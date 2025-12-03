Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

It's Hump Day, and the NBA rewards us with a nine-game slate tonight. The highest over-under line of the night (241.5 points) resides in Dallas where the Mavericks host the Miami Heat. The Heat have been the fastest-paced team all season, which tends to give plenty of opportunity for the players in their games to put big numbers on the board.

The smallest spread of the night (3.5 points) comes in a game that is surprising to me. The Los Angeles Clippers, losers of 12 of their last 14 games, head to Atlanta to face a feisty Hawks squad. But the Hawks are only a modest favorite. I think this game is worth exploring further, down below.

The only game of the night featuring two teams over .500 pits the San Antonio Spurs at the Orlando Magic. There are a lot of similarities between these two teams: both are young, up-and-coming teams led by recent No. 1 overall picks who are currently out injured. This could not only be an exciting game, but also a glimpse into the future where both squads project to eventually become powerhouses.

These and other storylines will be on display tonight. As always, we will dig deeper into matchups to identify fantasy hoops streamers, betting angles of interest and value DFS plays on this first Wednesday of the month.

Wednesday's fantasy stream team

Jay Huff, C, Indiana Pacers (Rostered in 15.4% of ESPN leagues): Huff is the new starting center for the Pacers, and he has been doing his best impression of long-time starting center Myles Turner. Huff has scored in double figures with at least three blocks and at least two 3-pointers in all four of his starts this season.

Davion Mitchell, PG, Miami Heat (45.7%): Mitchell is dropping dimes at the highest rate of his career and seems to be accelerating. He notched a 16-point, 12-assist double-double in his last outing, and has at least nine assists in four of his last five games. He should have plenty of chances to do so again on Wednesday, in the game of the night with the highest scoring line on the slate.

Egor Demin, PG, Brooklyn Nets (27.6%): Demin's rookie season has been slowed by injury, but when he's been on the court of late he has been effective. He had the best game of his career last Friday, dropping 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in 30 minutes of action. He sat out Saturday with plantar fasciitis but returned on Monday.

Jaylon Tyson, SG, Cleveland Cavaliers (13.0%): Tyson has played well when given the opportunity to shine this season, and on Monday he notched his first career double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen were out of the Cavs lineup on Monday, giving him a larger role than usual. Garland is back, but Allen is out again Wednesday. Tyson has scored 15 or more points in three of his last four games.

Dre's bets for Wednesday

Desmond Bane OVER 23.5 total points and rebounds (-108)

Bane has been on fire of late, really picking up his scoring since Paolo Banchero has been out. He has scored at least 27 points in three of his last five games, including dropping 37 in each of his last two. Banchero is still sidelined, and the Magic will be relying on Bane to again step in as a primary scorer for the team.

Davion Mitchell OVER 7.5 assists (+115)

As mentioned above, Mitchell has been particularly aggressive as a distributor of late. He has dropped at least nine dimes in four of his last five games, with the one exception being the last time they faced the Mavericks nine days ago. I look for Mitchell to perform better against the Mavs this time around, playing to the level he's established as a floor general and distributor.

Collin Sexton OVER 15.5 points (-120)

Sexton has scored 15 or more points in six straight games and seven of his last eight overall. This is the role he plays for the Hornets: scoring lead guard off the bench. They rely on him to put points on the board, and they'll rely on him on Wednesday against a strong Knicks team, but one that is also on the second half of a back-to-back.

Hawks -3.5 vs. Clippers (-105)

This spread surprised me a bit because the Clippers have really struggled of late, and have struggled all season on the road. The Clippers have lost 12 of their last 14 games. Their last six losses have been by an average of 14.3 PPG, and none of those losses have been by less than four points. On the season, the Clippers are only 2-9 on the road. The Hawks, meanwhile, have won three of their last four home games and four of their last six games overall. The ESPN BPI game predictor suggests the Hawks should be favored by almost a full point more than the spread.

Top Daily Fantasy values of the day

$8100+

Deni Avdija, SF, Trail Blazers ($9,400)

Avdija has dropped between 57 and 78.5 fantasy points in each of his last three games, including an absurd 31-point, 19-rebound, 10-assist outing against the Thunder over the weekend.

Michael Porter Jr., SF, Brooklyn Nets ($8,400)

Porter has scored 43 or more fantasy points in six of his last seven games, including 56.2 FP in his last outing.

Jalen Johnson, PF, Hawks ($10,100)

Johnson is in one of the most productive streaks of his career, averaging 33.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG and 8.7 APG in his last three outings.

$6100-$8000

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Hawks ($6,900)

Alexander-Walker is a walking bucket right now, averaging 30.0 PPG in his last three games.

Cooper Flagg, SF, Dallas Mavericks ($7,100)

Flagg is playing the best ball of his young career, and has dropped at least 42.5 fantasy points in three straight games.

Desmond Bane, SG, Magic ($7,800)

Bane has scored 37 points in back-to-back games, which has translated to 54.5 and 55 fantasy points in those games.

$3500-$6000

Jay Huff, C, Indiana Pacers ($5,300)

Huff scores, blocks shots and knocks down three-pointers consistently, and has averaged 33.6 fantasy points in his four starts this season.

Toumani Camara, SG, Trail Blazers ($5,300)

Camara has scored at least 30 fantasy points in three of his last four games, and could have even more responsibility on Wednesday if Shaedon Sharp sits on the second half of a back-to-back.

Jaylon Tyson, PF, Nets ($5,500)

Tyson has produced between 32.8 and 51.2 fantasy points in each of the last three games where he has played at least 31 minutes, and with Jarrett Allen out Tyson could see starter minutes again Wednesday.

Projections and Injury Reports

Portland Trail Blazers at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers +10.5 (-118) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-102)

Money line: Blazers +370 | Cavaliers -485

Total: 240.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 10.7, straight up 78%, 241.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Blake Wesley, (OUT - Foot); Damian Lillard, (OFS - Achilles); Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Calf); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Thumb); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Cavaliers: Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Illness); Sam Merrill, (OUT - Hand); Jarrett Allen, (OUT - Finger); Max Strus, (OUT - Foot); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Calf)

Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -7.5 (-120) | Pacers +7.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Nuggets -340 | Pacers +270

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 4.9, straight up 64%, 236.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Hamstring); Christian Braun, (OUT - Ankle); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Wrist); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Back)

Pacers: Obi Toppin, (OUT - Foot); Tyrese Haliburton, (OFS - Achilles); Johnny Furphy, (GTD - Ankle); Kam Jones, (OUT - Back); Quenton Jackson, (OUT - Hamstring); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Knee)

San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs +7.5 (EVEN) | Magic -7.5 (-120)

Money line: Spurs +270 | Magic -340

Total: 236.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 5.8, straight up 67%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Harrison Ingram, (GTD - Undisclosed); Stephon Castle, (OUT - Hip); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Hamstring); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Calf)

Magic: Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Groin); Colin Castleton, (OUT - Hand)

LA Clippers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers +3.5 (-115) | Hawks -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Clippers +136 | Hawks -162

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 4.4, straight up 63%, 231.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Bradley Beal, (OFS - Hip); Jordan Miller, (GTD - Back); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Hip); Derrick Jones Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: N'Faly Dante, (GTD - Undisclosed); Jacob Toppin, (OUT - Shoulder); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Illness); Trae Young, (OUT - Knee)

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets +8.5 (-108) | Knicks -8.5 (-112)

Money line: Hornets +280 | Knicks -355

Total: 235.5 (-112 O, -108 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 12.8, straight up 83%, 230.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Shoulder); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Calf); Tre Mann, (OUT - Ankle); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Josh Green, (OUT - Shoulder)

Knicks: Kevin McCullar Jr., (GTD - Groin); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Hamstring); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Shoulder)

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Nets +7.5 (EVEN) | Bulls -7.5 (-120)

Money line: Nets +270 | Bulls -340

Total: 231.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 7.6, straight up 71%, 233.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Terance Mann, (OUT - Ribs); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Dalen Terry, (GTD - Calf); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Back); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Hamstring); Julian Phillips, (GTD - Illness); Zach Collins, (GTD - Wrist); Coby White, (OUT - Calf); Kevin Huerter, (OUT - Hamstring); Noa Essengue, (OUT - Shoulder)

Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Kings +15.5 (-110) | Rockets -15.5 (-110)

Money line: Kings +800 | Rockets -1350

Total: 231.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 16.5, straight up 91%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Dennis Schroder, (GTD - Hip); Malik Monk, (GTD - Shoulder); Domantas Sabonis, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Knee); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Tari Eason, (OUT - Oblique)

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -4.5 (-110) | Bucks +4.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons -192 | Bucks +160

Total: 230.5 (-112 O, -108 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 3.6, straight up 61%, 232.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Sasser, (OUT - Hip)

Bucks: Taurean Prince, (OUT - Neck); Gary Harris, (GTD - Achilles); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Groin); Kevin Porter Jr., (GTD - Back)

Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Heat -5.5 (-110) | Mavericks +5.5 (-110)

Money line: Heat -218 | Mavericks +180

Total: 241.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 3.7, straight up 61%, 239.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Keshad Johnson, (GTD - Illness); Norman Powell, (GTD - Ankle); Pelle Larsson, (GTD - Foot); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Dante Exum, (OFS - Knee); Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Ankle); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Foot)