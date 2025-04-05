Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Prior to the season, if you were told the Memphis Grizzlies against the Detroit Pistons would be the most meaningful matchup during an early-April slate, you might have scoffed. But Saturday it's entirely reasonable given how Cade Cunningham and the Pistons have developed into an ascendent team that could be competitive in the playoffs.
The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have had a dramatic week full of entertaining games in the wake of a surprising coaching change. Awesome offensive metrics are a driving force of interest in this game; a slate-high total hovering around 240 points indicates lots of points and possessions will surface in Motown.
The New York Knicks get a massive boost with Jalen Brunson likely to play in a matinee against the Atlanta Hawks. This game, like the matchup in Detroit, claims great offensive indicators worthy of attention when it comes to streaming candidates and props.
Saturday's games feature a mix of intriguing matchups with plenty of potential for both solid betting angles and fantasy success. Let's break down the key details and what to watch for.
Saturday's Stream Team
Adem Bona, C, Philadelphia 76ers (Rostered in 20.7% ESPN leagues)
With at least three blocks in five straight games, Bona is a bonafide rim protector. The surprise element was his 28-point opus against the Bucks this week. Now that the team trusts him to play full games, Bona is a top addition against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that has real size.
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF, Detroit Pistons (46.3%)
His identical twin is already amazing, but Ausar is catching up. The Pistons have been patient with Thompson and it's paying off. Significant defensive numbers have surfaced, which is the real key to his ceiling as a fantasy contributor.
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Pistons (11.7%)
A true veteran microwave, Hardaway's job has been to warm up the offense with signature shooting stretches. His floor is always a bit low, dependent on his shot falling, but his volume and minutes are still there as the Pistons try to open up the floor against Memphis and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s rim protection.
Davion Mitchell, PG, Miami Heat (13.6%)
An awesome point-of-attack defender, Miami is looking to find ways to keep Mitchell on the court as a two-way point guard. His scoring doesn't come naturally, but his assist production is up. The Bucks don't have much talent at point guard with Damian Lillard sidelined.
McCormick's bets for Saturday
Tyler Herro over 2.5 made 3-pointers (-145)
The Heat know they need Herro to be hot to score at a contending level. The Bucks don't have great close-out athletes on defense, while Herro puts up staggering volume against subpar opponents. The close spread reveals expectations for a competitive contest, which would demand big minutes and usage from Herro.
Ausar Thompson over 5.5 rebounds (-125)
Thompson isn't yet a seasoned scorer, but the man can hustle. Living around and above the rim affords Thompson many looks at rebounding opportunities in most matchups. He's second on the team to only Jalen Duren in rebounding chances per game over the past two weeks, with a robust 13.6 per game. With Thompson often grabbing around 53% of his chances, there are several paths to him clearing this line tonight.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
3 p.m. ET
Line: Knicks -3.5 (-110) | Hawks 3.5 (-110)
Money line: Knicks -150 | Hawks +130
Total: 236.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 3.9, straight up 63%, 239.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Cameron Payne, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); Miles McBride, (OUT - Groin); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)
Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Jacob Toppin, (OUT - Calf); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG: 41.6 FPTS (25.9 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 37.4 FPTS (20.7 pts, 10.3 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 36.1 FPTS (13.4 pts, 8.4 reb, 6.1 ast)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 32.5 FPTS (17.4 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 32.2 FPTS (17.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Delon Wright, PG/SG: 18.6 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.7 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG/SG: 16.3 FPTS (7.4 pts, 1.6 reb, 2.9 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 46.9 FPTS (25.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 9.7 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 30.1 FPTS (13.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.7 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 29.6 FPTS (14.3 pts, 10.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 24.8 FPTS (13.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.2 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 19.9 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 17.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.3 ast)
Vit Krejci, PG: 16.9 FPTS (5.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.6 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110) | Pistons 2.5 (-110)
Money line: Grizzlies -135 | Pistons +115
Total: 240.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 3.8, straight up 62%, 244.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Illness); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)
Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Calf); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Heel); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 42.7 FPTS (26.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 7.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 38.2 FPTS (19.7 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 33.6 FPTS (22.1 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.9 3PM, 1.6 blk)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 25.7 FPTS (11.6 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 25.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 4.1 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 19.6 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Zach Edey, C: 18.2 FPTS (8.1 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.4 blk)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 44.6 FPTS (26.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 7.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 29.3 FPTS (14.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 25.2 FPTS (12.0 pts, 8.8 reb, 2.6 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 22.6 FPTS (13.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.6 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF: 22.4 FPTS (10.7 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 20.1 FPTS (8.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 19.8 FPTS (12.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET on NBC 10
Line: Timberwolves -16.5 (-105) | 76ers 16.5 (-115)
Money line: Timberwolves -1800 | 76ers +900
Total: 225.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 16.2, straight up 90%, 221.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Groin)
76ers: Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Finger)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 46.2 FPTS (28.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.8 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 36.0 FPTS (19.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 5.1 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 29.6 FPTS (14.2 pts, 11.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.3 blk)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 24.6 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.1 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 24.1 FPTS (12.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Donte DiVincenzo, PG/SG: 23.4 FPTS (10.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Mike Conley, PG: 22.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.9 ast)
76ers projections:
Quentin Grimes, SG: 30.4 FPTS (16.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jared Butler, SG: 23.2 FPTS (12.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.1 ast)
Guerschon Yabusele, PF: 20.2 FPTS (7.5 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Justin Edwards, SF: 18.3 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.9 ast)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 18.2 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Adem Bona, C: 17.8 FPTS (8.9 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.5 blk)
Lonnie Walker IV, SG: 16.7 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat
8 p.m. ET
Line: Bucks 1.5 (-115) | Heat -1.5 (-105)
Money line: Bucks +EVEN | Heat -120
Total: 213.5 (-105 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 0.1, straight up 50%, 221.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Shoulder); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Foot); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)
Heat: Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Achilles); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Thigh); Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Hamstring); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 45.6 FPTS (28.3 pts, 11.6 reb, 6.1 ast)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 27.9 FPTS (17.2 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.9 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 23.7 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.8 blk)
Ryan Rollins, SG: 20.4 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.5 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., SG: 19.3 FPTS (11.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Taurean Prince, SF: 18.0 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Kevin Porter Jr., SG: 16.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.6 ast)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 42.5 FPTS (24.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, PF/C: 38.9 FPTS (20.1 pts, 8.5 reb, 4.3 ast)
Kel'el Ware, C: 21.0 FPTS (8.8 pts, 9.3 reb, 0.9 ast, 1.2 blk)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 21.0 FPTS (9.4 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.4 ast)
Haywood Highsmith, SF: 16.3 FPTS (6.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.9 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 15.0 FPTS (6.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Pelle Larsson, SG: 14.9 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. ET
Line: Mavericks 8.5 (-120) | Clippers -8.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Mavericks +260 | Clippers -320
Total: 219.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 10.5, straight up 80%, 224.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Groin); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Leg); Klay Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Dante Exum, (OUT - Hand); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)
Clippers: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Knee); Jordan Miller, (GTD - Hamstring); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle); Amir Coffey, (OUT - Knee)
Mavericks projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 33.9 FPTS (19.2 pts, 9.3 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
P.J. Washington, PF: 26.4 FPTS (13.6 pts, 7.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 26.0 FPTS (13.3 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.2 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 22.1 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.0 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 16.2 FPTS (7.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.3 blk)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 14.6 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.0 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 14.2 FPTS (9.4 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.5 FPTS (18.9 pts, 5.5 reb, 7.3 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 36.0 FPTS (21.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 34.3 FPTS (15.4 pts, 13.1 reb, 3.0 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 30.4 FPTS (18.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 22.5 FPTS (11.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kris Dunn, PG: 19.4 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.6 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 14.8 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.2 ast)