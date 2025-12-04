Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

There are five games on Thursday's NBA slate. The one I'm most looking forward to is the Minnesota Timberwolves facing the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center for the second time this week. The Timberwolves escaped with a win in the first matchup, but it was far closer than it should have been. Minnesota spent most of the night playing down to the level of the league's worst team, giving up defensive lapses and stagnant possessions before Anthony Edwards bailed them out late.

It was a much-needed wake-up call. The Timberwolves can't keep treating inferior opponents like automatic wins. If they want to be taken seriously, they have to show up, take care of business, and avoid tempting disaster. I'm curious to watch what happens tonight.

Let's break down the action and find some fantasy streamers and betting angles to make the most of the slate.

Thursday's fantasy stream team

Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Washington Wizards (11.5%)

With Alex Sarr sidelined by a thigh injury, Bagley becomes a viable streamer. He has started the last two games, playing at least 26 minutes in each and scoring 38-plus fantasy points both times. Bagley should remain in the first unit while Sarr is out and is a solid option for managers in need.

Andre Drummond, C, Philadelphia 76ers (14.5%)

Drummond remains a must-start with Joel Embiid out due to a knee injury. His minutes and fantasy production have fluctuated over the last four games, but with Embiid doubtful for the first leg of Philly's back-to-back, Drummond should be heavily involved against Golden State on Thursday. He has averaged 13.5 PPG and 15.0 RPG this season in games where he has played at least 30 minutes.

Jeremiah Fears, SG/PG, Pelicans

The Pelicans have been decimated by injuries and one player they will be without in this game is Jordan Poole. Poole's absence is a major boost for Fears' streaming appeal. Over the last three games without Poole, Fears has played at least 27 minutes in each and has scored 32-plus fantasy points in two of them. He should continue to have an active role against the Timberwolves.

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Pelicans (38.5%)

The absences of Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones have allowed Bey to flourish this season. He has scored at least 32 fantasy points in six straight games, including four with 41 or more. Bey remains a vital part of the Pelicans' rotation, and his ability to contribute across multiple statistical categories only strengthens his streaming appeal.

Moody's bets for Thursday

Payton Pritchard over 22.5 points (-121)

Pritchard has averaged 17.1 PPG this season, which is below this line, but the key here is that Jaylen Brown, who has a 37.1% usage rate, is doubtful for tonight's game against the Wizards. Pritchard has averaged 14.4 field goal attempts and 19.0 PPG in 32.5 minutes over his last 10 games. He scores in transition, on spot ups and from beyond the arc, all of which should bode well against a Wizards team that ranks last in defensive rating.

VJ Edgecombe over 7.5 assists and rebounds (-109)

Edgecombe has cleared this line in 14 out of 17 games this season. He has averaged 6.4 potential assists and 11.1 rebound chances in 35.6 minutes per game. He has been strong in both categories and now faces a Warriors team that will be without Stephen Curry and has several other players listed as questionable. Golden State has allowed the eighth-most rebounds per game to opponents.

Deandre Ayton over 15.5 points (-115)

Jakob Poeltl is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, which puts Ayton in a strong spot. He's cleared this line in three of his last five games and has averaged 8.2 FGA in 26.9 MPG during that stretch. Luka Doncic will also miss tonight's game for personal reasons, and Ayton has cleared this line in all four games Doncic has missed this season.

Anthony Edwards scores 10+ points in the first quarter (+163)

Edwards has been on fire offensively, and Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans went to overtime and was much closer than expected. The Timberwolves are double-digit favorites and will look to make early adjustments to put New Orleans away quickly. The Pelicans rank 29th in defensive rating, and Edwards has cleared this line in three of his last five games.

Top Daily Fantasy values of the day

$8,100+ salaries

Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG, 76ers ($10,400)

Maxey is a strong option on tonight's slate. The 76ers are likely to be without Joel Embiid and have multiple players dealing with injuries. Maxey continues to carry Philadelphia's offense, averaging 55.2 fantasy points per game in 40.2 MPG. He now faces a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, giving him a clear path to another big night.

Austin Reaves, SG/PF/SF, Los Angeles Lakers ($8,300)

Considering Reaves' production this season, he's a strong value in a matchup with the Raptors, especially with Luka Doncic out. Reaves has averaged 67.2 fantasy points in the three games Doncic has missed, giving him one of the highest floors and ceilings at his price point on tonight's slate.

Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Brooklyn Nets ($8,400)

Porter has been phenomenal over the last seven games, averaging 46.9 fantasy points in 33.5 minutes. He's also posted a 30.7% usage rate during that stretch. With both the Nets and Jazz ranking near the bottom of the league in defensive rating, this matchup sets up well for another high-scoring fantasy performance.

$6,100-$8,000 salaries

Derrick White, SG/PG, Boston Celtics, ($7,500)

Jaylen Brown's potential absence tonight against the Wizards creates a clear opportunity for increased usage for others in the rotation, and White is in position to benefit. He has a 24.3% usage rate this season, and the Wizards rank last in defensive rating and fifth in pace.

Nic Claxton, C, Nets ($6,600)

Claxton is in a strong spot against a Jazz team that ranks 27th in defensive rating and fourth in pace. That style of play suits him perfectly since he thrives in transition and finishes well at the rim. Jusuf Nurkic is also questionable, which would further benefit Claxton. He has scored at least 40 fantasy points in two straight games.

$3,500-$6,000 salaries

Donte DiVincenzo, SG/PG, Timberwolves ($5,600)

DiVincenzo has been reliable this season, with at least 32 fantasy points in three straight games. He's also averaging a career-high 31.5 minutes per game. He's in a great spot against a Pelicans team that has struggled defensively all year.

Noah Clowney, PF, Nets ($5,600)

Clowney hasn't been consistent this season, but over his last seven games he has averaged 30.4 fantasy points. He contributes across multiple statistical categories and should produce well against a Jazz team that has struggled defensively.

Anfernee Simons, SG/PG, Celtics ($4,700)

This is an excellent matchup for Simons since the Wizards are horrendous defensively, especially with Jaylen Brown doubtful. Simons gained valuable starting experience last season with the Trail Blazers. He can create off the dribble and doesn't need someone to set him up. In the five games he has played at least 28 minutes, he has averaged 19.6 PPG.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors +2.5 (-112) | 76ers -2.5 (-108)

Money line: Warriors +114 | 76ers -135

Total: 223.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 4, straight up 62%, 233.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Al Horford, (GTD - Back); Jimmy Butler III, (GTD - Knee); Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Ankle); Quinten Post, (GTD - Ankle); Trayce Jackson-Davis, (GTD - Knee); Alex Toohey, (OUT - Knee); Stephen Curry, (OUT - Quadriceps)

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Calf); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Thigh)

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -10.5 (-102) | Wizards +10.5 (-118)

Money line: Celtics -455 | Wizards +350

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 10.4, straight up 78%, 230.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (OUT - Achilles); Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Illness)

Wizards: Alex Sarr, (OUT - Thigh); Sharife Cooper, (OUT - Calf); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Oblique); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb); Tre Johnson, (OUT - Hip)

Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz -4.5 (-110) | Nets +4.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz -180 | Nets +150

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 0.3, straight up 51%, 234.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OFS - Shoulder); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Ribs); Georges Niang, (OUT - Foot)

Nets: Terance Mann, (GTD - Ribs); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)

Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers +2.5 (-118) | Raptors -2.5 (-102)

Money line: Lakers +110 | Raptors -130

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 0.9, straight up 53%, 230.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Luka Doncic, (OUT - Personal); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Back)

Raptors: A.J. Lawson, (GTD - Undisclosed); RJ Barrett, (OUT - Knee)

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -11.5 (-110) | Pelicans +11.5 (-110)

Money line: Timberwolves -550 | Pelicans +410

Total: 233.5 (-118 O, -102 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 10.4, straight up 78%, 236.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: None reported

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Karlo Matkovic, (GTD - Calf); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Calf); Jordan Poole, (OUT - Quadriceps); Yves Missi, (OUT - Foot); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Thigh)