Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy basketball managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Charlotte Hornets SG Kon Knueppel leads the NBA in 3-pointers made

Sticking with today's unintentional rookie theme, I think we all believed Knueppel, Flagg's Duke teammate who went three picks later in the draft, would be a relevant fantasy option. I doubt anyone believed he would be this relevant. Flagg and Knueppel each average 19.1 PPG, though they will soon get that number over 20.0 PPG. Flagg is the better fantasy option, thanks to the rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots, but Knueppel notably surpasses him with his major volume of 3-pointers.

play 0:21 Knueppel becomes fastest NBA player to make 100 3-pointers Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel sinks his 100th 3-pointer in just 29 games played.

The great Stephen Curry and perhaps still-underrated Donovan Mitchell entered Wednesday with 143 3-pointers made, closely followed by Tyrese Maxey and then Knueppel. Only Knueppel, of that crew, is shooting as high as 42.5% from range. It's a top-20 percentage, with Jamal Murray and AJ Green the only others with at least 100 made 3-pointers shooting better. Murray is great, Green does little else for fantasy managers. Knueppel, only 20 years old, is a top-50 fantasy option. He doesn't shoot many free throws, but shooting 88.8% sure doesn't hurt.

Unlike Flagg's Mavericks, the Hornets boast other scoring options with PG LaMelo Ball, SF/SG Brandon Miller and SF/PF Miles Bridges. Four fellows averaging 19.0 PPG for the season is so unique. Rookie C Ryan Kalkbrenner, in a year, should be averaging 12.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG and 2.5 BPG. Perhaps the Hornets still mess this up, but how is this team not better, in an average Eastern Conference? OK, defense matters, too. Ball is like Trae Young in that respect. Still, Knueppel may average 25.0 PPG in a year, and he may look quite a bit like Cleveland's Mitchell. Figure this out, Hornets. The fantasy world is counting on you.

