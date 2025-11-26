Open Extended Reactions

We're a little more than a month into the NBA season, and the early chaos is beginning to settle. Trends are taking shape, rotations are stabilizing and we're finally learning which early performances were real and which were noise. This column breaks down the league from the big picture to the player trends and fantasy angles you need to know right now.

Nikola Jokic continues to produce in a tier of his own. He already has 10 triple-doubles in 17 games, the second-fastest mark in league history, and just logged his third 15-assist game of the season. At this point, Jokic isn't exceeding expectations, he defines them.

Cade Cunningham is already a fantasy superstar, but he's now becoming more well known on the national stage. He's on a seven-game double-double streak, has 10 games with 20-point double-doubles, and Detroit's offense has taken a massive leap. Jalen Duren isn't far behind, stacking constant double-doubles and elite paint scoring, making that pick-and-roll one of the most valuable fantasy pairings in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already has 15 games with at least 30 points in just 18 outings. He's also riding a 90-game streak of 20-point performances, a run so elite that only Wilt Chamberlain has ever done better. He's producing like the unquestioned 1.01 in points formats.

Tyrese Maxey has averaged 33.0 PPG so far this season, second only to Luka Doncic. With Joel Embiid in and out of the lineup, Maxey profiles as a top-tier guard the rest of the way.

Franz Wagner is quietly thriving without Paolo Banchero and powering Orlando's offensive surge. With Banchero out for the past five games, Wagner's usage has climbed to 27.2%, and he's responded with averages of 25.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 threes over that span.

Here are five other things I've noticed around the league that you should know moving forward.

Kel'el Ware Is turning into a rebounding machine

Ware has been dominating the boards over his last eight games, leading the league in rebounds on a per-game basis. He's averaged 15.1 RPG in just 29.2 minutes and is still rostered in only 68.5% of ESPN leagues. This is the most productive stretch of the Heat center's young career, as he's also putting up 15.9 PPG, 1.5 BPG, and 1.0 SPG.

Miami's coaches and players say his confidence, effort and physicality have taken a major leap in Year 2, and he's only scratching the surface of what he can become. When Ware uses his 7-foot-4 wingspan to his advantage down low, he's almost impossible to stop.

De'Aaron Fox is surging in San Antonio

Fox has anchored the Spurs' offense with Victor Wembanyama sidelined by a calf injury. After a less-than-ideal first season in San Antonio, Fox is finally showing why the team traded for him. He's averaged 26.0 PPG on 50.6% shooting and 44.1% from three over his last five games, looking every bit like the second star the Spurs need. His speed, shotmaking and defensive activity have returned, and coaches continue to praise how seamlessly he fits alongside San Antonio's young core.

Ayo Dosunmu's reaching new heights as a scorer

Dosunmu finished with a season-high 28 points on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans, and for the season he is putting up a career-high in PPG (16.4) despite averaging just 26.5 MPG. Dosunmu has averaged an impressive 30.1 fantasy points per game over his last eight games. He's accomplished this while averaging just 2.6 RPG and 3.0 APG over that time frame. Dosunmu's fantasy ceiling could be even higher if he has a small uptick in those categories.

He's long been one of the Bulls' most reliable defenders, able to switch onto both guards and wings when needed, but Dosunmu's offensive growth this season has been eye-opening, especially his ability to blow by defenders and finish at the rim. Dosunmu is rostered in just 17.8% of ESPN leagues, and that number should be higher.

Mikal Bridges is redefining durability

Bridges has played 570 consecutive NBA games, extending one of the longest ironman streaks in league history and redefining durability in today's load-management era. But he's far more than available, Bridges has expanded his game, stepping in as a playmaker during Jalen Brunson's recent absence and continuing in that role even with Brunson back. He's also delivering career-best defense, improved shooting (2.4 3PG) and a career-high 4.7 APG, making him a more complete offensive threat.

Currently ranked 24th in fantasy PPG, Bridges contributes across nearly every category. He's a perfect fit in Mike Brown's system and is in the midst of a full-on redemption season.

Andre Drummond needs to be rostered everywhere

Drummond should be rostered in far more leagues. He just grabbed an NBA-season-high 24 rebounds against the Miami Heat on Sunday and has averaged 12.0 PPG and 14.0 RPG across seven starts with Joel Embiid out. Drummond has logged six double-doubles in that stretch and is producing like a top-tier rebounder once again.

Even when Embiid returns, his workload and effectiveness remain major question marks as he's averaging career lows in PPG and RPG. With Embiid missing seven straight games and likely managed carefully going forward, Drummond is the clear insurance policy and a valuable fantasy starter on his own.