Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

Friday's massive NBA slate features 10 games, and the matchup I'm most excited about is Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets traveling to California to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Golden State has lost nine consecutive games to Denver, and this is a potential matchup in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. One particular bet from this game caught my attention.

As always, let's go through this game and the other matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles of interest for Friday's slate.

Friday's fantasy stream team

Sandro Mamukelashvili, PF, San Antonio Spurs (available in 99.4% of ESPN leagues)

Mamukelashvili has been solid off the bench for the Spurs, especially when given extended minutes. He's played 23 or more minutes in two his past three games, scoring 29 or more fantasy points in each game. He has averaged 14 PPG and 11 RPG when playing 25 or more minutes this season. Mamukelashvili is in a good spot to continue his strong production against the Cavaliers.

Dalano Banton, PG/SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (99.2%)

Banton is poised to keep a significant role in the Trail Blazers' rotation with Anfernee Simons sidelined. He has put up impressive numbers when on the court, averaging 20.2 points, five rebounds, and 5.6 assists per 40 minutes this season. He faces a Bulls team on Friday that ranks 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz (87.4%)

Even though the Jazz are huge underdogs, Utah should still provide Collier with ample minutes. He has played 30 or more minutes in four straight games, scoring 28 or more fantasy points in three of them. He faces a Pacers team that ranks 11th in points and 9th in assists allowed to point guards.

Moody's favorite bets for Friday

Cade Cunningham to record a double double (-113)

The Pistons have dropped two straight games, and while Cunningham is in the midst of a breakout season, he has missed the last five games with a bruised left calf. With Cunningham back tonight, he has a perfect opportunity to get Detroit back on track, especially against a middle of the pack Raptors defense. He has averaged 25.7 PPG and 9.2 APG and his presence should give the Pistons a much-needed boost.

Kyle Filipowski over 26.5 points and rebounds (-105)

When Walker Kessler out, Filipowski makes the most of his opportunity. He has exceeded this line in five straight games without Kessler and faces a Pacers team ranked fifth in points allowed and fourth in rebounds allowed to power forwards.

Devin Booker to score 30+ points (+130)

The Suns are just one game outside of the Western Conference play-in tournament and are on a four-game losing streak. With Kevin Durant is out with an ankle injury, Phoenix will likely lean heavily on Booker against the Celtics. He should be motivated to bounce back after scoring just 14 points his last time against Boston. In the 14 games he has played without Durant, Booker has averaged 30.5 PPG.

Nikola Jokic to record a triple double (+140)

Jokic returns to the court Friday night to face the Warriors after missing Wednesday's game against the Spurs. The three-time MVP is putting up impressive numbers this season, averaging 29.7 PPG, 12.8 RPG and 10.2 APG. He'll go up against a Warriors team that gives up the fifth most rebounds and 10th most assists per game to centers. Jokic has been dominant recently, averaging of 33.0 PPG, 12.4 RPG and 9.0 APG over his past five games against Golden State.

Thunder at Rockets under 229.5 total (-110)

This will be a fight between two of the most physical teams in the league. Both the Thunder and Rockets are ranked in the top five for defensive rating, so buckets are going to be hard-earned tonight. The total has gone under in four of Oklahoma City's last six games. Houston boasts a number of elite defenders, including Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 51 points against the Rockets back on March 3rd, so Houston will be even more motivated to prevent a repeat performance from the MVP frontrunner.

Jalen Green under 20.5 points (-110)

Green has gone under this line in two of his last 10 games, averaging 19.3 field goal attempts in 35.1 minutes. Oklahoma City's stout defense is well known, and Green will have to contend with two excellent defenders in Lu Dort and Alex Caruso. Over the past month, the Thunder have allowed the second fewest points to shooting guards. Green has gone under this line in seven of his last eight matchups against Oklahoma City.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -11.5 (-105) | Hornets 11.5 (-115)

Money line: Kings -650 | Hornets +425

Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 11.5, straight up 82%, 223.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Devin Carter, (GTD - Shoulder); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Thumb)

Hornets: Damion Baugh, (GTD - Hip); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Nick Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Seth Curry, (GTD - Back); Taj Gibson, (GTD - Illness); Josh Green, (OUT - Shoulder); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

Hornets projections:

Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 16.5 (-115) | Pacers -16.5 (-105)

Money line: Jazz +900 | Pacers -1800

Total: 238.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 16.6, straight up 90%, 239.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Concussion); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Knee); Cody Williams, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Ankle); Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Calf); Pascal Siakam, (GTD - Elbow); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Jazz projections:

Pacers projections:

Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Suns 13.5 (-105) | Celtics -13.5 (-115)

Money line: Suns +600 | Celtics -1000

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 10.7, straight up 81%, 231.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Knee)

Suns projections:

Celtics projections:

Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -11.5 (-105) | Raptors 11.5 (-115)

Money line: Pistons -650 | Raptors +425

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.3, straight up 54%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Calf); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Suspension); Tobias Harris, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Raptors: Gradey Dick, (GTD - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons projections:

Raptors projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 6.5 (-120) | Bulls -6.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Blazers +200 | Bulls -240

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 4.6, straight up 65%, 238.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Forearm); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Calf); Duop Reath, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Concussion); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Ankle); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Dalen Terry, (GTD - Calf); Jevon Carter, (GTD - Shoulder); Julian Phillips, (GTD - Quadriceps); Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Tre Jones, (OUT - Foot); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Blazers projections:

Bulls projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -5.5 (-120) | Rockets 5.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Thunder -240 | Rockets +200

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 4.1, straight up 63%, 227.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Alex Ducas, (OUT - Quadriceps); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Ankle); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Suspension)

Thunder projections:

Rockets projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -12.5 (-120) | Spurs 12.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Cavaliers -900 | Spurs +550

Total: 241.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 14.8, straight up 88%, 240.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Dean Wade, (OUT - Illness); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (GTD - Knee); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Back); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Cavaliers projections:

Spurs projections:

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Nuggets 1.5 (-120) | Warriors -1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Nuggets -105 | Warriors -115

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 7.2, straight up 72%, 238.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Christian Braun, (GTD - Foot); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); Julian Strawther, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Ankle); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Thumb)

Nuggets projections:

Warriors projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 14.5 (-115) | Lakers -14.5 (-105)

Money line: Pelicans +600 | Lakers -1000

Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 19.7, straight up 93%, 229.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Foot); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Back)

Lakers: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Pelicans projections:

Lakers projections:

Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks 10.5 (-115) | Clippers -10.5 (-105)

Money line: Mavericks +360 | Clippers -500

Total: 225.5 (-105 O, EVEN U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 8.2, straight up 75%, 225.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Groin); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Hip); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Hand); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)

Clippers: Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Knee); Jordan Miller, (OUT - Hamstring); Amir Coffey, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks projections:

Clippers projections: