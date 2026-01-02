Risers and fallers: Kawhi Leonard dominates the box score, Paul George struggles

Open Extended Reactions

Knowing which players are on the rise each week, or going the opposite way, is an important step to making sure you're starting the best lineups every day. Every Friday, we'll take stock of the league to find the players to add, trade for or trade away.

Value is value, and we're looking for way way we can find it, whether you're playing in a points or category-based league.

This week, we pay attention how multiple squads are faring with their leading scorers out, as well as which players you should consider sending out a trade offer for.

Risers

Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF, Los Angeles Clippers 97% rostered in ESPN leagues

Leonard has taken over the league over the last two weeks, racking up 37.2 points, 3.3 3-pointers, 8.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks on 53% field goal shooting. He's also a high-volume free throw shooter and has missed only three of them in December, two of which came in his last two games, snapping a streak of nine games without missing one. He's hit 96% of his freebies this month and has led the Clippers to five straight wins, possibly salvaging what looked to be a lost season. The biggest question remaining is, can he stay healthy the rest of the way?

Brook Lopez, C, Los Angeles Clippers 17% rostered

Ivica Zubac is out for a few more weeks and BroLo has taken over the center duties, starting in five straight games, all of which were Clippers wins. He's scored in single digits in three of those, but he also blew up for 31 points, five rebounds, two blocks and nine 3-pointers in a win over Portland the day after Christmas. He's an excellent source of points, rebounds, blocks and 3-pointers, and even has three steals over his last two games. As long as Zubac is out, Lopez should be in starting fantasy lineups.

play 0:15 Brook Lopez cashes a corner 3 for the Clippers Brook Lopez cashes a corner 3 for the Clippers

Collin Gillespie, PG, Phoenix Suns 56% rostered

Gillespie has been doing it all season and is cooking over the past couple weeks, racking up nearly 18 points, 3.7 3-pointers, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.1 steals on 47% shooting. He's also hit 90% of his free throws from the line over his last seven games. Maybe Grayson Allen will eventually get healthy and hurt Gillespie's production, but he's been a waiver-wire fantasy darling this season and there is no reason to think he won't do it all year.

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies 92% rostered

After a slow start to the season, Jackson has caught fire recently, posting nearly 21 points, 2.0 3-pointers, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.7 blocks over his last seven games in nearly 33 minutes. He's hit just 43% of his shots and 74% of his free throws over that stretch, but if percentages don't matter to you, he's absolutely crushing for his fantasy managers right now.

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans 34% rostered

Bey has been a waiver-wire favorite this season and has been playing well of late, posting 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.4 3-pointers over his last eight games. He's also hitting his free throws at a 90% clip over the last two weeks and while his assists, blocks and field goal percentage are nothing to write home about, he's scoring at a high rate and playing 32 minutes a night.

Bobby Portis, PF, Milwaukee Bucks 49% rostered

Portis took off when Giannis Antetokounmpo missed time with injury and has averaged nearly 18 points, 2.3 3-pointers, 8.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 49% shooting over his last seven games. He's also hit 92% of his free throws over that stretch, making him a top-50 player the last couple weeks. He might slow down now that Giannis is back, but the Bucks' star is still talked about in trade rumors. Portis is worth rostering in all leagues right now and could really take off if the Bucks move on from Giannis.

Moussa Diabate, PF/C, Charlotte Hornets 16% rostered

Diabate has been starting for Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) and is suddenly worth a look in most leagues. He's averaged just 6.7 points over his last seven games, but he's also grabbing 10 rebounds a night to go along with 1.4 steals on 56% shooting. He'll take a hit once Kalkbrenner is back but if you're in a deep league and need a center, he's worth a look as long as Kalkbrenner is out. He had scored in double figures in three straight games until he missed all three of his shots and failed to score on New Year's Eve. However, he did have eight boards, a steal and a block in that one.

Tre Jones, PG, Chicago Bulls 27% rostered

Josh Giddey is out for two weeks with a hamstring injury and Coby White will miss time due to calf tightness, clearing the way for Jones, Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter will all get a boost over the next few weeks. Jones is my favorite of that trio and he's scored 12.6 points to go along with 2.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 60% shooting over his last seven games. He's hit just 0.6 3-pointers over that stretch along with just 0.6 steals, but with Giddey and White out, Jones could be ready to start posting some big lines.

play 0:21 Tre Jones fights off defender for and-1 Tre Jones fights off defender for and-1

Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Chicago Bulls 14% rostered

Dosunmu will also get a boost due to his teammates' injuries and should be able to build off the 10 points, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.0 3-pointers he's averaged over his last seven games. He's struggling with his shot recently, hitting just 11-of-33 shots over his last three, but he's scored in double digits in all three of them, and has averaged 5.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in them as well.

Daniel Gafford, C, Dallas Mavericks 39% rostered

Gafford has looked a little healthier lately and the minutes have been up over his last two games, at 24.5 minutes. He's averaging 13 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in them and if he can continue to get 25 minutes a night, the numbers will follow. I'm not sure if his body will be able to handle those kind of minutes over the long haul, but he's looked pretty good in his last two contests.

Fallers

Paolo Banchero, SF/PF, Orlando Magic 98% rostered

Banchero's scoring and rebounding are fine, at 19.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists over his last eight games, but his lack of steals, blocks and 3-pointers is still a big concern in fantasy. Over his last eight, he's posted just 0.4 3-pointers, 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks, shooting just 43% from the floor and 70% from the line. He did have 29 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and three blocks in his last game and hit two 3-pointers with a block in his previous outing, so this could be your sign to trade him on the strength of those two performances.

Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C, Oklahoma City Thunder 98% rostered

Williams has been solid, but not stellar over the last couple weeks, averaging 17.1 points, 0.9 3-pointers, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocks on 46% shooting over his last eight games. He's hit just 74% of his free throws over that stretch, but I expect him to see more usage and production while Isaiah Hartenstein is out due to his calf injury. Williams also has a chance to be better over the second half after me missed the first month of the season. Now looks like a good time to make an offer for Williams, as I doubt his fantasy value will be any lower than it is right now.

play 0:21 Jalen Williams gets the basket plus the foul Jalen Williams gets the basket plus the foul

Pascal Siakam, PF, Indiana Pacers 100% rostered

Siakam has been scoring and is shooting it well of late, but has averaged just 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.1 3-pointers to go along with 22.6 points and 2.1 3-pointers on 49% shooting over his last eight games. The biggest problem he has is free throw shooting, as he's hitting just 61% of them over that stretch, and combined with his lack of rebounds, assists and blocks, has stifled his recent fantasy value. He's the best player the Pacers have and I expect his production, and particularly his free throw shooting, to pick up over the rest of the season. He's a career 75.5% free throw shooter but is at just 67% on the season after making 73.4% of his free throws last year.

Paul George, SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers 76% rostered

George is a fantasy headache due to injuries and missed games, but has played in five of them over the last two weeks. However, even when he's playing, he's not the Paul George of old, averaging just 14 points to go along with 2.8 3-pointers, 5.8 assists, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals on putrid 33% shooting over his last five games. Maybe he'll fix his shot, get fully healthy and start contributing for his fantasy managers, but he's tough to roster right now. You might sleep better at night if you can trade him.

Draymond Green, PF/C, Golden State Warriors 58% rostered

Green has been in the headlines after arguing with coach Steve Kerr and leaving the bench in a recent game. His name is showing up in trade rumors and he's averaged just 9.3 points, 1.1 3-pointers, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks over his last seven games. The 64% free throw shooting is painful and managers have to wonder if Green is worth hanging onto going forward. And if he's traded out of Golden State, things could get even worse.

Jay Huff, C, Indiana Pacers 11% rostered

Huff is still tied for the league lead in blocked shots at 2.3, but has been struggling of late. He's averaged just 6.9 points, 0.8 3-pointers, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks over his last eight games, getting fewer than 20 minutes in them. His field goal percentage is a paltry 36% over that stretch and managers have to ask themselves if he's worth hanging onto with almost all of his value tied to 3-pointers and blocks. When those are waning, as they are right now, he's tough to roster.

play 0:19 Jay Huff elevates for the big-time stuff Jay Huff elevates for the big-time stuff

Andre Drummond, C, Philadelphia 76ers 8% rostered

Drummond was cruising as Joel Embiid's back up earlier in the season, but has scored in single digits in seven of his last 10 games while averaging just 6.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks in December. Adem Bona has stepped up recently and might have overtaken Drummond as Embiid's back up, while Embiid has also been playing more of late. Drummond has played 18 or fewer minutes in three straight games and it might be time to move on from him. Keep an eye on Bona, as well, as he finally might be ready to join the fantasy party after playing 26 and 28 minutes in each of his last two games and logged 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in that stretch..

Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF, Milwaukee Bucks 23% rostered

Kuzma took a hit when Giannis returned from his injury recently, although he wasn't exactly hitting it out of the park prior. Kuzma has played 21, 26 and 23 minutes in his last three games and hasn't scored more than six points in his last two games, taking a total of just 10 shots in them. He's simply not a focal point of Milwaukee's offense and while he could benefit from a Giannis trade, he could be dropped in many leagues.