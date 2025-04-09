Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

This day has been circled on the NBA calendar ever since Shams Charania shocked the league with news of Luka Doncic being dealt for Anthony Davis just before before midnight on February 1.

No more speculation -- Doncic returns to Dallas to face the Mavericks as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Not only are the narrative angles riveting, but the on-court storylines are also interesting. Davis is probable to play, while Doncic earned some unexpected rest Tuesday night due to an ejection. The Lakers are just slight favorites on the second leg of this back-to-back, and we are all expecting some big moments to emerge.

This anticipated matchup is just one of 10 games on Wednesday's packed schedule. The nightcap is also compelling, with the Denver Nuggets, in the wake of a surprising coaching shift, visiting the Sacramento Kings in a game that airs on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. How will the Nuggets respond to this massive change just days before the Western Conference tournament tips off? We will learn about the Nuggets' rotation and scheme, regardless of the result.

It's truly a strong day of games, with the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers meeting in a game with 99 combined wins between them. The Orlando Magic get a major test against the Boston Celtics at home. You will have your choice of games to watch and get excited about for what is arguably one of the final truly great slates of the regular season. As we know, things get wonky in the final weekend of the season.

With that in mind, let's enjoy this fun collection of contests featuring a mix of intriguing matchups with plenty of potential for both solid betting angles and fantasy success. Let's break down what to watch for this day in the NBA.

Wednesday's fantasy stream team

Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG, Golden State Warriors (rostered in 49.4% of ESPN leagues): Over the past week, the combo guard is slashing for roughly 24 points, seven rebounds and five dimes per game. A perfect fit next to Jimmy Butler III, Podziemski can attack closeouts and be a complementary cutter on a team suddenly flush with creation between the team's trio of proven veterans. With the San Antonio Spurs provably weak on defense, it's time to play "Air Podz" in all leagues.

Adem Bona, C, Philadelphia 76ers (24.0% rostered): The UCLA product has shined since being installed as a starter for the lottery-bound Sixers. With an awesome block rate and the potential to hit a double-double parlay in a matchup against a soft Washington Wizards frontcourt, Bona is a bona fide play Wednesday.

Davion Mitchell, PG, Miami Heat (21.0%): The Heat have at least found a fun project in Mitchell amid their strange season that still feels defined by the Butler saga. Mitchell was lost in the Sacramento Kings rotation, but he now is a point-of-attack bulldog, ideal for "Heat culture." Gobs of steals and a really steady assist rate make Mitchell a somewhat safe play in this matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Dalano Banton, PG/SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (1.6%): Look at the positional eligibility spectrum this guy claims. Blanton was a waiver hero last spring with his ability to play multiple positions and big minutes in a pinch, but he hasn't played much this season as the team's backcourt has been healthier and productive. Now positioned to play big minutes again, Blanton can help your fantasy roster in this matchup against a Utah Jazz team that has checked-out on defense.

McCormick's bets for Wednesday

play 2:27 Monica McNutt can't stand Mad Dog's Luka 'impossible to root for' take Monica McNutt and Brian Windhorst react to Chris "Mad Dogg" Russo declaring that Luka Doncic is "impossible to root for" as a fan.

Luka Doncic over 31.5 points (-125)

Sometimes, narratives really do play out. Which is to say, Luka might just really care about this one and it might show up on the floor in the form of buckets. Lots of them. An aggressive, downhill agenda could surface in this one, especially as Doncic can create foul issues for the Dallas frontcourt. There are several paths for Doncic to hit this number. I'm also interested in Spencer Dinwiddie to go over 12.5 points (-125) in this same game. The veteran guard is consuming a massive offensive role lately.

Adem Bona to record a double-double (-125)

With only Alex Sarr and a patchworked frontcourt in the way of Bona just bullying the Wizards in the paint tonight, the 76ers center has a very viable runway to reaching double figures in both scoring and rebounding. The Wizards are so thin inside that the 76ers are actually favored in this game. Bona's presence inside is a factor in that expectation.

Domantas Sabonis over 19.5 points (-120)

While we don't know exactly how the Nuggets rotation and defensive strategy will play out following the coaching change, it's safe to say they haven't found an elite rim protector to play big minutes. No offense to Peyton Watson, but he's not getting in the way of Sabonis eating on the block. With Sabonis facing up so often in the high post, there will be many opportunities for him to find his own shot.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics 6.5 (-105) | Magic -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Celtics +210 | Magic -250

Total: 205.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 4.2, straight up 64%, 211.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics projections:

Magic projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers -1.5 (-110) | Wizards 1.5 (-110)

Money line: 76ers -125 | Wizards +105

Total: 225.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Wizards by 9.3, straight up 78%, 228.2 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Justin Edwards, (GTD - Ribs); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Back); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Guerschon Yabusele, (OUT - Personal); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)

Wizards: Anthony Gill, (GTD - Hamstring); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Ankle); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Shoulder); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Tristan Vukcevic, (GTD - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)

76ers projections:

Wizards projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 9.5 (-115) | Raptors -9.5 (-105)

Money line: Hornets +320 | Raptors -425

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 9.3, straight up 78%, 220.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Damion Baugh, (GTD - Hip); Josh Green, (GTD - Shoulder); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Hand); Scottie Barnes, (GTD - Hand); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Hip); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Raptors projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Lakers -3.5 (-115) | Mavericks 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Lakers -160 | Mavericks +135

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.2, straight up 57%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Bronny James, (GTD - Illness); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Groin); Dante Exum, (GTD - Hand); Jaden Hardy, (OUT - Ankle); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)

Lakers projections:

Mavericks projections:

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Heat -1.5 (EVEN) | Bulls 1.5 (-120)

Money line: Heat -115 | Bulls -105

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 2, straight up 57%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Hamstring); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Achilles); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Bulls: Josh Giddey, (GTD - Forearm); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Calf); Tre Jones, (GTD - Foot); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Heat projections:

Bulls projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers -6.5 (-110) | Jazz 6.5 (-110)

Money line: Blazers -260 | Jazz +215

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 7.5, straight up 73%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Forearm); Deni Avdija, (GTD - Thumb); Duop Reath, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Concussion); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Isaiah Collier, (GTD - Hamstring); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); KJ Martin, (OUT - Illness); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Knee); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Concussion); Cody Williams, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Blazers projections:

Jazz projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 16.5 (-105) | Warriors -16.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs +1000 | Warriors -2000

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 16, straight up 89%, 232.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (OUT - Knee); Quinten Post, (GTD - Illness)

Spurs projections:

Warriors projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -9.5 (-110) | Suns 9.5 (-110)

Money line: Thunder -425 | Suns +320

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 9.3, straight up 78%, 235.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (GTD - Toe); Alex Ducas, (GTD - Quadriceps); Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Ousmane Dieng, (GTD - Calf); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder projections:

Suns projections:

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Nuggets -3.5 (-115) | Kings 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets -160 | Kings +135

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 2.2, straight up 57%, 243.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Thumb); Malik Monk, (OUT - Calf)

Nuggets projections:

Kings projections:

Houston Rockets at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets 8.5 (-110) | Clippers -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Rockets +270 | Clippers -340

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 2.3, straight up 58%, 219.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Back); Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Ankle); Jabari Smith Jr., (GTD - Groin)

Clippers: Amir Coffey, (GTD - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Knee); Patty Mills, (GTD - Illness); Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle)

Rockets projections:

Clippers projections: