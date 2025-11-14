Risers and fallers: Jalen Johnson on his way to superstar status

Open Extended Reactions

We're now one month into the NBA season and injuries are starting to take over, but there are also plenty of healthy players who are having pleasantly surprising seasons. Risers and Fallers breaks down a few players on both sides of the spectrum and can help fantasy managers when considering trade options or player moves in their leagues.

Risers

Jalen Johnson, PF, Atlanta Hawks (96% rostered)

Johnson destroyed the Jazz on Thursday with an epic line of 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, 7 steals and 4 3-pointers. He also had six turnovers, but the bottom line is he's the only player in history to record such a stat line. And he was already hot coming in after racking up 24 points, 10 rebounds, eight dimes, a steal and two 3-pointers in his previous game.

He's now double-doubled in three straight games and the only thing that's going to hold him back from becoming a superstar is injury. His history has been rough on his fantasy managers in the past, but he's healthy and fully rolling right now. If he stays healthy and keeps playing like this, he could be a first-round fantasy option next season.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Portland Trail Blazers (92% rostered)

Avdija is having a great season and is averaging 30.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.0 3-pointers in his five November games. While it might feel like he needs to be traded in fantasy leagues before he cools off, I don't think he's going to stop doing this any time soon. He's cooking, is fully engaged in the Blazers' offensive schemes and should continue to ball out all season long. If you drafted Avdija, pat yourself on the back and enjoy the ride.

Grayson Allen, PG/SG, Phoenix Suns (71% rostered)

Allen had just 12 points, one rebound, two assists and a steal on Thursday but hit 5-of-6 shots and is having a dream season. However, he suffered a quad injury during the game that limited him to just 12 minutes. He came into that one averaging 21.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 5.2 3-pointers on 51% shooting in November. The quad injury is very concerning, but if he comes out of it in one piece, he's currently returning late-first-round fantasy value. In fact, the injury could lower his price in a potential trade in your fantasy league, as he scored 42 points on Monday.

Allen is on fire and the Suns have won five straight games (7-1 over their last eight). Injured or not, fantasy teams are better off by rostering Allen and I think he'll play well all season long. He's scored in double digits in all 13 games this season and his five 3-pointers per game are elite.

Brandon Williams, PG, Dallas Mavericks (10% rostered)

Williams is the lone bright spot for a Dallas franchise still reeling from the Luka Doncic/Anthony Davis trade and the recent firing of GM Nico Harrison. Williams, now the team's starting point guard, has reached double-digit scoring in five straight games (10, 11, 14, 19, 17). He's been especially fun in his last two games with averages of 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

He's not a great 3-point shooter, but if you need point guard help, he's played 33 minutes in each of his last two games and should continue to flourish as long as he holds onto the starting job for one of the league's more dysfunctional teams. He's going to be a hot pickup over the next week or so.

Ace Bailey, SF/PF, Utah Jazz (33% rostered)

Bailey got off to a dreadful start this season but is beginning to come on. He hit 8-of-13 shots and four 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Thursday's loss to the Hawks and has now scored in double figures in four straight games. He's totaled 41 total points over his last two games and is only going to get better as the season progresses. Pick him up if he's available and think about trading for him if he's rostered. His future is very bright.

Daniss Jenkins, PG, Detroit Pistons (2% rostered)

Jenkins has blown up over his last two games, scoring 24 and 18 points while also averaging 6.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers in those contests. Despite playing behind Cade Cunningham, Jenkins is suddenly awesome after having done next to nothing in the first five games of the season. I have no idea how long he can keep this up, but if you have some dead weight on your roster, he's worth a look.

Vit Krejci, PG, Hawks (3% rostered)

Krejci is on fire, especially from downtown, hitting 19 triples over his last four games. He has also scored 17-plus points in three of his last four games, reaching double digits in all four of them. He had 20 points, three assists and three steals on Thursday and has played at least 30 minutes in two of his last three games. He'll likely disappear once Trae Young is back from his sprained MCL but, until then, he should be a great source of 3-pointers and is available in most fantasy leagues.

Fallers

Will hitting a game-winning shot help kickstart Desmond Bane's season? AP

Desmond Bane, SG/SF, Orlando Magic (92% rostered)

Bane is having a dismal season but recently hit a game-winning 3-pointer and has shown signs of life by scoring 22 points in each of his last two games. He's also racked up 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 3-pointers over that stretch, although he hasn't had a steal or a block in three straight games. Paolo Banchero might miss time due to a groin injury, so Bane might be ready to really take off. Now is a good time to offer a low-ball trade for him in your league.

Payton Pritchard, PG, Boston Celtics (80% rostered)

Pritchard scored five points in two straight games before getting loose for 24 points, six boards, nine assists and five 3-pointers in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies. He has only two steals in his seven November games and struggled with his shot in his two 5-point games (4-of-17), but seems to have righted the ship. His fantasy ranking is very low for the season, but he's going to play heavy minutes all season long. Now is a good time to make an offer to a frustrated Pritchard manager before he really heats up.

Dennis Schroder, PG, Sacramento Kings (42% rostered)

Schroder started November on a positive note with games of 24, 18 and 18 points, but has apparently been hurt by the arrival of Russell Westbrook. Schroder has scored just 2, 3, 0 and 9 points in each of his last four games, hitting just 4-of-27 shots along the way. He was a fine low-end fantasy point guard to roster before Westbrook showed up on the scene, but that run appears to be over. Dropping him for Brandon Williams makes a lot of sense. And speaking of Westbrook ...

Russell Westbrook, PG, Kings (80% rostered)

Westbrook has hit just nine of his last 30 shots and has scored 6, 14 and 10 points in his last three games. He, Schroder and Keon Ellis are all going to share time at point guard for the Kings, meaning all three of them are likely to struggle from game to game. Westbrook is averaging 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.1 3-pointers in November, but the fact he has to share minutes is going to make it tough for him to perform as consistently as his managers would like. Trading away his big name could bring back a more consistent asset in return.

Toumani Camara, SF/PF, Trail Blazers (49% rostered)

Poor shooting has hounded Camara this season and he's yet to have a breakout game. He's been serviceable, averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.6 3-pointers in November, but is shooting just 41% from the floor. He's averaging nearly 37 minutes per game over his last five and should finally break out once his shot starts falling. Now is a good time to make a move to acquire Camara while his numbers are so pedestrian.

Jake LaRavia, PF, Los Angeles Lakers (22% rostered)

LaRavia has been fun at times this season but he's now scored eight or fewer points in three of his last four games. LeBron James is on a rehab assignment in the G-League and will be back before we know it. If LaRavia isn't getting it done with LeBron in street clothes, things aren't looking promising after the King returns. LaRavia served his purpose (for the most part) while we were waiting, but the run is over. Drop him for a hot free agent. At this point, I'd rather roll the dice on Daniss Jenkins.

Collin Gillespie, PG, Suns (20% rostered)

Gillespie had 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in Thursday's blowout win over the Pacers, but has been struggling of late. He's scored 10 or fewer points in five of his last six games and has averaged just 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.0 3-pointers in November. I love Gillespie and his game, but he's probably a better player in real life than he is in fantasy. And the fact the Suns have somehow won five straight games doesn't bode well for Gillespie's near future. You can probably do better looking to your league's waiver wire.