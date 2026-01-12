Open Extended Reactions

We just had our first big trade of the NBA season, with Trae Young being sent from the Atlanta Hawks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. The NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away, and we will likely see a lot more trade action between now and then.

Trades, like injuries and young player improvements, are a vehicle that can lead to new players getting more minutes than they were previously. So, the savvy fantasy manager needs to stay up on these types of big moves to see if their team can benefit.

As we always do, so let's scan the NBA landscape and find some lightly rostered players that can come in and contribute to your squad right away.

Resources: Sign up and play | Rankings | Adds/Drops | Scoring leaders | Player Rater | Mock draft lobby | Depth charts | Schedule | Injuries

Point guard

T.J. McConnell, PG, Indiana Pacers (38.6% rostered in ESPN leagues): McConnell has seen an uptick in minutes and responsibility with Bennedict Mathurin sidelined, and has responded by averaging 17.5 PPG, 7.5 APG and 2.5 SPG in his last two games. McConnell is a consistent contributor off the bench for the Pacers but, when called upon, he can ramp up to big numbers

Egor Demin, PG, Brooklyn Nets (36.6% rostered): Demin has settled into his starting role and is putting up numbers on a consistent basis. In his last 11 games, going back to Dec. 14, Demin has been a consistent mid-teens scorer with 3-4 rebounds, assists and 3-pointers per game.

Shooting guard

Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Chicago Bulls (23.8%): Dosunmu has become a larger part of the Bulls offense of late with Josh Giddey out of the lineup, even though he continues to come off the bench. Dosunmu has scored at least 15 points in five straight games, averaging 18.4 PPG, 5.4 APG and 2.8 3PG in 26.8 MPG off the bench in that span.

play 0:21 Ayo Dosunmu gets to the basket for 2 Ayo Dosunmu drives to the rim and gets the tough layup to fall.

Cam Spencer, SG/PG, Memphis Grizzlies (26.6%): Spencer has started the last five games for the Grizzlies in place of Ja Morant, who has been dealing with a calf injury. Spencer made his name earlier in the season with his 3-point shooting and scoring, but of late he has leaned into his role as a distributor. In these five recent starts, Spencer has averaged 11.8 PPG and 9.2 APG and is working on back-to-back double-digit assist efforts.

Small forward

Play the No. 1 fantasy game for free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Peyton Watson, SF/PF, Denver Nuggets (43.3%): Watson has developed into a major offensive contributor for the Nuggets with all their injuries, and has continued to put up numbers even with Aaron Gordon back and getting minutes. Watson has scored at least 19 points in seven straight games, a span in which he is averaging 23.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 2.6 3PG with more than a block and a steal to boot.

Royce O'Neale, SF, Phoenix Suns (16.4%): O'Neale has started for the Suns for most of the season, but he's scored more of late. He is in the midst of his first four-game double-digit scoring streak since November, built largely on a hot hand from behind the arc. He has knocked down at least four 3-pointers in every game in that stretch, averaging 14.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG and 4.5 3PG.

Power forward

Collin Murray-Boyles, PF, Toronto Raptors (11.9%): Murray-Boyles has been thriving in the Raptors' starting lineup with Jakob Poeltl sidelined. The rookie has set and then tied his career-high of 15 rebounds twice in his last three games, and in his last four is averaging a near double-double with excellent defensive numbers at 11.3 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.5 SPG and 1.3 BPG.

Zeke Nnaji, PF, Nuggets (1.3%): Nnaji has played a larger role for the Nuggets with Nikola Jokic sidelined, and has continued to get significant minutes off the bench even with Gordon working his way back from injury. Nnaji has scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 14.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 1.5 each of 3PG, SPG and BPG in that span.

play 0:16 Zeke Nnaji throws down big slam vs. Milwaukee Bucks Zeke Nnaji throws down big slam vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Center

Jusuf Nurkic, C, Utah Jazz (33.9%): Nurkic missed a couple games last week with a toe injury, but is probable to return on Monday. Nurkic has missed games consistently this season, but when he plays he puts up big numbers. He has played in only six of the Jazz's last 11 games, but in those games he has averaged 18.5 PPG, 11.2 RPG and 5.7 APG.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Charlotte Hornets (15.6%): Kalkbrenner returned from a 10-game injury layoff with a near double-double, notching 12 points, 9 boards and 2 blocks in 23 minutes off the bench. He had started 25 out of 26 games before the injury, so he likely returns to a starting role once he re-ramps up his activity after the layoff.