Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

Jump ahead

Top streamers | Best bets | DFS picks | Odds & injury report

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

There are six NBA games on Tuesday's slate, including a big matchup between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The Knicks are looking to extend their winning streak to five games and have won seven of their past 10, though they're just 3-5 overall on the road. They'll again be without OG Anunoby, who remains out with a hamstring injury.

Both teams come into this matchup playing stellar defense. Jalen Brunson continues to anchor New York's offense with elite efficiency, while Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo fuel the Knicks' physical approach on both ends. On the other side, Jaylen Brown's scoring versatility and Derrick White's two-way impact lead the Celtics (6-4 at home), with Payton Pritchard's shooting and Neemias Queta's interior presence providing valuable support.

Let's break down the action and find some fantasy streamers and betting angles to make the most of tonight's slate.

Tuesday's fantasy stream team

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans (31.6% rostered in ESPN leagues)

The Pelicans have dealt with plenty of uncertainty this season with Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole moving in and out of the lineup, while rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears have shown typical highs and lows. Through it all, Bey has been steady and superb. He has logged at least 28 minutes and topped 36 fantasy points in five straight games, including a 51-point outburst. The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't an easy matchup defensively, but Bey's minutes and usage should remain strong.

Miles McBride, PG, New York Knicks (7.4% rostered)

McBride has gone from a spark-plug bench defender to a reliable starter who plays tough defense and knocks down 3-pointers at a high rate. Over his past three games, he has averaged 35.6 minutes and 33.6 fantasy points. McBride should remain in the first unit as long as OG Anunoby is out with a hamstring injury. He is in a good spot as a streamer against the Boston Celtics.

Dominick Barlow, PF/C, Philadelphia 76ers (3.7%)

Barlow has played well over his past three games, and both his minutes and fantasy production are trending up. Over that span, he averaged 31 fantasy points in 33.6 MPG. His massive wingspan, energy and defensive presence allow him to contribute across nearly every statistical category. With Joel Embiid ruled out for Tuesday's game and Andre Drummond playing through a knee issue, Barlow could see increased action. The Washington Wizards rank 30th in defensive rating and fifth in pace, which sets up a strong environment for Barlow to stockpile fantasy points.

Cam Spencer, SG, Memphis Grizzlies (2.7%)

Spencer's efficient scoring and steady role with the Grizzlies' second unit make him an excellent streamer for managers needing points, assists and 3-pointers. He has averaged 29.4 fantasy points in 23.6 minutes per game over his past five outings. With Ja Morant still sidelined and Memphis needing an offensive spark off the bench, Spencer's role should remain secure in the short term.

Moody's bets for Tuesday

Anthony Edwards OVER 39.5 points + rebounds + assists (-113)

Edwards has been phenomenal this season, ranking seventh in the league with 28.9 PPG. He has cleared this line in seven of his past 10 games and has posted a 30.4% usage rate over that span. The Timberwolves are double-digit favorites Tuesday, but Edwards should play enough minutes to clear this line and help put the New Orleans Pelicans away. New Orleans has allowed the most PPG, the 10th-most RPG to shooting guards this season and rank near the bottom of the league in defensive rating.

Play the No. 1 fantasy game for free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Josh Hart to record a double-double (+127)

Hart led the New York Knicks in rebounds, assists and steals Sunday against the Toronto Raptors and has been superb over his past three games, posting a double-double in two of them. During that stretch, he has averaged 20.3 PPG, 11.7 RPG and 7.0 APG in 36.2 MPG and continues to post strong rebound-chance and potential-assist numbers. The Celtics have allowed the sixth-most rebounds per game to shooting guards this season.

Dylan Harper OVER 11.5 points (+100)

Harper averaged just 17.2 MPG over his past three games, but he has been efficient, posting 9.0 FGA and 11.7 PPG while shooting 51.9% from the field over that span. For the season, Harper has cleared this line in six of nine games. Memphis has allowed the ninth-most PPG to shooting guards this season, and the Grizzlies are middle of the pack in defensive rating. With Stephon Castle still out with a hip flexor strain, Harper should see plenty of work.

Zach Edey OVER 11.5 rebounds (-130)

Edey has been dominant on the glass over his past five games, clearing this line in four of them. The only time he fell short was against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 24 when he played just six minutes. He has averaged an impressive 22.8 rebound chances over that span. With no Victor Wembanyama on the floor for the San Antonio Spurs, Edey should have a clear path to dominating on the boards and surpassing this line.

Top Daily Fantasy values of the day

Play Daily Fantasy NBA at DraftKings

$8100+ salaries

Tyrese Maxey, PG, Philadelphia 76ers ($9,900)

Maxey provides a high floor with massive ceiling potential. He is averaging 54.9 fantasy points and has a 31.2% usage rate this season, and now he faces a Wizards team that ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions and fifth in pace, which is a recipe for Maxey to deliver another masterful performance.

Julius Randle, PF, Minnesota Timberwolves ($8,200)

Randle has averaged 40.3 fantasy points per game over his past six outings, including two performances with at least 50. The matchup against the Pelicans is appealing, as New Orleans ranks 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and doesn't have anyone defensively who can stop Randle.

$6100-$8000 salaries

Zach Edey, C, Grizzlies ($7,200)

Edey is coming off a huge performance against a Sacramento Kings team that was without Domantas Sabonis, finishing with 62.2 fantasy points. The Spurs are without Wemby, and Luke Kornet won't be able to contain someone with Edey's size and physicality.

Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG, Raptors ($7,100)

Quickley has been one of the few bright spots for the Raptors this season, averaging 35.4 fantasy points per game in November. He's in a favorable spot against a Portland Trail Blazers team that ranks 22nd in points allowed per 100 possessions and third in pace.

Josh Hart, SF,SG, Knicks ($7,100)

Hart's all-around production has been invaluable, as he has recorded 47 rebounds, 28 assists and 11 steals over his past four games. That activity has translated into strong fantasy numbers, as he has topped 49 fantasy points in three straight games, including two with at least 53.

$3500-$6000 salaries

Donte DiVincenzo, SG/PG, Timberwolves ($5,700)

DiVincenzo has played well over his past seven games, providing points, triples, rebounds and steals. He averaged 28.3 fantasy points per game during that stretch and should have a high ceiling against a Pelicans team that ranks among the worst defensively in the league.

Keldon Johnson, SF/PF, Spurs ($5,500)

Johnson should continue to see solid minutes on a Spurs team playing without Wemby and Stephon Castle. Over his past six games, Johnson has averaged 32.1 fantasy points per game. He should find success against the Grizzlies' middling defense.

Dominick Barlow, PF/C, 76ers ($4,800)

Barlow appears to have the trust of head coach Nick Nurse, and with Embiid out and Drummond dealing with an injury, he should play ample minutes against a dreadful Wizards team that ranks in the top three in fantasy points per game allowed to power forwards and centers.

Projections and injury reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards +13.5 (-115) | 76ers -13.5 (-105)

Money line: Wizards +550 | 76ers -800

Total: 235.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 12, straight up 82%, 242.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Sharife Cooper, (GTD - Calf); Alex Sarr, (OUT - Thigh); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb); Tre Johnson, (OUT - Hip)

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Knee); Paul George, (GTD - Knee); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Calf); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Thigh)

Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers +5.5 (-115) | Raptors -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Blazers +180 | Raptors -218

Total: 231.5 (-112 O, -108 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 7.4, straight up 71%, 234.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Blake Wesley, (OUT - Foot); Damian Lillard, (OFS - Achilles); Donovan Clingan, (GTD - Illness); Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Calf); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Thumb); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Raptors: RJ Barrett, (OUT - Knee)

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

8 p.m. ET on NBC

Line: Knicks -1.5 (EVEN) | Celtics +1.5 (-120)

Money line: Knicks -108 | Celtics -112

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.2, straight up 56%, 225.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Kevin McCullar Jr., (GTD - Groin); Trey Jemison III, (GTD - Eye); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Hamstring); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Shoulder)

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (OUT - Achilles); Derrick White, (GTD - Calf); Neemias Queta, (GTD - Ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -10.5 (-105) | Pelicans +10.5 (-115)

Money line: Timberwolves -470 | Pelicans +360

Total: 234.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 8, straight up 72%, 234.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: None reported

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan Hawkins, (GTD - Illness); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Elbow); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Calf); Jordan Poole, (OUT - Quadriceps); Karlo Matkovic, (OUT - Calf)

Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies +4.5 (EVEN) | Spurs -4.5 (-120)

Money line: Grizzlies +170 | Spurs -205

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 6.3, straight up 68%, 231.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr., (OUT - Toe); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Calf); Jock Landale, (GTD - Ankle); Javon Small, (OUT - Toe); Ja Morant, (OUT - Calf); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Stephon Castle, (OUT - Hip); Harrison Ingram, (OUT - Undisclosed); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Hamstring); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Calf)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m. ET on NBC

Line: Thunder -11.5 (-115) | Warriors +11.5 (-105)

Money line: Thunder -600 | Warriors +440

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 10.2, straight up 77%, 223.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Nikola Topic, (OUT - Groin); Thomas Sorber, (OFS - Knee); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Quadriceps); Luguentz Dort, (OUT - Thigh); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Calf)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (GTD - Foot); Jimmy Butler III, (GTD - Lower Body); Trayce Jackson-Davis, (GTD - Knee); Al Horford, (OUT - Back); Alex Toohey, (OUT - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Stephen Curry, (OUT - Quadriceps)