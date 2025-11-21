Risers and fallers: November to remember for Daniss Jenkins, Kon Knueppel

Open Extended Reactions

This column can help you gauge which fantasy basketball players may be worth targeting in a trade, some players that might be better off on someone else's roster, as well as some that may just need to be scooped up off the waiver wire or dropped from your roster altogether. Daniss Jenkins is on fire for the Detroit Pistons, Onyeka Okongwu is bringing it for the Atlanta Hawks, and Klay Thompson, sadly, may need to be dropped.

Resources: Sign up and play | Rankings | Adds/Drops | Scoring leaders | Player Rater | Mock draft lobby | Depth charts | Schedule | Injuries

Risers

Daniss Jenkins, PG, Detroit Pistons, 26% rostered in ESPN leagues

Jenkins has been one of the best waiver-wire pickups in the league thus far but just beware that he's playing on a two-way contract and will be limited to 50 NBA games this season, unless he's signed to a full contract at some point. That might happen, as he's been starting and red hot for more than a week now.

Play the No. 1 fantasy game for free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Over his past five games he's averaged 34 minutes, 20 points, four rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.2 3-pointers on 50% shooting. I have no idea how long he'll keep this going, or if he's going to be in the G League soon, but he should be rostered in every competitive league right now. Especially if he continues to start for the Pistons.

Cedric Coward, SG/SF, Memphis Grizzlies, 54% rostered

Coward has scored in double digits in all but two games this season and is averaging nearly 14 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 triples in November. He's getting 28 minutes per game for the Grizzlies and is one of the few good things going for a dysfunctional team. Coward is coming off a 19-and-11 double-double on Tuesday.

Derik Queen, C, New Orleans Pelicans, 17% rostered

Queen had 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks and a 3-pointer on 12-of-18 shooting in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets. He came into that one averaging nearly 12 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in November. He's not going to get you many 3-pointers and could eventually hit a rookie wall, but as long as Zion Williamson is in street clothes, Queen should do work.

Andre Drummond, C, Philadelphia 76ers, 22% rostered

Drummond has been fun this season while filling in for Joel Embiid, who will likely be day-to-day for the rest of his career. Drummond has started five times this season and is also playing well off the bench. He had 10 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and a block in Wednesday's start and came into that one averaging 11 points, 12 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks in November.

Adem Bona struggled before his ankle injury, and Drummond is now the favorite to eat in Embiid's absence. Despite being 32 years old and playing behind one of the best big men in the league, he's a must-start player any time Embiid is out.

Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF, Indiana Pacers, 72% rostered

Mathurin is back from his injury and has been an offensive force in his two games since returning. He's posted averages of 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 3-pointers since his return to action on Monday.

He's not a standout fantasy player when it comes to steals, blocks and assists, but the 12 rebounds he had on Wednesday were a pleasant surprise and the fact he had a steal in each game is also a promising element.

play 0:18 Bennedict Mathurin with the and-1 bucket Bennedict Mathurin gets the hoop and the harm

Kon Knueppel, SG, Charlotte Hornets, 62% rostered

Kneuppel is one of the favorites to win Rookie of the Year and has had a November to remember, scoring at least 30 points twice and topping the 20-point mark six times in 10 games. He's pulling in seven rebounds per game to go along with three dimes, a steal and three 3-pointers per game this month and he's only going to get better.

LaMelo Ball has been struggling and Knueppel might be the best player on a lackluster Charlotte team. It's going to be fun to see if he can keep this going all season.

Coby White, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls, 87% rostered

White has been spectacular in both games since returning from injury. He racked up 27 points, eight dimes and three 3-pointers in his season debut on Sunday and then torched the Blazers for 25 points, seven assists, two steals and five triples on Wednesday, including a great final dish to Nikola Vucevic for the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Bulls are one of the most fantasy-friendly teams with White, Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic and Matas Buzelis all playing well for the East's seventh best team.

Onyeka Okongwu, C, Atlanta Hawks, 84% rostered

Okongwu has been the No. 1 fantasy player over the last week with averages of nearly 27 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.3 blocks and 5.0 3-pointers in his past three games. Kristaps Porzingis will be in and out of the lineup all season and Okongwu's ability to hit threes, steal and block make him a fantasy darling, although I'd like to see more rebounds out of the big man.

Donovan Clingan, C, Portland Trail Blazers, 51% rostered

Clingan's past three games have been nothing short of spectacular and he went off for 17 points, 21 rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday's tough loss to the Bulls. He's at 14 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers over his past three games. Scoring was a problem for him early in the season, but he's rounding into form and has been much more involved in the offense recently. Hopefully, he'll only get better throughout the rest of the season.

Fallers

LaMelo Ball, PG, Charlotte Hornets, 99% rostered

Ball's shooting has been a bit of a disaster lately, as he's hit just 23-of-74 shots (31%) over his last four games, including hitting just 7-of-32 3-pointers (22%) over that stretch. He's still managed to put up 18 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists over that span, but his threes and steals are down, along with his field goal percentage. Add in the fact that he's usually a risk to miss time with injury, and it's clear that rostering Ball is not for the weak at heart.

If you're willing to absorb the risk, now might be a good time to make a low-ball offer for Ball.

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies, 91% rostered

Play Fantasy Hockey For Free Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. New leagues start fresh weekly! Sign up today>>



Jackson missed Thursday's game due to a sprained ankle and has had a rough November. The points are fine at 18.3, but he's pulling in only 5.4 rebounds to go along with 1.7 assists, 0.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.9 3-pointers this month. He's known for his defensive stats and that's where his fantasy value comes from, but he has just four blocks over his past six games to go along with one steal. He should be better than this once he's healthy, so this could be a good time to try to grab him in a trade.

Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG, Golden State Warriors, 33% rostered

Podziemski had a nice game on Wednesday with 20 points, eight boards and two 3-pointers, but it was likely because the Warriors were without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga for that one.

He was scoring just 11.4 points with 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 3-pointers this month heading into Wednesday's game and he's just not getting enough shots to make his fantasy managers happy. I expect him to start struggling again as soon as the Warriors are back at full strength.

Cooper Flagg, PG/SF/PF, Dallas Mavericks, 97% rostered

Flagg missed Wednesday's game with an illness and while he's consistently scoring in double figures for the Mavericks, the rest of his stats are lacking. His biggest problem is free throw shooting and he's hit just under 70% of them in November. Luckily, he shoots only three of them per game, minimizing the damage. His assists are disappointing (3.3 in November) but he is stealing the ball at a 1.5 per game clip. He's also hitting just 1.3 3-pointers a night, which is also a bit disappointing.

The Mavericks are a mess and Flagg might continue to struggle while they figure out what to do with Anthony Davis, currently on the shelf. The good news is that Flagg should improve as the season rolls on, so I'd recommend hanging in there with him and reevaluating his play around Christmas.

play 0:53 Tim MacMahon: Mavs will explore trade market for Anthony Davis Tim MacMahon reports that Mavericks are exploring trading Anthony Davis when he's healthy as they build their team around Cooper Flagg.

Mark Williams, C, Phoenix Suns, 69% rostered

Williams plays just 25 minutes a night and his scoring,rebounding and shot blocking have been disappointing. His November numbers clock in at 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks. He's not going to shoot 3-pointers and hits just 75% of his free throws. I'd much rather have Okongwu, who is playing very well, and you might be able to pull off that trade if you're looking to move Williams.

Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers, 91% rostered

Allen hasn't had more than eight rebounds in his past four games and he's scored single digits in two of those. He bottomed out on Wednesday with just eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and zero blocks in a loss to Houston. He's not an exciting fantasy center in general so far, as he struggles with free throw shooting (76%) and he needs to post double-doubles with more blocks to be a serviceable starter for his managers.

RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF, Toronto Raptors, 91% rostered

Barrett's scoring has been fine and he's scored at least 22 points in five of his nine November games, but he's a poor free throw shooter (66% this month), doesn't steal the ball and hasn't blocked a shot since Nov. 4. He has just two steals over his past seven games and is hitting fewer than two 3-pointers per game. The lack of steals and blocks, combined with the low 3-pointers and poor free throw shooting make him a one-note fantasy player. He's a solid source of points, but that's about it.

Klay Thompson, SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks, 27% rostered

Dallas is weird right now after the firing of Nico Harrison and benching of Davis. Meanwhile, Thompson is not the player he used to be. He's shooting just 35% from the floor in November and has scored double digits in only four of his past seven games. He's at just 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals for the month and when you add in the poor shooting, he's just a fantasy mess. At this point, Thompson is good for about 2.5 3-pointers per game and that's about it. You can probably find a better player on your waiver wire.