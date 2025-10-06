Fantasy basketball: Five position battles to watch during NBA preseason

Open Extended Reactions

As the NBA gears up for an exciting training camp and preseason, fantasy basketball managers should keep a close eye on key position battles across the league.

Who wins and loses these competitions for starting spots and more minutes will go a long way toward shaping players' fantasy value. Unlike the NFL, where position battles often revolve around executing specific plays or packages, basketball's fight for playing time is far more nuanced. Success on the hardwood depends not just on individual skill but also on chemistry and fit with teammates.

After a busy offseason of roster changes and player movement, these looming position battles add an extra layer of intrigue as fantasy basketball draft season begins.

The Celtics' backcourt is shaping up as one of the most intriguing fantasy puzzles this preseason. Pritchard enters the year as the reigning Sixth Man of the Year and should have an expanded role with Jayson Tatum sidelined. His elite catch-and-shoot ability and solid ball-handling make him a reliable contributor in points, 3-pointers and assists, even off the bench. If he earns starter-level minutes, his fantasy ceiling rises significantly.

White is the floor-general and consistent scorer, capable of filling multiple stat categories. Without Tatum, White could see a bump in usage, making him a steady, versatile option for fantasy managers. His ability to create for himself and others keeps him in play across points, assists and 3-pointers.

Simons is the wild card. A proven scorer and elite 3-point shooter, he can erupt for huge fantasy performances, particularly in catch-and-shoot situations. The challenge: adjusting to a system where he isn't the primary option. Simons also has trade rumors swirling, adding intrigue. How Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla deploys him alongside White and Pritchard during the preseason will be crucial for evaluating upside. Watching rotations, minutes and combinations in early games will give fantasy managers a preview of which guard or combination offers the best value this season.

This preseason battle comes down to who will replace longtime big man Myles Turner as Indiana's starting center. Jackson, a former first-round pick, has been developing steadily since arriving in Indiana and has the inside track after working with the first unit in pickup games. He's a high-energy rim-runner and shot-blocker, but his offensive range remains limited. He's also coming off an Achilles injury, leaving questions about his durability and readiness for a full-time role.

Huff, meanwhile, offers a skill set more similar to Turner's. The 28-year-old big man can stretch the floor, protect the rim and run in transition, which is exactly the mix Indiana lost when Turner departed. While he's less proven than Jackson at the NBA level, his perimeter shooting gives him a clear edge in spacing the floor.

Jackson enters camp as the presumed favorite, but Huff's versatility makes him a legitimate threat to steal the starting job. This could become one of the Pacers' most important position battles as they search for a new anchor in the middle.

The battle for the Pelicans' starting center spot is heating up this preseason, and it's shaping up to be an intriguing matchup between experience and potential. Looney, a three-time champion, brings veteran stability, solid rebounding and a proven ability to anchor a frontcourt. His presence gives the Pelicans a safe, reliable option as they aim to compete in the Western Conference.

Missi, coming off a strong rookie season, showed promise as a versatile big man, averaging 9.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 1.3 BPG last year. However, his Summer League performance raised questions. Missi struggled with efficiency and finishing against lesser competition, reminding everyone that he's still developing.

This preseason will be crucial for Missi to prove he can push Looney for the starting role. Looney's experience and consistent production make him the early favorite, but Missi has the potential to force the front office to consider him long-term if he shows growth and consistency.

Managers will want to watch this competition closely because the outcome will shape not only New Orleans' frontcourt rotation but also the team's offensive and defensive identity for the upcoming season.

Milwaukee enters the season with a young, versatile backcourt rotation following Damian Lillard's departure. Porter is the frontrunner to start at point guard, expected to drive the offense alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Porter offers scoring, playmaking and off-ball efficiency, making him a key fantasy contributor. Last season, he averaged 11.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG and 3.7 APG in 19.9 MPG while shooting 49.4% from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range.

Anthony brings scoring punch and creativity off the ball. While he may be a backup, his ability to attack the basket, make plays and contribute defensively gives him upside as a high-leverage option in deeper leagues. Anthony will need to adjust to Antetokounmpo's point-forward role but could carve out opportunities as a secondary playmaker.

Rollins is the most flexible of the trio. Though least experienced, his defensive acumen and ability to play multiple guard spots make him a situational asset. Doc Rivers' open-minded rotation could see Rollins on the floor alongside either Porter or Anthony, allowing him to develop as a facilitator while also contributing as a 3-and-D option.

Porter is the anchor of Milwaukee's backcourt and a safe, high-volume fantasy option. Anthony offers upside in scoring and playmaking for managers willing to monitor his role in the rotation. Rollins' versatility provides streaming potential in favorable matchups or if injuries strike. The dynamic, multi-guard system means rotation changes could create value swings throughout the season.

The center spot in Orlando remains a competition, but Carter enters the season with momentum after a fully healthy summer. Carter spent this offseason dedicated purely to skill work and confidence-building. He brings defensive versatility, rebounding and floor-spacing ability, while also benefiting from the team's new sharpshooters in Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, who can create open opportunities for him. Carter's role is clear. He is expected to anchor the paint, protect the rim, and adapt to whatever the team needs night to night.

Bitadze will once again challenge for minutes and could provide occasional scoring bursts or defensive relief, though Carter's consistency and experience give him the edge in the rotation. Orlando's frontcourt versatility allows head coach Jamahl Mosley to mix and match, keeping both bigs on the floor situationally.

Managers should watch this battle closely. While Bitadze may earn some run, Carter has positioned himself as the safer, higher-upside option for a team looking to compete in the Eastern Conference this season.