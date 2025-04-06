Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Sunday

Basketball fans are enjoying an epic weekend. The fun continues with Sunday's 11-game NBA slate. With nearly three-quarters of the league active, fantasy managers and bettors need to sift through 22 rosters and rotations to identify the savviest decisions.
The day opens with some matchups between lottery-bound teams, such as the Chicago Bulls facing the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors in New York to face the Brooklyn Nets. Even though these games lack drama, we can identify some strong streaming plays, including rising talent Matas Buzelis of the Bulls.
The intensity rises in the afternoon with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder in a major pre-playoff test for the Lakers' superstar tandem. It's also clear tonight's meeting between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will have a playoff vibe. It can prove challenging to find streaming players from these contending rotations, which makes the presence of the day's lottery-motivated teams more valuable.
Sunday's Stream Team
Matas Buzelis, SF/PF, Chicago Bulls (Rostered in 13.7% of ESPN leagues)
The Bulls are clearly not contenders, but they have had a fun finish to the season. A good part of the entertainment stems from the rise of Buzelis. The team's top pick in 2024 has flourished since the Bulls shipped off their veteran wings to Sacramento. Flashy dunks are a big part of the package, but so are blocks and boards. The matchup, meanwhile, is incredibly inviting.
Bub Carrington, PG/SG, Washington Wizards (13.6%)
This franchise has found a direction in part thanks to the rise of Carrington and Kyshawn George this season. Alex Sarr is still a project, but Carrington appears prepared to help the team already with his playmaking savvy. He is looking to finish his rookie season strong in a major test against the Celtics.
Kyle Filipowski, PF, Utah Jazz (13.0%)
The Jazz have chosen to attempt to get the best pick possible in June. This includes sitting their top forwards, which has empowered Filipowski to become a two-way force for Utah. A healthy block rate and efficient rebounding clip combine to make Filipowski a solid pickup in all formats for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks.
Jamal Shead, PG, Toronto Raptors (5.7%)
Passing volume is often hard to find via free agency and Shead has been a dime machine for a few weeks now. There hasn't been much else beyond the assist column but some shooting, steals and scoring results are starting to change that narrative. The Raptors are likely to rest several key players, which means Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter become intriguing additions for fantasy managers.
McCormick's bets for Sunday
Tyrese Haliburton over 21.5 points (-115)
The Pacers are in Denver as somewhat sizable underdogs. A factor in the line is the expected absence of Pascal Siakam. This makes beating the Nuggets more difficult, but it also redistributes Siakam's shot diet throughout the rotation. Haliburton simply has to take on more of the scoring load in this contest, especially against a team that lacks point-of-attack stoppers on the perimeter and in fast-break scenarios.
Devin Booker over 36.5 combined points and assists (-120)
Another injury-related endorsement comes with Booker having to be the entire offensive engine for the Suns as they visit Madison Square Garden. Kevin Durant is out, which means it's all on Booker to create for himself and others. The Knicks do have a bevy of long wings, but they also lack steady rim protection in any minutes without Mitchell Robinson. Look for Book to have a big night.
Jalen Green over 20.5 points (-120)
The Warriors have a new identity now that Jimmy Butler is part of the picture. The team can now match styles -- play tough and gritty or fast and flashy. The Rockets are somewhat similar, with Green representing the flash element as a prolific perimeter scorer. He's no Chef Curry, but Green brings an element of driving and relentless rim attacks that plays well against a team that's likely thinnest at center. In a marquee game, Green is going to have a good blend of minutes, touches, shots, and usage.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets
1 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Bulls -9.5 (EVEN) | Hornets 9.5 (-120)
Money line: Bulls -425 | Hornets +320
Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Bulls by 7.9, straight up 74%, 231.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Bulls: None reported
Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Nick Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Damion Baugh, (OUT - Hip); Josh Green, (OUT - Shoulder); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)
Bulls projections:
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 40.7 FPTS (17.3 pts, 9.4 reb, 6.2 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 38.1 FPTS (22.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 34.8 FPTS (17.8 pts, 9.0 reb, 3.3 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 26.4 FPTS (11.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Matas Buzelis, SF/PF: 20.0 FPTS (10.5 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Lonzo Ball, PG: 17.6 FPTS (5.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.5 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 16.0 FPTS (7.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Hornets projections:
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 34.2 FPTS (19.1 pts, 6.3 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Mark Williams, C: 25.8 FPTS (12.2 pts, 9.7 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.2 blk)
KJ Simpson, PG: 20.1 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.0 ast)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 18.3 FPTS (8.9 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.9 ast)
Tidjane Salaun, PF: 17.1 FPTS (8.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Nick Smith Jr., SG: 16.9 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
DaQuan Jeffries, SG: 15.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets
3:30 p.m. ET on WLNY
Line: Raptors -3.5 (-110) | Nets 3.5 (-110)
Money line: Raptors -155 | Nets +135
Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Raptors by 5.4, straight up 67%, 216.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Scottie Barnes, (GTD - Hand); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee)
Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Back); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle)
Raptors projections:
RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF: 30.7 FPTS (18.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.4 ast)
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 30.5 FPTS (14.6 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.5 ast)
Ja'Kobe Walter, SG: 19.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Jamal Shead, PG: 17.2 FPTS (7.8 pts, 1.9 reb, 3.4 ast)
Jonathan Mogbo, PF: 16.3 FPTS (6.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 15.9 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jared Rhoden, SG: 14.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
Nets projections:
Keon Johnson, SG: 26.5 FPTS (13.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Tyrese Martin, SF: 21.4 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 19.5 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 18.7 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.9 ast)
Trendon Watford, PF: 18.6 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.3 ast)
Tosan Evbuomwan, SF: 15.3 FPTS (7.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Dariq Whitehead, SF: 13.8 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder
3:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Lakers 9.5 (-115) | Thunder -9.5 (-105)
Money line: Lakers +290 | Thunder -380
Total: 231.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 9.8, straight up 79%, 230.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Bronny James, (GTD - Illness); LeBron James, (GTD - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)
Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Alex Ducas, (OUT - Quadriceps); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Ankle); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)
Lakers projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 51.7 FPTS (28.7 pts, 7.4 reb, 7.1 ast, 3.5 3PM)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 42.7 FPTS (23.2 pts, 7.4 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Austin Reaves, PG/SG/PF: 39.3 FPTS (20.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 20.9 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 19.4 FPTS (9.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Shake Milton, SG: 15.2 FPTS (7.5 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Jaxson Hayes, C: 15.2 FPTS (7.0 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 52.2 FPTS (30.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 6.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C: 40.0 FPTS (21.8 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 27.1 FPTS (14.3 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 blk)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C: 22.8 FPTS (8.4 pts, 8.8 reb, 3.1 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 20.5 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Cason Wallace, SG: 19.6 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 16.6 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks
6 p.m. ET
Line: Jazz 12.5 (-105) | Hawks -12.5 (-115)
Money line: Jazz +550 | Hawks -900
Total: 244.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Hawks by 12.5, straight up 84%, 243.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Jazz: KJ Martin, (GTD - Illness); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Concussion); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Knee); Cody Williams, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Hawks: Jacob Toppin, (GTD - Calf); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee)
Jazz projections:
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 27.7 FPTS (15.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 26.0 FPTS (16.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.6 ast)
Isaiah Collier, PG: 24.7 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 5.9 ast)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 20.4 FPTS (9.7 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Oscar Tshiebwe, C: 20.2 FPTS (10.1 pts, 6.9 reb, 0.7 ast)
Brice Sensabaugh, SF: 18.5 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Johnny Juzang, SG/SF: 15.9 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 46.4 FPTS (24.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 9.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 29.6 FPTS (12.7 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.8 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 26.1 FPTS (12.1 pts, 8.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 24.9 FPTS (12.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.2 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 19.0 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 15.3 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.7 ast)
Mouhamed Gueye, PF: 13.3 FPTS (5.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 0.7 ast)
Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics
6 p.m. ET
Line: Wizards 20.5 (-110) | Celtics -20.5 (-110)
Money line: Wizards +1500 | Celtics -5000
Total: 225.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 18.1, straight up 92%, 231.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Shoulder); Tristan Vukcevic, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee); Kyshawn George, (OUT - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)
Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Ankle)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 29.7 FPTS (17.5 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Bub Carrington, PG/SG: 26.7 FPTS (12.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.3 ast)
Alex Sarr, PF/C: 24.4 FPTS (12.6 pts, 7.1 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.6 blk)
AJ Johnson, SG: 22.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.0 ast)
Justin Champagnie, SF: 20.3 FPTS (8.1 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 18.3 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.5 ast)
Colby Jones, SG: 16.9 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 47.2 FPTS (26.0 pts, 7.9 reb, 6.1 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 37.1 FPTS (21.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 32.5 FPTS (14.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 27.4 FPTS (15.9 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 27.0 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 16.4 FPTS (5.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 15.6 FPTS (5.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers
6 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Kings 9.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -9.5 (-115)
Money line: Kings +340 | Cavaliers -450
Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 8.2, straight up 75%, 243.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Thumb); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Thumb)
Cavaliers: None reported
Kings projections:
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 39.6 FPTS (18.1 pts, 12.8 reb, 6.1 ast)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 37.5 FPTS (24.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.0 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 30.5 FPTS (19.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Malik Monk, PG/SG/PF: 26.1 FPTS (14.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 24.3 FPTS (13.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Trey Lyles, PF: 16.7 FPTS (7.1 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 16.7 FPTS (8.0 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 43.7 FPTS (24.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 36.3 FPTS (19.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 33.0 FPTS (18.5 pts, 9.2 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.2 blk)
Jarrett Allen, C: 23.8 FPTS (12.6 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 22.3 FPTS (13.6 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 21.2 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ty Jerome, PG: 21.1 FPTS (11.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers
6 p.m. ET
Line: Spurs 4.5 (-115) | Blazers -4.5 (-105)
Money line: Spurs +150 | Blazers -175
Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Blazers by 2.7, straight up 59%, 229.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)
Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Forearm); Deni Avdija, (GTD - Thumb); Duop Reath, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Concussion); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
Spurs projections:
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 32.2 FPTS (18.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 26.4 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.4 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 25.5 FPTS (13.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.5 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 21.1 FPTS (11.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 18.1 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, PF: 18.0 FPTS (11.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Bismack Biyombo, C: 14.5 FPTS (6.6 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.8 ast)
Blazers projections:
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 37.4 FPTS (21.5 pts, 9.3 reb, 4.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 32.4 FPTS (18.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 31.3 FPTS (19.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 25.3 FPTS (15.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 23.0 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.2 ast)
Dalano Banton, PG/SG/PF: 20.3 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
Donovan Clingan, C: 19.5 FPTS (7.3 pts, 9.5 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.0 blk)
Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks
7 p.m. ET
Line: Suns 9.5 (-115) | Knicks -9.5 (-105)
Money line: Suns +300 | Knicks -400
Total: 225.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.4, straight up 64%, 233.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle)
Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Ankle); Miles McBride, (OUT - Groin); Mitchell Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 45.6 FPTS (28.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 7.2 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 28.1 FPTS (16.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
Tyus Jones, PG: 22.1 FPTS (9.6 pts, 1.8 reb, 4.0 ast)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 20.0 FPTS (7.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ryan Dunn, SF: 16.7 FPTS (8.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cody Martin, SG: 16.0 FPTS (6.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Collin Gillespie, PG: 15.9 FPTS (6.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Knicks projections:
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 40.0 FPTS (21.7 pts, 10.6 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 37.4 FPTS (13.6 pts, 8.2 reb, 6.4 ast)
Jalen Brunson, PG: 35.7 FPTS (20.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 5.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 34.8 FPTS (19.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 34.2 FPTS (19.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Delon Wright, PG/SG: 18.6 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.6 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG/SG: 17.5 FPTS (8.3 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.7 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets
8 p.m. ET
Line: Pacers 6.5 (-115) | Nuggets -6.5 (-105)
Money line: Pacers +210 | Nuggets -250
Total: 239.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 4.1, straight up 63%, 246.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Ben Sheppard, (GTD - Toe); Pascal Siakam, (OUT - Elbow); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)
Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 41.3 FPTS (19.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 7.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 28.2 FPTS (16.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.0 3PM, 2.1 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 24.9 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.7 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 22.5 FPTS (14.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.8 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 22.5 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.2 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 20.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 19.8 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 58.2 FPTS (31.6 pts, 11.3 reb, 8.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 39.9 FPTS (23.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF: 30.9 FPTS (17.2 pts, 6.9 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Christian Braun, SG/SF: 28.6 FPTS (14.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.3 ast)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 25.0 FPTS (12.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.6 ast)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 24.9 FPTS (14.3 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.1 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF/PF: 19.6 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 blk)
Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Rockets 5.5 (-110) | Warriors -5.5 (-110)
Money line: Rockets +175 | Warriors -210
Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.7, straight up 56%, 226.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle)
Warriors: None reported
Rockets projections:
Jalen Green, SG: 37.0 FPTS (22.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 37.0 FPTS (19.1 pts, 8.8 reb, 5.2 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 32.6 FPTS (13.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 29.1 FPTS (14.0 pts, 7.3 reb, 4.2 ast)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 18.9 FPTS (10.1 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 17.8 FPTS (6.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 14.1 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 43.3 FPTS (25.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.2 ast, 4.4 3PM)
Jimmy Butler III, SG/SF/PF: 34.7 FPTS (18.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.1 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG: 27.6 FPTS (13.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 26.6 FPTS (10.1 pts, 5.4 reb, 5.4 ast)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 22.3 FPTS (14.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Moses Moody, SG/SF: 20.5 FPTS (11.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 16.5 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans
8:30 p.m. ET
Line: Bucks -8.5 (-110) | Pelicans 8.5 (-110)
Money line: Bucks -360 | Pelicans +280
Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 9.2, straight up 77%, 229.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)
Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Calf); Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Foot); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Back)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 47.6 FPTS (29.0 pts, 11.6 reb, 6.2 ast)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 26.3 FPTS (16.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 23.9 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Gary Trent Jr., SG: 18.3 FPTS (10.1 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kevin Porter Jr., SG: 17.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.5 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 17.3 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Ryan Rollins, SG: 14.0 FPTS (4.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Jose Alvarado, PG: 29.6 FPTS (12.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (10.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF/C: 21.0 FPTS (9.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Karlo Matkovic, PF: 20.7 FPTS (8.7 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Elfrid Payton, PG: 18.3 FPTS (5.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.9 ast)
Yves Missi, C: 16.5 FPTS (7.4 pts, 7.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Antonio Reeves, SG: 12.6 FPTS (7.3 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.2 ast)