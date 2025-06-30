Open Extended Reactions

Tracking the offseason NBA trades and signings with fantasy basketball implications, Andre Snellings and Eric Moody will analyze and provide an outlook for all of the key players involved.

Superstars like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in fantasy hoops this past season, but the season ahead poses challenges with a number of big-name players expected to miss a lengthy portion -- if not all -- of 2025-26. That group includes Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving.

The likes of Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant and Jalen Green have already switched teams, and as teams work to rebuild their rosters in the weeks ahead, pay close attention to how each move causes fantasy values to shift.

Note: Not every transaction warrants the attention of fantasy managers, but for those signings and trades that do merit analysis, you'll find them listed below. Players will be separated in chronological order, with the latest news coming first. Also included are links to any standalone analysis stories and/or videos regarding major free agent signings and trades. Players who end up re-signing with their previous team will not always be included.

Collin Sexton traded from Jazz to Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic

Collin Sexton steps into a prime role as the Hornets' secondary scorer alongside LaMelo Ball. Sexton's 18.4 PPG last season, paired with strong shooting splits (48.0% FG, 40.6% 3PT, 86.5% FT), make him a valuable fantasy pick. With Ball drawing defensive focus, Sexton should see increased scoring opportunities and playmaking duties, boosting his fantasy upside. Sexton's value rises if Ball misses time, which is a real concern given Ball's injury history. He's played over 60 games only once and averaged just 35 games per season the past three years. However, losing Nurkic leaves Charlotte's frontcourt thin, which may slow team pace and limit frontcourt fantasy production.

Nurkic provides Utah with much-needed frontcourt depth. His 8.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 2.3 APG last season, plus an occasional three-pointer, make him a versatile contributor in multi-category leagues. Though not a high-volume scorer, Nurkic's steady production benefits managers looking for rebounds and assists from a center. His expiring contract and the Jazz's youth movement around rookie Ace Bailey mean his role could fluctuate.

From a team perspective, the Hornets gain a reliable scoring guard who complements Ball well, adding offensive versatility and veteran savvy. However, Charlotte now faces a significant frontcourt gap, which may impact overall team performance and pace. Utah bolsters its frontcourt depth with Nurkic, providing veteran leadership behind their young core and allowing more backcourt minutes for promising rookies like Ace Bailey. This trade highlights the Jazz's commitment to a youth-driven rebuild, while the Hornets balance immediate backcourt needs against frontcourt uncertainty.

For fantasy managers, Sexton emerges as a strong add or hold (depending on the format), offering scoring and efficiency in a favorable role. Nurkic is a solid option in deeper leagues, contributing across rebounds, assists, and some scoring. Both players' future roles and team directions should be monitored closely as the new season unfolds. -- Moody (6/30)

Lonzo Ball traded from Bulls to Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

In a move that shakes up both real-life and fantasy rosters, the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Ball from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for forward Isaac Okoro. Ball, who returned last season after missing two full years with a knee injury, played 35 games for the Bulls and averaged 7.6 PPG, 3.3 APG, and 3.4 RPG. He now slots in behind Darius Garland in Cleveland, adding size, defensive grit, and playmaking to a team that lacked backcourt depth during the playoffs.

Fantasy-wise, Ball's upside remains capped unless Garland misses time, but he could have streaming value in deeper leagues, especially in categories like steals and assists. However, his lengthy injury history and the presence of Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert limit his role and ceiling. Ty Jerome, who had emerged as a solid bench option, is now likely headed elsewhere in free agency.

On the Bulls' side, Okoro becomes a rotation player immediately, and his defensive skill set fits well alongside Coby White and Zach LaVine. He averaged 6.1 PPG and shot 37.1% from three last season. Okoro's fantasy appeal is limited outside of deeper leagues, but he could benefit from increased minutes if the Bulls make more roster moves. Overall, the trade is a modest fantasy shakeup. Ball gets a new start, Okoro gets a bigger role, and managers should keep an eye on how both adapt during the preseason. -- Moody (6/28)

Mark Williams traded from the Hornets to the Suns

The Suns acquired Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the No. 29 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and a 2029 first-round pick, per ESPN's Shams Charania. This marks a strategic move to bolster Phoenix's frontcourt, which lacked depth last season. Williams, a former No. 15 pick, is coming off his best year with averages of 15.3 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1.2 BPG in 26.6 MPG, but he has struggled with injuries, appearing in just 106 games since entering the league.

Williams lands in a crowded rotation alongside fellow bigs Nick Richards and Khaman Maluach, the Suns' No. 10 overall pick. Since Maluach may need development time, Williams projects to play a significant role if he can stay healthy. His upside remains high, but the minutes split could cap his ceiling unless Phoenix makes additional moves. Draft Williams with cautious optimism, especially in deeper leagues. -- Moody (6/26)

Jordan Poole traded to Pelicans for CJ McCollum

Poole led the Wizards in scoring last season with 20.5 PPG and also averaged 4.5 APP and 3.0 RPG. For the Pelicans, McCollum averaged almost identical stats with 21.1 PPG, 4.1 APG and 3.8 RPG. This is a move that was made primarily for the Pelicans to get younger and the Wizards to gain financial flexibility, but on the court the two players are similar enough that their fantasy hoops outlooks don't change all that much in their new environments.

Poole and McCollum could, essentially, take each other's previous shot attempts and on-ball usage, so their fantasy basketball value wouldn't change very much for purely hoops reasons. McCollum could potentially see his role shrink a bit in Washington if the Wizards lean into the rebuild/youth movement, or he could end up being traded to a contender that may not require as much production if they already have good players at his position. But, basketball-wise, Poole in particular made a lateral move as far as role and his fantasy hooks preseason ranking doesn't shift much after the trade. -- Snellings (6/25)

Kristaps Porzingis traded to Hawks for Georges Niang

In a major cost-cutting move, the Celtics traded Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Porzingis, who averaged 19.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 2.1 APG on 48.3% shooting last season, remains a high-upside but risky fantasy asset. He's played fewer than 60 games in seven of the last eight seasons and appeared in just 42 contests in 2024-25 due to injury and illness.

In Atlanta, Porzingis fills a clear frontcourt need next to Trae Young, but his role isn't entirely secure. The Hawks may still split minutes between him and Onyeka Okongwu, who impressed with extended playing time last season. Even if Porzingis starts, his minutes could remain in the mid-20s, as they've declined over the past two seasons. Fantasy managers should closely monitor Atlanta's preseason rotations.

In Boston, Gerges Niang could compete for a starting role and is the most likely fantasy winner among the secondary pieces. He averaged 12.1 PPG and 3.1 RPG in Atlanta last season and may benefit from increased volume on a retooling Celtics roster. -- Moody (6/25)

