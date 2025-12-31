Open Extended Reactions

We're rapidly approaching the halfway point of the NBA season, and teams and players have already navigated their share of ups and downs.

The biggest headline so far this week revolves around Nikola Jokic, the No. 1 player in fantasy leagues. Jokic suffered a knee injury Monday night just before halftime in Denver's loss to Miami and should miss at least four weeks.

Jokic has averaged 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game, and also leads the league with 16 triple doubles, rebounds (389) and assists (351).

Dating back to his first MVP season, Denver is 264-132 with Jokic in the lineup and just 13 and 23 without him. This season, the Nuggets have posted a plus 12.6 net efficiency with Jokic on the floor compared to minus 4.0 when he sits, which underscores just how irreplaceable he is. However, one player's fantasy outlook changes dramatically with this news, and we'll discuss that shortly.

It's been an entertaining start to the season, and here are five things I've noticed around the league that are worth monitoring moving forward.

Jonas Valanciunas, Jamal Murray gain value with Jokic sidelined

Jokic's knee injury is not season-ending, which is encouraging given that he has played at least 70 games in nine of his 10 previous seasons. It's also worth noting that the most consecutive games Jokić has missed in his career is seven, which came in 2017 due to a left ankle sprain.

Valanciunas opened the second half of Monday's game as Denver's starting center and is the most likely candidate to see his fantasy value trend upward while Jokić is sidelined. He's averaged 8.2 PPG and 4.5 RPG in just 13.0 MPG this season. However, over his career, Valanciunas has averaged 16.1 PPG and 11.2 RPG in games where he's played at least 25 minutes. Rostered in only 23.5% of leagues, expanded minutes should translate into reliable rebounds, efficient scoring and strong streaming appeal.

Murray is another obvious beneficiary as he becomes the Nuggets' primary offensive option, with his usage rate expected to rise significantly without Jokic on the floor. Managers in deeper formats should also consider DaRon Holmes II, who played eight minutes Monday against Miami and finished with seven fantasy points. Holmes has dominated the G League, averaging 20.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.5 APG and 1.2 BPG, and Denver could use his size and spacing in a depleted frontcourt. This is a prime opportunity to see what they have in him.

Anthony Black emerges as must-roster fantasy option amid Magic injuries

The only players on the Magic averaging more fantasy points per game over Orlando's last nine contests than Anthony Black (37.0) are Desmond Bane (37.8) and Paolo Banchero (40.0), yet Black is rostered in just 53.5% of leagues. He's been one of Orlando's most productive players, contributing across nearly every category, including steals and three-pointers, which adds to his appeal.

The absence of Franz Wagner has clearly benefited Black. Wagner has missed nine consecutive games with a left high-ankle sprain sustained against the Knicks on Dec. 7 and appears set to miss additional time. Reports last week indicated Wagner has yet to progress to running or cutting and remains limited to spot shooting, making it likely he'll sit out the remainder of the Magic's road trip.

With Wagner sidelined, Black has emerged as a stabilizing force for the Magic and a reliable source of offense amid injuries and inconsistency. What once looked like a complementary role has turned into a consistent, multi-category fantasy option managers can confidently deploy.

Donovan Clingan's minutes spike is fueling a breakout

Clingan's fantasy surge starts with one number, and it's 31.4 minutes per game over his last seven outings. That expanded role has positioned him to average 14.9 PPG, 11.9 RPG, and 1.3 BPG while shooting an astounding 71.9% from the field. The production reflects both opportunity and efficiency. Clingan has scored at least 38 fantasy points in five of his last seven games, a reminder of how much value he creates simply by being around the rim.

More importantly for fantasy managers, the minutes feel secure. With Portland leaning into its younger core and short-handed in the frontcourt, Clingan has become the team's defensive anchor and most reliable interior presence. He's now posted four double-doubles in his last seven games, offering bankable rebounds, strong field-goal percentage, and steady defensive stats. As long as the role holds, Clingan profiles as a high-floor option in points leagues and a category stabilizer in rebounds and blocks. He's rostered in just 61.5% of leagues.

When Kawhi Leonard's minutes rise, fantasy strategy gets complicated

Leonard's fantasy resurgence starts with minutes, as he's averaged 36.4 MPG in December, the seventh most among all players, after missing most of November. With the workload ramping up, Leonard has looked like his old self, capping the month with a career-high 108 fantasy point outburst against Detroit on Sunday.

Over his last four games, he's averaged 72.0 fantasy points per game, attacking the rim, drawing fouls and shooting more threes, while posting a 36.8% usage rate. Most importantly for fantasy managers, Leonard appears healthy and fully unleashed, making him a high-end option capable of carrying lineups, especially with Ivica Zubac out at least three weeks due to a Grade 2 left ankle sprain.

That said, the elephant in the room is Leonard's injury history and tendency for maintenance days. This may be an optimal window to explore trading him and see what kind of return his current peak value can fetch.

Why Collin Gillespie is the Suns' sneakiest fantasy value

Gillespie is rostered in just 55.3% of leagues, and that number should be higher. Since becoming a starter for the Suns in late November, he's delivered consistent value, averaging 32.4 fantasy points per game. The only Phoenix player to average more during that stretch is Devin Booker.

Gillespie provides points, rebounds and assists from the guard spot and has benefited from an expanded role with Jalen Green sidelined by a hamstring injury. He's shooting efficiently from all three levels, including from beyond the arc, while bringing poise and toughness on both ends of the floor. His two-way impact has allowed him to thrive as both a starter and a sixth man, earning league-wide respect and positioning him for a significant payday this offseason. If you need guard help in fantasy, go add him now. Gillespie has scored at least 36 fantasy points in five consecutive games, including two with 50 or more.