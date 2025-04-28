        <
        >

          Fantasy basketball: Way-too-early H2H Points league rankings for 2025-26

          Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be one of the first names off the board in fantasy drafts next season. Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
          • André SnellingsApr 28, 2025, 08:29 PM
            Close
              Dr. André Snellings is a senior writer for men's and women's fantasy basketball and sports betting at ESPN. André has a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Michigan. He joined ESPN in 2017 after a 16-year career as a neural engineer, during which time he was also a writer and analyst for Rotowire.

          From top MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to rising young stars like Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham, there are plenty of talented players to get excited about in fantasy basketball for next season.

          But how do things fall after that? And where do aging superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden fall in the rankings?

          Here are our way-too-early rankings for H2H Points leagues for the 2025-26 fantasy basketball season.

          2024-25 Fantasy basketball rankings: H2H Points

          Updated: April 28

          Player, Positions, Team (Primary position rank)

          1. Nikola Jokic, Den, C1
          2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG1
          3. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C2
          4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF1 & C
          5. Luka Doncic, LAL, PG2
          6. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, C3 & PF
          7. Jayson Tatum, Bos, PF2 & SF
          8. Anthony Davis, Dal, C4 & PF
          9. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG1 & SF
          10. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG3
          11. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG4 & SG
          12. LeBron James, LAL, SF1 & PF
          13. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG5 & SG
          14. Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, C5 & PF
          15. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG6 & SG
          16. Trae Young, Atl, PG7
          17. James Harden, LAC, PG8 & SG
          18. De'Aaron Fox, SA, PG9
          19. Stephen Curry, GS, PG10
          20. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF3
          21. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C6
          22. Devin Booker, Phx, PG11 & SG
          23. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF4
          24. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF5 & SF/C
          25. Paolo Banchero, Orl, PF6 & SF
          26. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF2 & SG
          27. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF3 & PF
          28. Josh Hart, NY, SF4 & SG
          29. Joel Embiid, Phi, C7
          30. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C8
          31. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, SG2 & PG
          32. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF5 & PF
          33. Jamal Murray, Den, PG12
          34. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C9 & PF
          35. Ja Morant, Mem, PG13
          36. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SF6 & SG
          37. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF7 & PF
          38. Tyler Herro, Mia, SG3 & PG
          39. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF7 & C
          40. Darius Garland, Cle, PG14
          41. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG4 & PG/SF
          42. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C10 & PF
          43. Derrick White, Bos, SG5 & PG
          44. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, C11 & PF
          45. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG6 & SF
          46. Mikal Bridges, NY, SF8 & SG
          47. Ivica Zubac, LAC, C12
          48. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG7 & PG/SF
          49. Zion Williamson, NO, PF8
          50. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF9
          51. Coby White, Chi, PG15 & SG
          52. Jordan Poole, Wsh, SG8 & PG
          53. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C13
          54. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG16
          55. Jalen Green, Hou, SG9
          56. Walker Kessler, Utah, C14
          57. Trey Murphy III, NO, SF9 & SG
          58. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF10 & PF
          59. Brandon Miller, Cha, SF11 & SG
          60. RJ Barrett, Tor, SF12 & SG
          61. Zach LaVine, Sac, SG10 & SF
          62. Dejounte Murray, NO, SG11 & PG
          63. Myles Turner, Ind, C15
          64. Dyson Daniels, Atl, SG12 & PG
          65. CJ McCollum, NO, SG13 & PG
          66. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF13 & SG
          67. Rudy Gobert, Min, C16
          68. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG17
          69. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C17
          70. Brandon Ingram, Tor, SF14
          71. John Collins, Utah, PF10 & C
          72. Malik Monk, Sac, SG14 & PG/SF
          73. Norman Powell, LAC, SG15 & SF
          74. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG18 & SG
          75. Mark Williams, Cha, C18
          76. Jalen Duren, Det, C19
          77. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG16 & SF
          78. Julius Randle, Min, PF11
          79. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C20
          80. Jimmy Butler III, GS, SF15 & SG
          81. Paul George, Phi, SF16 & PF
          82. Naz Reid, Min, C21 & PF
          83. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF17 & PF
          84. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG19 & SG
          85. Christian Braun, Den, SG17 & SF
          86. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF12
          87. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF13
          88. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG20
          89. Anfernee Simons, Por, SG18 & PG
          90. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, C22 & PF
          91. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, PF14 & SF
          92. Payton Pritchard, Bos, PG21
          93. Deni Avdija, Por, SF18 & PF
          94. Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF19 & PF
          95. Devin Vassell, SA, SG19 & SF
          96. Tobias Harris, Det, PF15 & SF
          97. Jonas Valanciunas, Sac, C23
          98. Keegan Murray, Sac, PF16 & SF
          99. Jaden Ivey, Det, SG20 & PG
          100. OG Anunoby, NY, SF20 & PF