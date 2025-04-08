Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA had a light night of only two games Monday as the basketball world celebrated the second National Championship coronation in two days, with the Florida Gators winning the men's chip a day after UConn won the women's. Tonight, the focus shifts back to the NBA, with 10 games on the schedule.

The marquee game on the schedule is the rematch between two Western Conference powers, with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the wake of the Lakers' blowout victory in their previous game on Sunday. On the one hand, the Thunder have long been locked in as the No. 1 seed in the West and could have shifted a bit to playoffs-prep mode. On the other hand, they are still only two games up on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top overall seed, and it wouldn't be a good look to get blown out in back-to-back games against a potential playoffs rival.

In the East, the third-seeded New York Knicks get another crack at a win against elite competition when they host the second-seeded Boston Celtics. The Knicks have very famously struggled against the top teams this season, losing every game and typically getting blown out against the Celtics, Cavaliers and Thunder this season.

Another game of interest pits the Milwaukee Bucks, the fifth seed in the East, against the Minnesota Timberwolves and their "seventh" ranking in the West. The Western Conference playoffs race is absurd, with every team from the fourth seed to the eighth having exactly 32 losses. Every win is premium, so the teams in that race should all be ultra-motivated down the stretch.

Tuesday's fantasy stream team

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors (available in 92.5% of ESPN leagues): Podziemski has been scorching from behind the arc of late. In his past five games, he has averaged 21.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.6 3PG and 4.4 APG while shooting 55.6% from the field and 57.5% from behind the arc.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards (80.9% available): Carrington is ending his rookie season strong. In three April games, he has averaged 21.7 PPG, 6.7 APG, 4.7 RPG and 4.3 3PG in 39.7 MPG.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Orlando Magic (92.5%): Caldwell-Pope is a streaky scorer, but he's been on a positive streak of late. He has scored double-figures in three straight games, a stretch during which he's averaging 15.7 PPG, 3.7 3PG and 2.0 SPG in 32.3 MPG.

Dre's bets for Tuesday

Knicks money line over Celtics (-120)

The Celtics have their entire starting lineup plus Al Horford on the injury report for tonight's game, with only Derrick White and Jrue Holiday listed as probable to play. All three of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are listed as questionable with a legitimate chance to sit, while Horford is already declared out. The Knicks, meanwhile, are ultra-motivated to win this game with the knowledge that they've lost all eight games against the Celtics, Cavaliers and Thunder this season by a combined 160 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 50.5 combined points, assists and rebounds (-120)

Antetokounmpo has produced video game numbers since the calendar flipped to April, as the Bucks prepare for the playoffs stretch with Damian Lillard sidelined. In three April games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 36.0 PPG, 13.7 APG and 12.3 RPG (62.0 total PAR) with at least 53 PAR in all three games.

Thunder -15.5 (-110) vs. Lakers

The Lakers have their entire rotation listed on the injury report for tonight's game, which also happens to be the first half of a back-to-back when the second half sees Luka Doncic return to Dallas to face Anthony Davis and the Mavs. The writing seems to be on the wall that the Lakers may sit their players and start their reserves against the Thunder, which gives this game blowout potential. The last time the Lakers sat their guys, against the Bucks on March 20, they lost 118-89.

Projections and Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies -15.5 (-110) | Hornets 15.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies -1300 | Hornets +800

Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 12.9, straight up 85%, 233.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: None reported

Grizzlies projections:

Hornets projections:

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 13.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -13.5 (-115)

Money line: Bulls +600 | Cavaliers -1000

Total: 238.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 14.6, straight up 88%, 249.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Tre Jones, (OUT - Foot); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 18.5 (-105) | Pacers -18.5 (-115)

Money line: Wizards +1200 | Pacers -3000

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 14.2, straight up 87%, 238.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Anthony Gill, (GTD - Hamstring); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Shoulder); Tristan Vukcevic, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)

Pacers: Ben Sheppard, (GTD - Toe); Pascal Siakam, (GTD - Elbow); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Wizards projections:

Pacers projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks 3.5 (-105) | Magic -3.5 (-115)

Money line: Hawks +145 | Magic -170

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 5.9, straight up 69%, 223.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Jacob Toppin, (OUT - Calf); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Magic projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 2.5 (-115) | Nets -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Pelicans +130 | Nets -150

Total: 213.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 6, straight up 69%, 217.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Calf); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Achilles); Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Foot); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Back)

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Back); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans projections:

Nets projections:

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics 2.5 (-115) | Knicks -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Celtics +115 | Knicks -135

Total: 221.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.1, straight up 63%, 227.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Toe); Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Ankle); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Shoulder); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness); Al Horford, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Ankle); Miles McBride, (GTD - Groin); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics projections:

Knicks projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -5.5 (-105) | Bucks 5.5 (-115)

Money line: Timberwolves -200 | Bucks +170

Total: 222.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4.5, straight up 65%, 226.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., (GTD - Groin)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Shoulder); Pat Connaughton, (GTD - Ankle); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)

Timberwolves projections:

Bucks projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers 15.5 (-110) | Thunder -15.5 (-110)

Money line: Lakers +700 | Thunder -1200

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 14.5, straight up 87%, 229.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Austin Reaves, (GTD - Ankle); Bronny James, (GTD - Illness); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); LeBron James, (GTD - Groin); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Groin); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Thunder: Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Alex Ducas, (OUT - Quadriceps); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers projections:

Thunder projections:

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -9.5 (-110) | Suns 9.5 (-110)

Money line: Warriors -410 | Suns +320

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 6.4, straight up 70%, 232.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: None reported

Suns: Nick Richards, (GTD - Elbow); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors projections:

Suns projections:

San Antonio Spurs at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 12.5 (-105) | Clippers -12.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs +600 | Clippers -1000

Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 13, straight up 85%, 226.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Knee); Amir Coffey, (OUT - Knee); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Spurs projections:

Clippers projections: