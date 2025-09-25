        <
        >

          Fantasy basketball mock draft: 10-team H2H categories league

          Nikola Jokic remains a fixture near the top of fantasy drafts. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Sep 25, 2025, 10:48 AM

          The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their second mock draft of the 2025-26 NBA season, using a 10-team head-to-head categories format.

          If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial of all the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun! Before that, though, it's always smart to spend a little time preparing with a mock draft of your own.

          In category leagues, specialists who can contribute and dominate one stat such as steals or blocks or assists are more valuable than in points leagues. And players who struggle with FG% and FT% aren't as valuable as they can be in points leagues. With that in mind, how did this draft shake out?

          The participants of our 10-team H2H categories mock were Andre Snellings, Eric Moody, Eric Karabell, Tom Carpenter, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Matt Williams and Steve Alexander, and joining us from Rotowire.com were Alex Barutha and Kirien Katzmarek.

          Round 1

          1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) -- Karabell
          2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) -- Carpenter
          3. Luka Doncic, LAL, PG (PG1) -- Alexander
          4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG2) -- Williams
          5. Anthony Davis, Dal, PF/C (C3) -- McCormick
          6. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) -- Katzmarek
          7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Barutha
          8. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG3) -- Snellings
          9. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG4) -- Kaiser
          10. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG5) -- Moody

          Round 2

          11. Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (C4) -- Moody
          12. Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (C5) -- Kaiser
          13. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C6) -- Snellings
          14. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG6) -- Barutha
          15. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) -- Katzmarek
          16. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) -- McCormick
          17. Amen Thompson, Hou, SG/SF/PF (SF2) -- Williams
          18. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG7) -- Alexander
          19. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG8) -- Carpenter
          20. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF3) -- Karabell

          Round 3

          21. Kevin Durant, Hou, PF (PF2) -- Karabell
          22. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG9) -- Carpenter
          23. Dyson Daniels, Atl, PG/SG (SG3) -- Alexander
          24. Jalen Williams, OKC, SF/PF/C (PF3) -- Williams
          25. Cooper Flagg, Dal, SF/PF (SF4) -- McCormick
          26. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG10) -- Katzmarek
          27. Josh Giddey, FA, PG/SG/SF (SG4) -- Barutha
          28. De'Aaron Fox, SA, PG (PG11) -- Snellings
          29. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG5) -- Kaiser
          30. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C7) -- Moody

          Round 4

          31. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG12) -- Moody
          32. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C8) -- Kaiser
          33. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF4) -- Snellings
          34. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF5) -- Barutha
          35. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF6) -- Katzmarek
          36. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG13) -- McCormick
          37. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C9) -- Williams
          38. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF5) -- Alexander
          39. Myles Turner, Mil, C (C10) -- Carpenter
          40. Desmond Bane, Orl, SG/SF (SG6) -- Karabell

          Round 5

          41. Bam Adebayo, Mia, PF/C (C11) -- Karabell
          42. Austin Reaves, LAL, PG/SG/SF (SG7) -- Carpenter
          43. Trey Murphy III, NO, SG/SF (SF6) -- Alexander
          44. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C12) -- Williams
          45. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF7) -- McCormick
          46. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF8) -- Katzmarek
          47. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF7) -- Barutha
          48. Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (SF9) -- Snellings
          49. Walker Kessler, Utah, C (C13) -- Kaiser
          50. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF10) -- Moody

          Round 6

          51. Jalen Green, Phx, SG (SG8) -- Moody
          52. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF11) -- Kaiser
          53. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF8) -- Snellings
          54. Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (SF12) -- Barutha
          55. Kristaps Porzingis, Atl, PF/C (C14) -- Katzmarek
          56. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF9) -- McCormick
          57. Ivica Zubac, LAC, C (C15) -- Williams
          58. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG14) -- Alexander
          59. Zach LaVine, Sac, SG/SF (SG9) -- Carpenter
          60. Anfernee Simons, Bos, PG/SG (SG10) -- Karabell

          Round 7

          61. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG15) -- Karabell
          62. OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (SF13) -- Carpenter
          63. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C16) -- Alexander
          64. Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (SF14) -- Williams
          65. Julius Randle, Min, PF (PF10) -- McCormick
          66. Jordan Poole, NO, PG/SG (SG11) -- Katzmarek
          67. Jimmy Butler III, GS, SG/SF/PF (SF15) -- Barutha
          68. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF16) -- Snellings
          69. Brook Lopez, LAC, C (C17) -- Kaiser
          70. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C18) -- Moody

          Round 8

          71. Jalen Duren, Det, C (C19) -- Moody
          72. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG12) -- Kaiser
          73. Michael Porter Jr., Bkn, SF/PF (SF17) -- Snellings
          74. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF18) -- Barutha
          75. Brandon Ingram, Tor, SF (SF19) -- Katzmarek
          76. Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF20) -- McCormick
          77. Jalen Suggs, Orl, PG/SG (PG16) -- Williams
          78. John Collins, LAC, PF/C (PF11) -- Alexander
          79. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C20) -- Carpenter
          80. CJ McCollum, Wsh, PG/SG (SG13) -- Karabell

          Round 9

          81. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (C21) -- Karabell
          82. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG14) -- Carpenter
          83. Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (SG15) -- Alexander
          84. Norman Powell, Mia, SG/SF (SG16) -- Williams
          85. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG17) -- McCormick
          86. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG/SF (SG18) -- Katzmarek
          87. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG17) -- Barutha
          88. Alex Sarr, Wsh, C (C22) -- Snellings
          89. Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (PF12) -- Kaiser
          90. Malik Monk, Sac, PG/SG/SF (SG19) -- Moody

          Round 10

          91. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody
          92. Cameron Johnson, Den, SF/PF (SF21) -- Kaiser
          93. Deandre Ayton, LAL, C (C23) -- Snellings
          94. Mark Williams, Phx, C (C24) -- Barutha
          95. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF14) -- Katzmarek
          96. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (PF15) -- McCormick
          97. Andrew Nembhard, Ind, PG/SG (PG18) -- Williams
          98. Kel'el Ware, Mia, C (C25) -- Alexander
          99. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C26) -- Carpenter
          100. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C27) -- Karabell

          Round 11

          101. Jrue Holiday, Por, PG/SG (PG19) -- Karabell
          102. Jaden Ivey, Det, PG/SG (SG20) -- Carpenter
          103. Matas Buzelis, Chi, SF/PF (SF22) -- Alexander
          104. VJ Edgecombe, Phi, SG (SG21) -- Williams
          105. D'Angelo Russell, Dal, PG/SG (PG20) -- McCormick
          106. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (PF16) -- Katzmarek
          107. Payton Pritchard, Bos, PG (PG21) -- Barutha
          108. Shaedon Sharpe, Por, SG/SF (SG22) -- Snellings
          109. Kevin Porter Jr., Mil, SG (SG23) -- Kaiser
          110. Aaron Gordon, Den, PF (PF17) -- Moody

          Round 12

          111. Donte DiVincenzo, Min, PG/SG (SG24) -- Moody
          112. T.J. McConnell, Ind, PG (PG22) -- Kaiser
          113. Stephon Castle, SA, PG/SG (PG23) -- Snellings
          114. Donovan Clingan, Por, C (C28) -- Barutha
          115. Bennedict Mathurin, Ind, SG/SF (SF23) -- Katzmarek
          116. Ace Bailey, Utah, SF/PF (SF24) -- McCormick
          117. RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF25) -- Williams
          118. Davion Mitchell, Mia, PG (PG24) -- Alexander
          119. Tari Eason, Hou, SF/PF (SF26) -- Carpenter
          120. Scotty Pippen Jr., Mem, PG/SG (PG25) -- Karabell

          Round 13

          121. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF (PF18) -- Karabell
          122. Collin Sexton, Cha, PG/SG (SG25) -- Carpenter
          123. Onyeka Okongwu, Atl, C (C29) -- Alexander
          124. Jeremiah Fears, NO, PG/SG (SG26) -- Williams
          125. Russell Westbrook, FA, PG (PG26) -- McCormick
          126. Kon Knueppel, Cha, SG (SG27) -- Katzmarek
          127. Keyonte George, Utah, PG/SG (PG27) -- Barutha
          128. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG28) -- Snellings
          129. Kelly Oubre Jr., Phi, SG/SF (SF27) -- Kaiser
          130. Bradley Beal, LAC, SG/SF (SF28) -- Moody

          Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

          Team Karabell

          PG1 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 7.1)
          PG2 Jrue Holiday, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 11.1)
          PG3 Scotty Pippen Jr., Mem, PG/SG (Pick: 12.10)
          SG1 Desmond Bane, Orl, SG/SF (Pick: 4.10)
          SG2 Anfernee Simons, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 6.10)
          SG3 CJ McCollum, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 8.10)
          SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 2.10)
          PF1 Kevin Durant, Hou, PF (Pick: 3.1)
          PF2 Bobby Portis, Mil, PF (Pick: 13.1)
          C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Pick: 1.1)
          C2 Bam Adebayo, Mia, PF/C (Pick: 5.1)
          C3 Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (Pick: 9.1)
          C4 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 10.10)

          Team Carpenter

          PG1 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Pick: 2.9)
          PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 3.2)
          SG1 Austin Reaves, LAL, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 5.2)
          SG2 Zach LaVine, Sac, SG/SF (Pick: 6.9)
          SG3 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 9.2)
          SG4 Jaden Ivey, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 11.2)
          SG5 Collin Sexton, Cha, PG/SG (Pick: 13.2)
          SF1 OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (Pick: 7.2)
          SF2 Tari Eason, Hou, SF/PF (Pick: 12.9)
          C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.2)
          C2 Myles Turner, Mil, C (Pick: 4.9)
          C3 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Pick: 8.9)
          C4 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (Pick: 10.9)

          Team Alexander

          PG1 Luka Doncic, LAL, PG (Pick: 1.3)
          PG2 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 2.8)
          PG3 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.8)
          PG4 Davion Mitchell, Mia, PG (Pick: 12.8)
          SG1 Dyson Daniels, Atl, PG/SG (Pick: 3.3)
          SG2 Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (Pick: 9.3)
          SF1 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 4.8)
          SF2 Trey Murphy III, NO, SG/SF (Pick: 5.3)
          SF3 Matas Buzelis, Chi, SF/PF (Pick: 11.3)
          PF1 John Collins, LAC, PF/C (Pick: 8.8)
          C1 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 7.3)
          C2 Kel'el Ware, Mia, C (Pick: 10.8)
          C3 Onyeka Okongwu, Atl, C (Pick: 13.3)

          Team Williams

          PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Pick: 1.4)
          PG2 Jalen Suggs, Orl, PG/SG (Pick: 8.7)
          PG3 Andrew Nembhard, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 10.7)
          SG1 Norman Powell, Mia, SG/SF (Pick: 9.4)
          SG2 VJ Edgecombe, Phi, SG (Pick: 11.4)
          SG3 Jeremiah Fears, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 13.4)
          SF1 Amen Thompson, Hou, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.7)
          SF2 Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 7.4)
          SF3 RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 12.7)
          PF1 Jalen Williams, OKC, SF/PF/C (Pick: 3.4)
          C1 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 4.7)
          C2 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 5.4)
          C3 Ivica Zubac, LAC, C (Pick: 6.7)

          Team McCormick

          PG1 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 4.6)
          PG2 D'Angelo Russell, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 11.5)
          PG3 Russell Westbrook, FA, PG (Pick: 13.5)
          SG1 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 9.5)
          SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.6)
          SF2 Cooper Flagg, Dal, SF/PF (Pick: 3.5)
          SF3 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 5.5)
          SF4 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 8.6)
          SF5 Ace Bailey, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 12.6)
          PF1 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 6.6)
          PF2 Julius Randle, Min, PF (Pick: 7.5)
          PF3 P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (Pick: 10.6)
          C1 Anthony Davis, Dal, PF/C (Pick: 1.5)

          Team Katzmarek

          PG1 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Pick: 3.6)
          SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.6)
          SG2 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 2.5)
          SG3 Jordan Poole, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 7.6)
          SG4 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG/SF (Pick: 9.6)
          SG5 Kon Knueppel, Cha, SG (Pick: 13.6)
          SF1 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 5.6)
          SF2 Brandon Ingram, Tor, SF (Pick: 8.5)
          SF3 Bennedict Mathurin, Ind, SG/SF (Pick: 12.5)
          PF1 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Pick: 4.5)
          PF2 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 10.5)
          PF3 Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (Pick: 11.6)
          C1 Kristaps Porzingis, Atl, PF/C (Pick: 6.5)

          Team Barutha

          PG1 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 2.4)
          PG2 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Pick: 9.7)
          PG3 Payton Pritchard, Bos, PG (Pick: 11.7)
          PG4 Keyonte George, Utah, PG/SG (Pick: 13.7)
          SG1 Josh Giddey, FA, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 3.7)
          SF1 Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (Pick: 6.4)
          SF2 Jimmy Butler III, GS, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 7.7)
          SF3 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 8.4)
          PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 1.7)
          PF2 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 4.4)
          PF3 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Pick: 5.7)
          C1 Mark Williams, Phx, C (Pick: 10.4)
          C2 Donovan Clingan, Por, C (Pick: 12.4)

          Team Snellings

          PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Pick: 1.8)
          PG2 De'Aaron Fox, SA, PG (Pick: 3.8)
          PG3 Stephon Castle, SA, PG/SG (Pick: 12.3)
          PG4 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 13.8)
          SG1 Shaedon Sharpe, Por, SG/SF (Pick: 11.8)
          SF1 Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 5.8)
          SF2 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 7.8)
          SF3 Michael Porter Jr., Bkn, SF/PF (Pick: 8.3)
          PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.3)
          PF2 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 6.3)
          C1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 2.3)
          C2 Alex Sarr, Wsh, C (Pick: 9.8)
          C3 Deandre Ayton, LAL, C (Pick: 10.3)

          Team Kaiser

          PG1 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 1.9)
          PG2 T.J. McConnell, Ind, PG (Pick: 12.2)
          SG1 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 3.9)
          SG2 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 8.2)
          SG3 Kevin Porter Jr., Mil, SG (Pick: 11.9)
          SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 6.2)
          SF2 Cameron Johnson, Den, SF/PF (Pick: 10.2)
          SF3 Kelly Oubre Jr., Phi, SG/SF (Pick: 13.9)
          PF1 Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (Pick: 9.9)
          C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (Pick: 2.2)
          C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 4.2)
          C3 Walker Kessler, Utah, C (Pick: 5.9)
          C4 Brook Lopez, LAC, C (Pick: 7.9)

          Team Moody

          PG1 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 1.10)
          PG2 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 4.1)
          SG1 Jalen Green, Phx, SG (Pick: 6.1)
          SG2 Malik Monk, Sac, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 9.10)
          SG3 Donte DiVincenzo, Min, PG/SG (Pick: 12.1)
          SF1 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Pick: 5.10)
          SF2 Bradley Beal, LAC, SG/SF (Pick: 13.10)
          PF1 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 10.1)
          PF2 Aaron Gordon, Den, PF (Pick: 11.10)
          C1 Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (Pick: 2.1)
          C2 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 3.10)
          C3 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Pick: 7.10)
          C4 Jalen Duren, Det, C (Pick: 8.1)