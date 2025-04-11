Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Friday's games

Friday's massive NBA slate features 15 games as the regular season nears its conclusion, and the matchup I'm most excited about is Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks traveling to Detroit to face Cade Cunningham and the Pistons. Two of the top scorers in the league will face off in a game that will determine the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Let's go through this game and the other matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles of interest for Friday's slate.

Friday's fantasy stream team

Reed Sheppard, SG, Houston Rockets (rostered in 20.4% of ESPN leagues)

The Rockets are locked into the No. 2 seed, so they could rest key players and that opens the door for Sheppard to see significant minutes. He made just the second start of his young career on Wednesday against the Clippers and responded with 39 fantasy points in 37 minutes. Expect him to get extended run again Friday night against the Lakers.

Ty Jerome, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers (16.4%)

The Cavaliers have secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland could sit or see limited minutes. Jerome has played 20 or more minutes and scored at least 30 fantasy points in three straight games-including a 44-point performance. He's a solid source of points and assists with a high ceiling if he draws the start.

Jonathan Mogbo, PF, Toronto Raptors (1.9%)

The Raptors aren't headed to the postseason, which has opened the door for younger players like Mogbo to see more minutes. For Friday's game in Dallas, Toronto has ruled out RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and Ja'Kobe Walter. Mogbo contributes across the board-he's averaged 12.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per 40 minutes this season.

Moody's favorite bets for Friday

Nikola Jokic over 55.5 points, rebounds and assists (-110)

This is a lofty line for Jokic, especially since he's cleared it in just 32% of his games this season. But there's reason for optimism. The Nuggets and Grizzlies are neck and neck in the Western Conference standings, and both teams still have plenty to play for. Memphis leads the league in pace, and Denver isn't far behind at seventh. That means more possessions-and more opportunity-for Jokic. Over his last 20 games, he's averaged 19.6 field goal attempts, 20.2 rebound chances, and 16.3 potential assists. The usage is there, and in a game like this, the Nuggets would be smart to lean heavily on him. Especially against a Grizzlies defense that's struggled since the All-Star break.

Ryan Dunn over 17.5 points, rebounds and assists (-105)

The Suns are out of the playoff picture after a disappointing season. Kevin Durant remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and the statuses of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are uncertain for Friday night's matchup against the Spurs. Dunn has seen consistent minutes lately and has cleared this line in 61% of games when he's played 23 or more minutes. This is a favorable spot for him against a Spurs defense that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions. He's also a strong streaming option -- available in 99% of ESPN leagues.

LeBron James over 35.5 points, rebounds and assists (-125)

James has cleared this line in 71% of his games this season, and the Lakers still have something to play for, unlike the Rockets. Los Angeles is trying to lock in the No. 3 seed, while Houston has solidified the No. 2 seed and could rest key players, which would hurt them defensively. Given the stakes for the Lakers and the home court advantage, this sets up well for James to clear what's a relatively modest line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 28.5 points (-115)

Antetokounmpo has cleared this line in 60% of his games this season. He's also cleared this line in nine of 15 games this year without Damian Lillard in the lineup. The minutes and field goal attempts will be there for Antetokounmpo in a matchup against the Pistons with playoff seeding on the line. Expect a monster performance from him.

Projections and Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks +5.5 (EVEN) | Pistons -5.5 (-120)

Money line: Bucks +190 | Pistons -225

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 5, straight up 66%, 233.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Tyler Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Bucks projections:

Pistons projections:

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Magic +4.5 (-110) | Pacers -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Magic +150 | Pacers -175

Total: 212.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 9.9, straight up 79%, 219.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Cory Joseph, (NA - Knee); Franz Wagner, (GTD - Knee); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Knee); Paolo Banchero, (GTD - Ankle); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Hip); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Ben Sheppard, (GTD - Toe); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Magic projections:

Pacers projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks -11.5 (-105) | 76ers 11.5 (-115)

Money line: Hawks -650 | 76ers +425

Total: 240.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 11.9, straight up 83%, 235.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Jacob Toppin, (GTD - Calf); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

76ers: Justin Edwards, (GTD - Ribs); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Shoulder); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Guerschon Yabusele, (OUT - Knee); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)

Hawks projections:

76ers projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets +19.5 (-115) | Celtics -19.5 (-105)

Money line: Hornets +1200 | Celtics -3000

Total: 214.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 22.2, straight up 95%, 220.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Illness); Josh Green, (OUT - Shoulder); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Hip); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Celtics projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers +2.5 (-115) | Knicks -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Cavaliers +115 | Knicks -135

Total: 225.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 0.9, straight up 53%, 238.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (GTD - Toe); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Ankle); Max Strus, (GTD - Knee)

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Thumb); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers projections:

Knicks projections:

Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards +16.5 (-115) | Bulls -16.5 (-105)

Money line: Wizards +900 | Bulls -1800

Total: 237.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 12.1, straight up 83%, 242.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: JT Thor, (GTD - Knee); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Shoulder); Anthony Gill, (OUT - Hamstring); Jordan Poole, (OUT - Elbow); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)

Bulls: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist); Tre Jones, (OUT - Foot); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Wizards projections:

Bulls projections:

Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Heat -15.5 (-110) | Pelicans +15.5 (-110)

Money line: Heat -1400 | Pelicans +750

Total: 213.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 11.5, straight up 82%, 219.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Alec Burks, (GTD - Back); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Thigh); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Pelle Larsson, (OUT - Ankle); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (GTD - Ankle); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jordan Hawkins, (GTD - Back); Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Calf); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Achilles); Yves Missi, (GTD - Ankle); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Foot); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder)

Heat projections:

Pelicans projections:

Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors +12.5 (-115) | Mavericks -12.5 (-105)

Money line: Raptors +475 | Mavericks -750

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 3.3, straight up 61%, 230.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Jared Rhoden, (GTD - Shoulder); Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Hip); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Hand); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Thigh); Dante Exum, (GTD - Hand); Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); Klay Thompson, (GTD - Foot); Spencer Dinwiddie, (GTD - Knee); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)

Raptors projections:

Mavericks projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves

9 p.m. ET

Line: Nets +20.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -20.5 (-110)

Money line: Nets +1300 | Timberwolves -4000

Total: 216.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 16.3, straight up 90%, 216.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Back); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves: None reported

Nets projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies +6.5 (EVEN) | Nuggets -6.5 (-120)

Money line: Grizzlies +230 | Nuggets -280

Total: 244.5 (-110 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.1, straight up 60%, 253.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Jaylen Wells, (OUT - Wrist); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Grizzlies projections:

Nuggets projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -9.5 (-110) | Jazz +9.5 (-110)

Money line: Thunder -450 | Jazz +340

Total: 234.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 5.2, straight up 67%, 232.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Alex Caruso, (OUT - Ankle); Cason Wallace, (OUT - Shoulder); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Back); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Achilles); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip); Luguentz Dort, (OUT - Knee); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (OUT - Lower Leg); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Isaiah Collier, (GTD - Hamstring); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); KJ Martin, (OUT - Illness); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Knee); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Concussion); Cody Williams, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Thunder projections:

Jazz projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs +5.5 (-115) | Suns -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Spurs +170 | Suns -200

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 9.4, straight up 78%, 236.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (OUT - Ankle); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back); Keldon Johnson, (OUT - Ankle); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Suns: Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle); Nick Richards, (OUT - Elbow)

Spurs projections:

Suns projections:

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -14.5 (-110) | Blazers +14.5 (-110)

Money line: Warriors -1200 | Blazers +700

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 9.7, straight up 78%, 225.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Knee); Quinten Post, (GTD - Illness)

Blazers: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Thumb); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Forearm); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Concussion); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Blazers projections:

LA Clippers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -6.5 (-110) | Kings +6.5 (-110)

Money line: Clippers -250 | Kings +210

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 1.2, straight up 54%, 228.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Ivica Zubac, (GTD - Ankle); Norman Powell, (GTD - Shoulder); Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle); Amir Coffey, (OUT - Knee); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Groin); Patty Mills, (OUT - Illness)

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Thumb); Malik Monk, (OUT - Calf)

Clippers projections:

Kings projections:

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets +9.5 (-115) | Lakers -9.5 (-105)

Money line: Rockets +340 | Lakers -450

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 1.8, straight up 56%, 225.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Personal); Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Ankle); Jabari Smith Jr., (GTD - Groin); Jae'Sean Tate, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Rockets projections:

Lakers projections: