD - Lower Leg); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Knee); Kyshawn George, (GTD - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Finger); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Shoulder); Saddiq Bey, (GTD - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)

Magic projections:

Wizards projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -11.5 (-110) | 76ers 11.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks -750 | 76ers +475

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 10.4, straight up 80%, 225.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Shoulder); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Foot); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)

76ers: Guerschon Yabusele, (GTD - Knee); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Finger); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)

Bucks projections:

76ers projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET on WLNY

Line: Timberwolves -13.5 (EVEN) | Nets 13.5 (-120)

Money line: Timberwolves -900 | Nets +550

Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 10, straight up 79%, 214.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Groin)

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Back); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Wilson, (GTD - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Nets projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Grizzlies -5.5 (-110) | Heat 5.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies -215 | Heat +180

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 6.4, straight up 70%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Illness); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)

Heat: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Hamstring); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Back); Kevin Love, (GTD - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (GTD - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Grizzlies projections:

Heat projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers -4.5 (-115) | Raptors 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Blazers -190 | Raptors +160

Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.5, straight up 55%, 226.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Forearm); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Concussion); Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Jared Rhoden, (GTD - Hand); Scottie Barnes, (GTD - Hand); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Raptors projections:

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Warriors 1.5 (-115) | Lakers -1.5 (-105)

Money line: Warriors -105 | Lakers -115

Total: 229.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.1, straight up 50%, 227.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Pelvis); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Thumb)

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Warriors projections:

Lakers projections: