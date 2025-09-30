Open Extended Reactions

Building a dominant fantasy basketball squad starts with nailing your early-round picks or landing the most sought-after players in salary cap leagues. But that's only the beginning.

To truly separate yourself and build a championship-caliber team, you'll need to grab high-upside talent and key complementary pieces in the middle rounds. So which players that fit that description are the ones to go after in your draft this season?

Here are the potential game-changers who can elevate your roster.

Kevin Porter Jr., SG, Milwaukee Bucks (87.2 ADP)

Porter returns to Milwaukee on a two-year deal and is set to compete for the starting point guard role after Damian Lillard's departure. Last season, he averaged 11.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG and 3.7 APG in 19.9 MPG while shooting 49.4% from the field and 40.8% from three. Versatile enough to start or come off the bench, Porter showed he can prosper in high-usage stretches. His scoring, playmaking and 3-point ability make him a strong fantasy value this season.

Onyeka Okongwu, C, Atlanta Hawks (92.9 ADP)

Okongwu emerged as the Hawks' starting center last season and had a career year, averaging 13.4 PPG on 56.2% shooting, 8.9 RPG, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in under 28 minutes. He also showed strong 3-point potential and improved playmaking. With Clint Capela gone, Okongwu should see expanded minutes and usage this season. His versatility, scoring efficiency and defensive upside are all appealing.

Payton Pritchard, PG, Boston Celtics (97.2)

With Jayson Tatum sidelined and Jrue Holiday traded, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year is in line to start and get significant minutes alongside Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Last season, Pritchard averaged 14.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 3.5 APG while shooting 40.7% from three. His off-ball scoring is elite, but this year he could see an expanded playmaking role, making him a strong fantasy target with upside in points, threes and assists.

Brandon Miller, SF/SG, Charlotte Hornets (103.0 ADP)

Miller is a versatile scorer and rising star capable of contributing points, threes, assists and steals. Last season, before a wrist injury, he averaged 21.0 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.6 APG and 1.1 SPG. Now fully cleared for training camp, he's expected to be a central piece of the Hornets perimeter-heavy offense. Miller has breakout upside if he remains healthy and is a strong target for managers seeking scoring and threes.

Ausar Thompson, SF/PF, Detroit Lions (108.4 ADP)

Thompson is set to take a major step forward for the Pistons this season. Fully healthy after last season's medical setbacks, he averaged 10.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.3 APG and 1.7 SPG in 59 games while showing flashes as a dynamic playmaker. Coach JB Bickerstaff plans to give Thompson more touches and offensive responsibility this year, letting him attack the rim and run pick-and-rolls. That's exactly what fantasy managers want to hear. Elite defense plus expanded scoring opportunities make him a top draft target in all formats.

Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers (111.6 ADP)

Nembhard is poised for a major breakout this year. With Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, he becomes the Pacers primary floor general. Last season, Nembhard averaged 11.3 PPG, 2.6 RPG and 6.6 APG in eight games without Haliburton, and his minutes could jump into the mid-30s this year. Nembhard's ability to rack up assists, contribute defensively and score efficiently make him valuable with upside in both points and playmaking categories.

Kel'el Ware, C, Miami Heat (128.8 ADP)

Ware finished his rookie season strong, averaging 11.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 1.3 BPG over his final 49 games, often starting alongside Bam Adebayo. In 36 starts, he averaged a double-double while showcasing his defensive impact and rim protection. The Heat values him as a key piece in the frontcourt, and with projected starter minutes, Ware's combination of rebounds and blocks makes him a high-floor fantasy target you shouldn't overlook.

Matas Buzelis, SF/PF, Chicago Bulls (132.1 ADP)

Buzelis is the frontrunner to start at power forward over Patrick Williams for the Bulls and should be one of your favorite draft targets. The 2024 first-round pick averaged 13.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.9 APG and 1.1 BPG in 31 starts last season, finishing strong with 14.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.3 BPG, and 2.3 threes per game in his final 16 contests. Combining scoring, 3-point shooting, and elite rim protection, Buzelis offers high upside in all formats.