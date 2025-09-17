Open Extended Reactions

We gathered our fantasy basketball experts together and asked each of them which five players they wanted to make sure they drafted this season.

The findings give an indication of who some of the most coveted fantasy players and value picks might be in your drafts.

Those players you see on numerous lists below? That could be a sign that the demand is high and you might need to go a round (or two) higher to land them.

Andre Snellings' five guys

Josh Giddey put up career numbers last season, his first in Chicago. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire

Anthony Edwards, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves: Edwards has been a star for a few years now, but he's always shown he had another gear once he reached the playoffs compared to what he produced during the season. He spent much of last season trying to establish chemistry with his new teammates after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, but I think this season Edwards hits the ground running and has a monster season, perhaps even MVP-caliber, to try to lead the Timberwolves to the next level.

Paolo Banchero, PF, Orlando Magic: Banchero was ready to make a leap last season, but injury derailed him and his entire Magic organization. This offseason they traded for Desmond Bane, one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, which should open up more space for Banchero to operate. I look for him to post major numbers this season.

Josh Giddey, SG, Chicago Bulls: Giddey flashed all-around potential at times when he was with the Thunder, but last season with the Bulls he showed he could be a nightly triple-double threat if they featured him. They did so for long stretches of last season, then in the offseason they officially traded away Lonzo Ball and gave Giddey a huge extension. I expect him to be the man for the Bulls this season and regularly drop triple-doubles.

Deandre Ayton, C, Los Angeles Lakers: I believe the Lakers are building something special this year, and Ayton will be at the center of it. This is his last "best opportunity" to prove he can be an impact player, after literally being cut from the Trail Blazers. He's the only starting-caliber big man on the Lakers, and his best offensive skill set is as a finisher in the pick-and-roll/pop game. He'll fit perfectly next to Luka Doncic, who made the Mavs' big men into stars, and LeBron James.

Michael Porter Jr., SF, Brooklyn Nets: Porter regularly showed flashes of major shooter-scorer upside in Denver, but he was also the third option when everyone was healthy. In particular, it took a long time for him to be able to play his game next to Jamal Murray, with whom he shared a need for the ball as score-first options. In Brooklyn, Porter can be the man. If he stays healthy, I wouldn't be surprised if he upped his scoring average into the upper 20s with 3-pointers galore.

Eric Moody's five guys

Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 pick in 2022, showed much promise before getting injured last season. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brandon Miller, SF, Charlotte Hornets: Miller is a versatile scorer and defender who could emerge as an All-Star. He can handle significant scoring volume, hit tough shots and contribute across numerous categories including steals and 3s, which makes him a perfect fantasy breakout candidate.

Onyeka Okongwu, C, Atlanta Hawks: Okongwu remains one of my favorite targets. As the Hawks' true center following Clint Capela's departure, he should see more minutes this season and provide scoring, rebounds and defensive stats, even with Kristaps Porzingis on the roster.

Jaden Ivey, SG, Detroit Pistons: The Pistons didn't make any huge waves during the offseason, leaving Ivey well-positioned to take on a bigger role after being limited to only 30 games last season. He showed to be a factor on the defensive end and notched career high averages in points, rebounds and 3-pointers made.

Kevin Porter Jr., SG, Milwaukee Bucks: Porter signed a two-year deal to return to the Bucks and appears set to get the first crack at the starting PG role following Damian Lillard's departure. He could see career bests in multiple statistical categories, including points and rebounds, this season.

T.J. McConnell, PG, Indiana Pacers: McConnell elevated his game in the NBA Finals against the Thunder with 12.0 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.6 RPG and 2.1 SPG in a little over 20 minutes per game. His role this season will expand with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined for the year after suffering a torn Achilles.

Eric Karabell's five guys

Evan Mobley notched a career-high with 18.5 PPG last season. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LeBron James, SF, Los Angeles Lakers: It may take a later first-round pick, even as he approaches his 41st birthday, but he remains worth it. We can never doubt him as he finished 11th on the Player Rater and again appeared in 70 games.

James Harden, PG, LA Clippers: Potential investors will again shy away because he is 36 and they assume this is the year it all falls apart. He finished third on last season's Player Rater, averaging 22.8 PPG and 8.7 APG. Third!

Jalen Johnson, PF, Atlanta Hawks: Johnson made my list a season ago and he looked great through December before a torn labrum ended his season after 36 games. He averaged 18.9 PPG, 10 RPG and 5 APG. Give me more of that at his discount ADP.

Evan Mobley, PF, Cleveland Cavaliers: Perhaps he will never average 20 PPG, but it is so nice to get rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage from a forward, and there is room for growth in 3-point shooting. His best stats are yet to come.

Darius Garland, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers: There is some trepidation as Garland mends from toe surgery and may miss time when the season starts, but his ADP is outside the top 50, too. We can wait a few weeks for 20 PPG, with assists, steals, 3-pointers and solid shooting.

Steve Alexander's five guys

Cade Cunningham blossomed in his fourth NBA season and has still has more room for growth. Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Luka Doncic, PG Los Angeles Lakers: He is in incredible shape, went off in EuroBasket and has been handed the keys to the Lakers as the LeBron James era nears an end. His numbers already rival those of Nikola Jokic, he's got a massive chip on his shoulder after last season's disrespect and trade, and if I get the No. 2 pick in my draft I'm taking him (after Victor Wembanyama and before Jokic). It's on.

Cade Cunningham, PG, Detroit Pistons: Assuming the top four are some combination of Wemby, Luka, Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, I'm taking Cunningham with the No. 5 pick. I don't like Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw shooting, Anthony Davis' unreliability or Anthony Edwards settling for 10 3-pointers a night. Give me a now-healthy Cunningham and his gaudy stat set after he played 62 and 70 games in each of his last two seasons.

Amen Thompson, SF, Houston Rockets: Thompson's game is potentially as fantasy-friendly as any player in the game not named Wembanyama and the Rockets are going to go for it this season. Without yet knowing Kevin Durant's impact on Thompson's role, along with the fact you'll probably have to reach to get him, the potential value he offers will be negated by how high you'll have to draft him. He'll still do enough to be a fantasy star, even playing in Durant's shadow.

Matas Buzelis, SF, Chicago Bulls: I've convinced myself that he's going to get 30 minutes per game this season and I think the Bulls are taking off the kid gloves, thus changing my mind. Based on last season's numbers alone, his per-36-minute stats were 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.8 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers. But he should have a much bigger role this season and if the minutes are there, as I expect them to be, he's going to go off.

Payton Pritchard, PG, Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum is out for the year, Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are gone and the Celtics could tank to secure a nice draft pick. It's possible that Jaylen Brown and Derrick White could be shut down at some point this season, but even if they play it out, it's hard to imagine Pritchard not at least matching last season's production (14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.2 3-pointers).

Jim McCormick's five guys

As a 19-year-old last season, Sarr ranked third amongst rookies in PPG and second in BPG. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane, SG, Orlando Magic: Long a fan of Bane's shooting and scoring touch, I'm encouraged by the playmaking work he will consume for Orlando. Even with Banchero's usage, Bane should handle more on-ball work than in Memphis. Bane's going as a middle-round pick after finishing top 30 on the Player Rater last season. A rare pick with both high floor and production profit.

Jalen Duren, C, Detroit Pistons: Only Jokic saw more rebounding chances than Duren last season. This isn't just about size, but positioning and timing as Detroit's paint anchor. He's only scratching the surface, producing blocks, steals, elite efficiency and reasonable free throw results.

Immanuel Quickley, PG, Toronto Raptors: An injury-riddled season has Quickley positioned as real value. A Malik Monk-like blend of steals, threes, assists and scoring binges could emerge. More than a microwave scorer, Toronto needs him bridging two high-usage wings and a traditional post-up center.

Alex Sarr, C, Washington Wizards: A center shooting under 40% is an outlier, yet so is a rookie producing three combined stocks per 36 as a teenager. Shooting woes are overstated given low volume, while efficiency gains combined with gobs of threes and blocks could prove unique.

Brandon Miller, SF, Charlotte Hornets: Miller lost much of last season to a wrist injury but was pacing for growth across every category. We should remember he attempted 11.4 threes per 36 while improving as passer and slasher in that 27-game sample. Overlooked in drafts, Miller carries league-winning upside.