Fantasy basketball: Way-too-early H2H Points league rankings for 2025-26

From top MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to rising young stars like Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham, there are plenty of talented players to get excited about in fantasy basketball for next season.

But how do things fall after that? And where do aging superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden fall in the rankings?

Here are our way-too-early rankings for H2H Points leagues for the 2025-26 fantasy basketball season.

2024-25 Fantasy basketball rankings: H2H Points

Updated: April 28

Player, Positions, Team (Primary position rank)

1. Nikola Jokic, Den, C1

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG1

3. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C2

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF1 & C

5. Luka Doncic, LAL, PG2

6. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, C3 & PF

7. Jayson Tatum, Bos, PF2 & SF

8. Anthony Davis, Dal, C4 & PF

9. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG1 & SF

10. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG3

11. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG4 & SG

12. LeBron James, LAL, SF1 & PF

13. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG5 & SG

14. Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, C5 & PF

15. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG6 & SG

16. Trae Young, Atl, PG7

17. James Harden, LAC, PG8 & SG

18. De'Aaron Fox, SA, PG9

19. Stephen Curry, GS, PG10

20. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF3

21. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C6

22. Devin Booker, Phx, PG11 & SG

23. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF4

24. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF5 & SF/C

25. Paolo Banchero, Orl, PF6 & SF

26. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF2 & SG

27. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF3 & PF

28. Josh Hart, NY, SF4 & SG

29. Joel Embiid, Phi, C7

30. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C8

31. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, SG2 & PG

32. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF5 & PF

33. Jamal Murray, Den, PG12

34. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C9 & PF

35. Ja Morant, Mem, PG13

36. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SF6 & SG

37. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF7 & PF

38. Tyler Herro, Mia, SG3 & PG

39. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF7 & C

40. Darius Garland, Cle, PG14

41. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG4 & PG/SF

42. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C10 & PF

43. Derrick White, Bos, SG5 & PG

44. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, C11 & PF

45. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG6 & SF

46. Mikal Bridges, NY, SF8 & SG

47. Ivica Zubac, LAC, C12

48. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG7 & PG/SF

49. Zion Williamson, NO, PF8

50. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF9

51. Coby White, Chi, PG15 & SG

52. Jordan Poole, Wsh, SG8 & PG

53. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C13

54. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG16

55. Jalen Green, Hou, SG9

56. Walker Kessler, Utah, C14

57. Trey Murphy III, NO, SF9 & SG

58. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF10 & PF

59. Brandon Miller, Cha, SF11 & SG

60. RJ Barrett, Tor, SF12 & SG

61. Zach LaVine, Sac, SG10 & SF

62. Dejounte Murray, NO, SG11 & PG

63. Myles Turner, Ind, C15

64. Dyson Daniels, Atl, SG12 & PG

65. CJ McCollum, NO, SG13 & PG

66. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF13 & SG

67. Rudy Gobert, Min, C16

68. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG17

69. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C17

70. Brandon Ingram, Tor, SF14

71. John Collins, Utah, PF10 & C

72. Malik Monk, Sac, SG14 & PG/SF

73. Norman Powell, LAC, SG15 & SF

74. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG18 & SG

75. Mark Williams, Cha, C18

76. Jalen Duren, Det, C19

77. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG16 & SF

78. Julius Randle, Min, PF11

79. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C20

80. Jimmy Butler III, GS, SF15 & SG

81. Paul George, Phi, SF16 & PF

82. Naz Reid, Min, C21 & PF

83. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF17 & PF

84. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG19 & SG

85. Christian Braun, Den, SG17 & SF

86. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF12

87. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF13

88. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG20

89. Anfernee Simons, Por, SG18 & PG

90. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, C22 & PF

91. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, PF14 & SF

92. Payton Pritchard, Bos, PG21

93. Deni Avdija, Por, SF18 & PF

94. Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF19 & PF

95. Devin Vassell, SA, SG19 & SF

96. Tobias Harris, Det, PF15 & SF

97. Jonas Valanciunas, Sac, C23

98. Keegan Murray, Sac, PF16 & SF

99. Jaden Ivey, Det, SG20 & PG

100. OG Anunoby, NY, SF20 & PF