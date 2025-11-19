Open Extended Reactions

We are just about a month into the NBA season, and some trends are starting to stand out. Keeping an eye on them now can tell us a lot about how the early part of the season might take shape.

That's what this column is about. We'll start with a high-altitude view of the league and then zoom in on the details that matter.

One of the biggest stories revolves around Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks with a calf strain. The timing is unfortunate because he was on pace for career highs in PPG (26.2), RPG (12.9), APG (4.0) and field-goal percentage (50.2%), and he currently leads the league in BPG (3.6).

With Wembanyama on the court, the Spurs have a 105.5 defensive rating, which would rank second in the league behind Oklahoma City. With him off, it rises to 115.6, which would fall outside the top 10. Per GeniusIQ, opponents attempt just 33.7 field goals per 100 possessions in the paint with Wembanyama on the floor, lowest in the NBA, but that number jumps to 43.8 when he sits, which would rank sixth-highest. That quantifies how important Wemby is to the Spurs defensively.

It has been an entertaining start to the season, and this is only the beginning. Here are five other things I've noticed around the league that you should know moving forward.

Donovan Mitchell's being asked to do more

Mitchell has averaged 30.9 PPG so far this season, which is notable for a few reasons. For one, the only players who have a higher per game average this season are Luka Doncic, Tyrese Maxey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Secondly, 30.9 PPG is a career high for Mitchell, along with his field-goal percentage (50.9%) and free-throw attempts per game (7.5). With Darius Garland in and out of the lineup, Mitchell has been forced to do more -- and his 33.0% usage rate reflects that.

All of these numbers are higher for Mitchell this season than they were last season, when the Cavs distanced themselves from much of the Eastern Conference and were able to cut down on minutes for just about everyone on the team. With other teams like Detroit emerging in the East this season, and Garland limited to three games thus far, Mitchell has seen his minutes rise from 31.4 last season to 34.1 this season. And Evan Mobley has has seen a jump, going from 30.5 to 34.2.

Reed Sheppard is starting to show what he can do

Sheppard opened the season slowly, with his defensive limitations keeping his minutes down for the first seven games, but he has rapidly transformed into one of Houston's most impactful players during the past two weeks. The key number that defines his rise is his 47.8% three-point shooting, a significant jump from the 33.8% he posted last season. That elite shooting has fueled everything else.

In his last six games, Sheppard has averaged 15.7 PPG, 2.8 APG, 2.3 RPG and 2.3 SPG in just 25.3 MPG, showcasing his growing confidence and presence on the offensive end of the court. As the Rockets navigate injuries and use a committee at point guard, Sheppard has emerged as their most reliable option off the bench. What began as a quiet start has quickly turned into a breakout stretch, and he's worth adding if he's available in your league.

Shaedon Sharpe is turning up the scoring

Sharpe has put up 30.0 PPG over his last five contests, including three games with 31 or more points. That scoring surge highlights how dramatically his efficiency and confidence have improved since October, when he averaged just 17.3 PPG while shooting 35% from the floor. Now healthy and attacking aggressively, Sharpe's field goal percentage over this recent stretch is 51.9% and he's showing everyone why he's one of the league's most explosive finishing guards.

The improvement extends beyond scoring, as he's averaged 4.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 1.0 SPG during that stretch while posting one of the better defensive ratings on Portland's roster. Even with inconsistent 3-point shooting, Sharpe has become one of the Trail Blazer's most reliable offensive sparks behind Deni Avdija, thriving as a downhill creator who pressures defenses on every touch. What began as a concerning slump has evolved into one of the strongest stretches of Sharpe's young career.

Dyson Daniels is stepping up as a distributor with Trae Young sidelined

Daniels' breakout season came last season, his first in Atlanta, when he averaged 3.0 SPG and established himself as one of the league's premier defenders. This season, he's showing what he can do on the offensive side of the court ... as a facilitator. Daniels has thrived as a distributor for the Hawks, dishing out 7.3 APG in the games with Young out, a massive jump from the 3.0 APG he averaged alongside him.

Daniels' playmaking stems from a shift in his role. He now ranks 18th in the league with 13.7 drives per game, which has allowed him to stockpile assists by collapsing defenses. He's also contributing points, rebounds and steals, and the Hawks' offensive rating is higher with Daniels on the floor compared to when he sits.