As the NBA season moves into December, rotations continue to change and take shape around the league. With that comes opportunity for players who maybe weren't all that valuable in fantasy at the start of the season, or even a week or two ago.

Things change fast in the association, and we're here to keep you up with the latest.

These are the players who are trending up and worthy of your attention heading into the new month.

Point guard

T.J. McConnell, PG, Indiana Pacers (rostered in 41.5% of ESPN leagues): McConnell made his season debut on Nov. 11 after dealing with a hamstring issue, and in the weeks sense has ramped back up to his typical level as one of the most productive sixth men in the NBA. McCollum scored in double-digits in five straight games between November 19 and 28, and even including that sixth game with eight points he has averaged 13.0 PPG, 6.2 APG and 4.0 RPG in 20.2 MPG over that span.

Jose Alvarado, PG, New Orleans Pelicans (5.7%): Alverado is a streaky performer off the bench for the Pelicans. On average, he's a threat to score low double-figures with a handful of assists and rebounds, a couple of 3-pointers and a steal per night. But when he gets it going, he can put up points in bunches. He had it going over a two-game span last week in which he averaged 20.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 4.0 3PG and 2.0 SPG. Alverado is unlikely to sustain that level, but the fact that it's there is enough to make him worth considering for a roster or streaming spot on fantasy squads.

Shooting guard

Jaylen Wells, SG, Memphis Grizzlies (6.1%): Wells has been playing a larger role in the Grizzlies' offense since Ja Morant went down, and it's starting to show up in his box scores. In his last three games, Wells has gone over 20 points twice after having not done so in the first month of the season. Overall, in his last three games, Wells is averaging 20.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.3 3PG and 1.0 SPG.

Collin Sexton, SG/PG, Charlotte Hornets (39.3%): Sexton has split his time fairly evenly between starting and coming off the bench, but in either role he has become one of the key parts of the Hornets' rotation. Sexton has scored in double figures in every game this season but one, the second of the season. In his last 12 games, Sexton has averaged 16.3 PPG, 4.0 APG and 1.3 3PG in 26.8 MPG.

Small forward

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans (27.0%): Bey has been in the starting lineup for most games this season, and as a starter he has been a consistent 20 PPG scorer who has been crashing the boards as well. Bey turned in three straight double-doubles last week, a span in which he averaged 18.7 PPG, 11.3 RPG and 2.7 3PG. While these averages represent a bump in rebounds compared to his typical, the scoring and 3-point shooting are similar to his season averages in the starting lineup.

Cameron Johnson, SF/PF, Denver Nuggets (33.5%): Johnson was brought to the Nuggets this offseason in exchange for Michael Porter Jr., and was expected to fit into his shooter-scorer forward role. After a slow start and extended slump to start the season, Johnson has found his shot. In his last four games, Johnson has averaged 20.3 PPG and 4.0 3PG. Those numbers are a bit higher than his expectation moving forward, but he has sustainable mid-teens scoring and two to three 3-pointers potential on a nightly basis.

Julian Champagnie, SF, San Antonio Spurs (12.1%): Champagnie has had two extended stints in the starting lineup for the Spurs, the most recent of which due to the injury absence of Stephon Castle. Champagnie is taking advantage of his larger role, proving capable of scoring 20 or more points on any given night while averaging in the upper teens, powered by three or more 3-pointers. He's averaging more than 30 MPG as a starter, and as long as he holds that role he has flex value in fantasy leagues.

Power forward

Noah Clowney, PF, Brooklyn Nets (11.6%): Clowney had been on a roll, with arguably the best extended stretch of his play in his career over the last couple of weeks before he was slowed with a hip injury. In those eight games, he averaged 17.9 PPG, 3.0 3PG, 1.4 BPG and 1.1 SPG. Clowney is probable to play on Monday, indicating the hip injury isn't serious, and if he can return to his previous level he is worthy of a flex starting role, particularly in category leagues.

Center

Jay Huff, C, Indiana Pacers (8.1%): Huff has scored in double figures in four straight games and five of the last six, and his solid play has re-earned him a spot in the starting lineup. In three starts this season, Huff has scored in double-digits each game with averages of 12.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG and 3.7 BPG. The nightly double-double threat with big shot-blocking numbers is good enough for starting consideration in category leagues and streaming consideration in all formats.

Neemias Queta, C, Boston Celtics (24.6%): Queta is working his way through an injured ankle, but when he is on the court he has been productive. He has double-doubles in each of his last non-injury-shortened performances, and is coming off a career game of 19 points, 18 rebounds and 2 blocked shots on Saturday. Queta is a nightly low-mid double-double threat, and when healthy could be worthy of a fantasy roster spot or streaming consideration.