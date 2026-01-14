Open Extended Reactions

A look around the NBA offers no shortage of storylines as we enter the middle part of January and charge towards the All-Star break.

In Los Angeles, James Harden continues to defy the aging curve, reminding fantasy managers that elite production doesn't always fade quietly. On Monday, Harden erupted for 32 points and 10 assists, passing Shaquille O'Neal for ninth on the league's all-time scoring list while recording his third 30-point, 10-assist game of the season and the 109th of his career. That's second-most in league history behind only Oscar Robertson.

The league was recently rocked by a blockbuster trade that sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards, ending his seven-plus year run as the face of the Atlanta Hawks and reshaping fantasy outlooks on both sides. Young, a perennial assists leader with career averages of 25.2 PPG and 9.8 APG, now steps into a Wizards offense starved for guard production, while the Hawks pivot toward a younger, more fluid roster.

Meanwhile in Dallas, uncertainty surrounds Anthony Davis, who is dealing with ligament damage in his left hand that could sideline him for months. Davis has been productive when available for the Mavericks, with averages of 20.4 PPG and 11.1 RPG, but durability concerns once again loom large, creating ripple effects across rotations and waiver wires.

Daniel Gafford stands to benefit most as the likely starter and is rostered in just 39.5% of ESPN leagues, while Naji Marshall (24.0%) and Ryan Nembhard (3.3%) emerge as fantasy-relevant options with increased opportunity.

Here are five additional trends around the league worth keeping an eye on going forward.

Michael Porter Jr.'s career-high usage is fueling his breakout but also making him a sell-high

Porter has thrived in his first season with Brooklyn, emerging as the focal point of the Nets' offense and posting career highs across the board. Through 29 games, he has averaged 25.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.4 APG and 1.1 SPG, along with strong defensive production, while operating with a usage rate of 30.7%.

His scoring efficiency and expanded playmaking have elevated him into top-25 fantasy territory. However, Porter's breakout has also generated significant trade interest from playoff contenders.

A move would almost certainly reduce his role and shot volume, making this an ideal window for fantasy managers to capitalize on his inflated value before a potential deal.

Why Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a must-hold fantasy asset

play 0:20 Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the basket plus the foul Nickeil Alexander-Walker somehow gets the and-1 to fall

Alexander-Walker is enjoying a career season in his first year with the Hawks. He has set career highs across multiple statistical categories, including points per game (20.6), field-goal attempts (16.0), rebounds per game (3.6), assists per game (3.3) and minutes per game (32.9).

This jump is significant considering he averaged single-digit scoring in each of the previous three regular seasons. The departure of Young has further elevated Alexander-Walker's fantasy ceiling, as he is now locked into consistent, high-minute usage for the remainder of the season. He has greatly outperformed his average draft position and is a player fantasy managers would be wise to hold onto.

Tre Johnson is an under-the-radar fantasy stash with late season upside

Johnson is rostered in just 7.2% of ESPN leagues and remains one of the most underappreciated players to stash in fantasy. He's averaging 24.0 minutes per game this season, and the rookie guard offers a profile that's ideal for points leagues. Johnson provides scoring (12.5 PPG), 3-point shooting, solid efficiency (45.9%) and enough secondary stats to maintain a reliable floor, averaging 21.1 fantasy points per game.

His path to increased usage is clear if Young continues to miss time or plays through limitations, and rumors suggest Young could miss much of the rest of the season. Either way, Johnson stands to be the most direct beneficiary. The Wizards are one of the league's worst teams, making this an ideal time to evaluate their young core. On a per-40-minute basis, Johnson averages 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, so if his minutes increase the potential for increased production is clear.

The Wizards are invested in the development of the No. 6 overall pick, and increased opportunity feels inevitable, making Johnson an excellent speculative stash for fantasy managers chasing late-season upside.

Dyson Daniels' shot regression is no longer a small sample

Daniels' shooting struggles from beyond the arc have become impossible to ignore. He hasn't made a 3-pointer since Dec. 14 and is shooting just 7-of-62 (11.3%) from deep through 41 games this season, including a brutal 1-of-36 stretch on the road. This represents a sharp regression from last year, when Daniels showed signs of growth after arriving in Atlanta, finishing the season at 34.0% from three and closing strong over his final 20 games.

Daniels averaged 14.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG and 3.0 SPG in 76 games last season, making quite an impression in his first year with Atlanta. He made history by leading the league with 202 steals and becoming the youngest player in league history to reach 200 steals in a season.

play 0:23 Dyson Daniels fights off defender for and-1 Dyson Daniels fights off defender for and-1

The concern now extends beyond Daniels individually and into the Hawks' offensive fit. Despite Atlanta ranking among the league's best 3-point shooting teams overall, its preferred lineup lacks spacing, allowing defenses to sag into the paint.

Daniels has remained effective as a slasher and secondary playmaker, particularly in Young's absence, but as the Hawks continue to build around Jalen Johnson's interior scoring, Daniels' inability to space the floor raises questions about whether his offensive limitations may ultimately outweigh his defensive value. That trade-off is something fantasy managers, especially those in category formats, will need to monitor closely.

Zeke Nnaji steps into opportunity as Nuggets' frontcourt thins

Nikola Jokic is sidelined with a left knee hyperextension, and backup Jonas Valanciunas is out after suffering a calf injury. With Denver's frontcourt stretched thin, and DaRon Holmes II underwhelming in an expanded role, the team turned to Nnaji -- the team's first-round pick way back in 2020. After years out of the rotation, Nnaji has finally received meaningful minutes and delivered.

Over the last six games, Nnaji has averaged 29.8 fantasy points in 24.6 minutes per game, contributing points, rebounds, steals, blocks and 3-pointers. With Jokic and Valanciunas not expected to return in the near future, Nnaji's role appears secure as Denver continues to navigate its injury woes. He's rostered in just 5.5% of ESPN leagues.