Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy basketball managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!
Don't be surprised if ... Charlotte Hornets SG Kon Knueppel leads the NBA in 3-pointers made
Sticking with today's unintentional rookie theme, I think we all believed Knueppel, Flagg's Duke teammate who went three picks later in the draft, would be a relevant fantasy option. I doubt anyone believed he would be this relevant. Flagg and Knueppel each average 19.1 PPG, though they will soon get that number over 20.0 PPG. Flagg is the better fantasy option, thanks to the rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots, but Knueppel notably surpasses him with his major volume of 3-pointers.
Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel sinks his 100th 3-pointer in just 29 games played.
The great Stephen Curry and perhaps still-underrated Donovan Mitchell entered Wednesday with 143 3-pointers made, closely followed by Tyrese Maxey and then Knueppel. Only Knueppel, of that crew, is shooting as high as 42.5% from range. It's a top-20 percentage, with Jamal Murray and AJ Green the only others with at least 100 made 3-pointers shooting better. Murray is great, Green does little else for fantasy managers. Knueppel, only 20 years old, is a top-50 fantasy option. He doesn't shoot many free throws, but shooting 88.8% sure doesn't hurt.
Unlike Flagg's Mavericks, the Hornets boast other scoring options with PG LaMelo Ball, SF/SG Brandon Miller and SF/PF Miles Bridges. Four fellows averaging 19.0 PPG for the season is so unique. Rookie C Ryan Kalkbrenner, in a year, should be averaging 12.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG and 2.5 BPG. Perhaps the Hornets still mess this up, but how is this team not better, in an average Eastern Conference? OK, defense matters, too. Ball is like Trae Young in that respect. Still, Knueppel may average 25.0 PPG in a year, and he may look quite a bit like Cleveland's Mitchell. Figure this out, Hornets. The fantasy world is counting on you.
Other thoughts
Full disclosure: Last week's column had a lengthy bit on why I would be concerned about Trae Young if the Hawks moved him. Then the trade to Washington occurred, and we removed that part. I tried to trade Young in a longtime keeper league, before and after the real-life trade, and I heard crickets. We all know what Young is good at -- and what he's not so good at (defense). He can average 25.0 PPG, 11.0 APG (and 4.5 turnovers) in his sleep. The Wizards got him on the cheap, but they have a pending draft pick issue: if they win too much over the next few months, they lose their first-round pick to the Knicks. The Wizards don't want to win too much. They don't want to play Young too much. This is bad for fantasy managers. Young has played 10 games so far. With 44 Wizards games left, I doubt he approaches 40 games.
You don't need me to tell you remaining Hawks star Jalen Johnson is awesome. Did you know he has a legit shot to lead the league in both assists and defensive rebounds? Interesting combination, right? And it is something that has never happened before (although Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook both came close). Domantas Sabonis is the only player (since 1967-68) to lead the league in defensive rebounds and accumulate at least 600 assists. Johnson is third behind injured Jokic (knee) and Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham in total assists. Jokic may return soon, or he may not. Cunningham has played 65 games once in four seasons. Johnson, who has also played 65 games once in four seasons, has a shot. I wouldn't have guessed he leads the league in defensive boards, but there he is. With Young in D.C., Johnson is a ... top-five fantasy option?
With Young dumped by the Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant is the next to go somewhere. The Grizzlies just want to move on, too. As a Cam Spencer investor in several places, I am fine with this! Spencer, in his second season out of UConn, averages 9.1 APG when he starts, and there may be little end in sight for his starting opportunity, since Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) and Ty Jerome (calf) are non-factors. Spencer is a volume 3-point shooter who hasn't shot well recently, but he was terrific in December, combining 15.9 PPG and 7.1 APG with 52.4% shooting on 3-pointers. He missed one free throw in December. If he was dumped in your league, go get him, because the shots will fall again.
More Grizzlies: I roster sophomore C Zach Edey (ankle) in a dynasty league and, while I can't wait to see the potential stats for this large, large fellow, we may not see him again until late-March -- if we do at all. The Grizzlies are transitioning. I may trade Edey in that league for more immediate help (championship flags fly forever!), which I will surely regret in two years. Part of me also wonders, perhaps unfairly, if Edey, carrying more than 300 pounds on a 7-foot-3 frame, can be durable.
I know Chicago Bulls backup PG Tre Jones will go back to backing up when Josh Giddey (hamstring) returns to health, but as a Jones investor, take your time. Jones scored 64 fantasy points on Tuesday! He shoots and passes so well, and he is a solid streamer, even off the bench.
This week's Philadelphia 76ers thought: PG/SG Tyrese Maxey is still scoring 30 traditional points per night even with C Joel Embiid in the lineup. Embiid looks great, averaging 27.7 PPG over the past 30 days, but Maxey is at 30.0 PPG in that span, with 5.8 APG and 2.1 SPG. He also gets all the 3-point attempts he wants as he and Embiid thrive in the two-man game. No, Maxey is not tapering off. However, those that call Maxey, Embiid and SF/PF Paul George the "Big Three" should look closer. Rookie SG VJ Edgecombe is the No. 3 guy, not George.