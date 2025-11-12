Open Extended Reactions

We're only three weeks into the NBA season, but some trends are already starting to stand out. Keeping an eye on them now can tell us a lot about how the early part of the season might take shape.

That's what this column is about. We'll start with a high-altitude view of the league and then zoom in on the details that matter.

We have to start with the finishers across the league. Monday featured 15 game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the final 75 seconds of regulation or overtime, the third most in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98) despite only nine games being played. If the night felt chaotic, it's because it was.

On Monday, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham delivered one of the most unique performances in league history. Cunningham posted 46 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, becoming just the second Piston ever to record a 40-point triple-double, joining Isiah Thomas in 1983. He also added five steals, making him the first player ever with 45 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 5 steals in a game since steals became an official stat. He took 45 shots, the most in Pistons history, and missed 31 of them -- the most ever in an NBA game.

It has been a wild start to the season, and this is only the beginning. Here are five things other things I've noticed around the league that you should know moving forward.

Domantas Sabonis' scoring and assists are way down

play 0:18 Sabonis gets the go-ahead and-1 to go for Kings Domantas Sabonis banks in the and-1 to give the Kings the lead for good.

The Sacramento Kings have started to move away from having Sabonis as the focal point of their offense. His usage rate was 24.0% in 2023-24, dropped to 22.6% last season and now sits at just 21.1% for this season. Sabonis remains a rebounding force at 13.3 RPG, but he's averaging only 15.8 PPG and 3.9 APG, his lowest marks in both categories since 2018-19. His efficiency has dipped as well, with his 47.7% field goal percentage his lowest since his rookie year.

He has also appeared on the injury report frequently to open the season. As a result, he sits outside the top 35 players in fantasy points per game, which is not ideal for someone many managers selected in Round 1. While you should still hold onto Sabonis if you have him, savvy managers should consider trading for him while his value is down.

Derik Queen is a rookie to pick up now

Queen is rostered in just 7.8% of ESPN Fantasy leagues, and that number should be higher. The New Orleans Pelicans don't look anything like a playoff team right now, and their center rotation has been inconsistent, but Queen continues to stand out even in a bench role. Over his past four games, he's averaged 30.7 fantasy points in just 23.5 minutes per game, contributing across the board with points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, which is rare for a center. New Orleans still starts Kevon Looney, but if the team continues to fall in the standings, Queen's role is likely to expand.

Even as a 20-year-old rookie coming off a preseason injury, Queen already plays with the poise and feel of a seasoned NBA big, contributing in scoring, rebounding, passing and defense in limited minutes. Teammates and coaches have praised his high basketball IQ and unique, crafty style. If you have the roster space, now is the time to add him.

Jalen Duren has taken the leap in Year 4

play 0:19 Jalen Duren with the massive swat at the rim Jalen Duren with the massive swat at the rim

The young Pistons center has emerged as one of the league's most productive at the position to start the season. The 22-year-old Duren has averaged 19.4 PPG and 12.0 RPG, placing him among the league leaders in double-doubles and second-chance points. He has recorded six games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, a mark matched only by Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo so far this season.

Duren uses his physical strength to consistently control the glass and is difficult to move in the paint. His impact goes beyond power, however. Duren's chemistry with Cunningham is one of the Pistons' most effective offensive actions, especially in the pick-and-roll, where Cunningham's vision pairs naturally with Duren's vertical spacing. Detroit has also leaned on Duren late in games, including multiple fourth-quarter stretches and overtime minutes, where his offensive rebounding, touch around the rim, and passing have stood out.

He's also averaged 2.6 combined steals and blocks per game, showing growth on the defensive end. After spending the offseason sharpening his interior game with Rasheed Wallace, Duren's playing like someone ready to join the league's elite at his position.

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat are a perfect match

Powell's move to Miami over the summer in the three-team deal with the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz has turned out to be one of the best offseason acquisitions, and the Heat are benefiting from it right away. Powell has averaged a career-high 24.5 PPG while shooting 46.0% from the field, including 45.8% from beyond the arc. He's also getting to the free throw line at a high rate and converting, which reflects how consistently he pressures defenses. What has stood out most, though, is how seamlessly he has fit into the Heat's fast, movement-based offense. He doesn't over-dribble, he plays within flow, and he has become a reliable late-game scorer. On top of that, teammates have spoken highly of his leadership and presence in the locker room.