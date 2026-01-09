Risers and fallers: Michael Porter Jr., Derrick White among hottest players this week

Open Extended Reactions

Knowing which players are on the rise each week, or going the opposite way, is an important step to making sure you're starting the best lineups every day. Every Friday, we'll take stock of the league to find the players to add or trade.

Value is value, and we're looking for any way we can find it, whether you're playing in a points or category-based league.

This week, we pay attention how multiple squads are faring with their leading scorers out, as well as which players you should consider sending out a trade offer for.

Risers

Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Brooklyn Nets (96% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Porter has been a fantasy force in Brooklyn all season long and has been particularly effective over the last two weeks, scoring nearly 29 points per game on 52% shooting (90% from the free throw line), hitting nearly five 3-pointers per game, grabbing nearly nine rebounds and picking off 1.5 steals per game while playing 35 minutes a night. MPJ has a long injury history and the Nets are 11-23 on the season. This screams "move him while he's hot and healthy," but the bottom line is he's carrying fantasy teams right now. Managers need to hope he stays healthy and plays through the end of the season while also hoping he's traded at the deadline.

Derrick White, PG/SG, Boston Celtics (96% rostered)

White has been phenomenal over the last two weeks, scoring 18.9 points per game to go along with 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.6 3-pointers. He's struggling with his shot right now, hitting just 39% from the floor, but his 93% free throw shooting helps lessen the blow. The key to his value has been the 1.9 steals and 2.4 blocks he's posted over that span. If his shot starts falling, look out.

Ryan Rollins, PG/SG, Milwaukee Bucks (87% rostered)

Rollins is constantly overshadowed by teammate Kevin Porter Jr., but is more than holding his own, averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 3-pointers, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 50% from the floor and 78% from the line. There's no reason he won't do this the rest of the way, so managers should just sit back and enjoy the ride.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Portland Trail Blazers (97% rostered)

Avdija is having a fun season and is cooking as Portland's interim point guard, racking up 29.3 points, 2.4 3-pointers, 7.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game over his last eight games. He's shooting 49% from the floor and 77% from the line over that stretch and managers just have to hope that Jrue Holiday or Scoot Henderson don't return from injury to slow him down. The good news is the Blazers are currently the No. 9 seed in the West, making it likely that they'll keep rolling with Avdija in hopes of making a playoff run at the end of the season.

Kel'el Ware, C, Miami Heat (75% rostered)

Ware's minutes are a bit inconsistent and he has to compete with Bam Adebayo for big-man stats, but he's holding his own at 12.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers on 53% shooting in 28.0 minutes over his last seven games. He's also shooting 83% from the free throw line and it's scary to think what he'll be able to do if he ever starts getting 35 minutes per game.

Matas Buzelis, SF/PF, Chicago Bulls (60% rostered)

I caught some heat for drafting Buzelis early in my drafts and he's had a bit of an up-and-down season thanks to inconsistent minutes. But he's played at least 30 minutes in four straight games and has racked up 21.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.8 blocks and 2.8 3-pointers per game over that stretch. His percentages are holding him back a bit, as he's hit just 41% of his shots and 74% of his free throws over those four games, but the fact he's consistently getting 30 minutes a game right now is a big step in the right direction.

Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF, Washington Wizards (15% rostered)

Coulibaly has been playing better of late, averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers over his last eight games. He's hitting just 43% of his shots right now, but his 81% free throw shooting helps ease that blow. With Trae Young injured and CJ McCollum now in Atlanta, Coulibaly might be even better down the stretch. Pick him up.

Fallers

Myles Turner, C, Milwaukee Bucks (83% rostered)

Turner has been one of this season's biggest busts and poor shooting deserves much of the blame. He hit 46% of his shots in November, but was at 38% in December and is off to a rough start in 2026, hitting just 36% of his shots over his first three games. Over the last two weeks, Turner has averaged just 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers. He was drafted to score, rebound, hit 3-pointers and block shots, but he's struggling to do much of anything right now and his terrible shooting is hurting fantasy teams. There are no signs that he'll turn it around any time soon.

Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies (93% rostered)

Morant is dealing with a calf injury that has kept him out of his last four games and he's played in just 18 of Memphis' 37 games this season. He was in visible discomfort when he aggravated his calf injury on Jan. 2 and we haven't seen him since. In the four games he has played over the last two weeks he's averaged 23.5 points to go along with 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals, but has also averaged just 0.8 3-pointers and 2.3 rebounds. The injuries have ruined yet another Morant season and once he gets healthy and has a good game or two, I'd recommend trying to move him for whatever you can get. Memphis is barely hanging in the playoff hunt as the No. 10 seed in the West.

Paul George, SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers (75% rostered)

George was once one of the most-feared scorers in the league but has averaged just 14.9 points on 41% shooting over his last seven games. He's hitting 2.9 3-pointers per game over that stretch, but has averaged only 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks, as well. And with the return of Kelly Oubre Jr., things aren't going to get any easier for George. He's now locked behind Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe in the scoring pecking order, while Quentin Grimes and Oubre will also challenge him for shots. And you have to think an injury might be looming for the oft-injured wingman after staying relatively healthy since making his debut in mid-November. Try to move him after his next big game, if it ever happens.

Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C, Oklahoma City Thunder (98% rostered)

Williams didn't start his season until Nov. 28 due to a wrist injury and it doesn't feel like he's ever really gotten it going. Over the last two weeks, he's averaging just 16.4 points with 0.4 3-pointers to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks on 47% shooting. The lack of offense and 3-pointers are a big concern and it appears that Oklahoma City's lineup is just too deep for Williams to really get into a groove. Maybe he'll turn things around as the season progresses, but the Thunder are rolling at 31-7 and have little incentive to get Williams more involved. It's looking like he'll finish the season as a fantasy disappointment after being drafted in the top 20 in most leagues.

Mark Williams, C, Phoenix Suns (68% rostered)

Williams has been quiet for the Suns this season and has averaged just 10.7 points with 9.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks over his past seven games. We drafted him with hopes of 15 points, 10 rebounds and a couple blocks, but he's playing just 22 minutes a night and the numbers have been lacking. He's serviceable, but you might be able to find a better center option off your waiver wire, especially in eight-team leagues.

DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF, Sacramento Kings (96% rostered)

DeRozan's days in Sacramento appear to be numbered as the trade deadline looms (Feb. 5), and the arrival of Russell Westbrook isn't doing him any favors. Over his past seven games, DeRozan has averaged just 15.6 points with 0.7 3-pointers on 43% shooting. Add in the fact he's getting only 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game, and he simply hasn't been a fun player to roster. There's no telling what his role will be if he is traded and his low scoring, poor shooting and lack of a fantasy skill set are all hurting his value. If he ever pops for a big game, think about trying to trade him while you can.

Cam Spencer, PG/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (21% rostered)

Spencer has had some big games and moments this season and the longer Morant is out with his calf injury, the better things should be for Spencer. However, the Grizzlies haven't been utilizing Spencer as much as they were earlier in the season and he's scored just 11.3 points on 44% shooting over the last two weeks. He's averaging 1.7 3-pointers with 3.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 0.9 steals over his last seven games and part of the reason his numbers have fallen is he's no longer on fire shooting the ball. I still like Spencer and would recommend hanging onto him, especially given Morant's injury, but it will be interesting to see if the eventual return of Ty Jerome will hurt him further. The bottom line is I think Spencer is simply in a slump right now.