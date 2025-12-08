Open Extended Reactions

We move into the second week of December with a big event on the horizon. The NBA Cup is in the knockout rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, then the semifinal is Saturday and the Final is the following Tuesday.

For the teams that didn't make the knockout rounds, the NBA scheduled two games during the week to make sure each team plays 82 games. But the result is a very light Week 8 schedule, with more sparse game nights.

For your fantasy squads, games played may be one of the most important stats of this week. So, for those dealing with injuries or lighter rosters, it may be more imperative than ever for you to identify the players on your waiver wire who are worth picking up this week. That's where we come in.

As usual, in this article we look beyond the obvious big-name stars and identify lightly rostered players who deserve more attention and can help your fantasy squads.

Point guard

Ryan Nembhard, PG, Dallas Mavericks (rostered in 20.9% of ESPN leagues): Nembhard moved into the starting lineup for the Mavericks last week, and the early results are promising. He has shown the ability to average in the upper-teens of points while also maintaining double-digit assist potential. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd changes his lineup often and has been unsatisfied with his point guard play to date. Eventually, Kyrie Irving is expected to return from injury and take the job. But for now, Nembhard is putting up production worthy of being rostered in fantasy leagues.

Collin Gillespie, PG, Phoenix Suns (42.8%): Gillespie was in this space a couple weeks ago, and since then both his game and his opportunities have only improved. While Grayson Allen has returned from injury, Devin Booker has now joined Jalen Green on the sidelines. Gillespie has proved himself to be a regular 20-point scoring threat, capable of knocking down five 3-pointers and dishing five assists on a nightly basis.

Davion Mitchell, PG, Miami Heat (46.1%): Mitchell was drafted into the NBA as a defensive specialist, but more of an on-ball menace than a generator of statistics. This season, for the second campaign in a row, Mitchell is averaging at least a steal and a 3-pointer per game. But he has added fantasy value by being more aggressive on offense, particularly as a distributor. In the past couple of weeks, Mitchell has shown that he has double-digit assist potential on a nightly basis that makes him a multi-category contributor in category leagues.

Shooting guard

Quentin Grimes, SG, Philadelphia 76ers (44.6%): Grimes proved at the end of last season that he was capable of sustained 20-plus PPG scoring when called upon by the team. The 76ers' lineup changes often, with impact starters like Joel Embiid and Paul George in and out of the lineup. It has created opportunity for Grimes to show he still has that type of scoring ability in any given night, and he has rounded out the scoring with solid contributions in rebounds, assists and 3-pointers as well.

Jaylon Tyson, SG, Cleveland Cavaliers (14.3%): Tyson has earned extra minutes and a larger role early in the season when starters like Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen have been sidelined. Tyson is a swing man who can get minutes at any of shooting guard, small or power forward, and has been in the starting lineup for the past several weeks. In his past five games, all starts, he has averaged 18.6 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 2.6 3PG in 33.0 MPG. His role could reduce when everyone is healthy for the Cavaliers, but in the meantime he just continues to be a very productive player while in this role.

Jeremiah Fears, SG/PG, New Orleans Pelicans (8.5%): Fears entered the league with the reputation of a fearless scorer, and the rookie has lived up to that reputation. He has started the past 22 games for the Pelicans, and has scored in double figures in the past 21 straight. In those 21 games, he has averaged 16.5 PPG with 1.4 3PG.

Small forward

Naji Marshall, SF/PF, Dallas Mavericks (15.3%): Marshall is a sixth man with starter upside for the Mavericks, and because of the injuries to the Mavs' frontcourt he has been starting of late. Marshall had been starting in place of P.J. Washington, but even with Washington and Anthony Davis back, Marshall has continued to start with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively sidelined. Marshall has started the past five games for the Mavs and six on the season; in those six starts he has averaged 17.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 1.5 3PG. Marshall is arguably worth rostering even as a sixth man, but when he's starting he regularly posts fantasy flex numbers.

Peyton Watson, SF/PF, Denver Nuggets (18.6%): Watson has started 12 straight games for the Nuggets with Aaron Gordon sidelined, and in the past 10 of those games has averaged more than 15 points, 7 rebounds and 1 block per game. He is a role player for the Nuggets, so his scoring is generally capped behind the other primary options, but Watson is a consistent contributor who is worth flex consideration for as long as he holds the starting role.

Power forward

Toumani Camara, PF/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (49.2%): Camara has always been an excellent defender on the court, but this season he is leaning into the "3" part of 3-and-D. On the season, he is averaging 2.5 3PG, and is continuing the pace of increasing by almost a full trey each season of his career. Camara has been particularly hot of late, turning in several near-20-point performances since Thanksgiving with strong rebounding, 3-pointer and defensive contributions.

Dominick Barlow, PF/C, Philadelphia 76ers (5.3%): Barlow is the latest 76ers big man to step up with Kelly Oubre sidelined and Joel Embiid on a minutes and games restriction. Barlow has started the past seven straight games for the 76ers and has been a regular double-double threat with multiple games scoring and rebounding in double figures in the stretch. Barlow is also a plus defender, notching a 3-steal game and a 3-block game with multiple games of multiple stocks to fill out his box score.

Center

Maxime Raynaud, C, Sacramento Kings (2.0%): Raynaud, a rookie second-round pick, has been getting more minutes with Domantas Sabonis sidelined and has played himself into the starting lineup. In his past four games, the most recent of which was a start, Raynaud has averaged 16.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 1.3 BPG in 25.5 MPG. In his start, Raynaud notched a 12-point/10-rebound double-double with two blocked shots. Sabonis is out until at least mid-December, which should give Raynaud more time to produce in bigger minutes.

