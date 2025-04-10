Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

There are five games on the NBA schedule tonight, with a distinct Eastern Conference flavor. Six of the top eight seeds in the East will be in action, including the third-seeded New York Knicks traveling to face the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons, and the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers. The eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks have a road game against the Brooklyn Nets, while the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Of these six teams, only the Cavaliers have clinched their seeding. The top-seed in the East still has an outside shot at the best record in the NBA, but the Cavs are 2.5 games behind the Thunder with only three games left, so the odds of improving their positioning is slim. As such, it isn't surprising that they are sitting the majority of their starting lineup on Wednesday with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Max Strus and Evan Mobley all listed as 'out'. Of the other five postseason squads, only the Knicks are definitely sitting starters with both Josh Hart and OG Anunoby listed as out. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to questionable with an illness, and if he can't go, the newly returned Bobby Portis would get more action.

There is also one game featuring Western Conference postseason squads tonight with the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Memphis Grizzlies. This is a key matchup in the West standings, with both teams among the scrum of six squads within two losses of each other. This game could go a long way in determining which team makes the playoffs and which ends up in the play-in, so expect motivation from both sides.

As always, we'll dig deeper into the storylines to identify fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest for tonight's games.

Thursday's fantasy stream team

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (Available in 46.9% of ESPN Leagues)

Portis' roster percentage dropped with his long suspension, but he is officially back after dropping an 18-point/10-rebound double-double in his return on Tuesday. With Giannis Antetokounmpo downgraded to questionable with an illness, Portis could be in line for a large role on Thursday.

Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks (84.3% available)

Porter has been playing excellent basketball as the primary backcourt engine with Damian Lillard out. Porter has scored at least 20 points and generated more than 40 fantasy points in three straight games, averaging 21.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 5.7 APG during that stretch.

Ty Jerome (85.9% available) and De'Andre Hunter (65.9% available), Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs are sitting the majority of their starting lineup on Thursday, including all of their perimeter scoring engines. Jerome and Hunter are both big scorers off the bench that can ramp up their production with larger roles. Easy 20-plus-point scoring potential for both if they're given starter minutes.

Dre's bets for Thursday

Mikal Bridges over 16.5 points (-120)

The Knicks are sitting both Hart and Anunoby Thursday, but Bridges never sits and Tom Thibodeau loves to give his starters big minutes. If Bridges gets his typical workload, he is in a great spot to go over this line. Bridges has scored 17 or more points in seven of his past 10 games, including 20 or more in two of his past three. In three games against the Pistons this season, Bridges has averaged 20.7 PPG.

Timberwolves -1.5 over Grizzlies (-115)

The Grizzlies have finally come out of their late-season tailspin to win their past three games and hold on to the sixth and final playoff spot in the West, but the Timberwolves have been one of the hotter teams in the league for weeks and are coming off an inexplicable 24-point fourth quarter collapse against the Bucks Tuesday. The Timberwolves have won 14 of their past 18 games while the Grizz have only won four of their past 11. With both teams coming in motivated and a spread that is close to a pick'em, I like the team playing better ball to prevail.

Projections and Injury Reports

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks 3.5 (-110) | Pistons -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Knicks +135 | Pistons -160

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 1.1, straight up 54%, 230.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Josh Hart, (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Thumb); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Knee); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Heel); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Cavaliers 9.5 (-115) | Pacers -9.5 (-105)

Money line: Cavaliers +320 | Pacers -425

Total: 233.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 1.3, straight up 54%, 244.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr., (GTD - Illness); Darius Garland, (OUT - Toe); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Ankle); Max Strus, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Ben Sheppard, (GTD - Toe); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks -13.5 (-110) | Nets 13.5 (-110)

Money line: Hawks -1000 | Nets +600

Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 5.1, straight up 66%, 228.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Jacob Toppin, (GTD - Calf); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Back); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 15.5 (-110) | Bucks -15.5 (-110)

Money line: Pelicans +750 | Bucks -1400

Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 16.3, straight up 90%, 229.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Calf); Yves Missi, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Achilles); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Foot); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Shoulder); Pat Connaughton, (GTD - Ankle); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Timberwolves -1.5 (-115) | Grizzlies 1.5 (-105)

Money line: Timberwolves -130 | Grizzlies +110

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 2.4, straight up 58%, 239.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: None reported

Grizzlies: Jaylen Wells, (OUT - Wrist); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)

