Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Prior to the season, if you were told the Memphis Grizzlies against the Detroit Pistons would be the most meaningful matchup during an early-April slate, you might have scoffed. But Saturday it's entirely reasonable given how Cade Cunningham and the Pistons have developed into an ascendent team that could be competitive in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have had a dramatic week full of entertaining games in the wake of a surprising coaching change. Awesome offensive metrics are a driving force of interest in this game; a slate-high total hovering around 240 points indicates lots of points and possessions will surface in Motown.

The New York Knicks get a massive boost with Jalen Brunson likely to play in a matinee against the Atlanta Hawks. This game, like the matchup in Detroit, claims great offensive indicators worthy of attention when it comes to streaming candidates and props.

Saturday's games feature a mix of intriguing matchups with plenty of potential for both solid betting angles and fantasy success. Let's break down the key details and what to watch for.

Saturday's Stream Team

Adem Bona, C, Philadelphia 76ers (Rostered in 20.7% ESPN leagues)

With at least three blocks in five straight games, Bona is a bonafide rim protector. The surprise element was his 28-point opus against the Bucks this week. Now that the team trusts him to play full games, Bona is a top addition against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that has real size.

NBA Playoff Challenge Pick the winners and crown your NBA champion! Create A Bracket

Ausar Thompson, SF/PF, Detroit Pistons (46.3%)

His identical twin is already amazing, but Ausar is catching up. The Pistons have been patient with Thompson and it's paying off. Significant defensive numbers have surfaced, which is the real key to his ceiling as a fantasy contributor.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Pistons (11.7%)

A true veteran microwave, Hardaway's job has been to warm up the offense with signature shooting stretches. His floor is always a bit low, dependent on his shot falling, but his volume and minutes are still there as the Pistons try to open up the floor against Memphis and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s rim protection.

Davion Mitchell, PG, Miami Heat (13.6%)

An awesome point-of-attack defender, Miami is looking to find ways to keep Mitchell on the court as a two-way point guard. His scoring doesn't come naturally, but his assist production is up. The Bucks don't have much talent at point guard with Damian Lillard sidelined.

McCormick's bets for Saturday

Tyler Herro over 2.5 made 3-pointers (-145)