Fantasy basketball: Way-too-early H2H Points league rankings for 2025-26

From top MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to rising young stars like Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham, there are plenty of talented players to get excited about in fantasy basketball for next season.
But how do things fall after that? And where do aging superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden fall in the rankings?
Here are our way-too-early rankings for H2H Points leagues for the 2025-26 fantasy basketball season.
2024-25 Fantasy basketball rankings: H2H Points
Updated: April 28
Player, Positions, Team (Primary position rank)
1. Nikola Jokic, Den, C1
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG1
3. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C2
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF1 & C
5. Luka Doncic, LAL, PG2
6. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, C3 & PF
7. Jayson Tatum, Bos, PF2 & SF
8. Anthony Davis, Dal, C4 & PF
9. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG1 & SF
10. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG3
11. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG4 & SG
12. LeBron James, LAL, SF1 & PF
13. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG5 & SG
14. Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, C5 & PF
15. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG6 & SG
16. Trae Young, Atl, PG7
17. James Harden, LAC, PG8 & SG
18. De'Aaron Fox, SA, PG9
19. Stephen Curry, GS, PG10
20. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF3
21. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C6
22. Devin Booker, Phx, PG11 & SG
23. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF4
24. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF5 & SF/C
25. Paolo Banchero, Orl, PF6 & SF
26. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF2 & SG
27. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF3 & PF
28. Josh Hart, NY, SF4 & SG
29. Joel Embiid, Phi, C7
30. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C8
31. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, SG2 & PG
32. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF5 & PF
33. Jamal Murray, Den, PG12
34. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C9 & PF
35. Ja Morant, Mem, PG13
36. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SF6 & SG
37. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF7 & PF
38. Tyler Herro, Mia, SG3 & PG
39. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF7 & C
40. Darius Garland, Cle, PG14
41. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG4 & PG/SF
42. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C10 & PF
43. Derrick White, Bos, SG5 & PG
44. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, C11 & PF
45. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG6 & SF
46. Mikal Bridges, NY, SF8 & SG
47. Ivica Zubac, LAC, C12
48. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG7 & PG/SF
49. Zion Williamson, NO, PF8
50. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF9
51. Coby White, Chi, PG15 & SG
52. Jordan Poole, Wsh, SG8 & PG
53. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C13
54. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG16
55. Jalen Green, Hou, SG9
56. Walker Kessler, Utah, C14
57. Trey Murphy III, NO, SF9 & SG
58. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF10 & PF
59. Brandon Miller, Cha, SF11 & SG
60. RJ Barrett, Tor, SF12 & SG
61. Zach LaVine, Sac, SG10 & SF
62. Dejounte Murray, NO, SG11 & PG
63. Myles Turner, Ind, C15
64. Dyson Daniels, Atl, SG12 & PG
65. CJ McCollum, NO, SG13 & PG
66. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF13 & SG
67. Rudy Gobert, Min, C16
68. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG17
69. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C17
70. Brandon Ingram, Tor, SF14
71. John Collins, Utah, PF10 & C
72. Malik Monk, Sac, SG14 & PG/SF
73. Norman Powell, LAC, SG15 & SF
74. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG18 & SG
75. Mark Williams, Cha, C18
76. Jalen Duren, Det, C19
77. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG16 & SF
78. Julius Randle, Min, PF11
79. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C20
80. Jimmy Butler III, GS, SF15 & SG
81. Paul George, Phi, SF16 & PF
82. Naz Reid, Min, C21 & PF
83. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF17 & PF
84. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG19 & SG
85. Christian Braun, Den, SG17 & SF
86. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF12
87. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF13
88. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG20
89. Anfernee Simons, Por, SG18 & PG
90. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, C22 & PF
91. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, PF14 & SF
92. Payton Pritchard, Bos, PG21
93. Deni Avdija, Por, SF18 & PF
94. Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF19 & PF
95. Devin Vassell, SA, SG19 & SF
96. Tobias Harris, Det, PF15 & SF
97. Jonas Valanciunas, Sac, C23
98. Keegan Murray, Sac, PF16 & SF
99. Jaden Ivey, Det, SG20 & PG
100. OG Anunoby, NY, SF20 & PF