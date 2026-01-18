Fantasy basketball pickups: Sensabaugh, Tyson thriving in current roles

Open Extended Reactions

Many of the names on this week's list have been in this space before, but have had a recent resurgence or increased opportunity that has put them back on the fantasy radar. Then, there are others who have just played themselves into fantasy consideration and seem poised for more action moving forward. Without further ado, let's dig deeper into this group of lightly rostered players that are ready to help your fantasy squads.

Resources: Sign up and play | Rankings | Adds/Drops | Scoring leaders | Player Rater | Mock draft lobby | Depth charts | Schedule | Injuries

Point Guard

Play the No. 1 fantasy game for free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Tre Jones, PG, Chicago Bulls (33.8% rostered in ESPN Leagues): Jones is a consistent producer for as long as he starts in place of Josh Giddey, averaging out in the low-mid teens in scoring with seven-plus assists and a steal or two per game. Giddey is starting to ramp up his activity, but until he's back Jones is worth starting or streaming in most leagues.

Ajay Mitchell, PG, Oklahoma City Thunder (45.8%): Mitchell is consistent in his sixth man role. He scores in double figures every night, averaging out around 15 points with three-to-four rebounds and assists each with a 3-pointer and just over a steal per game. Production that is at least stream-worthy, if not flex-starter worthy in deeper leagues.

Shooting Guard

Grayson Allen, SG/PG, Phoenix Suns (43.4%): Allen has really ramped up his scoring in 2026 since returning from the injury that kept him out the last couple weeks of 2025. The Suns get almost all of their offense from their perimeter players, and Allen caught fire from behind the arc last week. Devin Booker is also dealing with an ankle issue, giving Allen more opportunity as well.

Jaylon Tyson, SG/SF, Cleveland Cavaliers (17.6%): Tyson was already playing well before Darius Garland aggravated a toe injury, but with Garland out Tyson exploded for a career-high 39 points on Friday night. The sophomore has grown into a consistent role that fluctuates between starter and sixth man, but he clearly has upside when given a larger opportunity.

play 1:22 Jaylon Tyson's big night helps Cavs fend off 76ers Jaylon Tyson has a career night, putting up 39 points in the Cavaliers' win over the 76ers.

Small Forward

Naji Marshall, SF/PF, Dallas Mavericks (30.1%): With both Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg sidelined, Marshall has stepped up as the primary scoring option for the Mavericks with a string of 20-plus point performances. Marshall showed last season, when called upon late in the season, that as the main guy he can consistently average 20/5/5 with a couple of steals and a 3-pointer per game. He's a must add for as long as Davis and Flagg are out.

Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Utah Jazz (13.0%): Sensabaugh has been a solid but unspectacular producer in a sixth man role for most of the season, but he has shown bursts of explosive scoring ability of late with several 20-plus point performances sprinkled over the last few weeks. He is averaging 31.7 PPG in his last three outings, and all-told he has been averaging more than 17 points and more than two 3-pointers a game since Christmas.

Power Forward

Jerami Grant, PF, Portland Trail Blazers (41.7%): Grant missed 14 games with Achilles tendonitis before returning last week. He is ramping up slowly, playing limited minutes and load managing, but when he plays Grant is a walking 20-point scorer with more than two 3-pointers per game. Health permitting, he should return to that level soon.

Noah Clowney, PF, Brooklyn Nets (9.6%): Clowney has picked it up a bit in the last couple weeks, notching around 15 points, eight combined rebounds and steals, more than two 3-pointers and about a steal and a block per game. This production is more impactful in category leagues than points, but he's worthy of streaming if not flex consideration in deeper leagues.

play 0:11 Noah Clowney elevates for the big-time swat Noah Clowney elevates for the big-time swat

Center

Jay Huff, C, Indiana Pacers (14.2%): Huff has established a production profile very similar to his predecessor as the starting center for the Pacers: Myles Turner. Huff is a scorer and shot blocker in the middle, capable of dropping 20 or more points about once every few games with couple of threes and two to three "stocks" (steals plus blocks) on a nightly basis.

Mitchell Robinson, C, New York Knicks (5.6%): Robinson is one of the best rebounders in the NBA when he's healthy. He is also a solid shot blocker, and when he gets minutes he can score in the high single-digits almost purely off putbacks and hanging around the rim. Robinson's upside is capped since he typically comes off the bench behind Karl-Anthony Towns, but he's getting about 25 minutes a night and averaging double-digit boards and a couple of "stocks" since Christmas. Solid rebound/defense role player, particularly in category leagues.