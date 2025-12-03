Open Extended Reactions

We're a little over six weeks into the NBA season, and the early chaos is beginning to settle. Trends are taking shape, rotations are stabilizing and we're finally learning which early performances were real and which were noise. This column breaks down the league from the big picture all the way to the player trends and fantasy angles you need to know right now.

Teams are scoring at a historic pace, averaging 116.8 points per game this season, the highest mark through November since 1961-62.

Nikola Jokic recorded his NBA-best 11th triple-double of the season on Monday. His 11 triple-doubles are the second most through 20 team games in NBA history, trailing only Oscar Robertson's 13 in 1961-62 with the Cincinnati Royals. Jokic also logged his 11th career game with at least 25 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, the second most in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain's 24.

Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points Monday in a win over the Houston Rockets, giving him his 12th 25-point game of the season, already surpassing the 10 such games he recorded all of last year.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is scoring at an absurd pace, averaging 35.3 points per game. His 526 points through his first 15 games are the most by any NBA player since Elgin Baylor in 1961-62.

It has been an entertaining start to the season, and this is only the beginning. Here are five other things I've noticed around the league that you should know moving forward.

A first for LeBron: 0 rebounds, 0 steals, 0 blocks

LeBron James hasn't done that before. The 41-year-old played 31 minutes against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night and had his first career game with 0 rebounds, 0 steals and 0 blocks (he did add 10 points and three assists). It was only his fifth game of the season, and in the previous four he averaged 38.2 fantasy points in 32.5 MPG. The biggest question heading into this season, especially after finishing in the top 10 last year in both fantasy points per game and total fantasy points, was whether he could sustain that level again and whether the presence of Doncic would prevent him from doing so. Doncic is a high-usage player, and James' numbers did dip slightly after he arrived last season. James averaged 23.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 6.7 APG in 23 games alongside Doncic. And considering that Doncic currently leads the league in scoring (35.3 PPG) and is tied for first in field-goal attempts per game (22.9) with Tyrese Maxey, there are only so many shots to go around.

Like Bill Walton with the 1986 Boston Celtics, LeBron might be shifting from superstar volume to a role where his impact matters more than the box score shows.

Complicating things further is the progression of Austin Reaves, who has had a masterful season so far. The duo of Doncic and Reaves is averaging a league-best 63.4 combined points per game, which is 11.1 more than the famed Denver Nuggets pairing of Jokic and Jamal Murray. For fantasy managers with James, the question isn't whether he's capable of big nights, it's whether he needs to have them. James wants another championship. He's still a capable scorer when he needs to be, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him embrace more of a facilitator's role.

Zach Edey emerging, is a must-add center

Edey earned All-Rookie First Team honors and finished fifth in Rookie-of-the-Year voting last season. The Memphis Grizzlies needed him to become a bigger scoring threat this year, and after missing the start of the season following ankle surgery, we're starting to see that come to fruition. Against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Edey became the first player in Grizzlies history to record 30-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and five blocks, and he's the only player in the league to accomplish that feat this season. Edey has played in just eight games so far, but he's trending up. If he's available in your league and you need help at center or need points, rebounds and blocks, he's a must-add.

Collin Gillespie has career-best night

Gillespie has quietly become one of the Phoenix Suns' most reliable surprises this season, and Monday night's career-high 28 points and eight 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Lakers felt like a breakout moment. And if you are like actor Austin Butler and aren't familiar with Gillespie's name, read on. The former Villanova star, who won a national championship in 2018 and earned back-to-back Big East Player of the Year honors, has stepped into the starting point-guard role seamlessly as Phoenix battles injuries. In his three most recent starts, he has surpassed 20 points each time, added playmaking and steals, and he knocked down four or more 3-pointers in every outing. With Devin Booker exiting Monday's game early due to a groin injury and his status uncertain, Gillespie's minutes and usage could spike even further. He's producing regardless of who's in the lineup, making him a smart fantasy add in deeper leagues and a player trending upward fast.

LaMelo Ball's production down across the board

Ball is one of the most talented young guards in the league and has made an All-Star team. His biggest issue has been availability. He has played more than 51 games only once in his career. He has appeared in just 14 games this season and is averaging 18.9 PPG, his lowest mark since his rookie year. He's also shooting a dreadful 37.8% from the field, the worst of his career. Another concern is his inconsistent playing time, as he has averaged just 27.5 minutes over his last nine games. This isn't ideal for fantasy managers, and Ball is difficult to trust or trade for meaningful value right now. Even with the shooting woes, injuries, and trade rumors the Charlotte Hornets are still 13.1 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Pacers may have found replacement for Turner

Jay Huff has quickly become one of the Indiana Pacers' most intriguing breakout candidates. Elevated to the starting lineup, he has delivered three straight impressive performances, averaging 13.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.7 BPG and 3.0 triples per game. His two-way impact was on full display in recent games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls, as he showcased elite rim protection and clutch defensive instincts. Indiana let Myles Turner walk in free agency, and while Huff isn't close to matching Turner's decade-long impact, he's beginning to show flashes of the high-level rim protection the Pacers hoped to replace.

Indiana acquired Huff cheaply, expecting a rotation piece, but he's already flashing upside far beyond that. His rare blend of shot-blocking and 3-point shooting offers immediate fantasy appeal, and with his starting role seemingly secure, he's a strong add for managers needing blocks, rebounds and 3-pointers.