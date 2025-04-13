Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

NBA Playoff Challenge Pick the winners and crown your NBA champion! Create A Bracket

Welcome to Day 152 of the NBA marathon. All 30 teams are in action for this final day of the regular season. With the entire league active, the edge comes from understanding each team's motivation. Lottery teams are showcasing youth. Contenders are tightening rotations to secure seeding. Reading the landscape is everything.

It will help to identify which games will demand big minutes and production from key rotation players. Take a look at Tim Bontemps' breakdown of Sunday's slate to get a clear understanding of the implications tied to specific matchups. With the Eastern Conference bracket set, much of the focus turns to a compelling series of Western Conference games that claim real consequence when it comes to seeding for the playoffs.

Thankfully, we can all watch one of the most important games on Sunday afternoon. The LA Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors in a game that airs on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors can secure the No. 6 seed with a victory, while the Clippers can go as high as the No. 4 seed with a victory and a loss by the Denver Nuggets. This game should have a playoff feel. You will find an ascendant combo guard from the Warriors featured in the streaming section below.

Some fantasy titles are wrapped up, while others are still on the line, adding weight to this final slate. With that in mind, here's what to watch across a full day of NBA action.

Sunday's fantasy stream team

Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG, Golden State Warriors (rostered in 49.3% ESPN leagues): It's rare that a complementary wing talent like Podziemski takes off after his team acquires a star two-way wing. Which is to say, Podziemski has been a key beneficiary of the arrival of Jimmy Butler III. There is a synergy working that allows Butler to set the table and apply his patient game, while Podziemski is taking higher-value shots and providing great production on the glass and as a creato. With the Warriors likely motivated for Sunday's tilt with the Clippers, "Air Podz" should be a name to watch.

Bub Carrington, PG/SG, Washington Wizards (16.8% rostered): If Podziemski embodies a player who has gained value playing for a contender, Carrington is the ideal rising rookie on a lottery team. The Pitt product has had an inconsistent first season but has turned it on recently, thanks in part to gobs of minutes and touches. With the potential to provide big results in scoring in Sunday's meeting with the Miami Heat, Carrington can help you finish the fantasy season strong. For those who need a productive wing, teammate Justin Champagnie has been a force on the glass this past week.

Adem Bona, C, Philadelphia 76ers (24.2%): It has been a block party for Bona and his fantasy investors. With the 76ers fixed with the fifth-highest lottery odds, this final game against the Chicago Bulls serves purely as a runway for the team's young prospects. Another strong option for swats is Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, who has at least one block in eight straight games.

Jared Butler, SG, 76ers (9.5%): For what has been a down season for Philly, it's encouraging to see the likes of Bona, Quentin Grimes and now Butler become viable future rotation pieces. The playmaking we saw from Butler at Baylor is now showing up in the NBA. The Bulls will likely offer little defensive resistance Sunday.

McCormick's bets for Sunday

Jimmy Butler III over 5.5 assists (-130)

Second to Draymond Green on the Warriors in potential assists over the past 10 games, Butler has the advanced metrics to support interest in his passing prowess. A clean fit in a Golden State system that rewards ball movement, Butler has a bevy of shooters and scorers to defer to in his new role. With experience in punishing added defensive attention, Butler could be busy creating for others in this key afternoon matchup.

Memphis Grizzlies (-5.5) vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Grizzlies are motivated to acquire the best possible play-in positioning. This is a case where motivation is clear and the matchup bodes well for Memphis against the Mavericks. Dallas has softened on the glass in recent weeks, an area where the Grizzlies remain elite. With Memphis motivated and with clear matchup advantages, the Grizzlies have the ingredients for a strong finale.

Ochai Agbaji over 14.5 points (-125)

In a slate all about youth for these non-playoff rosters, it makes sense to trust an ascendant wing for the Raptors. Agbaji faces a Spurs team that has been downright awful at closing out on catch-and-shoot looks, which is about where a third of Agbaji's scoring production comes from. The real key is freedom to shoot, as Agbaji is hovering around 13 field goal attempts per game during the past week. Workload, talent, and matchup align in this one.

Kyle Filipowski over 17.5 points (+120)

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2025 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the group together, or start a brand-new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

The Jazz committed hard to the tank this season. The roster has far more talent than the team's final record will tell you. This agenda, however bleak at times, served the growth of Filipowski throughout the spring. After a quiet start to his rookie year, "Flip" has proven more than capable of being a busy rotation player at this level. With a shot diet that essentially has him scoring at all three levels and a Timberwolves team that could pull the plug once the score is in hand, Filipowski's path to points is clear to see.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

1 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -1.5 (-120) | Hawks 1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Magic -105 | Hawks -115

Total: 219.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 0.2, straight up 51%, 223.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Cory Joseph, (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (GTD - Knee); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Knee); Paolo Banchero, (GTD - Ankle); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Hip); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Onyeka Okongwu, (GTD - Knee); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Magic projections:

Hawks projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics

1 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 11.5 (-115) | Celtics -11.5 (-105)

Money line: Hornets +450 | Celtics -700

Total: 211.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 21.1, straight up 94%, 218.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Nick Smith Jr., (GTD - Groin); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Hip); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Josh Green, (OUT - Shoulder); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Celtics: Al Horford, (OUT - Knee); Derrick White, (OUT - Neck); Jaylen Brown, (OUT - Knee); Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Shoulder)

Hornets projections:

Celtics projections:

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets

1 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -6.5 (-120) | Nets 6.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Knicks -280 | Nets +230

Total: 214.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 7.9, straight up 74%, 217.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Ankle); Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Thumb); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Reece Beekman, (GTD - Calf); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Knee); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Back); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle)

Knicks projections:

Nets projections:

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

1 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers -6.5 (EVEN) | Cavaliers 6.5 (-120)

Money line: Pacers -230 | Cavaliers +195

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 3, straight up 60%, 241.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Ben Sheppard, (GTD - Toe); Pascal Siakam, (OUT - Elbow); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Back); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Toe); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Back); Max Strus, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Washington Wizards at Miami Heat

1 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 8.5 (-110) | Heat -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Wizards +270 | Heat -340

Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 11.7, straight up 83%, 223.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: None reported

Heat: Alec Burks, (OUT - Back); Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Hamstring); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Pelle Larsson, (OUT - Ankle); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Wizards projections:

Heat projections:

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers

1 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls -9.5 (-105) | 76ers 9.5 (-115)

Money line: Bulls -425 | 76ers +320

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 10.8, straight up 81%, 235.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Dalen Terry, (GTD - Calf); Josh Giddey, (OUT - Forearm); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist); Tre Jones, (OUT - Foot); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

76ers: Guerschon Yabusele, (GTD - Knee); Justin Edwards, (GTD - Ribs); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Shoulder); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)

Bulls projections:

76ers projections:

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

1 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -7.5 (-120) | Bucks 7.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Pistons -320 | Bucks +260

Total: 223.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 2.2, straight up 57%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Ausar Thompson, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Knee); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Shoulder); Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Knee); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Shoulder); Kevin Porter Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Kyle Kuzma, (GTD - Ankle); Ryan Rollins, (GTD - Shoulder); Taurean Prince, (GTD - Knee); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)

Pistons projections:

Bucks projections:

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -8.5 (-115) | Rockets 8.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets -400 | Rockets +300

Total: 234.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 3.1, straight up 60%, 236.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate, (OUT - Ankle)

Nuggets projections:

Rockets projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks 1.5 (-105) | Grizzlies -1.5 (-115)

Money line: Mavericks +110 | Grizzlies -130

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 2.9, straight up 60%, 242.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Hip); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Groin); Klay Thompson, (OUT - Foot); P.J. Washington, (OUT - Ankle); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane, (GTD - Groin); Ja Morant, (GTD - Shoulder); Jaren Jackson Jr., (GTD - Back); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Ankle); Scotty Pippen Jr., (GTD - Back); Zach Edey, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee); Jaylen Wells, (OUT - Wrist)

Mavericks projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 23.5 (-105) | Timberwolves -23.5 (-115)

Money line: Jazz +1800 | Timberwolves -6000

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 18.4, straight up 92%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Timberwolves: None reported

Jazz projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -12.5 (-110) | Pelicans 12.5 (-110)

Money line: Thunder -900 | Pelicans +550

Total: 234.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 8.4, straight up 75%, 228.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Alex Caruso, (OUT - Ankle); Cason Wallace, (OUT - Shoulder); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Back); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Achilles); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip); Luguentz Dort, (OUT - Knee); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (OUT - Lower Leg); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); Karlo Matkovic, (OUT - Hamstring); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Achilles); Yves Missi, (OUT - Ankle); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Foot); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder)

Thunder projections:

Pelicans projections:

Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 5.5 (-115) | Spurs -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Raptors +170 | Spurs -200

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 5.2, straight up 67%, 230.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Hand); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Hip)

Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Ankle); Devin Vassell, (OUT - Ankle); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Raptors projections:

Spurs projections:

LA Clippers at Golden State Warriors

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers 3.5 (-115) | Warriors -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Clippers +130 | Warriors -150

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 1.3, straight up 54%, 222.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Groin); Patty Mills, (OUT - Illness); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: Stephen Curry, (GTD - Thumb)

Clippers projections:

Warriors projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers 5.5 (-105) | Blazers -5.5 (-115)

Money line: Lakers +180 | Blazers -215

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 6.6, straight up 71%, 224.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Foot); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Hand); Jordan Goodwin, (GTD - Foot); Austin Reaves, (OUT - Ankle); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); LeBron James, (OUT - Groin); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Quadriceps); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Thumb); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Forearm); Bryce McGowens, (OUT - Ribs); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Knee); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Concussion)

Lakers projections:

Blazers projections:

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Suns 15.5 (-115) | Kings -15.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns +700 | Kings -1200

Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 5.7, straight up 68%, 236.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Devin Booker, (OUT - Calf); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle); Nick Richards, (OUT - Elbow)

Kings: Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Thumb); Malik Monk, (OUT - Calf)

Suns projections:

Kings projections: