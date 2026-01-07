Open Extended Reactions

Monday delivered one of the strangest nights of the NBA season, highlighted by historic upsets and a major trade ripple. Entering the day, 14-point underdogs were 1-26 this season. On Monday, they went 2-0, as the Charlotte Hornets (+15.5) stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Denver Nuggets (+14.5) upset the Philadelphia 76ers. It marked just the fourth day in the last 35 seasons in which multiple 14-point underdogs won.

The biggest shock came in OKC, where the Thunder lost 124-97 despite being 15.5-point favorites, becoming the first team in 35 seasons to lose by 20+ points as a favorite of that size. Oklahoma City, which had won 45 straight games against teams with losing records, has now gone 6-6 over its last 12 games after a 24-1 start. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot 7-for-21, while Charlotte connected on 67% of its three-point attempts.

In the East, the Detroit Pistons dominated the New York Knicks 121-90, their largest win over NY since 1996. Cade Cunningham finished with 29 points and 13 assists, while the Knicks scored their fewest points in any game over the last two seasons.

Beyond the court, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Trae Young and the Hawks are working together on a potential trade. Atlanta is 15-13 without Young this season compared to 2-8 when he plays, intensifying questions about the franchise's long-term direction.

Here are five things other things I've noticed around the league that are worth monitoring moving forward.

Joel Embiid's revival has boosted Philly and reignited old concerns

Embiid has looked rejuvenated after a brutal start to the season, playing in six of the 76ers' last seven games while averaging 44.8 fantasy points in 35.0 minutes per game alongside Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Still, given Embiid's long injury history and managed workload earlier this season, skepticism is warranted. He's appeared in just 16 games this year after playing only 58 total games over the previous two seasons. While this surge in fantasy production has been encouraging, its sustainability remains uncertain, making this a prime opportunity for managers with Embiid rostrered to explore trading him while his fantasy value is high.

Scottie Barnes' two-way growth is fueling elite fantasy value

Barnes has quietly evolved into one of the league's most impactful all-around forwards and the clear centerpiece of the Raptors' future. While the 24-year-old's offensive game continues to evolve, he currently ranks sixth in fantasy points and No. 4 on ESPN's Player Rater. Barnes' greatest value lies in his versatility and defense, where he's already among the league's elite. He is the only player this season with at least 50 steals and 50 blocks, and with Barnes on the floor, Toronto allows just 110.6 points per 100 possessions, a near league-best mark. Barnes fills the stat sheet, guards every position, and is outperforming his average draft position.

Trey Murphy III's breakout is built to last

Murphy is in the midst of a breakout season, recently passing CJ McCollum for the most three-pointers in New Orleans Pelicans history. He currently ranks as a top-25 player in fantasy points and comes in an even more impressive No. 10 on the Player Rater. The 25-year-old has been one of New Orleans' only bright spots during this 8-30 season, averaging 20.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 3.5 assists in 35.5 MPG while posting a career-best 1.6 SPG. Managers should hold Murphy because injuries in New Orleans can quickly elevate him into an even higher-usage, higher-upside role, and even when the Pelicans are healthy, his elite shooting and defensive production provide a stable fantasy floor.

Isaiah Stewart's block rate is creating sneaky fantasy value

Stewart ranks second in the league in blocks (68), trailing only Jay Huff (80). Now that the Pistons are without Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris due to injury, Stewart (rostered in just 15.3% of ESPN leagues) is in line for increased minutes, which bodes well for his fantasy outlook. In addition to his shot-blocking skills, Stewart contributes points and rebounds, averaging 23.2 fantasy points over his last 15 games. The only Pistons with higher averages during that span are Cunningham (50.8), Duren (32.4) and Ausar Thompson (25.9).

play 0:17 Isaiah Stewart with the massive block at the rim Isaiah Stewart elevates for the big-time stuff

Aaron Gordon's fantasy value rises without Nikola Jokic

Gordon (rostered in 71.0% of ESPN leagues) returned on Jan. 4 against Brooklyn after being out since Nov. 21 with a hamstring injury. Coming off the bench, he finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes. With Jokic expected to miss the next three to four weeks due to a knee injury, Jamal Murray is an obvious beneficiary, but fantasy managers should not overlook Gordon. In games without Jokic, Gordon has averaged 19.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 4.1 APG. If he's available in your league, he's worth adding.