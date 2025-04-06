Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Basketball fans are enjoying an epic weekend. The fun continues with Sunday's 11-game NBA slate. With nearly three-quarters of the league active, fantasy managers and bettors need to sift through 22 rosters and rotations to identify the savviest decisions.

The day opens with some matchups between lottery-bound teams, such as the Chicago Bulls facing the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors in New York to face the Brooklyn Nets. Even though these games lack drama, we can identify some strong streaming plays, including rising talent Matas Buzelis of the Bulls.

The intensity rises in the afternoon with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder in a major pre-playoff test for the Lakers' superstar tandem. It's also clear tonight's meeting between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will have a playoff vibe. It can prove challenging to find streaming players from these contending rotations, which makes the presence of the day's lottery-motivated teams more valuable.

Sunday's Stream Team

Matas Buzelis, SF/PF, Chicago Bulls (Rostered in 13.7% of ESPN leagues)

The Bulls are clearly not contenders, but they have had a fun finish to the season. A good part of the entertainment stems from the rise of Buzelis. The team's top pick in 2024 has flourished since the Bulls shipped off their veteran wings to Sacramento. Flashy dunks are a big part of the package, but so are blocks and boards. The matchup, meanwhile, is incredibly inviting.

Bub Carrington, PG/SG, Washington Wizards (13.6%)

This franchise has found a direction in part thanks to the rise of Carrington and Kyshawn George this season. Alex Sarr is still a project, but Carrington appears prepared to help the team already with his playmaking savvy. He is looking to finish his rookie season strong in a major test against the Celtics.

Kyle Filipowski, PF, Utah Jazz (13.0%)

The Jazz have chosen to attempt to get the best pick possible in June. This includes sitting their top forwards, which has empowered Filipowski to become a two-way force for Utah. A healthy block rate and efficient rebounding clip combine to make Filipowski a solid pickup in all formats for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks.

Jamal Shead, PG, Toronto Raptors (5.7%)

Passing volume is often hard to find via free agency and Shead has been a dime machine for a few weeks now. There hasn't been much else beyond the assist column but some shooting, steals and scoring results are starting to change that narrative. The Raptors are likely to rest several key players, which means Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter become intriguing additions for fantasy managers.

McCormick's bets for Sunday

Tyrese Haliburton over 21.5 points (-115)

The Pacers are in Denver as somewhat sizable underdogs. A factor in the line is the expected absence of Pascal Siakam. This makes beating the Nuggets more difficult, but it also redistributes Siakam's shot diet throughout the rotation. Haliburton simply has to take on more of the scoring load in this contest, especially against a team that lacks point-of-attack stoppers on the perimeter and in fast-break scenarios.

Devin Booker over 36.5 combined points and assists (-120)

Another injury-related endorsement comes with Booker having to be the entire offensive engine for the Suns as they visit Madison Square Garden. Kevin Durant is out, which means it's all on Booker to create for himself and others. The Knicks do have a bevy of long wings, but they also lack steady rim protection in any minutes without Mitchell Robinson. Look for Book to have a big night.

Jalen Green over 20.5 points (-120)

The Warriors have a new identity now that Jimmy Butler is part of the picture. The team can now match styles -- play tough and gritty or fast and flashy. The Rockets are somewhat similar, with Green representing the flash element as a prolific perimeter scorer. He's no Chef Curry, but Green brings an element of driving and relentless rim attacks that plays well against a team that's likely thinnest at center. In a marquee game, Green is going to have a good blend of minutes, touches, shots, and usage.

Projections and Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets

1 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Bulls -9.5 (EVEN) | Hornets 9.5 (-120)

Money line: Bulls -425 | Hornets +320

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 7.9, straight up 74%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: None reported

Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Nick Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Damion Baugh, (OUT - Hip); Josh Green, (OUT - Shoulder); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets

3:30 p.m. ET on WLNY

Line: Raptors -3.5 (-110) | Nets 3.5 (-110)

Money line: Raptors -155 | Nets +135

Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 5.4, straight up 67%, 216.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Scottie Barnes, (GTD - Hand); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Back); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle)

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

3:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Lakers 9.5 (-115) | Thunder -9.5 (-105)

Money line: Lakers +290 | Thunder -380

Total: 231.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 9.8, straight up 79%, 230.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Bronny James, (GTD - Illness); LeBron James, (GTD - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Alex Ducas, (OUT - Quadriceps); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Ankle); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks

6 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 12.5 (-105) | Hawks -12.5 (-115)

Money line: Jazz +550 | Hawks -900

Total: 244.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 12.5, straight up 84%, 243.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: KJ Martin, (GTD - Illness); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Concussion); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Knee); Cody Williams, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Hawks: Jacob Toppin, (GTD - Calf); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

6 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 20.5 (-110) | Celtics -20.5 (-110)

Money line: Wizards +1500 | Celtics -5000

Total: 225.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 18.1, straight up 92%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Shoulder); Tristan Vukcevic, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee); Kyshawn George, (OUT - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Ankle)

Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers

6 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Kings 9.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -9.5 (-115)

Money line: Kings +340 | Cavaliers -450

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 8.2, straight up 75%, 243.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Thumb); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Thumb)

Cavaliers: None reported

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

6 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 4.5 (-115) | Blazers -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Spurs +150 | Blazers -175

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 2.7, straight up 59%, 229.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Forearm); Deni Avdija, (GTD - Thumb); Duop Reath, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Concussion); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks

7 p.m. ET

Line: Suns 9.5 (-115) | Knicks -9.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns +300 | Knicks -400

Total: 225.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.4, straight up 64%, 233.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle)

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Ankle); Miles McBride, (OUT - Groin); Mitchell Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers 6.5 (-115) | Nuggets -6.5 (-105)

Money line: Pacers +210 | Nuggets -250

Total: 239.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 4.1, straight up 63%, 246.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Ben Sheppard, (GTD - Toe); Pascal Siakam, (OUT - Elbow); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Rockets 5.5 (-110) | Warriors -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Rockets +175 | Warriors -210

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.7, straight up 56%, 226.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle)

Warriors: None reported

Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -8.5 (-110) | Pelicans 8.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks -360 | Pelicans +280

Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 9.2, straight up 77%, 229.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Calf); Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Foot); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Back)

