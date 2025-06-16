Fantasy basketball: How values shift after the Desmond Bane trade

Open Extended Reactions

The Orlando Magic added a shooter and playmaker when they acquired Desmond Bane in the trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and multiple first-round picks to Memphis in the deal.

Bane has averaged 17.8 PPG and shot 41% from beyond the arc during his five NBA seasons, and provides the Magic with a key player moving forward; Orlando ranked near the bottom of the league in 3-point percentage and catch-and-shoot looks this season.

Bane will take pressure off of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner by spacing the floor, creating off‑the‑bounce and serving as a secondary playmaker (5.3 APG last season). His arrival forces opposing defenses to respect the Magic's perimeter, opening lanes for Banchero to drive into the paint and Wagner to capitalize in the midrange. Jalen Suggs could also benefit, as Bane's high basketball IQ allows Suggs to play off the ball, giving him more freedom to attack closeouts without clogging the paint.

That said, don't expect a drastic shift to any fantasy values on the Magic. Bane's presence likely pushes Suggs into a more complementary role, with fewer initiations and more spot-up and cutting opportunities. Wagner and Banchero can lean into their strength as finishers.

On Memphis' side of the trade, Caldwell‑Pope isn't the scorer or volume 3-point shooter that Bane is, but he brings championship poise and wing defense, making him an ideal fit alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. His ability to guard multiple positions works well within the Grizzlies' perimeter defense. Anthony should slot in as a secondary ball handler, sharing backcourt duties with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Tyus Jones that could translate to favorable matchups late in some games. Both veterans give the Grizzlies flexibility, with Caldwell‑Pope's veteran experience steadying the bench and Anthony's aggressive playmaking also working well in a reserve role.

Moving Bane frees up volume for Morant and Jackson to dominate even more as scorers. Morant's fantasy value gets a small bump with more 3-pointers to be had in this rotation without Bane. Young wings Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama also gain runway to carve out larger roles, taking more catch‑and‑shoot looks and defensive assignments previously handled by Bane.