Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.
What you need to know for Friday's games
Friday's massive NBA slate features 15 games as the regular season nears its conclusion, and the matchup I'm most excited about is Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks traveling to Detroit to face Cade Cunningham and the Pistons. Two of the top scorers in the league will face off in a game that will determine the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Let's go through this game and the other matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles of interest for Friday's slate.
Friday's fantasy stream team
Reed Sheppard, SG, Houston Rockets (rostered in 20.4% of ESPN leagues)
The Rockets are locked into the No. 2 seed, so they could rest key players and that opens the door for Sheppard to see significant minutes. He made just the second start of his young career on Wednesday against the Clippers and responded with 39 fantasy points in 37 minutes. Expect him to get extended run again Friday night against the Lakers.
Ty Jerome, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers (16.4%)
The Cavaliers have secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland could sit or see limited minutes. Jerome has played 20 or more minutes and scored at least 30 fantasy points in three straight games-including a 44-point performance. He's a solid source of points and assists with a high ceiling if he draws the start.
Jonathan Mogbo, PF, Toronto Raptors (1.9%)
The Raptors aren't headed to the postseason, which has opened the door for younger players like Mogbo to see more minutes. For Friday's game in Dallas, Toronto has ruled out RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and Ja'Kobe Walter. Mogbo contributes across the board-he's averaged 12.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per 40 minutes this season.
Moody's favorite bets for Friday
Odds by ESPN BET
Nikola Jokic over 55.5 points, rebounds and assists (-110)
This is a lofty line for Jokic, especially since he's cleared it in just 32% of his games this season. But there's reason for optimism. The Nuggets and Grizzlies are neck and neck in the Western Conference standings, and both teams still have plenty to play for. Memphis leads the league in pace, and Denver isn't far behind at seventh. That means more possessions-and more opportunity-for Jokic. Over his last 20 games, he's averaged 19.6 field goal attempts, 20.2 rebound chances, and 16.3 potential assists. The usage is there, and in a game like this, the Nuggets would be smart to lean heavily on him. Especially against a Grizzlies defense that's struggled since the All-Star break.
Ryan Dunn over 17.5 points, rebounds and assists (-105)
The Suns are out of the playoff picture after a disappointing season. Kevin Durant remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and the statuses of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are uncertain for Friday night's matchup against the Spurs. Dunn has seen consistent minutes lately and has cleared this line in 61% of games when he's played 23 or more minutes. This is a favorable spot for him against a Spurs defense that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions. He's also a strong streaming option -- available in 99% of ESPN leagues.
LeBron James over 35.5 points, rebounds and assists (-125)
James has cleared this line in 71% of his games this season, and the Lakers still have something to play for, unlike the Rockets. Los Angeles is trying to lock in the No. 3 seed, while Houston has solidified the No. 2 seed and could rest key players, which would hurt them defensively. Given the stakes for the Lakers and the home court advantage, this sets up well for James to clear what's a relatively modest line.
Giannis Antetokounmpo over 28.5 points (-115)
Antetokounmpo has cleared this line in 60% of his games this season. He's also cleared this line in nine of 15 games this year without Damian Lillard in the lineup. The minutes and field goal attempts will be there for Antetokounmpo in a matchup against the Pistons with playoff seeding on the line. Expect a monster performance from him.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET
Line: Bucks +5.5 (EVEN) | Pistons -5.5 (-120)
Money line: Bucks +190 | Pistons -225
Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pistons by 5, straight up 66%, 233.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Tyler Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)
Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 48.2 FPTS (29.1 pts, 11.0 reb, 6.4 ast)
Bobby Portis, PF: 32.1 FPTS (14.9 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.9 ast)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 27.2 FPTS (16.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.8 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., SG: 24.0 FPTS (13.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Brook Lopez, C: 23.3 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.9 3PM, 1.5 blk)
Ryan Rollins, SG: 18.6 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 18.1 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 43.3 FPTS (25.0 pts, 5.2 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 26.1 FPTS (12.5 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.6 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 25.7 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.1 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 23.9 FPTS (10.9 pts, 8.2 reb, 2.8 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF: 23.8 FPTS (10.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.5 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 21.5 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 19.4 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Magic +4.5 (-110) | Pacers -4.5 (-110)
Money line: Magic +150 | Pacers -175
Total: 212.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 9.9, straight up 79%, 219.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Magic: Cory Joseph, (NA - Knee); Franz Wagner, (GTD - Knee); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Knee); Paolo Banchero, (GTD - Ankle); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Hip); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Pacers: Ben Sheppard, (GTD - Toe); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)
Magic projections:
Cole Anthony, PG: 19.1 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 17.9 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.7 ast)
Trevelin Queen, SG: 16.8 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Mac McClung, SG: 15.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Tristan da Silva, SF: 14.8 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 14.7 FPTS (5.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Cory Joseph, PG: 14.0 FPTS (6.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 36.9 FPTS (16.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 7.3 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Pascal Siakam, PF: 36.8 FPTS (21.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 4.1 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 24.9 FPTS (14.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM, 2.1 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 24.1 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.7 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 21.4 FPTS (13.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.9 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 21.1 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.6 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 20.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.2 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Hawks -11.5 (-105) | 76ers 11.5 (-115)
Money line: Hawks -650 | 76ers +425
Total: 240.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Hawks by 11.9, straight up 83%, 235.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Jacob Toppin, (GTD - Calf); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)
76ers: Justin Edwards, (GTD - Ribs); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Shoulder); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Guerschon Yabusele, (OUT - Knee); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 45.2 FPTS (25.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 9.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 31.0 FPTS (16.1 pts, 10.1 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.4 blk)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 29.2 FPTS (13.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 4.1 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 27.2 FPTS (14.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.5 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 18.0 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.2 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 17.7 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Vit Krejci, PG: 17.2 FPTS (6.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.5 ast)
76ers projections:
Quentin Grimes, SG: 28.9 FPTS (14.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Lonnie Walker IV, SG: 23.7 FPTS (13.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jared Butler, SG: 23.6 FPTS (11.4 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.8 ast)
Adem Bona, C: 19.8 FPTS (9.6 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.4 blk)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 16.7 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jeff Dowtin Jr., PG: 15.4 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Justin Edwards, SF: 11.6 FPTS (4.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Hornets +19.5 (-115) | Celtics -19.5 (-105)
Money line: Hornets +1200 | Celtics -3000
Total: 214.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 22.2, straight up 95%, 220.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Illness); Josh Green, (OUT - Shoulder); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Hip); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)
Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (OUT - Knee)
Hornets projections:
Mark Williams, C: 27.1 FPTS (12.8 pts, 10.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
KJ Simpson, PG: 21.2 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.2 ast)
Tidjane Salaun, PF: 21.1 FPTS (10.3 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Nick Smith Jr., SG: 21.0 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 18.9 FPTS (9.7 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Damion Baugh, SG: 16.3 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.9 ast)
DaQuan Jeffries, SG: 15.6 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 47.8 FPTS (26.3 pts, 7.7 reb, 6.2 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 31.2 FPTS (14.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 27.3 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 26.0 FPTS (15.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 23.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 19.2 FPTS (8.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Sam Hauser, SF: 14.0 FPTS (6.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Cavaliers +2.5 (-115) | Knicks -2.5 (-105)
Money line: Cavaliers +115 | Knicks -135
Total: 225.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 0.9, straight up 53%, 238.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (GTD - Toe); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Ankle); Max Strus, (GTD - Knee)
Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Thumb); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 44.4 FPTS (25.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.4 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 36.4 FPTS (19.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 29.8 FPTS (16.4 pts, 8.0 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.8 blk)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 27.3 FPTS (16.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 26.3 FPTS (13.6 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.9 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 21.7 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Sam Merrill, SG: 15.5 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG: 41.5 FPTS (26.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 37.8 FPTS (21.3 pts, 9.9 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 32.7 FPTS (12.5 pts, 7.4 reb, 5.8 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 30.8 FPTS (17.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 29.9 FPTS (16.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 20.5 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.9 ast)
Delon Wright, PG/SG: 16.1 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET
Line: Wizards +16.5 (-115) | Bulls -16.5 (-105)
Money line: Wizards +900 | Bulls -1800
Total: 237.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Bulls by 12.1, straight up 83%, 242.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Wizards: JT Thor, (GTD - Knee); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Shoulder); Anthony Gill, (OUT - Hamstring); Jordan Poole, (OUT - Elbow); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)
Bulls: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist); Tre Jones, (OUT - Foot); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)
Wizards projections:
Bub Carrington, PG/SG: 27.0 FPTS (12.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.3 ast)
Justin Champagnie, SF: 26.0 FPTS (10.6 pts, 9.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
AJ Johnson, SG: 22.8 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.0 ast)
Alex Sarr, PF/C: 22.4 FPTS (11.4 pts, 6.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.3 blk)
Kyshawn George, SG/SF: 21.4 FPTS (10.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Colby Jones, SG: 18.0 FPTS (9.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
JT Thor, PF: 13.0 FPTS (6.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Bulls projections:
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 42.8 FPTS (18.7 pts, 10.2 reb, 6.7 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 37.2 FPTS (22.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 36.0 FPTS (17.3 pts, 9.9 reb, 3.8 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 25.7 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Matas Buzelis, SF/PF: 19.6 FPTS (10.8 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.2 blk)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 16.0 FPTS (6.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. ET
Line: Heat -15.5 (-110) | Pelicans +15.5 (-110)
Money line: Heat -1400 | Pelicans +750
Total: 213.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Heat by 11.5, straight up 82%, 219.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Alec Burks, (GTD - Back); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Thigh); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Pelle Larsson, (OUT - Ankle); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (GTD - Ankle); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jordan Hawkins, (GTD - Back); Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Calf); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Achilles); Yves Missi, (GTD - Ankle); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Foot); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder)
Heat projections:
Bam Adebayo, PF/C: 40.4 FPTS (20.8 pts, 8.6 reb, 4.5 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 39.4 FPTS (23.3 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 28.3 FPTS (17.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 21.9 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.4 ast)
Kel'el Ware, C: 21.4 FPTS (8.9 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 18.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Haywood Highsmith, SF: 16.1 FPTS (6.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Jose Alvarado, PG: 26.4 FPTS (12.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 20.7 FPTS (9.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Karlo Matkovic, PF: 20.3 FPTS (7.7 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 20.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 5.1 reb, 2.9 ast)
Antonio Reeves, SG: 17.8 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Keion Brooks Jr., SF: 17.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Jordan Hawkins, SG: 17.4 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. ET
Line: Raptors +12.5 (-115) | Mavericks -12.5 (-105)
Money line: Raptors +475 | Mavericks -750
Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 3.3, straight up 61%, 230.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Jared Rhoden, (GTD - Shoulder); Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Hip); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Hand); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee)
Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Thigh); Dante Exum, (GTD - Hand); Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); Klay Thompson, (GTD - Foot); Spencer Dinwiddie, (GTD - Knee); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 34.0 FPTS (16.1 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.0 ast)
Jonathan Mogbo, PF: 22.5 FPTS (8.6 pts, 7.0 reb, 3.2 ast)
Jamal Shead, PG: 18.5 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.7 ast)
Orlando Robinson, C: 17.7 FPTS (7.6 pts, 6.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
A.J. Lawson, SG: 17.0 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 16.9 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Jared Rhoden, SG: 16.8 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 39.2 FPTS (22.6 pts, 10.8 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.8 blk)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 25.6 FPTS (13.4 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 24.3 FPTS (13.0 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 21.4 FPTS (9.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.2 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 16.9 FPTS (7.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.3 blk)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 15.5 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Kessler Edwards, SF: 12.0 FPTS (5.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves
9 p.m. ET
Line: Nets +20.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -20.5 (-110)
Money line: Nets +1300 | Timberwolves -4000
Total: 216.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 16.3, straight up 90%, 216.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Back); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle)
Timberwolves: None reported
Nets projections:
Keon Johnson, SG: 24.4 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.8 ast)
Tyrese Martin, SF: 24.3 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Nic Claxton, C: 22.2 FPTS (10.2 pts, 6.9 reb, 2.3 ast)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 21.7 FPTS (11.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 21.1 FPTS (10.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Trendon Watford, PF: 19.9 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Tosan Evbuomwan, SF: 18.3 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 44.1 FPTS (27.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.5 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 32.7 FPTS (18.3 pts, 5.9 reb, 4.9 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 25.7 FPTS (12.7 pts, 9.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, PG/SG: 23.7 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 23.4 FPTS (12.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 23.1 FPTS (10.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.2 ast)
Mike Conley, PG: 20.5 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. ET
Line: Grizzlies +6.5 (EVEN) | Nuggets -6.5 (-120)
Money line: Grizzlies +230 | Nuggets -280
Total: 244.5 (-110 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.1, straight up 60%, 253.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Jaylen Wells, (OUT - Wrist); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)
Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 42.9 FPTS (27.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 38.0 FPTS (20.7 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 33.1 FPTS (22.5 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.9 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 28.1 FPTS (13.2 pts, 6.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 25.0 FPTS (12.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.8 ast)
Zach Edey, C: 20.5 FPTS (8.8 pts, 9.1 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.3 blk)
Luke Kennard, SG: 17.2 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.8 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 58.4 FPTS (30.3 pts, 10.5 reb, 8.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 38.5 FPTS (21.4 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF: 30.1 FPTS (17.1 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 29.4 FPTS (16.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Christian Braun, SG/SF: 28.2 FPTS (15.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.9 ast)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 23.9 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.9 ast)
Jalen Pickett, PG/SG: 16.5 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.0 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz
9:30 p.m. ET
Line: Thunder -9.5 (-110) | Jazz +9.5 (-110)
Money line: Thunder -450 | Jazz +340
Total: 234.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 5.2, straight up 67%, 232.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Thunder: Alex Caruso, (OUT - Ankle); Cason Wallace, (OUT - Shoulder); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Back); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Achilles); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip); Luguentz Dort, (OUT - Knee); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (OUT - Lower Leg); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)
Jazz: Isaiah Collier, (GTD - Hamstring); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); KJ Martin, (OUT - Illness); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Knee); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Concussion); Cody Williams, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Thunder projections:
Jaylin Williams, C: 25.2 FPTS (9.2 pts, 7.9 reb, 3.3 ast)
Aaron Wiggins, SG: 20.9 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 19.1 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Adam Flagler, SG: 19.0 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Dillon Jones, SF: 17.8 FPTS (8.1 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.9 ast)
Kenrich Williams, SF: 17.4 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Branden Carlson, C: 17.2 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jazz projections:
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 29.2 FPTS (15.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 25.7 FPTS (16.0 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.5 ast)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 22.9 FPTS (10.2 pts, 8.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Brice Sensabaugh, SF: 21.7 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Isaiah Collier, PG: 21.4 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 5.1 ast)
Oscar Tshiebwe, C: 19.4 FPTS (9.7 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Johnny Juzang, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns
10 p.m. ET
Line: Spurs +5.5 (-115) | Suns -5.5 (-105)
Money line: Spurs +170 | Suns -200
Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Suns by 9.4, straight up 78%, 236.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Devin Vassell, (OUT - Ankle); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back); Keldon Johnson, (OUT - Ankle); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)
Suns: Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle); Nick Richards, (OUT - Elbow)
Spurs projections:
Chris Paul, PG: 32.1 FPTS (12.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 6.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 30.3 FPTS (16.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.4 ast)
Harrison Barnes, PF: 23.3 FPTS (15.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.8 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 22.2 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Sandro Mamukelashvili, PF: 21.3 FPTS (10.5 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Blake Wesley, SG: 16.0 FPTS (8.0 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.7 ast)
Bismack Biyombo, C: 13.3 FPTS (6.3 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 46.3 FPTS (28.1 pts, 4.1 reb, 7.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 30.1 FPTS (17.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 22.4 FPTS (9.5 pts, 1.8 reb, 4.3 ast)
Collin Gillespie, PG: 20.3 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.2 ast)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 18.9 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ryan Dunn, SF: 18.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 17.5 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. ET
Line: Warriors -14.5 (-110) | Blazers +14.5 (-110)
Money line: Warriors -1200 | Blazers +700
Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 9.7, straight up 78%, 225.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Knee); Quinten Post, (GTD - Illness)
Blazers: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Thumb); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Forearm); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Concussion); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 41.9 FPTS (23.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.8 ast, 4.1 3PM)
Jimmy Butler III, SG/SF/PF: 35.4 FPTS (18.1 pts, 5.3 reb, 5.1 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG: 27.1 FPTS (12.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.4 ast)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 24.7 FPTS (10.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.6 ast)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 20.6 FPTS (12.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Moses Moody, SG/SF: 18.9 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 15.5 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Blazers projections:
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 33.8 FPTS (19.0 pts, 8.1 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 31.7 FPTS (20.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 26.8 FPTS (11.6 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.7 ast)
Dalano Banton, PG/SG/PF: 23.9 FPTS (13.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.8 ast)
Donovan Clingan, C: 19.5 FPTS (7.3 pts, 9.0 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.6 blk)
Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF: 18.8 FPTS (6.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.2 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 15.7 FPTS (7.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
LA Clippers at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. ET
Line: Clippers -6.5 (-110) | Kings +6.5 (-110)
Money line: Clippers -250 | Kings +210
Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 1.2, straight up 54%, 228.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Ivica Zubac, (GTD - Ankle); Norman Powell, (GTD - Shoulder); Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle); Amir Coffey, (OUT - Knee); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Groin); Patty Mills, (OUT - Illness)
Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Thumb); Malik Monk, (OUT - Calf)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 41.4 FPTS (20.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 7.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 39.0 FPTS (23.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 34.2 FPTS (15.9 pts, 11.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 29.5 FPTS (18.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 22.0 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kris Dunn, PG: 19.0 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.5 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 15.4 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Kings projections:
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 39.6 FPTS (17.7 pts, 12.3 reb, 6.1 ast)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 38.6 FPTS (24.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 5.1 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 32.6 FPTS (21.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 22.3 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Trey Lyles, PF: 19.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Keon Ellis, SG: 18.9 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 14.3 FPTS (7.1 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 p.m. ET
Line: Rockets +9.5 (-115) | Lakers -9.5 (-105)
Money line: Rockets +340 | Lakers -450
Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Lakers by 1.8, straight up 56%, 225.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Personal); Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Ankle); Jabari Smith Jr., (GTD - Groin); Jae'Sean Tate, (OUT - Ankle)
Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 34.4 FPTS (17.9 pts, 8.7 reb, 4.5 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 31.9 FPTS (19.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 30.4 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 28.0 FPTS (13.1 pts, 7.1 reb, 4.2 ast)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 21.7 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 16.0 FPTS (7.5 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 15.6 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Lakers projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 53.2 FPTS (29.8 pts, 7.1 reb, 6.7 ast, 3.6 3PM)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 41.4 FPTS (23.0 pts, 6.3 reb, 6.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Austin Reaves, PG/SG/PF: 39.3 FPTS (20.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 23.9 FPTS (13.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 18.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jordan Goodwin, PG/SG: 14.8 FPTS (5.7 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.2 ast)
Shake Milton, SG: 14.8 FPTS (7.2 pts, 1.7 reb, 2.5 ast)