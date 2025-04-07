Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Monday's games

Monday's NBA slate features just two games, with the men's NCAA national title game taking center stage. The matchup I'm most excited about is Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings traveling to Detroit to face Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.

The trajectory of Sacramento's season changed since the last time these two teams played against each other. Head coach Mike Brown was fired, De'Aaron Fox was later traded to the San Antonio Spurs, and months later, the Kings look like an entirely different team. Meanwhile, the Pistons are in the midst of a bounce-back season. They're playoff-bound and nearly 30 wins better than last year, and Cunningham is the frontrunner to win the league's Most Improved Player Award. One particular bet from this game caught my attention.

Let's go through this game and the other matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles of interest for Monday's slate.

Monday's fantasy stream team

Isaiah Stewart, C/PF, Pistons (available in 95.2% of ESPN leagues): Stewart remains a key part of the Pistons' rotation while Jalen Duren is out. He scored 51 fantasy points in 34 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and is averaging 12.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per 40 minutes this season. Keep an eye on Duren's status to gauge Stewart's "streamability".

Jared Butler, SG, Philadelphia 76ers (89.5% available): Butler continues to take advantage of all the injuries on the 76ers; over his last 15 games, he has averaged 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes per game. He should stay active in the rotation Monday against the Heat.

Davion Mitchell, PG, Miami Heat (82.6%): Mitchell is coming off the bench for the Heat, but he's still getting a lot of playing time. He has played at least 30 minutes and scored 30 or more fantasy points in three straight games, with statistical production across the board in points, rebounds, assists and steals. The Sixers rank 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and are dealing with numerous injuries, so Mitchell's in a great spot to keep it going.

Ausar Thompson, SF/PF, Pistons (46.7%): Thompson has earned a starting role with the Pistons and is a great streaming option, as he contributes across every category. He has played 30+ minutes in three straight games and scored 40+ fantasy points in each. Expect him to be a key part of the rotation for the Pistons on Monday night.

Moody's favorite bets for Monday

Bam Adebayo OVER 35.5 points, rebounds and assists (-125)

Adebayo has been playing well lately, clearing this line in three of his last five games. During that stretch, he averaged 19.6 field-goal attempts, 13.4 rebound chances and 5.6 potential assists in 33.2 minutes per game. The Heat may lean on Adebayo even more, considering that the 76ers have struggled against centers and Tyler Herro is questionable.

Heat OVER 114.5 total points (-115)

The Heat have played exceptional offense of late, ranking seventh in offensive rating over their last six games, surpassing this mark in five of them. Meanwhile, the 76ers' defense has been struggling all season. With Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey all out for the season for Philadelphia, the Heat are heavy favorites and should have no trouble putting up points Monday.

Domantas Sabonis OVER 25.5 points and assists (-110)

The Pistons have uncertainty in the frontcourt with both Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris questionable, and Sabonis can capitalize. Even though Sabonis has cleared this line in just two of his last five games, he has one of the highest usage rates on the Kings. The Pistons are locked into the playoffs for the first round, so getting everybody healthy for the playoffs should be a priority. The Pistons give up the sixth-most assists per game to centers this season, positioning Sabonis for success as a scorer and facilitator.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Kings +6.5 (-105) | Pistons -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Kings +220 | Pistons -270

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 2.6, straight up 59%, 234.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Thumb); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Thumb)

Pistons: Jalen Duren, (GTD - Lower Leg); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Heel); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Kings projections:

Pistons projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers +13.5 (-110) | Heat -13.5 (-110)

Money line: 76ers +600 | Heat -900

Total: 213.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 12.1, straight up 83%, 216.9 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Justin Edwards, (GTD - Ribs); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Finger)

Heat: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Hamstring); Kevin Love, (GTD - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (GTD - Hand); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Thigh); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

76ers projections:

Heat projections: