Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.
What you need to know for Thursday's games
There are six games on the schedule for Thursday, with the marquee matchup being the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors in a battle for playoff seeding. Both squads pulled off monster deals at the trade deadline, and now there is legitimate buzz that either Luka Doncic and LeBron James or Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III can lead their squads back to the NBA Finals. The Lakers and Warriors currently sit third and fifth respectively in the West, among the mass of teams that still could finish anywhere from the second seed to the play-in, and both are looking to ramp things up and snag home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
The other game on the docket is the Memphis Grizzlies, down to eighth place in the Western Conference, traveling to face the ninth-seeded Miami Heat. Both would be in the play-in if the season ended today, but despite the late-season swoon that led to Memphis' head coach being fired, the Grizzlies are still only a half-game behind the Warriors for the fifth seed. This is a big game for them, but they are facing a Heat squad that just pulled off a big win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
As always, let's dig further into the matchups and identify some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.
Thursday's fantasy stream team
Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers (available in 85.2% of ESPN leagues): Bona moved back into the starting lineup for the 76ers three games ago, and has averaged 13.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.7 BPG and 1.3 SPG in 29.7 MPG in those starts.
Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks (93.7% available): Rollins has replaced Damian Lillard in the Bucks' starting lineup and after relatively quiet performances in his first three starts, he has picked things up in his last four games to the tune of 17.5 PPG, 4.3 APG and 3.0 3PG in 27.8 MPG during that stretch.
Ja'Kobe Walter, Toronto Raptors (96.9%): Walter is finishing his rookie season with a bang. He has started six of his last seven games, scoring double-digits in all seven while averaging 13.9 PPG, 2.6 3PG and 1.1 SPG in those contests. He has dropped 17 points and four assists in each of his last two games.
Dre's bets for Thursday
Julius Randle over 18.5 points (-110)
Randle is quietly putting together one of his best scoring stretches. He is averaging 25.7 PPG in his last three outings and has scored 20 or more in four of his last five games. Randle hasn't faced the Brooklyn Nets since joining the Minnesota Timberwolves, but in his two games against them last season as a member of the Knicks, he scored 26 and 30 points.
Austin Reaves over 19.5 points (-110)
In a Warriors-Lakers matchup featuring four future first-ballot Hall of Famers, Reaves might just be producing the most consistent numbers these days. He only scored 12 points against the Houston Rockets' tough perimeter defenders in his last outing, but in the 10 games prior he averaged 27.3 PPG with 22 or more points in nine of the 10. In three games against the Warriors this season, Reaves has averaged 21.7 PPG with at least 23 points in two of the three games.
Grizzlies at Heat over 225.5 total points (-110)
The Grizzlies have seemingly given up on playing defense, having allowed 123.2 PPG over their last 12 games. As a result, they have combined with their opponents to score more than 225.5 points in five of their last six games, with an average combined score of 241.3 PPG during that stretch. The Heat have combined with their opponents to go over 225.5 points in three of their last six as well.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET
Line: Magic -15.5 (-110) | Wizards 15.5 (-110)
Money line: Magic -1400 | Wizards +750
Total: 212.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Magic by 8.7, straight up 76%, 217.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Magic: Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Wizards: Colby Jones, (GTD - Lower Leg); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Knee); Kyshawn George, (GTD - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Finger); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Shoulder); Saddiq Bey, (GTD - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 43.0 FPTS (27.5 pts, 6.6 reb, 5.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Franz Wagner, SF/PF: 39.5 FPTS (21.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 5.3 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 20.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 19.3 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.8 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 18.2 FPTS (8.9 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 16.5 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Cory Joseph, PG: 13.1 FPTS (5.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 29.4 FPTS (17.3 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.6 3PM)
AJ Johnson, SG: 24.0 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.4 ast)
Bub Carrington, PG/SG: 23.4 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 4.1 ast)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 22.1 FPTS (12.0 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Alex Sarr, PF/C: 22.0 FPTS (11.6 pts, 6.4 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.4 blk)
Justin Champagnie, SF: 21.5 FPTS (8.7 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Colby Jones, SG: 13.3 FPTS (6.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Bucks -11.5 (-110) | 76ers 11.5 (-110)
Money line: Bucks -750 | 76ers +475
Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 10.4, straight up 80%, 225.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Shoulder); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Foot); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)
76ers: Guerschon Yabusele, (GTD - Knee); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Finger); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 45.7 FPTS (29.4 pts, 11.0 reb, 5.9 ast)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 29.3 FPTS (18.4 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 25.6 FPTS (13.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.9 3PM, 1.7 blk)
Ryan Rollins, SG: 21.0 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.6 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., SG: 20.5 FPTS (12.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Taurean Prince, SF: 18.3 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Kevin Porter Jr., SG: 17.6 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.1 ast)
76ers projections:
Quentin Grimes, SG: 29.5 FPTS (15.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 22.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.9 ast)
Lonnie Walker IV, SG: 20.6 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jared Butler, SG: 19.4 FPTS (9.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.4 ast)
Justin Edwards, SF: 18.0 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Adem Bona, C: 17.5 FPTS (7.6 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.1 blk)
Guerschon Yabusele, PF: 16.4 FPTS (4.5 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.5 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. ET on WLNY
Line: Timberwolves -13.5 (EVEN) | Nets 13.5 (-120)
Money line: Timberwolves -900 | Nets +550
Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 10, straight up 79%, 214.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Groin)
Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Back); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Wilson, (GTD - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 45.2 FPTS (27.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.7 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 34.3 FPTS (19.5 pts, 6.8 reb, 4.6 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 29.3 FPTS (13.9 pts, 11.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.2 blk)
Donte DiVincenzo, PG/SG: 24.3 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 24.0 FPTS (11.4 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 23.8 FPTS (12.0 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Mike Conley, PG: 21.5 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.5 ast)
Nets projections:
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 31.0 FPTS (15.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Keon Johnson, SG: 26.9 FPTS (14.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Nic Claxton, C: 26.1 FPTS (11.5 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.1 blk)
Tyrese Martin, SF: 23.1 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 21.2 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.2 ast)
Trendon Watford, PF: 19.4 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.3 ast)
Tosan Evbuomwan, SF: 14.4 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. ET on TNT
Line: Grizzlies -5.5 (-110) | Heat 5.5 (-110)
Money line: Grizzlies -215 | Heat +180
Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 6.4, straight up 70%, 234.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Illness); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)
Heat: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Hamstring); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Back); Kevin Love, (GTD - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (GTD - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 42.5 FPTS (26.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 6.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 38.8 FPTS (19.6 pts, 5.7 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 32.3 FPTS (20.4 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.3 blk)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 26.9 FPTS (11.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 25.9 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.2 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 19.6 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Zach Edey, C: 18.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 41.8 FPTS (24.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, PF/C: 38.8 FPTS (20.7 pts, 8.0 reb, 4.1 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 26.5 FPTS (17.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 21.4 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 4.5 ast)
Kel'el Ware, C: 19.8 FPTS (8.7 pts, 8.6 reb, 0.8 ast, 1.3 blk)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 18.3 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Pelle Larsson, SG: 14.8 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Blazers -4.5 (-115) | Raptors 4.5 (-105)
Money line: Blazers -190 | Raptors +160
Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.5, straight up 55%, 226.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Forearm); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Concussion); Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
Raptors: Jared Rhoden, (GTD - Hand); Scottie Barnes, (GTD - Hand); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)
Blazers projections:
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 40.1 FPTS (21.4 pts, 9.7 reb, 4.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 32.9 FPTS (20.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 32.2 FPTS (18.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 27.6 FPTS (11.7 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.6 ast)
Jerami Grant, PF: 25.9 FPTS (15.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Donovan Clingan, C: 19.3 FPTS (6.7 pts, 8.6 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.5 blk)
Dalano Banton, PG/SG/PF: 16.7 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 34.3 FPTS (16.6 pts, 6.8 reb, 5.1 ast)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF: 30.8 FPTS (18.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.6 ast)
Ja'Kobe Walter, SG: 19.2 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Jonathan Mogbo, PF: 17.5 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Jamal Shead, PG: 17.0 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 15.9 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Orlando Robinson, C: 14.4 FPTS (6.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m. ET on TNT
Line: Warriors 1.5 (-115) | Lakers -1.5 (-105)
Money line: Warriors -105 | Lakers -115
Total: 229.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.1, straight up 50%, 227.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Pelvis); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Thumb)
Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 43.3 FPTS (25.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.9 ast, 4.3 3PM)
Jimmy Butler III, SG/SF/PF: 36.1 FPTS (18.9 pts, 6.1 reb, 5.4 ast)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 27.3 FPTS (10.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 5.3 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG: 26.2 FPTS (12.1 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.2 ast)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 24.4 FPTS (15.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Moses Moody, SG/SF: 21.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 17.3 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Lakers projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 53.2 FPTS (29.1 pts, 8.0 reb, 7.3 ast, 3.5 3PM)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 42.3 FPTS (22.9 pts, 8.3 reb, 7.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Austin Reaves, PG/SG/PF: 38.7 FPTS (20.0 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 21.9 FPTS (12.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 18.5 FPTS (8.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jaxson Hayes, C: 14.1 FPTS (6.7 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jordan Goodwin, PG/SG: 13.3 FPTS (5.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.8 ast)