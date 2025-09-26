Open Extended Reactions

Three qualified players averaged at least 18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG and 5.0 APG last season, and fantasy managers will need a first-round pick (or the very first pick) to secure any of the trio of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Domantas Sabonis this season.

Atlanta Hawks PF Jalen Johnson might have joined them had he not torn the labrum in his left shoulder in January. Johnson emerged in his fourth NBA season to deliver fantastic fantasy statistics, but his season ended after 36 games.

The fantasy basketball "Do Not Draft" article is mainly about fading players based on their average draft position (ADP), and the "Do Draft" list is the inverse, to a degree.

If I truly believe a player is going to produce outstanding numbers, I might jump a round or more to acquire him. Johnson was among those players last season, when I featured him in this space, and he sure came through with terrific numbers. Perhaps this season will be even better, for health and statistics.

Whether one participates in ESPN's standard points format or in a rotisserie or categories format, it is critical to look for draft-day value. This might mean different things for different people. I prefer to invest in durable, veteran players likely to contribute across several statistical categories, especially if they fall under the proverbial radar, and often these players are centers and point guards.

Johnson, a forward who accrues assists, was a top-20 fantasy option before the injury. His current fifth-round ADP isn't near that mark. Thus, he is a solid value, and he is not alone.

Other players I want to draft based on ADP (in ADP order)