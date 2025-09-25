The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their second mock draft of the 2025-26 NBA season, using a 10-team head-to-head categories format.
If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial of all the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun! Before that, though, it's always smart to spend a little time preparing with a mock draft of your own.
In category leagues, specialists who can contribute and dominate one stat such as steals or blocks or assists are more valuable than in points leagues. And players who struggle with FG% and FT% aren't as valuable as they can be in points leagues. With that in mind, how did this draft shake out?
The participants of our 10-team H2H categories mock were Andre Snellings, Eric Moody, Eric Karabell, Tom Carpenter, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Matt Williams and Steve Alexander, and joining us from Rotowire.com were Alex Barutha and Kirien Katzmarek.
Round 1
1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) -- Karabell
2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) -- Carpenter
3. Luka Doncic, LAL, PG (PG1) -- Alexander
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG2) -- Williams
5. Anthony Davis, Dal, PF/C (C3) -- McCormick
6. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) -- Katzmarek
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Barutha
8. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG3) -- Snellings
9. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG4) -- Kaiser
10. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG5) -- Moody
Round 2
11. Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (C4) -- Moody
12. Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (C5) -- Kaiser
13. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C6) -- Snellings
14. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG6) -- Barutha
15. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) -- Katzmarek
16. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) -- McCormick
17. Amen Thompson, Hou, SG/SF/PF (SF2) -- Williams
18. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG7) -- Alexander
19. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG8) -- Carpenter
20. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF3) -- Karabell
Round 3
21. Kevin Durant, Hou, PF (PF2) -- Karabell
22. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG9) -- Carpenter
23. Dyson Daniels, Atl, PG/SG (SG3) -- Alexander
24. Jalen Williams, OKC, SF/PF/C (PF3) -- Williams
25. Cooper Flagg, Dal, SF/PF (SF4) -- McCormick
26. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG10) -- Katzmarek
27. Josh Giddey, FA, PG/SG/SF (SG4) -- Barutha
28. De'Aaron Fox, SA, PG (PG11) -- Snellings
29. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG5) -- Kaiser
30. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C7) -- Moody
Round 4
31. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG12) -- Moody
32. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C8) -- Kaiser
33. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF4) -- Snellings
34. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF5) -- Barutha
35. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF6) -- Katzmarek
36. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG13) -- McCormick
37. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C9) -- Williams
38. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF5) -- Alexander
39. Myles Turner, Mil, C (C10) -- Carpenter
40. Desmond Bane, Orl, SG/SF (SG6) -- Karabell
Round 5
41. Bam Adebayo, Mia, PF/C (C11) -- Karabell
42. Austin Reaves, LAL, PG/SG/SF (SG7) -- Carpenter
43. Trey Murphy III, NO, SG/SF (SF6) -- Alexander
44. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C12) -- Williams
45. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF7) -- McCormick
46. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF8) -- Katzmarek
47. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF7) -- Barutha
48. Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (SF9) -- Snellings
49. Walker Kessler, Utah, C (C13) -- Kaiser
50. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF10) -- Moody
Round 6
51. Jalen Green, Phx, SG (SG8) -- Moody
52. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF11) -- Kaiser
53. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF8) -- Snellings
54. Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (SF12) -- Barutha
55. Kristaps Porzingis, Atl, PF/C (C14) -- Katzmarek
56. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF9) -- McCormick
57. Ivica Zubac, LAC, C (C15) -- Williams
58. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG14) -- Alexander
59. Zach LaVine, Sac, SG/SF (SG9) -- Carpenter
60. Anfernee Simons, Bos, PG/SG (SG10) -- Karabell
Round 7
61. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG15) -- Karabell
62. OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (SF13) -- Carpenter
63. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C16) -- Alexander
64. Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (SF14) -- Williams
65. Julius Randle, Min, PF (PF10) -- McCormick
66. Jordan Poole, NO, PG/SG (SG11) -- Katzmarek
67. Jimmy Butler III, GS, SG/SF/PF (SF15) -- Barutha
68. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF16) -- Snellings
69. Brook Lopez, LAC, C (C17) -- Kaiser
70. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C18) -- Moody
Round 8
71. Jalen Duren, Det, C (C19) -- Moody
72. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG12) -- Kaiser
73. Michael Porter Jr., Bkn, SF/PF (SF17) -- Snellings
74. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF18) -- Barutha
75. Brandon Ingram, Tor, SF (SF19) -- Katzmarek
76. Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF20) -- McCormick
77. Jalen Suggs, Orl, PG/SG (PG16) -- Williams
78. John Collins, LAC, PF/C (PF11) -- Alexander
79. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C20) -- Carpenter
80. CJ McCollum, Wsh, PG/SG (SG13) -- Karabell
Round 9
81. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (C21) -- Karabell
82. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG14) -- Carpenter
83. Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (SG15) -- Alexander
84. Norman Powell, Mia, SG/SF (SG16) -- Williams
85. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG17) -- McCormick
86. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG/SF (SG18) -- Katzmarek
87. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG17) -- Barutha
88. Alex Sarr, Wsh, C (C22) -- Snellings
89. Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (PF12) -- Kaiser
90. Malik Monk, Sac, PG/SG/SF (SG19) -- Moody
Round 10
91. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody
92. Cameron Johnson, Den, SF/PF (SF21) -- Kaiser
93. Deandre Ayton, LAL, C (C23) -- Snellings
94. Mark Williams, Phx, C (C24) -- Barutha
95. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF14) -- Katzmarek
96. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (PF15) -- McCormick
97. Andrew Nembhard, Ind, PG/SG (PG18) -- Williams
98. Kel'el Ware, Mia, C (C25) -- Alexander
99. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C26) -- Carpenter
100. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C27) -- Karabell
Round 11
101. Jrue Holiday, Por, PG/SG (PG19) -- Karabell
102. Jaden Ivey, Det, PG/SG (SG20) -- Carpenter
103. Matas Buzelis, Chi, SF/PF (SF22) -- Alexander
104. VJ Edgecombe, Phi, SG (SG21) -- Williams
105. D'Angelo Russell, Dal, PG/SG (PG20) -- McCormick
106. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (PF16) -- Katzmarek
107. Payton Pritchard, Bos, PG (PG21) -- Barutha
108. Shaedon Sharpe, Por, SG/SF (SG22) -- Snellings
109. Kevin Porter Jr., Mil, SG (SG23) -- Kaiser
110. Aaron Gordon, Den, PF (PF17) -- Moody
Round 12
111. Donte DiVincenzo, Min, PG/SG (SG24) -- Moody
112. T.J. McConnell, Ind, PG (PG22) -- Kaiser
113. Stephon Castle, SA, PG/SG (PG23) -- Snellings
114. Donovan Clingan, Por, C (C28) -- Barutha
115. Bennedict Mathurin, Ind, SG/SF (SF23) -- Katzmarek
116. Ace Bailey, Utah, SF/PF (SF24) -- McCormick
117. RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF25) -- Williams
118. Davion Mitchell, Mia, PG (PG24) -- Alexander
119. Tari Eason, Hou, SF/PF (SF26) -- Carpenter
120. Scotty Pippen Jr., Mem, PG/SG (PG25) -- Karabell
Round 13
121. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF (PF18) -- Karabell
122. Collin Sexton, Cha, PG/SG (SG25) -- Carpenter
123. Onyeka Okongwu, Atl, C (C29) -- Alexander
124. Jeremiah Fears, NO, PG/SG (SG26) -- Williams
125. Russell Westbrook, FA, PG (PG26) -- McCormick
126. Kon Knueppel, Cha, SG (SG27) -- Katzmarek
127. Keyonte George, Utah, PG/SG (PG27) -- Barutha
128. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG28) -- Snellings
129. Kelly Oubre Jr., Phi, SG/SF (SF27) -- Kaiser
130. Bradley Beal, LAC, SG/SF (SF28) -- Moody
Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)
Team Karabell
PG1 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 7.1)
PG2 Jrue Holiday, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 11.1)
PG3 Scotty Pippen Jr., Mem, PG/SG (Pick: 12.10)
SG1 Desmond Bane, Orl, SG/SF (Pick: 4.10)
SG2 Anfernee Simons, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 6.10)
SG3 CJ McCollum, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 8.10)
SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 2.10)
PF1 Kevin Durant, Hou, PF (Pick: 3.1)
PF2 Bobby Portis, Mil, PF (Pick: 13.1)
C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Pick: 1.1)
C2 Bam Adebayo, Mia, PF/C (Pick: 5.1)
C3 Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (Pick: 9.1)
C4 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 10.10)
Team Carpenter
PG1 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Pick: 2.9)
PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 3.2)
SG1 Austin Reaves, LAL, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 5.2)
SG2 Zach LaVine, Sac, SG/SF (Pick: 6.9)
SG3 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 9.2)
SG4 Jaden Ivey, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 11.2)
SG5 Collin Sexton, Cha, PG/SG (Pick: 13.2)
SF1 OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (Pick: 7.2)
SF2 Tari Eason, Hou, SF/PF (Pick: 12.9)
C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.2)
C2 Myles Turner, Mil, C (Pick: 4.9)
C3 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Pick: 8.9)
C4 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (Pick: 10.9)
Team Alexander
PG1 Luka Doncic, LAL, PG (Pick: 1.3)
PG2 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 2.8)
PG3 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.8)
PG4 Davion Mitchell, Mia, PG (Pick: 12.8)
SG1 Dyson Daniels, Atl, PG/SG (Pick: 3.3)
SG2 Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (Pick: 9.3)
SF1 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 4.8)
SF2 Trey Murphy III, NO, SG/SF (Pick: 5.3)
SF3 Matas Buzelis, Chi, SF/PF (Pick: 11.3)
PF1 John Collins, LAC, PF/C (Pick: 8.8)
C1 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 7.3)
C2 Kel'el Ware, Mia, C (Pick: 10.8)
C3 Onyeka Okongwu, Atl, C (Pick: 13.3)
Team Williams
PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Pick: 1.4)
PG2 Jalen Suggs, Orl, PG/SG (Pick: 8.7)
PG3 Andrew Nembhard, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 10.7)
SG1 Norman Powell, Mia, SG/SF (Pick: 9.4)
SG2 VJ Edgecombe, Phi, SG (Pick: 11.4)
SG3 Jeremiah Fears, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 13.4)
SF1 Amen Thompson, Hou, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.7)
SF2 Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 7.4)
SF3 RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 12.7)
PF1 Jalen Williams, OKC, SF/PF/C (Pick: 3.4)
C1 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 4.7)
C2 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 5.4)
C3 Ivica Zubac, LAC, C (Pick: 6.7)
Team McCormick
PG1 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 4.6)
PG2 D'Angelo Russell, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 11.5)
PG3 Russell Westbrook, FA, PG (Pick: 13.5)
SG1 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 9.5)
SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.6)
SF2 Cooper Flagg, Dal, SF/PF (Pick: 3.5)
SF3 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 5.5)
SF4 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 8.6)
SF5 Ace Bailey, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 12.6)
PF1 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 6.6)
PF2 Julius Randle, Min, PF (Pick: 7.5)
PF3 P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (Pick: 10.6)
C1 Anthony Davis, Dal, PF/C (Pick: 1.5)
Team Katzmarek
PG1 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Pick: 3.6)
SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.6)
SG2 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 2.5)
SG3 Jordan Poole, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 7.6)
SG4 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG/SF (Pick: 9.6)
SG5 Kon Knueppel, Cha, SG (Pick: 13.6)
SF1 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 5.6)
SF2 Brandon Ingram, Tor, SF (Pick: 8.5)
SF3 Bennedict Mathurin, Ind, SG/SF (Pick: 12.5)
PF1 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Pick: 4.5)
PF2 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 10.5)
PF3 Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (Pick: 11.6)
C1 Kristaps Porzingis, Atl, PF/C (Pick: 6.5)
Team Barutha
PG1 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 2.4)
PG2 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Pick: 9.7)
PG3 Payton Pritchard, Bos, PG (Pick: 11.7)
PG4 Keyonte George, Utah, PG/SG (Pick: 13.7)
SG1 Josh Giddey, FA, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 3.7)
SF1 Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (Pick: 6.4)
SF2 Jimmy Butler III, GS, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 7.7)
SF3 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 8.4)
PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 1.7)
PF2 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 4.4)
PF3 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Pick: 5.7)
C1 Mark Williams, Phx, C (Pick: 10.4)
C2 Donovan Clingan, Por, C (Pick: 12.4)
Team Snellings
PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Pick: 1.8)
PG2 De'Aaron Fox, SA, PG (Pick: 3.8)
PG3 Stephon Castle, SA, PG/SG (Pick: 12.3)
PG4 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 13.8)
SG1 Shaedon Sharpe, Por, SG/SF (Pick: 11.8)
SF1 Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 5.8)
SF2 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 7.8)
SF3 Michael Porter Jr., Bkn, SF/PF (Pick: 8.3)
PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.3)
PF2 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 6.3)
C1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 2.3)
C2 Alex Sarr, Wsh, C (Pick: 9.8)
C3 Deandre Ayton, LAL, C (Pick: 10.3)
Team Kaiser
PG1 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 1.9)
PG2 T.J. McConnell, Ind, PG (Pick: 12.2)
SG1 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 3.9)
SG2 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 8.2)
SG3 Kevin Porter Jr., Mil, SG (Pick: 11.9)
SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 6.2)
SF2 Cameron Johnson, Den, SF/PF (Pick: 10.2)
SF3 Kelly Oubre Jr., Phi, SG/SF (Pick: 13.9)
PF1 Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (Pick: 9.9)
C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (Pick: 2.2)
C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 4.2)
C3 Walker Kessler, Utah, C (Pick: 5.9)
C4 Brook Lopez, LAC, C (Pick: 7.9)
Team Moody
PG1 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 1.10)
PG2 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 4.1)
SG1 Jalen Green, Phx, SG (Pick: 6.1)
SG2 Malik Monk, Sac, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 9.10)
SG3 Donte DiVincenzo, Min, PG/SG (Pick: 12.1)
SF1 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Pick: 5.10)
SF2 Bradley Beal, LAC, SG/SF (Pick: 13.10)
PF1 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 10.1)
PF2 Aaron Gordon, Den, PF (Pick: 11.10)
C1 Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (Pick: 2.1)
C2 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 3.10)
C3 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Pick: 7.10)
C4 Jalen Duren, Det, C (Pick: 8.1)