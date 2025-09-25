Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their second mock draft of the 2025-26 NBA season, using a 10-team head-to-head categories format.

If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial of all the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun! Before that, though, it's always smart to spend a little time preparing with a mock draft of your own.

In category leagues, specialists who can contribute and dominate one stat such as steals or blocks or assists are more valuable than in points leagues. And players who struggle with FG% and FT% aren't as valuable as they can be in points leagues. With that in mind, how did this draft shake out?

The participants of our 10-team H2H categories mock were Andre Snellings, Eric Moody, Eric Karabell, Tom Carpenter, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Matt Williams and Steve Alexander, and joining us from Rotowire.com were Alex Barutha and Kirien Katzmarek.

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) -- Karabell

2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) -- Carpenter

3. Luka Doncic, LAL, PG (PG1) -- Alexander

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG2) -- Williams

5. Anthony Davis, Dal, PF/C (C3) -- McCormick

6. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) -- Katzmarek

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Barutha

8. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG3) -- Snellings

9. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG4) -- Kaiser

10. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG5) -- Moody

Round 2

11. Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (C4) -- Moody

12. Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (C5) -- Kaiser

13. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C6) -- Snellings

14. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG6) -- Barutha

15. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) -- Katzmarek

16. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) -- McCormick

17. Amen Thompson, Hou, SG/SF/PF (SF2) -- Williams

18. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG7) -- Alexander

19. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG8) -- Carpenter

20. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF3) -- Karabell

Round 3

21. Kevin Durant, Hou, PF (PF2) -- Karabell

22. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG9) -- Carpenter

23. Dyson Daniels, Atl, PG/SG (SG3) -- Alexander

24. Jalen Williams, OKC, SF/PF/C (PF3) -- Williams

25. Cooper Flagg, Dal, SF/PF (SF4) -- McCormick

26. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG10) -- Katzmarek

27. Josh Giddey, FA, PG/SG/SF (SG4) -- Barutha

28. De'Aaron Fox, SA, PG (PG11) -- Snellings

29. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG5) -- Kaiser

30. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C7) -- Moody

Round 4

31. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG12) -- Moody

32. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C8) -- Kaiser

33. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF4) -- Snellings

34. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF5) -- Barutha

35. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF6) -- Katzmarek

36. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG13) -- McCormick

37. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C9) -- Williams

38. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF5) -- Alexander

39. Myles Turner, Mil, C (C10) -- Carpenter

40. Desmond Bane, Orl, SG/SF (SG6) -- Karabell

Round 5

41. Bam Adebayo, Mia, PF/C (C11) -- Karabell

42. Austin Reaves, LAL, PG/SG/SF (SG7) -- Carpenter

43. Trey Murphy III, NO, SG/SF (SF6) -- Alexander

44. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C12) -- Williams

45. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF7) -- McCormick

46. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF8) -- Katzmarek

47. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF7) -- Barutha

48. Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (SF9) -- Snellings

49. Walker Kessler, Utah, C (C13) -- Kaiser

50. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF10) -- Moody

Round 6

51. Jalen Green, Phx, SG (SG8) -- Moody

52. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF11) -- Kaiser

53. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF8) -- Snellings

54. Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (SF12) -- Barutha

55. Kristaps Porzingis, Atl, PF/C (C14) -- Katzmarek

56. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF9) -- McCormick

57. Ivica Zubac, LAC, C (C15) -- Williams

58. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG14) -- Alexander

59. Zach LaVine, Sac, SG/SF (SG9) -- Carpenter

60. Anfernee Simons, Bos, PG/SG (SG10) -- Karabell

Round 7

61. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG15) -- Karabell

62. OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (SF13) -- Carpenter

63. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C16) -- Alexander

64. Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (SF14) -- Williams

65. Julius Randle, Min, PF (PF10) -- McCormick

66. Jordan Poole, NO, PG/SG (SG11) -- Katzmarek

67. Jimmy Butler III, GS, SG/SF/PF (SF15) -- Barutha

68. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF16) -- Snellings

69. Brook Lopez, LAC, C (C17) -- Kaiser

70. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C18) -- Moody

Round 8

71. Jalen Duren, Det, C (C19) -- Moody

72. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG12) -- Kaiser

73. Michael Porter Jr., Bkn, SF/PF (SF17) -- Snellings

74. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF18) -- Barutha

75. Brandon Ingram, Tor, SF (SF19) -- Katzmarek

76. Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF20) -- McCormick

77. Jalen Suggs, Orl, PG/SG (PG16) -- Williams

78. John Collins, LAC, PF/C (PF11) -- Alexander

79. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C20) -- Carpenter

80. CJ McCollum, Wsh, PG/SG (SG13) -- Karabell

Round 9

81. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (C21) -- Karabell

82. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG14) -- Carpenter

83. Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (SG15) -- Alexander

84. Norman Powell, Mia, SG/SF (SG16) -- Williams

85. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG17) -- McCormick

86. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG/SF (SG18) -- Katzmarek

87. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG17) -- Barutha

88. Alex Sarr, Wsh, C (C22) -- Snellings

89. Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (PF12) -- Kaiser

90. Malik Monk, Sac, PG/SG/SF (SG19) -- Moody

Round 10

91. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody

92. Cameron Johnson, Den, SF/PF (SF21) -- Kaiser

93. Deandre Ayton, LAL, C (C23) -- Snellings

94. Mark Williams, Phx, C (C24) -- Barutha

95. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF14) -- Katzmarek

96. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (PF15) -- McCormick

97. Andrew Nembhard, Ind, PG/SG (PG18) -- Williams

98. Kel'el Ware, Mia, C (C25) -- Alexander

99. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C26) -- Carpenter

100. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C27) -- Karabell

Round 11

101. Jrue Holiday, Por, PG/SG (PG19) -- Karabell

102. Jaden Ivey, Det, PG/SG (SG20) -- Carpenter

103. Matas Buzelis, Chi, SF/PF (SF22) -- Alexander

104. VJ Edgecombe, Phi, SG (SG21) -- Williams

105. D'Angelo Russell, Dal, PG/SG (PG20) -- McCormick

106. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (PF16) -- Katzmarek

107. Payton Pritchard, Bos, PG (PG21) -- Barutha

108. Shaedon Sharpe, Por, SG/SF (SG22) -- Snellings

109. Kevin Porter Jr., Mil, SG (SG23) -- Kaiser

110. Aaron Gordon, Den, PF (PF17) -- Moody

Round 12

111. Donte DiVincenzo, Min, PG/SG (SG24) -- Moody

112. T.J. McConnell, Ind, PG (PG22) -- Kaiser

113. Stephon Castle, SA, PG/SG (PG23) -- Snellings

114. Donovan Clingan, Por, C (C28) -- Barutha

115. Bennedict Mathurin, Ind, SG/SF (SF23) -- Katzmarek

116. Ace Bailey, Utah, SF/PF (SF24) -- McCormick

117. RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF25) -- Williams

118. Davion Mitchell, Mia, PG (PG24) -- Alexander

119. Tari Eason, Hou, SF/PF (SF26) -- Carpenter

120. Scotty Pippen Jr., Mem, PG/SG (PG25) -- Karabell

Round 13

121. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF (PF18) -- Karabell

122. Collin Sexton, Cha, PG/SG (SG25) -- Carpenter

123. Onyeka Okongwu, Atl, C (C29) -- Alexander

124. Jeremiah Fears, NO, PG/SG (SG26) -- Williams

125. Russell Westbrook, FA, PG (PG26) -- McCormick

126. Kon Knueppel, Cha, SG (SG27) -- Katzmarek

127. Keyonte George, Utah, PG/SG (PG27) -- Barutha

128. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG28) -- Snellings

129. Kelly Oubre Jr., Phi, SG/SF (SF27) -- Kaiser

130. Bradley Beal, LAC, SG/SF (SF28) -- Moody

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

Team Karabell

PG1 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 7.1)

PG2 Jrue Holiday, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 11.1)

PG3 Scotty Pippen Jr., Mem, PG/SG (Pick: 12.10)

SG1 Desmond Bane, Orl, SG/SF (Pick: 4.10)

SG2 Anfernee Simons, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 6.10)

SG3 CJ McCollum, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 8.10)

SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 2.10)

PF1 Kevin Durant, Hou, PF (Pick: 3.1)

PF2 Bobby Portis, Mil, PF (Pick: 13.1)

C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Pick: 1.1)

C2 Bam Adebayo, Mia, PF/C (Pick: 5.1)

C3 Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (Pick: 9.1)

C4 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 10.10)

Team Carpenter

PG1 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Pick: 2.9)

PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 3.2)

SG1 Austin Reaves, LAL, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 5.2)

SG2 Zach LaVine, Sac, SG/SF (Pick: 6.9)

SG3 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 9.2)

SG4 Jaden Ivey, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 11.2)

SG5 Collin Sexton, Cha, PG/SG (Pick: 13.2)

SF1 OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (Pick: 7.2)

SF2 Tari Eason, Hou, SF/PF (Pick: 12.9)

C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.2)

C2 Myles Turner, Mil, C (Pick: 4.9)

C3 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Pick: 8.9)

C4 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (Pick: 10.9)

Team Alexander

PG1 Luka Doncic, LAL, PG (Pick: 1.3)

PG2 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 2.8)

PG3 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.8)

PG4 Davion Mitchell, Mia, PG (Pick: 12.8)

SG1 Dyson Daniels, Atl, PG/SG (Pick: 3.3)

SG2 Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (Pick: 9.3)

SF1 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 4.8)

SF2 Trey Murphy III, NO, SG/SF (Pick: 5.3)

SF3 Matas Buzelis, Chi, SF/PF (Pick: 11.3)

PF1 John Collins, LAC, PF/C (Pick: 8.8)

C1 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 7.3)

C2 Kel'el Ware, Mia, C (Pick: 10.8)

C3 Onyeka Okongwu, Atl, C (Pick: 13.3)

Team Williams

PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Pick: 1.4)

PG2 Jalen Suggs, Orl, PG/SG (Pick: 8.7)

PG3 Andrew Nembhard, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 10.7)

SG1 Norman Powell, Mia, SG/SF (Pick: 9.4)

SG2 VJ Edgecombe, Phi, SG (Pick: 11.4)

SG3 Jeremiah Fears, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 13.4)

SF1 Amen Thompson, Hou, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.7)

SF2 Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 7.4)

SF3 RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 12.7)

PF1 Jalen Williams, OKC, SF/PF/C (Pick: 3.4)

C1 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 4.7)

C2 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 5.4)

C3 Ivica Zubac, LAC, C (Pick: 6.7)

Team McCormick

PG1 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 4.6)

PG2 D'Angelo Russell, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 11.5)

PG3 Russell Westbrook, FA, PG (Pick: 13.5)

SG1 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 9.5)

SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.6)

SF2 Cooper Flagg, Dal, SF/PF (Pick: 3.5)

SF3 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 5.5)

SF4 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 8.6)

SF5 Ace Bailey, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 12.6)

PF1 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 6.6)

PF2 Julius Randle, Min, PF (Pick: 7.5)

PF3 P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (Pick: 10.6)

C1 Anthony Davis, Dal, PF/C (Pick: 1.5)

Team Katzmarek

PG1 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Pick: 3.6)

SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.6)

SG2 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 2.5)

SG3 Jordan Poole, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 7.6)

SG4 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG/SF (Pick: 9.6)

SG5 Kon Knueppel, Cha, SG (Pick: 13.6)

SF1 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 5.6)

SF2 Brandon Ingram, Tor, SF (Pick: 8.5)

SF3 Bennedict Mathurin, Ind, SG/SF (Pick: 12.5)

PF1 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Pick: 4.5)

PF2 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 10.5)

PF3 Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (Pick: 11.6)

C1 Kristaps Porzingis, Atl, PF/C (Pick: 6.5)

Team Barutha

PG1 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 2.4)

PG2 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Pick: 9.7)

PG3 Payton Pritchard, Bos, PG (Pick: 11.7)

PG4 Keyonte George, Utah, PG/SG (Pick: 13.7)

SG1 Josh Giddey, FA, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 3.7)

SF1 Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (Pick: 6.4)

SF2 Jimmy Butler III, GS, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 7.7)

SF3 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 8.4)

PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 1.7)

PF2 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 4.4)

PF3 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Pick: 5.7)

C1 Mark Williams, Phx, C (Pick: 10.4)

C2 Donovan Clingan, Por, C (Pick: 12.4)

Team Snellings

PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Pick: 1.8)

PG2 De'Aaron Fox, SA, PG (Pick: 3.8)

PG3 Stephon Castle, SA, PG/SG (Pick: 12.3)

PG4 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 13.8)

SG1 Shaedon Sharpe, Por, SG/SF (Pick: 11.8)

SF1 Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 5.8)

SF2 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 7.8)

SF3 Michael Porter Jr., Bkn, SF/PF (Pick: 8.3)

PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.3)

PF2 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 6.3)

C1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 2.3)

C2 Alex Sarr, Wsh, C (Pick: 9.8)

C3 Deandre Ayton, LAL, C (Pick: 10.3)

Team Kaiser

PG1 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 1.9)

PG2 T.J. McConnell, Ind, PG (Pick: 12.2)

SG1 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 3.9)

SG2 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 8.2)

SG3 Kevin Porter Jr., Mil, SG (Pick: 11.9)

SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 6.2)

SF2 Cameron Johnson, Den, SF/PF (Pick: 10.2)

SF3 Kelly Oubre Jr., Phi, SG/SF (Pick: 13.9)

PF1 Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (Pick: 9.9)

C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (Pick: 2.2)

C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 4.2)

C3 Walker Kessler, Utah, C (Pick: 5.9)

C4 Brook Lopez, LAC, C (Pick: 7.9)

Team Moody

PG1 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 1.10)

PG2 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 4.1)

SG1 Jalen Green, Phx, SG (Pick: 6.1)

SG2 Malik Monk, Sac, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 9.10)

SG3 Donte DiVincenzo, Min, PG/SG (Pick: 12.1)

SF1 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Pick: 5.10)

SF2 Bradley Beal, LAC, SG/SF (Pick: 13.10)

PF1 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 10.1)

PF2 Aaron Gordon, Den, PF (Pick: 11.10)

C1 Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (Pick: 2.1)

C2 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 3.10)

C3 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Pick: 7.10)

C4 Jalen Duren, Det, C (Pick: 8.1)